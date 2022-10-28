Climate Conversations
Harnessing technology to combat climate change

October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Jigar Shah and Liane Randolph join Washington Post Live on Friday, Oct. 28. (Video: The Washington Post)

From renewable energy to electric vehicles to carbon capture, new innovations could help counter the most extreme effects of climate change. On Friday Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Jigar Shah, director of the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office, and Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board, to discuss the role of technology in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a more sustainable economy.

Jigar Shah

Director, Loan Programs Office, Energy Department


Liane Randolph

Chair, California Air Resources Board


Coming Together to Build Climate Resilience: The Importance of Cross-sector Collaboration in a Changing Climate

In a segment presented by AT&T, its Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP, Corporate Responsibility Charlene Lake joins Suzanne Kelly for a discussion on how companies, government agencies and communities can come together to build climate resilience.

Lake will share information on AT&T’s efforts to cut its own emissions while also building network and community resilience in a world with more frequent and extreme weather events related to climate change.

Charlene Lake

Chief Sustainability Officer, Corporate Responsibility ESG


