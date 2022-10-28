Harnessing technology to combat climate change

Register for the program here.
Jigar Shah
Director, Loan Programs Office, Energy Department
Liane Randolph
Chair, California Air Resources Board
Content from AT&T
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Coming Together to Build Climate Resilience: The Importance of Cross-sector Collaboration in a Changing Climate
In a segment presented by AT&T, its Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP, Corporate Responsibility Charlene Lake joins Suzanne Kelly for a discussion on how companies, government agencies and communities can come together to build climate resilience.
Lake will share information on AT&T’s efforts to cut its own emissions while also building network and community resilience in a world with more frequent and extreme weather events related to climate change.
Charlene Lake
Chief Sustainability Officer, Corporate Responsibility ESG