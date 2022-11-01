Expanding access to STEM education and opportunities

Register for the program here.
Valerie Sheares Ashby
President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Shaping the Future of the STEM Workforce
The U.S. alone faces a 1 million STEM worker shortage by the end of the decade. Yet statistics show women and diverse populations are underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
In a segment presented by Abbott, Dr. Beth McQuiston, Medical Director of Abbott’s Diagnostics division, STEMconnector CEO Jo Webber and Jomi Babatunde-Omoya, an Abbott STEM intern, discuss how reaching students with high school STEM internship opportunities can help address the STEM talent gap.
Beth McQuiston
Neurologist & Medical Director, Diagnostics, Abbott
Jo Webber
CEO, STEMconnector
Jomi Babatunde-Omoya
STEM Intern, Abbott