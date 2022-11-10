Transcript: Race in America: History Matters with Nelson George

Gift Article Share

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MR. BREWER: Hello. I’m Jerry Brewer, a sports columnist here at The Post, and thanks for joining us on Washington Post Live for another in our Race in America series. Joining me today to talk about his HBO documentary, "Say Hey, Willie Mays!" is filmmaker Nelson George. Nelson, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. GEORGE: Yeah. Thank you for having me. Appreciate it.

MR. BREWER: Oh, man, I cannot wait to talk about this. You got me in trouble. I was‑‑I had some things that my wife wanted me to do, and I had to delay that for almost two hours.

[Laughter]

MR. GEORGE: Well, hopefully, she forgave you.

MR. BREWER: Yeah. The honey‑do got done a little bit later, but this was just wonderful. I couldn't help thinking about this film from the fact that we lost Hank Aaron and Bill Russell over the past year, and I was just thinking what wonderful timing that we were able to do this while we still have Willie Mays. Why was the moment right for you to do this film?

Advertisement

MR. GEORGE: Well, I mean, we've been trying to get this done. The producers have been trying to get this done at least since 2015. As you know, Willie is historically not very open to the press. I think we're probably the first film crew to be in his house in years. So it was a long process. I think that the timing was just a matter of‑‑you know, it would have happened a lot sooner if it wasn't for covid. Let's put it that way. That definitely put a damper and made us have to wait.

But I think that your point about Hank and your point about Bill Russell is very on point. I mean, Willie is a product of a world that crossed over and started happening in athletics. While Jackie Robinson was the first Black player in the major leagues, it was Willie and then people like Ernie Banks and Hank Aaron, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, and Elston Howard who were the next‑‑that wave of Black talent that came in and particularly transformed a national league into a league of a more exciting, more aggressive brand of baseball.

But it was Willie as probably the most exemplar of that aesthetic. Willie excelled at what they call the "five tools in baseball": hit, hit with power, run, field, throw. And he did all of those at a high level, but not only‑‑it's not just in numbers. He had 660 home runs, which is amazing, but he was also a joyous player to watch.

Advertisement

He introduced a basket catch, which no one else did before or since, in which you catch the ball at your waist, violating every rule of baseball. He was known for his hat flying off when he ran around the bases. He just was a charismatic character.

In the 1960s, the San Francisco Giants were the number one draw in Major League Baseball. Now, they only won one. They only went to the World Series in '62, but Willie, along with the great teammates‑‑Juan Marichal, Cepeda, Willie McCovey‑‑were probably the most entertaining team of the era.

MR. BREWER: So how did you get Willie to open up? We talked about how he was notorious about not wanting to do interviews, and he was feeling you out. I mean, you even saw a little bit of that in the documentary. How did you get him to open up?

MR. GEORGE: Well, it's funny. So we get there. We did two days back-to-back the first time we met with Willie, and the first hour or so, he's feeling me out. He's not giving me great answers.

Advertisement

Now you got to remember that Willie, his eyes are very bad, and his hearing is very bad. But, at some point during the conversation, I realized that I'm talking to him like an icon. I need to talk to him like my uncle or like, you know, any older black man from the South, and I started sort of picking at him a little bit. And he responded to that because he one of the greatest jocks of all time. You know, he's a lot‑‑he loves the clubhouse. He loves the banter, and if you stick around to see the very end of the film, in the closing credits, there's all this kind of back‑and‑forth with me and Willie. And he loved it, and I think that really opened him up, and he felt more comfortable.

Willie Mays has the biggest hands I've ever seen on any human being. They are‑‑they're immense, okay? So one of Willie's favorite things is for you to shake his hand. Now, even‑‑at that point, that was 89. Even at 89, 90, 91, he'll crush your hand, and so you see a little bit of me, like, sparring with him and trying to hang in there with him.

You know, it's funny you said that about that, that we took about the era of Black athletes. There was a comment that was made, I think, with ESPN last year about athletes from the '60s. They were part‑time plumbers; they were firemen. They weren't athletes like, you know, we are now.

Advertisement

Well, I'll tell you what. One of the things we really emphasized in the film was Willie's body. His hands, we really focus on these immense hands. We also show him in‑‑it must be 1949 or '50, this picture in a locker room as a young man, and the brother has an eight‑pack. And this is the era way before all the training and all the kind of weightlifting we do now. He was‑‑he was an athletic specimen who could compete on the athletic level with anybody playing today. So I wanted to establish that physicality in the film and then also his baseball intellect, from Barry Bonds to all of the players who played with him, his understanding of the game, looking at pictures, looking at alignment of how we should play certain players.

Willie, while he with Giants, was their on‑field defensive captain in the era when there weren't coaches like they have now. They have computer printouts to tell you where to play guys. Willie would do it from center field, and he would use his glove. And he would tell guys, go left, go right, go left, go right, and if they didn't, they didn't play the next day. So, even though he was never a formal manager, Willie ran the field defensively for his entire tenure in San Francisco.

MR. BREWER: Just move a little to the left or the right, stay out of my way, and I'll go get it. [Laughs]

Advertisement

MR. GEORGE: Exactly.

MR. BREWER: Nelson, we have a clip of Willie reflecting on his career. Let's take a look.

[Video plays]

MR. BREWER: Nelson, so this is a simple question but a big question: What does baseball mean to Willie Mays?

MR. GEORGE: It's everything. I mean, it took him from‑‑I'll tell you, from Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1940s. I mean, he went to a school, a high school that was one of those technical high schools where they‑‑you know, they didn't really emphasize academics, right? So I think his major was learning how to be a cleaner and to work in the cleaners. I mean, that's the kind of training he was getting. So he knew he needed to figure out a way to get out of that.

His father, Cat Mays, was a hardworking dude. He was a steelworker. He also did Pullman porter work sometimes on the weekends, and he was a minor league baseball player. And back in that era, you know, all of the‑‑all the steel mills and teams had baseball teams and athletic teams for the workers, and he was apparently a very good player.

Advertisement

At around four or five years old, he saw something in his son and really steered him toward sports, and it's interesting because Willie could have pursued a basketball career and tried to be a Trotter. He was a star player on his high school basketball team. Apparently, he was a quarterback on his high school football team, but he knew back in that era, there was no athletic scholarships to major colleges. If you didn't play for the Trotters in terms of basketball, there wasn't much money to be made.

So baseball was a sport where he could play, as he said himself, and play a long time, and Willie played from‑‑in the majors from '51 to '73, 22 years, played into his 40s which, again, back then, if you were an outfielder, I mean, it was very, very rare for you to get that far in the game.

So he's chose baseball because he knew it was something he could play for a long time, and then he learned the nuances of it. He was trained by starting in the Negro leagues, really, with a guy named Piper Davis, who managed the Birmingham Black Barons. Willie had several mentors who really looked after him or, as Willie likes to say, "take care of." It's a big phrase for Willie, the idea of people taking care of him when he was young and him taking care of people later. And part of his love for baseball is that comradery and that sense of community, that sense of we're all in this together.

Advertisement

And, to this day, until covid hit, he would go, you know, on a weekly basis to the Giants Club. When the Giants were home in San Francisco, they have a room where they set up Willie at a desk. The young Giant players came in. So he's part of the tradition of the Giants, and players from other teams came in. You know, "Willie Mays is in the house. I'm going to meet him."

So the game, the nuances. and the camaraderie are what made him love the game.

MR. BREWER: So Willie got to live in three very different areas, obviously in Birmingham, being from Alabama with the Black Barons, then going to the New York Giants who become the San Francisco Giants, and then, obviously, at the very end coming back to New York to play for the Mets in addition to just traveling the country. What do you think Willie's experiences playing in these different cities across the country‑‑how do you think that kind of informed his Blackness? What do you think it meant to him as a Black man being in these very, very different parts of the country? What did he learn?

Advertisement

MR. GEORGE: Well, you know, Willie is not someone who's going to tell you about‑‑he's not going to bring up racism. He's not going to bring up things, things that‑‑bad things that happened to him. He's a guy who's going to always talk about‑‑you bring up something, you know, an historical incident that you know happened to him, he's going to go, "Well, yes, but these people helped me and these people helped me." So he tends to look on the positive side.

So, if you ask him about growing up in Birmingham, he's not going to tell you about the limitations. He's going to tell you about the community and the people that he was with who helped him and bonded with him. He's not going to dwell on the stuff that we usually dwell on.

Coming to New York was a profound thing because you go from Birmingham, Alabama, where you're living in an all‑Black community, predominantly, but one that's kind of constricted by where you can go and what you can do, he loved being in Harlem.

One of my favorite parts of the film is the description of his life in Harlem. Initially, he lived only two blocks away from the Polo Grounds where they played with a Black family. Famously, these kids would come out in the neighborhood and play stickball with him.

He would play stickball with them, local kids. He was very much connected to the young people and kids. He always was.

Seventh Avenue back in the '50s was a fantastic sort of boulevard of fun. The great Sugar Ray had a spot on Seventh Avenue. It was a place called the Smalls Paradise that Wilt Chamberlain ended up buying at some point. And there was the Red Rooster, which was a spot that became Willie's hangout. A guy named George Woods owned it, and they reserved a table in the back for Willie.

So, back then, you mostly played day games. So he would come after a game, have a meal, hang out, meet, you know, folks. So that Harlem world was really, really supportive of him.

And then, you know, he met his first wife in Harlem. So that was a maturing experience of being in a different kind of Black community, one where there's a lot more possibilities, a lot more glamor, a lot more money. And then San Francisco was a change because it wasn't‑‑unlike Birmingham and also like New York and Harlem, it didn't have as big a Black community, especially in the '50s, and it certainly didn't have that level of the many different variety of places you go, restaurants, in life. So he became a little bit more‑‑"reclusive" may be one word or definitely more protective. He‑‑when he divorced his first wife in '62, he got a really beautiful kind of bachelor house that had like a‑‑his son described it as the "Bat Cave" because he had a‑‑he had the‑‑a ladder‑‑excuse me‑‑a spiral staircase built in the middle. So he could go, really literally, from his bedroom to his living room, down to his car, and drive to the ballpark. And so he spent a lot of time‑‑instead of him being out as he was in New York in the '50s, he was more likely to invite Hank Aaron, to invite Bob Gibson, to invite Joe Morgan over to his house for dinner after game and bond, play pool. He's a big pool player. So each city‑‑Birmingham, New York, Harlem, San Francisco was a slightly different experience for him.

MR. BREWER: You had such a great‑‑and often it's subtle‑‑appreciation of the way that Willie played, and I think you presented him not just as an athlete but as an artist in a certain way.

MR. GEORGE: Right. Yeah.

MR. BREWER: But just tell me what set him apart as a player from the other greats of his time.

MR. GEORGE: Well, you know, there's a skill level. I mean, I think the way to describe Willie and think about him is in the early '60s, particularly, when he‑‑you know, those peak years from when he got to San Francisco in '58, you know, through '66, '67, he's equivalent figure to like a Sammy Davis Jr. or Sidney Poitier. He's a star, not just a player, but he's a star who people like, they're attracted to, and he had a kind of light around him.

So, when he played the game, he's someone that people stop to watch, and not just watch at bat, which happens with sluggers. You watched him in the field because he was flamboyant in a way that was‑‑I mean, I go back to the basket catch. I mean, we talk about Black excellence, and we talk about Black innovation. In almost every sport that Black people are moving into in significant numbers, they bring an attitude, they bring a spirit, they bring a style that wasn't there before. I like to call it "BAA," the Black Athletic Aesthetic, which is kind of like, "I'm here, but I'm going to put a little something on the game." And the basket catch was such a signature thing. It seemed like a simple thing. The ball is coming in the air, and you catch it like this at your waist. But a moving baseball hit by powerful men at big speeds is not nothing to joke with, and most people who try to basket catch either miss the ball completely or get hit upside the head. You know, so he had an ability to bring that to the game.

The other thing we tried to show in the film that speaks to his celebrity was that Willie was on "The Ed Sullivan Show" regularly, which was the number one show in America every Sunday night. He was on sitcoms like "Bewitched," like "The Donna Reed Show." So he was accepted and celebrated by White fans and White media in a way that was quite unique and that sort of sets up and sort of predates the crossover athlete world of the Jordans and the Magic Johnsons later. You know, he was that guy. And I always like to say that before Ali became the dominant figure in terms of Black sports and American sports, it was Willie. Baseball was the biggest sport in America, well into the '60s, and Willie was the most charismatic player in the game at that time.

And I think one other thing for people to understand, because there have been so many home run records broken in the last few decades, when Willie broke Mel Ott's National League home run record‑‑I think it was 514‑‑the only person who hit more home runs than Willie at that point in time‑‑and this is mid‑'60s‑‑was Babe Ruth. So we've had the record, but at that time, he was unprecedented, and that 714 number loomed ahead of him as the only‑‑you know, the next goal.

But, again, Willie wasn't just a home run hitter. He was a base stealer, and he was a captain, and he was a charismatic guy who could‑‑who was actually a pretty good actor when you watch these sitcoms. So I think in terms of the entire package, Willie is a dominant player because of not just how he played, per se, his numbers, but the style, the energy, the charisma.

MR. BREWER: Jackie Robinson, who Willie Mays modeled himself after, criticized him for not doing enough during the Civil Rights movement. How did Willie contribute to the Civil Rights movement, and how did you kind of deal with handling all of the nuances of that situation and understanding it?

MR. GEORGE: Well, I think, number, one, Willie‑‑ I think one of the things to understand about Jackie and Willie, Willie‑‑when Jackie came to the majors, he's already been in the Army. He's been to UCLA. He's a very worldly, sophisticated guy, one reason that Branch Rickey sought him out. Willie was 20 years old when he got to New York, just‑‑you know, just a year or two out of high school in Alabama. So he never‑‑he never felt totally comfortable as a spokesperson. He never felt‑‑he always felt like Jackie or, you know, Dr. King, or whoever else were more qualified to lead that discussion. So part of it was, I think, a little bit of self‑consciousness.

I think that what we look at Willie, we look at two levels. We look at his ability to penetrate White America, and I mean that as a celebrity. I mean that as TV appearances. I mean that as a figure of‑‑to be emulated by a generation of White fans who‑‑for whom Jackie was the pioneer breakthrough, but Willie was the one who became the star at that next level, right?

And then two is Willie as a mentor. One of the main threads of the documentary for me is his idea of mentorship, and it starts with Willie's father with Willie, Piper Davis of the Birmingham Black Barons, and then later, you know, Leo Durocher taking him in and mentoring him in the early days of New York.

And then Willie becoming a mentor himself to the wave of Latino players who came in, the Giants were one of the teams who really embraced Latin ballplayers and brought in in big numbers‑‑excuse me‑‑Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, Tito Fuentes and more, and then Willie becoming a mentor for Bobby Bonds, who is fantastic player, the father of Barry Bonds. So that thread is a big part of it.

And, ultimately, Willie as a person who did behind‑the‑scenes stuff, Willie helping‑‑you know, we had Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, also at one point one of the most powerful people in the California state legislature, and how he helped him raise money and did that for many, many other people. So Willie wasn't an outside agitator guy. He was an inside person.

I think something else to be pointed out‑‑because we deal with Jackie criticism and we deal with Willie's reply and the point of view of Barry Bonds and other people, I really wanted to make sure that we had that dialogue from a number points of view. What is Black activism, and what are the ways in which it can manifest?

And certainly Harry‑‑Professor Harry Evans‑‑excuse me‑‑Professor Harry Edwards, who was a fantastic thinker and activist and Black activism, criticizes Willie along with Jackie. At the same time, you have Willie Brown and other people who‑‑and Todd Boyd from USC talking about Willie and his context and how he viewed the world. So I think what I tried to do was to definitely address the criticism, and I think that's important part of the historical record of Willie, but also to really honor Willie's point of view.

And I think‑‑I think one of the things to think about now is in this era of, you know, Black Lives Matter and activism, there are people who are really up front, and there are others who are not up front, but who‑‑doesn't mean they're not doing things to help the community. So I do think that you need‑‑what I used to say, you need the tree shakers and you need the jelly makers. When that tree falls from the trees‑‑when that fruit falls from the tree, someone has to be the one who turns it into something edible, and those are‑‑and that's kind of, I think, how Willie was. Willie was a person who took the fruit and shared it with others.

MR. BREWER: We have a question from‑‑an audience question from Gerard from Texas who asks, "Willie Mays often played himself into chronic exhaustion, especially at the end of regular seasons and pennant races. Can you please comment on his regular season hospitalizations or treatment for exhaustion?"

MR. GEORGE: Yeah. You know, so I don't have the exact number in front of me, but from, like, 1958 to, like, the '60s, Willie probably missed‑‑and they played like‑‑at that that day, they played, I think, 154, 155 games, not the 162, most of that time. He missed only, like, 20. There's, like, a 10‑year span when he missed maybe only 21 games, and of those 21 games, I think the Giants only won seven. So he believed‑‑and this was the way it was in that era. You played every day. You didn't‑‑there were no‑‑there were very few off days for playing. They played all day games, so they played in the sun. And he just believed that the team had the best chance of winning when he was there.

So he played himself into exhaustion, I think, at least three times in his career, and he collapsed straight out and was put in a hospital. It's both a reflection of his dedication to the game, right, and to the Giants, but also a reflection of the values at the time. It wasn't‑‑you know, we live in an era where athletes are‑‑and everyone, you know, we have mental health breaks and we have days off. You know, pitchers don't pitch nine innings anymore. This is not that era. This is the era where you were a star, you were expected to be on the field every day, no matter what your condition, and try and make it work. And so Willie was a product of that, and he believed that was the only way to be a leader, and then you lead by being on the field. If you have a headache, if you have a sore back, if you have a sore knee, he played through all of that, and eventually, his body gave out, you know, several times. Yeah. It was a‑‑it's a reflection of both his mentality, but also of the values of the era.

MR. BREWER: Nelson, Barry Bonds, Willie's godson, brings a whole nother level of emotion and humanity to the project. Just what was the process like? When did you‑‑when during the making of this, did you interview Barry Bonds? Were you expecting him to elevate it as much as he did?

MR. GEORGE: So we were shooting on the‑‑at the birthday party for Willie, 90th birthday. You see it in the film. And I met‑‑you know, I met Barry that day, and he said he was obviously interested in supporting a doc that his godfather was in. It took a while for him to really sit down, but I feel like, you know, we can go‑‑that's a whole nother discussion. But, ultimately, Barry's relationship with the press was very bad. You know, he's been accused of using steroids and some things, and he's always been in denial about that. So it's been a fight, you know, and so he doesn't trust the media. I think he's probably had people‑‑a couple of got‑you interviews where people said they were going to interview him about it and then tried to get him on. So it took a while to gain his trust.

But when we sat down, as you'll see in the doc and as you've seen, he was as vulnerable and open, as loving as I think he's ever been on camera. Talking about Willie really brought out some nuance and some deep love that yet people hadn't seen, and I was so pleasantly surprised. I knew that talking about Willie, it would be easy, but I didn't know it would be so emotional.

And the other thing I could just add is that, you know‑‑so we sat with Barry maybe for‑‑we did about the first hour, and we got a lot of the things I needed for the doc. But then he went on for another half hour or so just talking about baseball and his understanding of the game, his understanding of hitting, and I'm talking about scientific level, talking about velocity versus back speed. And, I mean, whatever people can say, he didn't hit those baseballs by accident. He was mentored, as he talks about in the film, by two excellent‑‑he was mentored by Willie Mays, his godfather, one of the greatest, if not the greatest player of all time, and his father, Bobby, who people don't forget. Bobby was a 300‑home‑run, 300‑stolen‑base guy, an excellent player, an all‑star‑caliber player at several teams. So he had these two different mentor figures driving him, and he took in those lessons and intellectualized those into building a historic career.

MR. BREWER: One last question for you real quick, Nelson. I hear you‑‑Barry Bonds was able to share with you Willie Mays's reaction to the film, that he's watched it over and over. How much does that mean to you?

MR. GEORGE: Well, like, I think when you opened, you talked about the loss of Hank and of Bill Russell, and the fact is that‑‑especially when you make something that you're trying to sum up or celebrate someone's life, it's great when they can see it. And I think it's great. Willie is the oldest living baseball hall of famer, and he's had a hell of a life. So I think when he watches a film‑‑I'm sure what the film is doing is triggering his memories. So him seeing the catch in '54, him seeing him with Orlando Cepeda or hanging out or the year he played with‑‑two years he play with the Mets, these are bringing back memories that are deep. So he's seeing things that we're not. I'm sure he is seeing the film, but he is also seeing deeper into the film. And that makes me very happy.

MR. BREWER: Oh, man. Nelson, unfortunately, we're out time. I got more honey‑dos to do. So I'm going to leave it there. Nelson George, thank you for joining us today.

MR. GEORGE: Oh, thank you for having me. Appreciate it.

MR. BREWER: And thanks to all of you for watching. To check out what interviews we have coming up, please head over to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out more information about upcoming programs.

I'm Jerry Brewer, and thank you for joining us at Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article