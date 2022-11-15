Content from Boston Consulting Group: Investing in the Care Economy

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Caregiving is one of the most consequential drivers supporting the United States workforce. Yet, in 2022, it is being defined more by its faults than its strengths: a looming crisis requiring urgent attention. According to new Boston Consulting Group research, the current care crisis is projected to shave $290 billion off of the United States’ GDP by 2030. In a segment presented by BCG, we will explore the current challenges facing millions of working caregivers, its implications on the labor pool, and how the private and public sectors can come together to solve the crisis plaguing the care economy.