Lessons of the coronavirus pandemic for the future of global health

November 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST

The coronavirus pandemic has offered critical lessons for public health in the United States and around the world. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Caitlin Rivers, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, about how countries can be better prepared for future health challenges and ensure populations with fewer resources are not left behind in the development of treatments and vaccines.

Caitlin Rivers

Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security


Seth Berkley

CEO, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance


