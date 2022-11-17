Lessons of the coronavirus pandemic for the future of global health

Register for the program here.
Caitlin Rivers
Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
Seth Berkley
CEO, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance
Vitality – The next step in whole person health
The experience of the pandemic crystalized the need for a broader approach to health – one that values, promotes, and prioritizes whole person health and wellbeing.
In a segment presented by Cigna, Chair and CEO, David Cordani, discusses vitality – the ability to pursue life with health, strength, and energy as both a driver and an outcome of better health.
By measuring, predicting, and promoting the vitality of individuals and communities, we can deliver the personal, economic, and business growth that are the hallmarks of a healthy society. Vitality is the next generation health measure that can.
David Cordani
Chair & CEO, Cigna