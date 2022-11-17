Transcript: Global Women’s Summit: Challenging the Church

Gift Article Share

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Good afternoon. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post. I'm joined now by Lynne Cadigan and Angela Romero who are here to talk about holding power to account in religious institutions, and a very warm welcome to you both, Lynne and Angela. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight REP. ROMERO: Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to start, Lynne, by asking you about what we're hearing on this video, a little bit about clergy privilege and what sets clergy apart from teachers and other people in terms of reporting abuse.

MS. CADIGAN: Well, the law recently has had a very strong movement to mandate reporting of child abuse because it's such a terrible problem, teachers, doctors, anyone who has care of a child, and it's only recently that clergy were mandated reporters of child abuse. And what that did is create a contradiction because there's been a long, you know, thousand‑year history, particularly in the Catholic church and others, where a confession is supposed to be confidential and secret. So, that's what people generally think of as clergy privilege: You keep the confession secret.

Advertisement

However, what it really is, that what the law really says now is clergy‑‑because they're the closest to the children. They're the closest to the family. They know what's going on. They have a duty to care for the souls of the children and their welfare. So, they do have a legal duty to report, or else it's a crime. Clergy can be accused of a crime. It's a class 6 felony.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: But it's not happening?

MS. CADIGAN: But what happens is there's a very tiny, little, skinny, little loophole that says if it's a confession or a confidential communication or something they can dress up in church language, they can keep child abuse a secret to prevent scandal.

And the problem I have with this is there is no law that says they have to keep it a secret. The law says they have to report it unless they decide to stand on some moral ground of protecting the penitent soul in keeping it a secret. Now, frankly, that's a moral decision they make. It's their only defense to a crime, and I think it's a loophole that needs to be done away with.

Advertisement

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Angela, there you are working in Utah, and congratulations. I think you've just been reelected.

REP. ROMERO: Yes.

[Laughter]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And one of your main issues has been trying to change this legislatively. How central was that to your recent campaign, and how optimistic are you about moving ahead when Utah, I think, is one of 33 states that have this loophole?

REP. ROMERO: I'm very optimistic. When I first was elected in 2012, I was able to pass a child sex abuse bill. It was H.B. 286, with the help of Elizabeth Smart and Deondra Brown‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

REP. ROMERO: ‑‑who are child sex abuse survivors. And when I passed that bill‑‑and I'm a Democrat, just to let everyone know, and I'm not of the predominant religion either. And when I was able as a Democrat, because we're very small there‑‑we're the super minority‑‑I was able to pass that bill, and everyone asked me, "How did you do that?" And I'm like, "Hard work and, you know, educating colleagues."

Advertisement

And so, I started to get handed over all the sexual assault and child sex abuse bills, and in 2017, I passed H.B. 200, which mandates the testing of all sexual assault kits. And Utah is one of eight states that no longer has a backlog, and all the survivors I've been working with on legislation for years now asked me to run this bill. So, in 2020, I filed the bill, and I didn't realize what a storm I was going to cause, and I didn't realize I was going to be on Phil Donahue's frequent email listserv to fundraise for the Catholic League.

And I didn't realize that my own church and my own family would be really frustrated with me. I didn't realize that my own‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Your family is Catholic?

REP. ROMERO: Yes. I'm‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: You're both Catholic?

REP. ROMERO: We're both Catholic.

Advertisement

And I didn't realize that the bishop of my diocese would ask everyone in church to send the Speaker of the House letters about not‑‑you know, not letting this bill be heard.

And so, when we had this conversation and The Salt Lake Tribune, which is the local newspaper, asked people would they want people to be‑‑clergy to report, majority of Utahans said yes, and I think majority of the people across the country would say yes as well.

And so, for me, this is about power structures. This is about power structures not protecting children, and as a policymaker, I was elected to represent all people, and children are the most vulnerable, and a lot of times they don't have a voice. And so, I'm not worried about Uncle Bob getting some jail time and maybe help. I'm worried about the small child who isn't believed because they go to somebody and then that person goes to their spiritual advisor or the perpetrator goes to their spiritual advisor and they say what they're doing, and it's not stopped because it's protected under this confidential privilege.

Advertisement

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Lynne, I mean, this is clearly, intensely personal, and you've taken on these battles as well that are very, very meaningful for you. How broad a problem do you think this is? You're fighting a battle right now, I think, in Arizona, but what are we talking about? Utah or‑‑

MS. CADIGAN: It's a nationwide problem, and the problem is most people think that clergy do have the right. I mean, that most people think that clergy have to keep it secret.

REP. ROMERO: Right.

MS. CADIGAN: That is not true, and it's just simply not true. And I don't understand a church, either Mormon or Catholic or any church, that thinks it's in their best interest to keep this a secret, because at this day and age, everyone knows that sex abuse is an addiction. You don't have‑‑like in my case‑‑well, I won't go into the facts of all the different cases I've had, but people just don't wake up one day and start molesting their children.

Advertisement

They've had a‑‑it just doesn't happen by accident, and it doesn't go away. They keep doing it, and so, getting counseling doesn't help. Going to your priest doesn't help, and going to your Mormon bishop doesn't help. You can't counsel away raping your child. You just can't.

And the clergy privilege‑‑and the problem with all the recent appointees, the federal appointees, is they've really been confusing what the First Amendment is. Churches like to say they have this First Amendment right to do whatever they want basically, but one of them is to conceal sex abuse. And it makes absolutely no sense that you have a First Amendment right to conceal sex abuse, but the child has no right to be free from rape. It just makes no sense.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Angela, in pushing this legislation, you had a lot of pushback against you, and some of it was saying you were allowing government to interfere with religious institutions. How do you respond to that? What's the argument back?

Advertisement

REP. ROMERO: I've been working on sexual assault for a long time, and so I'm not very popular with a certain segment of the population. And I guess it got‑‑it was a little hurtful when I had my own family asking me not to run the piece of legislation because I was attacking confession, which is a sacrament of reconciliation.

And I just don't really see it that way because I think about our child sex abuse rates in Utah and our sexual assault rates in Utah, and they're higher than the national average. And in Utah, we can't pass comprehensive sex education. So, everything is kind of hush‑hush, and so for me, I've always looked at this from a victim perspective and so that that individual can get help, because we have so many people walking around our country right now who are survivors of child sex abuse and they've never received the help that they need to deal with the trauma. And so, you see a lot of hurt people, and you see them put‑‑get put in other situations where they're re‑traumatized because we never believed them and we didn't get them the help and the services they need.

We always are helping people who are the perpetrator. You know, we spend millions and millions and millions of dollars in Utah and across the country on rehabilitating people, and I'm not saying we don't need to rehabilitate people. But we forget about the people that are left behind, the community, and how it impacts the entire family. And many times we're worried about protecting another parent or, again, Uncle Bob, but we're not thinking about what we're doing to that child and what we're going to do for generations.

Advertisement

And so, for me, the legislation I run has always been survivor‑focused and trauma‑informed, because a lot of times, people are like, "Why do we talk about these issues in government?" I'm like, "Because we have to." We have to set these rules and these guidelines, and we have to hold people accountable‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

REP. ROMERO: ‑‑because they'll continue to re‑offend.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, holding people accountable, which is really what you're trying to do, Lynne, and I think you have a case right now against the Mormon church. How does that compare‑‑and you can just outline it briefly‑‑with taking on the Catholic church, which you've done in the past?

MS. CADIGAN: Well, you know, it was interesting. Taking on the Catholic church, it was difficult. It was very powerful. They have a lot of money, but frankly, they had a sense of shame. And I think that they really wanted to do the right thing eventually. Maybe it's because I come from that background, but they came to a point where they were willing to compensate the victims and say they were wrong.

And what I find with the Church of Latter‑day Saints is it's like litigating against Exxon. They're incredibly powerful. They're‑‑it's like global capitalism, and what they care about in my mind is making sure that they don't lose tithing, because I have gotten so many calls from members of the church who are just heartbroken about the fact their church says‑‑I mean, it's really sad to see people lose their faith. It's sort of like a ripple effect of abuse, and they're very sad because they love their church. And when they hear their church saying, "Our first duty is to the penitent. We did the right thing by not reporting this abuse for seven years. We have‑‑our first duty is to the perpetrator, not to the child. We didn't do anything wrong where we"‑‑they knew that this girl was being molested for seven years. They said they didn't care.

And so, what happens is you just get these people who are just heartbroken, and they want to‑‑and what I think that the Mormon church is more concerned about a scandal and losing tithing than anything else, and it's more like a business to me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And we should just add here that we did reach out and that the Church of Latter‑day Saints declined to comment in advance of this but did‑‑has issued a statement in the past condemning child abuse, I think, when a previous article ran.

But this gets me to another point, Angela, about being a woman and taking on these hierarchical institutions, which are often very patriarchal as well. How does that work?

REP. ROMERO: I guess I want to point out I was born in Tooele, Utah. I'm not with the predominant religion. I'm a woman of color, and so I've always kind of been on the outside looking in. And even though I'm an elected official now and I have some power, I guess I understand that outside view. So, for me, this is really nothing new because this is something I've had to grow up with all my life. Whether it was because of my religion or because of who I was, I've always kind of been on the outside. So, I guess I've always been committed to being‑‑that's the Catholic in me‑‑the social justice activist. I don't participate in my church anymore.

But it's always to make sure that you're being a voice for the voiceless, and so as a policymaker and as a Democrat in Utah, this is why I focus on these issues because I want to make sure that that voice is there. I want to make sure that seat is at the table and that there's somebody speaking up for people that can't speak up for themselves. And so, as long as I'm elected, I'll continue to do this. I'll continue to push this bill.

I do have some hope. Our governor did talk about maybe we should do something. I have a couple of colleagues who have filed my bill, and I don't really need the recognition. I just want the bill to happen, and so my hope is that the bill will actually have a hearing this session, it won't be buried in rules, and we'll actually have an honest conversation.

And so, I really look at this as an institutional problem, and within these religious institutions and these structures, they're just trying to protect themselves from being sued. And I know there are a lot of good people within these faiths, but we as a society need to stop protecting people because we're afraid of getting sued or afraid of perception, because we're still damaging people, and who knows who these individuals could be if they were protected from that perpetrator?

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. And you gave such a great phrase of "giving the voice to the voiceless," which is exactly, Lynne, what you're trying to do. Tell us a little bit more about this current lawsuit and what plaintiffs‑‑I mean, we can't undo what happened to people.

MS. CADIGAN: Well, you know what really struck me is the talk earlier about women in prison.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah.

MS. CADIGAN: So many of my clients have ended up‑‑I mean, the perpetrators end up in prison, and then the victims end up in prison or on the streets. And it's such an exponential growth problem that I don't know why it's not addressed either by the legislature‑‑and frankly, I'm very grateful to the press for covering this, because the one thing that scares religious institutions is you all, journalists. They're terrified.

[Laughter]

MS. CADIGAN: And so, they're not afraid of me. They're not even afraid of paying money, but they are really afraid of you all. And I really appreciate the more you cover these issues, the more important it is.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. We're laughing about the power of‑‑that's another form of power, right? But these are such serious issues, and we're talking about children. And you're saying they're ending up in prison. Tel me, just as a follow‑up, what you learn about the fate of these young people.

MS. CADIGAN: Well, they're varied. They're varied fate, but they have lifelong problems. So, when they say this is a money grab or they shouldn't get money, these are people who stress out at every phase of their life, when they hit puberty, when they have children, when they get married. They have no faith or trust in any institution.

I mean, you wake up in the morning, you think, "Oh, the sun is out. It's a nice day." I mean, these kids wake up, and they're like, "What's going to happen to me next? Who is going to get me? Every time I love someone, there's a duality. I love them; they abuse me." It's‑‑they're just a‑‑it's an ongoing problem that needs an enormous amount of support.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And some have been adopted, just one more follow‑up, right, that you've followed after?

MS. CADIGAN: Yeah.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And how have they done?

MS. CADIGAN: They've done‑‑some are well. They have problems, but they're doing all right. What the oldest one is very appreciative of is the public support. I mean, she was surprised that there was public support for her case, but I really can't talk about them too much.

They're little kids.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

MS. CADIGAN: But they're doing all right. They were very, very lucky to have families who adopted them, and it was a heartbreak for the one family who adopted the youngest, because they were very strong Mormons, very strong, and they left the faith. And it was a heartbreak for them to leave their community, but they've been excellent parents to this little girl.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Angela, I want to bring this around full circle a little bit but get back to this issue. Do you now believe that confession should be protected as speech, whether...

REP. ROMERO: I don't when it comes to people who are sexually abusing children, and it really does‑‑I do not‑‑it was really interesting. So, Texas was one of the states that has closed the loophole, and when Phil Donahue was advertising my name across the country and I was getting all my hate mail and, you know, he told people I was pro‑choice, which is true. I believe abortion is self‑care. And I was getting all these phone calls. I had a young man call me from Texas and tell me how despicable I was, and he was going to call me every day until I answered my phone. And I sent him a text message, you know, because it's technology. And I said, "Hey, I'm just going to refer this voicemail to highway patrol." So, the next day, his‑‑that's our police. So, the next day, his grandma emails me and told me she was sorry her grandson had sent me that, left me that voicemail, and he was a good boy, but he just really cared about his faith.

[Laughter]

REP. ROMERO: And so, it just shows how‑‑what people are willing to do to protect an institution and how we're willing to threaten people because they're trying to do the right thing.

And so, as a policymaker, we have to be brave, and sometimes we have to have that brave faith. And even if we're standing alone, someone has to stand up for those individuals that have no voice. So, I will continue to be me, and I will continue to take those phone calls and have them put in my file, because I'm not going to stop being who I am because people are threatening me for doing the right thing.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: What you just said is such a message for this whole day.

[Applause]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We have to continue to be brave, and thank you both so much for your courage. I'm afraid that's all we have time for, but, Lynne and Angela, thank you.

And stay with us. We'll be back in a few minutes.

[End recorded session

GiftOutline Gift Article