Transcript: Global Women’s Summit: Inside Take: Post Reporters on the Midterms

MS. SWISHER: Well, hi, everybody. Okay, I’m Kara Swisher. I’ll take off my glasses to get intimate with you all. I have a lot of questions here, but I'm going to ignore them, and I'm going start with essentially what the fuck. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight [Laughter] But let me introduce--that--so keep that in mind, ladies. So, I'm going to start with who you are. Ashley Parker covered Donald Trump's White House for four years--you look very well rested now--and now analyzes the bigger picture for The Post. Jackie Alemany is on investigative end and has recently been tracking many of the investigations, of which there are--you--we must keep you busy. And Leigh Ann Caldwell covers the hill and knows every player, every nook and cranny of the halls of Congress, apparently--good for you--and also is anchor of Washington Post Live. Thank you for talking here.

So, let's get into it. I think “what the fuck” is a good first question.

[Laughter]

So why don't we start with you? Because Donald Trump has some things to say to us tonight. He has some feels, I'm sure.

MS. PARKER: Yes.

MS. Let's talk about that. What's gonna happen tonight, and what has just happened?

MS. PARKER: So all the usual Trump caveats apply--right?--which is that until it exits his mouth, we don't know what he's doing. But basically, he's announcing his 2024 presidential bid. And the two kind of fascinating things I've been tracking are, on the one hand, it feels like one of these moments--and we've been here before--where there's a tipping point, where Republicans are starting to try to move away from him--the donor class; you're seeing elected publicly criticize him, which doesn't really happen. It happened after “Access Hollywood.” It happened after January 6th. It happened after--when he launched his campaign.

MS. SWISHER: Charlottesville.

MS. PARKER: Charlottesville.

MS. SWISHER: So all the greatest hits.

MS. PAKER: Yeah, when he said McCain was not a real war hero. So, it feels like one of these moments. But every other time Republicans have kind of lost their courage. And the other thing that's interesting is even if all these people are now willing to criticize him and willing to move away, it's sort of unclear what that fundamentally means because he announces he has sort of a concrete floor of 30 to 40 percent of the MAGA base who truly will support him if and when he shoots people on Fifth Avenue. He doesn't lose them no matter what. So, the rest of the field, the best chance a Republican has to beat him is in a one-on-one matchup, right? And even—which, A, is probably not going to happen because it's a collective action theory problem where Glenn Younkin and Chris Christie and Mike Pence would have to say, you know what, it's not the best for the party. I'm going to sit it out.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. PARKER: But even if you got a Trump-Ron DeSantis head-to-head, that would mean that Ron DeSantis, whoever that other person is, really has to win the majority of the remaining Republican, some of whom are open to moving away from Trump, but who still voted for him twice, say they would vote for him in a heartbeat if he's the nominee, and liked a lot of his policies and think he was a pretty good president.

MS. SWISHER: So tonight, he will announce and try to sweep the--

MS. PARKER: Tonight, it starts.

MS. SWISHER: It starts. It starts.

MS. PARKER: Yeah.

MS. SWISHER: Okay. Well, yay. Good for that. We had just a moment there of peace, but I guess not.

MS. CALDWELL: Have fun, Ashley.

MS. SWISHER: So, Jackie, go ahead. What do you think is happening right now? Obviously, you're covering the investigations. There's--that's a subplot of this situation of this ongoing telenovela that is Donald Trump.

MS. ALEMANY: Absolutely. And we have been past few days sort of working through, just amongst us reporters, all the iterations of what happens with these investigations if he does announce his candidacy, which, applying Ashley's caveats, we'll see it until--we can’t believe it until we see it. And that's something that lawmakers on the Hill, Republican lawmakers are echoing as well. Yesterday, we were chasing around House Republicans, who would be really I think the last firewall in Donald Trump's sort of support system, who have all along really been behind him 150 percent, who were for the first time really dodging questions about Trump and toeing this line of, well, we'll see if he actually announces, otherwise, we're not going to answer any questions about him and the detrimental impact he had on our midterm performance last week.

But as he's moving to announce his candidacy, which a lot of people sort of speculate is happening so early to sort of inoculate him from some of these investigations and potential charges, and maybe a looming indictment, is the Department of Justice is moving full steam ahead along with Fulton County, Fani Willis, and the investigations in New York, along with potential investigations that we don't even know about at--you know, but in D.C., what we're focused on the most at the moment are these parallel investigations, the Mar-a-Lago boxes, the mishandling of classified information. I'm sure you're all quite aware of the FBI and the DOJ seized tons of classified information from Mar-a-Lago in August.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah, we read about that.

[Laughter]

MS. ALEMANY: And then January 6th, a parallel investigation. But right now--

MS. SWISHER: Does that inoculate him? No, right?

MS. ALEMANY: Well, no, but I do think that the--one of the iterations of a potential prosecution that some people were walking me through this weekend, which are completely hypothetical, is that if the DOJ does ultimately decide to indict him on something, if he's a candidate, maybe they reach a pre-prosecution deal, where they come to some sort of agreement that is you are no longer running for office and you will no longer handle classified materials, before they would go through with a prosecution. This is all completely hypothetical.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah, but it seems unlikely for a narcissist.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah, but I think this is the calculus potentially in Trump's mind.

MS. SWISHER: Right. But in his mind, it inoculates him.

Well, now, let's talk a little bit about, Leigh Ann, what happened, though. They didn't--people didn't like the screaming election denying, right?

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah.

MS. SWISHER: That’s one of the messages. And they didn't like the abortion decision. But it seemed like they were more rejecting--and I had interviewed a bunch of local reporters and some national ones, and most of it was stop the screaming about election denial. You’re crazy. You're crazy. I'm going to vote for someone else because you seem--I don't like that Democrat, but you seem crazy. So, talk about what happened, and does that message work?

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, so I think that no one was prepared this midterm election for voters to so, so fully deny or reject what was happening as far as--

MS. SWISHER: Deny the deniers.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, deny the deniers. I have been hearing from Democratic leadership, from party campaign officials for months that democracy is not necessarily on the ballot. That is not what people are going to be voting for, and I think that this election proved them wrong. I think that the abortion issue was absolutely a critical issue. It really motivated women, it motivated young voters. But also exit polls are showing that the democracy issue really mattered. Everyone kind of made fun of President Biden in those past few weeks of doing two major speeches about the threats to democracy.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah.

MS. CALDWELL: And Republicans totally dismissed it. He was made fun of on Fox News. You know, even Democrats, it was controversial among the Democratic Party, too.

But I was talking to a Republican right after the election, and they said--a senior Republican and they said, the Biden White House, they have good people, and they must have seen something that we didn't see. It wasn't on accident. And so--

MS. SWISHER: Was it--was it democracy or crazy? Because I heard crazy from relatives of mine who are--

MS. CALDWELL: But it's one in the same right now, right? Like so wanting democracy to work and to function is a rejection of the election denialism.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. CALDWELL: So, it's the same--it's the same thing.

The fact that the secretary of states--three major candidates running for secretary of state in Nevada, in Arizona, and--

MS. PARKER: Michigan.

MS. CALDWELL: --Michigan were totally--were rejected outright was a huge, huge sign. The fact that voters were paying attention to secretary of state races, you know, was a sign of the direct--that people are just kind of over it. And that's why when Jackie and I were on the Hill yesterday talking to these Republicans, that's why they are not yet ready to fully endorse Donald Trump, because they're like, look, it didn't work. It didn't work.

MS. ALEMANY: By the way, there have been Republicans who did see the warning signs coming, and I just think of this because it didn't make our piece last week, and so I've got to get it out somewhere. But Peter Meijer, the congressman from Michigan who lost to an election denier, and who then lost to--in the general election to a Democrat and is ostensibly bitter about it, but he was saying that he also saw potentially a throughline from the Paul Pelosi attack to the results for Republicans, and that it was just a reminder of the threats to democracy and the crazy all in one.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah.

MS. ALEMANY: And it was--and it also sort of pulled along memories of January 6th to that week right before the election, reminding Republican voters there's a lot more at stake here. There is the potential for political violence and the Republicans who are election denying and feeding these conspiracy theories. And the so-called crazies, there are real life consequences, right?

MS. PARKER: For what it's worth in the real life consequences for democracy especially, it's sometimes not the most buzzy stuff of Republicans criticizing Trump, finally, over democracy, but it's those secretary of state races, those state legislative races, that actually make the most meaningful difference in terms of actually preserving democracy, because when you sort of talk to experts of how a country or society sort of becomes non-democratic authoritarian, they say, you know, we sort of maybe all have this image of troops marching in the street and these takeovers, but a lot of times it's sort of like boiling a frog. It's this quiet thing that happens from within. And it's a state legislature and a president who changed the rules so it's not so easy for a vice president, which frankly, wasn't such a given, you know, to do what the Constitution requires of them. And most people liken it to if that was going to happen to the U.S., which has actually been sliding in global democratic rankings, it would be much more akin to Orban in Hungary, who in many ways, changed the judiciary.

MS. SWISHER: Right, right. And certainly, candidates like Kemp in Georgia did that.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah.

MS. SWISHER: Because people perceived he did right thing.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, exactly.

MS. SWISHER: Let me ask, what then is Donald Trump's, from your perspective, sales pitch, if he keeps yelling about election denial--and I think the same thing worked out for Kari Lake--I can--you know, someone was like, why did this happen? I do see, especially women going into that booth and go, no, not her. No, just no, thank you. Even if you're a Republican, I think subtracting wasn't good. You don't fit in our group. You don't--you know, McCain people go away, was kind of the most--one of the more idiotic things I've seen in politics in a long time.

But what--from your perspective, what's the new sale? What's the new thing he's going to hawk.

MS. PARKER: So the--

MS. SWISHER: Because election denial is not working.

MS. PARKER: It’s not working.

MS. SWISHER: He seems to like it.

MS. PARKER: It’s unclear if he’ll drop it. But it is certainly not working.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah.

MS. PARKER: And the responsible people on his team understand that and want him to drop it.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. PARKER: The new thing that we have reporting on--and this is a little less of a pitch--but is that he wants this campaign to much more closely resemble 2016, the sort of fly by the seat of your pants. I mean, Trump truly believes--and in some cases this was borne out in 2016--that a campaign is him, a plane, and a huge rally with thousands of supporters. And he wants to return to that a little bit.

And I would also--what Jackie was saying is--when she was saying, you know, if there is an indictment, or if there are these lawsuits, they're problematic in many ways, but they also in certain political ways put him back where he is most comfortable, which is as a victim and talking to his supporters. They're going after me because I defend you. They hate us. They're the elite. We're being prosecuted.

MS. SWISHER: That doesn't work in a general election that--because--

MS. CALDWELL: Well, I want to get--I want that point. So, if people on Trump's team--which, Ashley, you know, full well, you know, want to move away from the 2020 thing, but Trump is someone who appeals to the base. He's not a president--he's not someone who appeals to independent voters. And the election denialism still works for the base. That's why these people won their primaries. That's why Peter Meijer didn't win. And it just doesn't work in a general election. So, there's the--

MS. SWISHER: So it’s essentially a political Fox News--essentially a political version is you play to what they want to do. But what is the motto? What will be the motto beyond I'm a victim? Because that ultimately becomes tiresome, as did his--

MS. PARKER: Again, I'm not--I'm not arguing that it's necessarily a clear-cut winning message in a general but--

MS. SWISHER: Right. But what--so this be victim, they're out to get me?

MS. PARKER: He likes to be a victim. He's fighting for you. Even Republicans who don't like the chaos and the controversy of Trump, they like the fighting, they like the burn it down Washington establishment. I mean, I did--in a different publication, I did a road trip across the country in 2014 just talking to hundreds of voters, and I sort of didn't have the language for it, which turned out to be Donald Trump. But in hearing what they said, there was this sense, that was quite understandable, that after the financial crisis, they were just sort of like, screw you all, like we're here and we're playing by the rules and we're doing everything right and we bought a house we were told we could afford, and I took a job and I've been saving, and now this system has imploded. I'm suffering, and the people in Washington and the people in New York like are getting rich.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. CALDWELL: And they wanted to burn it all down. And that--and Trump understood that on a sort of visceral level and that--

MS. SWISHER: But people aren’t in that mood, and from a legal point of view, it doesn't really work. It doesn't--like the yelling and whining.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. But in the--I think in the court of public opinion, he has found that muddying the waters in any way does work to his advantage. Actually, I was thinking I feel like I went way too into the 3D chess scenario instead of the--like the primary thinking of the former president, which is politicize this as much as possible to make the--

MS. SWISHER: So the basics, the basics, the greatest hits.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. But I think that your question to Ashley is actually getting at something else that has really crystallized for me these past two weeks, which is that I don't know if there is that much of a pitch from the Republican Party right now. There isn’t that much of a pitch, generally speaking, from the Republican Party right now. Like when you ask--when we've been asking House Republicans, you know, what--how are you going to govern, what are you going to get passed if you have this razor thin majority in the House, there are people who have said to me privately, anonymously, you know, their job is to not do anything. The job is just to have the majority to block the Biden agenda, to investigate and to do nothing.

MS. SWISHER: So Fauci, Fauci, Fauci, all day long.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah.

MS. PARKER: And Hunter.

MS. SWISHER: And Hunter, right, yeah.

MS. ALEMANY: So, there is not a--I'm not sure that the--that Trump needs to have a cogent thesis.

MS. SWISHER: But on the ground, Leigh Ann, they have to have what they're going to do, right? I mean, don't voters sort of like what are you going to do? And how do Democrats respond to that? Because they didn't think they were going to win at all. I mean, their belly aching before the election was rather severe.

MS. CALDWELL: And that was part of the problem on the ground is, it's funny talking to voters. If you talk to Republican voters, they literally told me that they didn't like Biden because there's kitty litter boxes in schools.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. CALDWELL: You talk to Democratic voters and they cared about abortion. They did not--they did not want Republicans anywhere near the office. So, as these moderate voters who we thought it was the economy, the Republican pitch was we're going to do nothing; we're going to stop the government spending, and government spending causes inflation, and so that's what we're going to do is not spend money.

You know, Democrats have pointed to all the things that they've tried to do, which--and also would say, voters are smarter than that. They know that this is something that is bigger. It's a global thing. It's not something that you can just turn on a switch.

MS. SWISHER: Right?

MS. CALDWELL: So, I mean, what happens in practicality now? Now we have a divided government.

MS. SWISHER: But they can’t do anything because this closeness. This is a crazy closeness.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, we have a divided government. The agenda not only for the next two months in the lame duck is a little bit up in the air other than some spending bill and some Ukraine money, perhaps. But no one knows what's going to happen over the next two years. We're waiting to see. I mean, it's likely going to be the House of Representatives are going to be controlled by Republicans. Senate Democrats are meeting today for the first time after the election behind closed doors, where they're going to discuss perhaps what their agenda is going to be. They probably won't get that far. They're probably just celebrating today.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah.

MS. CALDWELL: But, yeah. I don't know what the next two years is going to be--look like other than a lot of gridlock.

MS. SWISHER: A lot of gridlock. Do each of you agree with this? I mean, and just more noise, which I think will irritate these voters who have spoken rather clearly that we're tired of the noise. I mean, to me, that's what got through the most, was stop yelling, stop being crazy, stop fighting kind of thing.

MS. PARKER: Yeah, I think on the House side, I think of this very narrow majority that it looks like Republicans may take actually hurts them because that emboldens the whole sort of portion of the caucus that America just rejected, and it will be tough for McCarthy or whoever the leader is to do much and will remind the nation sort of what they didn't like about this last election.

The Senate is a little more intriguing to me, especially if Democrats pick up that seat in Georgia, because on the one hand, it's just one seat. But on the other hand, Biden has been bedeviled by two senators--right?--Manchin and Sinema.

MS. SWISHER: Right.

MS. PARKER: And they sort of got this joint nickname, but they're really different. And a Sinema vote is different from a Manchin vote, and so having a one vote majority could really help him get stuff through.

MS. CALDWELL: You actually reminded me of something about--you know, you said it's so profoundly just now that the people who are going to be emboldened in the House are the people that were rejected by America, the people on the far right. Well, it's funny, you talk to House Republicans, and they don't think that. They're like, we didn't win--some of them are like we didn't win because we didn't fight hard enough. Look at Florida. We won in Florida with DeSantis, who was a strong leader. But no one points out that Democrats have stopped spending money in Florida. They didn't even contest Florida. And so it's--it was an uneven playing field.

MS. SWISHER: So where is the Joe Biden presidency right now? I mean, he seems to be winning, right? Even though there's all these--you know, the backlash with the Democrats before that, it’s he's not effective, he shouldn't run, he's too old. He seems to be winning. It feels like winning, at least. I don't know. Maybe I'm wrong. How do you look, each of you look at that?

MS. PARKER: The--I mean, actually, we did this big story a couple of weeks ago right before the midterms kind of taking stock of the first 21 months of Biden's presidency. And when you really lay it out, there were a lot of missteps based on a number of things, including faulty assumptions, and sort of the shorthand was sort of planning for the best and hoping for the best. But the truth is legislatively, they actually got a ton done with a tissue thin majority, and that is a real success.

I mean, I think the other thing--and this is more political--is you just sort of have this inertia, where you have someone who's about to turn 80, who is going to be more likely to run if Donald Trump runs, and it just sort of--like together, they're like locked in this octogenarian deathmatch that pushes the nation to like a rematch of 2020.

[Laughter]

MS. SWISHER: Let’s be clear. They’re very lively 80-year-olds, right?

MS. PARKER: Yeah, very vigorous. Yeah.

MS. SWISHER: So, any thoughts beyond the octogenarian? No, I think--

MS. ALEMANY: Well, I do think the administration has a lot to now actually implement these next two years.

MS. SWISHER: I'm sorry?

MS. ALEMANY: They have a lot to implement these next two years in terms--especially in terms of their climate agenda, a lot of money to spend and actually get the ball rolling on proposals and things that ultimately passed. But I do think that what happened was a result of voters simply hated Donald Trump more than they hated Joe Biden, and the voters that disliked Joe Biden still voted for Democrats. And if you look at the exit polls, the voters that disliked Donald Trump were less likely to vote for Republicans. And at the end of the--at the end of the day, the margins are so thin and races are so tight, that, yes, Democrats did take some losses that they weren't necessarily expecting. But Republicans despite, you know, having history at their backs, weren't--didn't perform as well.

MS. SWISHER: But there's not a clear person in either party that you can think of, right? Pick one--pick one if one of the octogenarians, say, fell and broke their hip, for example. Sorry, I'm being obnoxious.

MS. ALEMANY: I think both parties are at an inflection point, although I think if you canvass Democrats and Republicans right now, Democrats would feel like they're much less in disarray than Republican.

MS. SWISHER: Democrats are always in disarray. Do you understand that?

MS. PARKER: It’s their resting state.

MS. SWISHER: Our nation’s newspapers. But who? Give me one.

MS. PARKER: I don't know. What if you do Ron DeSantis versus Gretchen Whitmer?

MS. SWISHER: Each of you do one.

MS. ALEMANY: That's good.

MS. SWISHER: You can’t have that one.

MS. ALEMANY: I'm in for Pete Buttigieg, and I feel like that was an inherent bias. So--

MS. SWISHER: Versus DeSantis?

MS. ALEMANY: No, versus Gretchen Whitmer. I was going to say--

MS. SWISHER: Oh, in the primary.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah, yeah.

MS. SWISHER: All right, but do a matchup like she just did. I think you got the good one.

MS. ALEMANY: Okay. Kamala Harris versus Mike Pence.

MS. CALDWELL: Like everyone just went oh, no, no, no.

We just had our poll--we just had our poll. Oh, my gosh, I mean, so. So, our colleague in The Post wrote a story today about DeSantis is the inevitable one right now. But a lot of people have been inevitable, like Jeb Bush, they point--you know, he points out. And so it's so hard. We're two years out. But of course, like DeSantis right now. And then I mean, Gretchen Whitmer is such a good one. I mean, Gavin Newsom has lots of aspirations, like a California versus Florida showdown. He makes lots of comparisons. They both make lots of comparisons to each other state when they speak.

MS. SWISHER: Yes, they do.

MS. PARKER: And I like that everyone laughed at the Pence-Kamala because they're both--right?--like the former VP--in many ways they should be the most obvious presumptive.

MS. SWISHER: No.

[Laughter]

Don't want to watch that show. I'm not interested in that show. It's become a show.

So, we only have one question left. From your perspective--

MS. ALEMANY: Oh, wait. Hold on.

MS. SWISHER: Who?

MS. ALEMANY: What about Elon Musk 2024?

[Laughter]

MS. SWISHER: Yeah, he’s not--he’s not--

MS. ALEMANY: Does he have political aspirations?

MS. SWISHER: He wasn’t born in America, sadly for the rest of us.

MS. ALEMANY: Oh, right.

MS. SWISHER: So, we can’t have him as president. Oh, well. And you don’t want him. So, he cannot run. Him and Schwarzenegger can't run, I think, correct--if I'm correct.

Last question. How do you look at the state of democracy? And if voters really cared, voters really surprised people and came through in a very calm way when everyone else in Washington, New York, everywhere else is screaming, like crazy screaming? What is--how do you look at what happened, each of you? Last question.

MS. PARKER: I mean, I think not specifically on this, but in the past, having covered Trump since 2015, I have realized how tenuous all of these institutions are and how much a lot of these institutions are our sort of like a polite agreement among society in these institutions that we treat the Supreme Court this way or that way.

And I don't know. It--I guess what I've realized is it requires voters and individual actors and lawmakers like showing up for democracy in a way I didn't realize. I thought democracy just kind of worked. And I guess we saw voters show up on Tuesday.

MS. ALEMANY: I feel like I look back at last week as a sort of microcosm of this idea that at the end of the day, when there are wild swings both ways, voters pull America back to moderation.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, I think it was on the verge of being, like, going off a cliff, like being bad. And then I think that the cliff is still there. But it's--you know, it's still a cliff, not a crash at the bottom of the valley.

MS. SWISHER: Yeah, nature's healing. Anyway, thank you so much. These are amazing reporters. We're excited to hear what you have to say and what's going to happen.

[Applause]

And tune in tonight, right? You’ll all be writing tonight? Exciting.

MS. ALEMANY: Washington Post Live. Don’t watch it on Fox.

MS. CALDWELL: We get to write about McCarthy and his speakership, so --

MS. PARKER: Oh, we didn’t even get to that.

MS. SWISHER: Another winner. Okay, great, thank you.

