Women taking charge of their financial future

November 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST

Women are managing more assets than ever before as personal investors, business leaders and financial decisionmakers both at work and at home. On Monday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economic policy analysis, and C. Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, join Washington Post Live to discuss how women can grow their wealth to the fullest potential, navigate the current uncertainties in the economy and overcome structural barriers like the wage gap.

Michelle Singletary

Personal Finance Columnist, The Washington Post


Teresa Ghilarducci

Professor of Economic Policy Analysis, The New School


C. Nicole Mason

President & CEO, Institute for Women’s Policy Research


Content from Fidelity

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor.

Volatility, inflation, and your money

This past year has seen volatile markets and the highest price increases in over a decade.

What does it all mean for your money? In this segment from Fidelity Wealth Management, Denise Chisholm, Director of Quantitative Market Strategy, breaks down what’s happening in the markets and suggests actions investors may want to consider.

Denise Chisholm

Director, Quantitative Market Strategy, Fidelity


