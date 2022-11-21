Women taking charge of their financial future

Register for the program here.
Michelle Singletary
Personal Finance Columnist, The Washington Post
Teresa Ghilarducci
Professor of Economic Policy Analysis, The New School
C. Nicole Mason
President & CEO, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
Content from Fidelity
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Volatility, inflation, and your money
This past year has seen volatile markets and the highest price increases in over a decade.
What does it all mean for your money? In this segment from Fidelity Wealth Management, Denise Chisholm, Director of Quantitative Market Strategy, breaks down what’s happening in the markets and suggests actions investors may want to consider.
Denise Chisholm
Director, Quantitative Market Strategy, Fidelity