Ditte Juul Jørgensen on E.U. climate agenda and COP27 climate talks

The European Union has long been a global leader in the fight against climate change, but the war in Ukraine has raised new questions about its immediate energy security needs and the pace of its transition from fossil fuels. On Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a conversation with Ditte Juul Jørgensen, the European Commission’s director-general for energy, about the future of Europe’s climate agenda and what was accomplished at the recent COP27 climate talks.