Investing in the physical and mental health of the nation’s veterans

November 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Veterans often face new battles at home from physical and mental injuries to feelings of displacement and isolation. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Burn Pits 360 co-founder Rosie Torres join Washington Post Live to discuss new investments the government is making to support the approximately 18 million women and men who have worn their country’s uniform in combat.

Kathleen Hicks

Deputy Defense Secretary


Rosie Torres

Co-Founder, Burn Pits 360


Caring for the Military Community

In a segment presented by Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan, Andrew J. Satin, M.D., retired U.S. Air Force colonel and Director of Gynecology and Obstetrics and Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics discusses how women’s health services are unique to military families. He also shares his expertise about other essential military health services and resources available for military families.

Andrew J. Stain

Director, Gynecology & Obstetrics

Professor of Gynecology & Obstetrics, Johns Hopkins Medicine


