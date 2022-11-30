Climate Conversations
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Impact of historic new investments in climate and energy spending

By
November 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST
Sen. Martin Heinrich and Cathy Zoi join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Video: The Washington Post)

Register for the program here.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed this summer, includes $369 billion in climate and energy funding, much of it for high-tech solutions to help move the United States toward a greener future. On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M) and Cathy Zoi, CEO of the electric charging company EVGo, join Washington Post Live to discuss how far the legislation goes in helping the country meet its carbon reduction goals and this month’s COP27 climate talks.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Sen. Martin Heinrich

(D-N.M.)


Cathy Zoi

Chief Executive Officer, EVgo


Content from AWS

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

How Technology and Policy are Driving our Clean Energy Future

In a segment presented by AWS, Shannon Kellogg, Vice President of Public Policy at AWS, will explore how AWS is playing a leading role in the clean energy transition and where technology can accelerate advances in green energy solutions.

Shannon Kellogg

Vice President of Public Policy, AWS


Loading...