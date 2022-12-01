Transcript: Statehouse Leadership with Governor Chris Sununu

Gift Article Share

MS. CALDWELL: Hello. Welcome to Washington Post Live. I am Leigh Ann Caldwell, anchor here at Washington Post Live and also coauthor of the Early 202 newsletter. Today we continue our series on "Statehouse Leadership" with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Governor, welcome back to Washington Post Live. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GOV. SUNUNU: Thank you so much. Great to be here.

So, Governor, I want to start with some news of the day. Of course, you are governor in New Hampshire. I'm here in Washington, where Congress is facing a vote on what to do about a looming rail strike. There's not yet an agreement on the Senate on how to move forward. What would you do? Would you--do you think that Congress should intervene to impose a previous agreement on workers so that the strike does not happen on December 9th?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, a couple things. First, I mean, when you're dealing with unions, you got to get a resolution, especially when you're talking about rail. You know, the policies out of Washington, D.C., have created massive fuel and energy problems. They've created a lot of supply chain problems. So, to get that exacerbated by yet another rail strike would be just catastrophic for the country, especially with Christmas looming.

So, there are solutions there. You got to bring all the parties together, right? So, you don't just let--ask Congress to go into their chambers in a vacuum and just try to figure it out on their own, right? You need leadership out of the White House because it is a national issue. You need some consensus with Congress, and you need to make--bring those stakeholders. What exactly are they asking for? Where are, quote/unquote, the "demands"? And they have to give a little. You have to give a little to get a lot, and by getting a lot, that's making sure that this country is moving forward. And rail is a big part of that.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. And it's something that could impact the economy. President Biden negotiated a tentative agreement. Four of the 12 unions didn't agree to that because it doesn't include paid sick leave.

There are some members of the Republican Party, people like Marco Rubio, surprisingly Senator Ted Cruz, who were saying that the workers should get those paid sick days. This kind of contradicts what Republicans tend to think about unions versus management. So, can you explain to me why there are some portions of the Republican Party who are siding with unions right now?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, the premise of your question implies that all Republicans are anti-union, and that's just not the case at all.

When you look at every--I mean, I negotiate union contracts all the time. We have many of them within the state of New Hampshire. We can usually find a resolution to most of the issues. A lot of the unions and the subunits within those unions can actually disagree themselves about what those tenets should be, whether it's a pay raise, whether it's sick leave, whether it's hazard pay, whether it's, you know, working hours, how the work week is going to be defined. There's a lot of things that go into these contracts. It's not just even always about pay.

So, again, whether it's a Republican saying that we have to find a resolution or we have to support the unions, again, it really comes down to the variables within those contracts that can be met and really should be met.

So, in this one in particular, it has national implications. Now, if the union is asking for things that are just un unmanageable and that are unrealistic and not practical in terms of moving forward, again, you got to negotiate those things out. These are reasonable people on the other side of the table. They want to fight for the best benefits and opportunities for their employees. But, at the same time, there's only so much you can give. So, there's always a way to resolve it. I'll say that. Anytime you hit a situation where there's a strike, one side is just being overly difficult, frankly, and that does happen, of course. But there's always a way to find a path back to the middle, especially during these times.

You can't just say, "Well, Congress, you go fix it," right? The president has to get involved as well. He's the president, right? He's the CEO. That's what management does. And I don't know if this White House really understands the concept of good management, frankly, but they have to get involved at some level. President Biden, you know, portends to be very pro-union and being able to work with folks and actually move this stuff down the road. So, he is in an ideal place to be the key liaison to find a government/private sector solution with the rail.

MS. CALDWELL: Some Republicans support for the unions. Is this a sign of increased economic populism that is growing across the country that's perhaps gaining support among some in the Republican Party, and where do you stand on that?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, I got to be honest. What do you mean by "economic populism"? What does that mean?

MS. CALDWELL: Well, just the populist movement that kind of--that during the Trump administration really expanded. You saw a lot of workers going toward, you know, the Republican party, a lot of union workers who voted for Trump. And there's a lot--there's a much more populist message by some in the Republican Party now that contrasts, that it contradicts kind of the old-school Republican, the typical chamber of commerce, the pro-business Republican, and so, there has been this shift. So, you know, can you explain where you are?

GOV. SUNUNU: Yeah, I would say, look--yeah. So, look, when you talk about being a populist, whether it's economically or socially, whatever it is, it's really looking at what are the needs and what are the wants of the citizens, you know, directly themselves. It's not necessarily union or pro-union. That's not it at all.

You know, you can create a lot of economic opportunity where--we have a very few private unions here in the state of New Hampshire, yet I would argue we're one of the most economically successful states in the country. One does not directly affect the other. I don't think it's about populism. I think it's about just looking at the variables where that contract itself really stands with those individuals.

Have those--has it kept up with the times in terms of inflation, in terms of the demands on the worker, the different cultural aspects of our workplace, whether it's flexibilities for remote work or pay leave or whatever it is? There's just different opportunities and variables within the workforce now that have to be brought to consideration. I don't think that's being a populist, per se. I think it's just kind of moving with the times and understanding that there are different dynamics, different tools of communication, different ways to work that have to be brought to bear.

Now, in the rail system, obviously, it's hard to be remote and run a train, right? So those--some of those variables will come into place. Some won't. But I don't see it as a populist thing or a Republican thing. I just think it takes good leadership to get this stuff done.

It's actually not that hard. I think politicians make it more difficult because so many folks in Congress, to be blunt, don't have a whole lot of executive leadership sometimes. They don't have that skill set. They weren't necessarily in the private sector. There's a lot of lawyers there. I'm a big believer if you want to negotiate a union contract, get the lawyers out of the room and just get good management and the workers and the decision-makers in the room, and when you do that, you tend to find a good path there.

At the end of the day, again, I just don't want to say whether it's populist, Republican, Democrat, put labels on everything. Just get the job done. I mean, that's what we hired you to do. Congress, the president, everyone get in the room and deliver for America.

MS. CALDWELL: So, I want to ask you, we're a couple weeks after the midterm elections. Of course, Georgia is still--we still have Georgia next week. But after the midterms, when there was not that red wave, you spoke at the Jewish coalition meeting in Las Vegas, and this is what you said. Let's listen.

[Video plays]

MS. CALDWELL: Which candidates are too extreme?

GOV. SUNUNU: The ones who can't win. Look, from a political party perspective, we want winners, and winners aren't who can win in a primary. That does not matter. Winners are only who can close the deal in November. You cannot govern if you don't win.

The Republican Party has the right ideas. We have the right policies, but none of that matters unless you can deliver, right? So, making sure that you can close that deal, I'm very passionate about it. It's--and by the way, there's extreme--I mean, this whole idea that the light is really shining on the extreme of the right, to be sure right now, but let's not kid ourselves. There's just as much extreme on the left, right? This socialist movement, this big government is the answer, this "we can solve your problems with the government"-type mentality out of the Democrat Party, that is not the answer for America either.

MS. CALDWELL: Is Donald Trump too extreme? He has won a primary, but he did not win his general election.

GOV. SUNUNU: Yeah. Well, look those are two separate answers, and the answer to both is yes, right? So, unfortunately, President Trump has--I don't think he can win in November of '24. He didn't win in 2020. The two aspects there you have to look at are either you believe what really happened, which is he didn't win, and so, therefore, why would we think he can win again? Or, if you buy into this whole, well, the election was stolen from him, why would you believe that it wouldn't be stolen again? Which it wasn't, of course. So, either way, the former president, I don't really--has a--I don't see that he has a path through winning in '24.

But then you also take the extremism issue, and there's obviously a--there's a lot of extremism there as well, just with him as a candidate and as an individual in terms of his tone and where a lot of his messaging is and what has really surrounded him and kind of co-opted his message at this point in terms of what he's about, his brand, if you will. I don't think it's the right brand for America.

MS. CALDWELL: Is he bad? Is his brand--is he bad for the Republican Party too?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, I don't look at it as whether it's bad. Look, we're just moving on. We're just moving on. It's just--it's really that simple. You can talk about Donald Trump not being the right message for the Republican Party. You can talk about Bernie Sanders and the socialist not being the right message for the Democrat Party. It's not. You have to be--it's okay to be left of center. It's okay to be right of center. That's where 80 percent of America is, and our job is to make sure we're delivering results, and that's what you do.

One party is not going to get this done alone. That's the real problem in Washington, D.C. They think that we'll just--if we just get the majority, we'll get it done. That doesn't happen, right? Democrats didn't get that done when they were in control. Republicans didn't get that done when they were in control.

When you talk about the U.S. Senate, you know, everyone says, well, you're not going to get anything major done unless you get 60 votes. Okay. Well, then come up with the 60-vote plan, and that probably means some bipartisanship in there, and that's probably a good thing. The concept is checks and balances. That's really what forces bipartisanship to happen.

So, you know, getting a different change in approach to solve these problems out of D.C., that's the real issue. Everyone wants to talk about branding and the headlines of Trump or this extremist or that extremist. None of that matters unless we're getting stuff done. So, let's get winners that come through--that can win in November, folks that understand you probably have to work across the aisle to get the--you know, what you want, whether it's those core things that are important to America that Congress tends to ignore, like balancing a budget, debt management, securing the border, immigration reform, health care reform. All of this stuff has been talked about for years on both sides of the aisle, and they've done nothing, absolutely nothing out of Washington, D.C.

You know, that's why I say that, you know, you could fire all 100 U.S. Senators today, replace them with 100 random working adults around America. You can't tell me you're going to get a worse result. You can't. So, have they really earned the position? The bar has been set so low out of our U.S. Congress and Senate, that the fact that they pass anything, we give them a big cheer. You know, it's like--I say it's like my four-year-old, you know, bringing home a painting from kindergarten. Well, that's nice. We'll hang it on the fridge. Good job. You know, the bar's not really set very high, and we get very proud of them for actually doing something.

Unfortunately, that's exactly where Congress is. It's embarrassing. As a governor--look, I was going to say, look, as a governor, as an executive, I'm held to 24/7 accountability on every issue. I meet the press every single day that they want to meet. We answer every question. We're super transparent. We don't--we cannot let issues go because we got to manage all day long, and I wish other folks had that type of mentality on both sides of the aisle.

MS. CALDWELL: Everything you just said sounds like a campaign platform. Do you plan to run in 2024 for president?

GOV. SUNUNU: Oh, it's a--oh, it's a campaign platform and which is why I just became governor again. You know, I'm in my fourth term. My focus is on New Hampshire. That's what New Hampshire's all about.

And so, as a--if you want to use the term "platform," this is really about having New Hampshire set a model. I think we've done a phenomenal job in setting a model of how to get stuff done, not just as Republicans. I've had Republican in my majority of my legislature. I've had Democrats control my legislature. I literally have like a virtual tie out of 400 reps in New Hampshire. It's a virtual 200-to-200 tie almost. So, I've had it every which way, and we still design new systems. We're still able to be innovative. We still get it done, and we're still accountable to every decision we make.

So, my platform, if you will, is about keep getting those very good results, not just so I can get reelected again. That's not what it's about. So, New Hampshire can continue to be a model, so 49 other states can look at New Hampshire and say, "How are they doing that?" Well, we do it with positivity. We do it by inspiring the bench. We have to make tough decisions. But at the end of the day, our responsibility is always to the constituents that we serve, not just a party platform or anything like that. That polarization, that extremism that you talk about, that doesn't get it done. It's not a winning formula, and if I catered to that, well, I shouldn't get reelected again. They should fire me immediately as soon as we start doing that, but we don't. We keep it real, and we get it done.

MS. CALDWELL: So, what I didn't hear is that you are not going to run in 2024. So, are you thinking about it?

GOV. SUNUNU: No, not really. A lot of folks are talking about it, obviously, you know, and there's a lot of hype around that, not just with myself but with a lot of other candidates. But there's a couple things. Again, I have to balance a budget in the next two months, and that's a new term for Washington, "balance a budget." You know, they can look it up on--give it a Google sometime, but it's hard, right? And it requires us making some really tough decisions, working with folks on all aspects.

So, I've got a lot on my plate, not just with that but with all the other legislation coming my way. New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation primary. We do a great job with it. You know, we have a huge responsibility to keep living up to that standard, and in some ways, as a governor, I'm kind of like the referee a little bit. You know, we want to make sure people understand how to do it here in terms of coming in, connecting with the voters one on one.

I have a joke. Maybe you've heard it, but it's really true. Someone might say, "Hey, are you going to vote for Joe Biden?" and the other guy says, "Well, how do I know? I've only met him twice." So, the point is that you have to come and meet us again and again, and we got to look you in the eye and buy off on you as an individual before we even get to the policy. It's not about money, not about name ID. It's about who really earns it with their character, and if you do that, I think you can be successful here.

So, you know, that's really where a lot of my focus is, both in terms of my job as managing the next steps for the state of New Hampshire as well as where '24 might go. But that's really what I look at. I don't look too else--much further down the road. I always leave options on the table, you know, every which way, whether it's policy or politics, but right now I got to focus on my job.

MS. CALDWELL: So, you warn, as we played in that clip earlier, that--about extreme candidates, but these candidates are voted--are elected in the primaries. So, is there a lane for some sort of--for Republican candidates to be more moderate, to reach across the aisle, to have that bipartisan streak? Because those candidates are not winning in primaries.

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, look, some of those candidates didn't win in primaries that were highlighted across the country, of course, but by and large, you can't say that just the Republicans won with their extreme--you know, nominated extreme candidates or just Democrats nominated extreme candidates.

I think some of the more prominent races, some of the more extreme candidates got through the primaries in those five or six Senate races, a couple of governors' races. But, remember, you had Democrats spending tens of millions of dollars in this country on Republican candidates in their primaries.

We had it with Don Bolduc, one of our more extreme U.S. Senate candidates. They--he got money from the Democratic Party in his primary. So, the Democrats try to manipulate our system. You had a governor's race in Pennsylvania and in Illinois, where tens of millions of dollars were spent on those Republican extreme candidates, so that Democrats would prop them up in their primary and get them to win. So, you can't just say it's Republicans doing this. The Democrats are actually investing in extremism on the Republican side. It's a manipulation of the process. They have to be held accountable for it. I think there have to be rules and guidelines put into place. It crosses a lin., absolutely. I don't think Republicans--there's no evidence Republicans did it in any, you know, large manner. I don't--I haven't heard of anything like that. And I think you got to create lines for it.

So, it's not just about the extremism of Republicans voting for extreme candidates in the primary. It's about a manipulation of the process on the other side as well, and that's just not democratic, right? You have to actually make sure that the primary is about politics within that party, and you got to keep it there.

MS. CALDWELL: So, to Camp Bolduc, you mentioned Bolduc, who you did not support in the primary, same with Karoline Leavitt, a House member. You did not support her in the primary. They both won and then lost in the general election. You supported them in the general election, even though you thought they were not the right fit for the state and too far to the right. So, do you have a responsibility if you do not believe in what these candidates stand for, including election denialism, to not support them even if they are the nominee that the party chooses?

GOV. SUNUNU: No. That--your question is based on the premise that those one or two issues that we disagree on and might even disagree very vividly on define the candidate and are all--that says everyone should be a one-issue voter and they should--

MS. CALDWELL: But the election denialism is a pretty big issue. It seems like--

GOV. SUNUNU: You know what's a bigger issue?

MS. CALDWELL: I mean, are you able just to look the other side--look the other way on an issue like that? You said yourself that the 2020 election was not stolen.

GOV. SUNUNU: Right. You know what's a bigger issue? Having Democrat representatives out of New Hampshire not even do their job for New Hampshire, not show up back in state, not connect with constituents, not understand our issues here, basically go down to Washington and spend six years raising money. That's a much bigger issue than anything else, because they're not getting it done. They're not working in a bipartisan way. They're not connecting with voters. They're raising a heck of a lot of money, and they can be successful every six years, I suppose, but that's not what New Hampshire's about. So that is a much bigger issue. Doing your job is a much bigger issue than, you know, one or two things that we might disagree with over here.

At the end of the day, that's what it's all about, people that understand New Hampshire care for New Hampshire and frankly are selfish about New Hampshire. One of the best parts of my job, I get to be selfish about trying to put New Hampshire first every single time. I don't care about national politics. I don't care about party. I just care about putting New Hampshire number one and having 49 other states say, "Gee, how did you guys do it?" I want that type of mentality out of my congressional delegation, and if you have that--and again, you've seen it with some. I think--I think Manchin did a very good job with it. I think Sinema did a very good job with it. Some of the Republicans did as well, but at the end of the day, we need more of that. We need more folks that say, "I don't care about the fundraising, the money, and the national party nonsense. I just care about my constituents." That is far more important than this other stuff that frankly doesn't have impact on the future. It really doesn't.

I don't like it. I didn't support them in the primary. But, again, those individuals, as with bringing fresh new ideas to the table, were going to be far better solutions than Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas and Congresswoman Kuster.

Now, look, they got elected, and it was a fair and right election, and people voted for them. We weren't successful on our side, but I'm going to keep fighting to make sure we hold folks accountable and they, frankly just do their job.

MS. CALDWELL: I get it on every--you know, there's economic issues. There's social issues. There's all sorts of things, but the issue of democracy, isn't--shouldn't that be looked at separately? I'm going to just try one more time. For example, if the secretary of states across the country that ended up losing, these election deniers that ended up losing, if they had won, 2024 could look much different. It could--and so I guess on when the democracy is at stake, isn't that an issue that should not be--

GOV. SUNUNU: Why would '24 look different? I don't understand. If they had won, why would 2024 look different?

MS. CALDWELL: Well, if they--if they didn't support election results, if they--you know, they said that the 2020 election was stolen. Some of them wanted to redo the 2020 election.

GOV. SUNUNU: Yeah. Well, look--

MS. CALDWELL: You don't know what sort of--

GOV. SUNUNU: And I would make the same argument that when Stacey--if Stacey Abrams had been elected, who is a huge election denier on the Democrat side, that would be--just to your argument, that would be just as much of a problem, right?

So, this idea that there's election denial on one side and not the other, I get that the mainstream media likes to play that, but we've seen it. We saw Hillary Clinton try to re-litigate the 2020 election for years after the loss, right, and say it wasn't legitimate and all of those sorts of things. On a national stage, she was saying that multiple times, not held accountable for it, right?

MS. CALDWELL: But the difference is there was an attempt, a violent attempt to disrupt the electoral results, a counting of the electoral votes at the Capitol, and there's investigations and special counsels, and people are being indicted, including yesterday by Stewart Rhodes for seditious conspiracy. So that's just why I'm trying to dig in on this a little bit.

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, if I may. So, January 6th is a very serious issue. They need to have a real investigation on it, and they need to get some real results. That's been going on for nearly two years now, and nobody in the American public--I don't know much more than you do at this point, unfortunately, but I think we have to. And I think you have to figure out what happened, where the security broke down, what did we know before, and all of those things that we talk about. That's very serious stuff.

But because that happened on one side--and that is a horrible, horrible instance of Americans, you know, the process trying to be thwarted in a very violent and horrible way. We all know that. But, again, that doesn't absolve Democrats from their election denialism as well. Those are two very separate issues, believe it or not, in terms of the security and trying to overturn things on a--through violent means at the Capitol, and then you have the election denialism, whether it was rigged and false elections and bad ballots and all that. That's a whole other system issue that has to be really investigated, mostly at the state level, because every state does it a little bit differently. We do it very well in New Hampshire. Every state does that a little bit differently.

But don't--but one thing--one doesn't absolve the other.

MS. CALDWELL: Mm-hmm. I have a question from a viewer. We have Randall Marks from Maryland who says, "How could we ever have civil discourse when the MAGA people and the rest of us"--he says including you are part of the rest of us--"have opposite grasps of reality?" What is your reaction to that?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, yeah. I would--I would--again, not just to be here patting myself on the back, we have the "MAGA extreme," that the Democrats like to use that term on the right here in New Hampshire. We have Free Staters, the libertarians, the kind of anarchists a little bit here in New Hampshire. And that's a very big problem, I think, frankly, because they don't even believe in the rule of government on either side. You have socialists here in New Hampshire, right? We have the socialist state of Vermont that I like to joke about just to our west. And, again, so we have the full spectrum of everything right here in New Hampshire, which is why we're very purple. And the answer is, we still get it done. We redesign and rebuilt our mental health system. We redesigned and rebuilt our opioid system. We take care of constituent services and child welfare, and we balance budgets, and we do all of those things. And we design flexibilities in those systems. So, if they don't work exactly as we planned, we can pivot and move. We do it really well here. So, this idea that if there's extremists on one side as part of--as part of the team, if you will--and by team, I mean Democrats and Republicans, the whole spectrum of Congress and all of that--then we can't get anything done, that's just--that's not true at all, and I would just ask folks to look at the purple state of New Hampshire.

Sometimes Republicans are in the majority; sometimes Democrats are in the majority. We always get it done.

MS. CALDWELL: So, what is different with New Hampshire? Do you credit yourself?

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, no. It's not just about me, but I have to tell you, I take our--I think tone of leadership at the top is very important. I try to be inspirational. I try not to be negative. I try to only say positive things on social media. That sounds, you know, maybe hokey to some folks, but it really is important. And most important is our system itself. Our system in New Hampshire relies on local control, towns and school boards and parents.

You know, we talk about parents matter across this country. We've made sure parents matter for the last 200 years. The rest of the country is just trying to catch up, because we empower. The vast majority of your taxes is at that town meeting, and every year you go to that town meeting as a citizen, and you have a lot of say in terms of which roads are paved and what you're doing in your schools, and you know what those budgets are going to be and how it's going to be spent. So, it's very empowering from a bottom up, and that's the right approach over time. Across American states and definitely the federal government thinks that everything should be a top-down approach. That's wrong. It is fundamentally wrong. My job as a governor, my job as the government, if you will, is not to solve your problem. It's not. It's just, create as many doors of opportunity for you and your family and your business or whatever it might be. And then you do you. You pick the right door that's right for you. You find your path. You find your option that best meets your need. That's what "Live Free or Die" in New Hampshire is all about, and we have to stay true to those ideals, and I think we do that very well in New Hampshire. And when we do--

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah.

GOV. SUNUNU: --it comes back to, candidates matter, looking you in the eye, knowing that any seat can flip at any time because those that run the hardest and earn the votes on a personal level are the ones that get elected, and then they are held accountable to that every two years. So, our system is just so fundamentally different, and it allows for a lot of that flexibility that I think the rest of America is looking for.

MS. CALDWELL: So, it could be a big day/weekend for New Hampshire. We'll see. Something else that is happening is the Democratic National Committee is starting to meet on the primary calendar for the 2024 election. New states want to be first. They want Iowa out of there. Nevada wants a role, Michigan, Minnesota, and of course, New Hampshire. So, have you been working with the White House or with the Democrats to ensure that New Hampshire maintains its first-in-the-nation status?

GOV. SUNUNU: Yeah. Well, first, I love that you bring up Nevada. I think they're still counting votes in Nevada.

MS. CALDWELL: I'm from Nevada. I am from Nevada, so--

[Laughter]

GOV. SUNUNU: Has your vote been counted? Look, at the end of the day--

MS. CALDWELL: I don't vote there.

GOV. SUNUNU: --you have to earn it. As a state, you do, and I think New Hampshire earns it. We have some of the highest voter turnout. Our citizens believe in the integrity of our elections. We vote at the day of. We have absentee ballots, but there's no massive implications of fraud or rigged elections or any of that here, and you get a winner that night. That's just how we do it.

We have recounts. When there's a close election, like anyone else, we have our recounts, and they're almost always verified, you know, in terms of the winner that happened. I think this year we had a tie race. We actually have a tie race in one of our House rep seats, and we'll do a special election or however the process is.

So, we just have a system that people understand. It works. They believe in paper ballots. We don't have our voting machines connected to computers of the internet or anything like that. It really does work very, very well. We don't make it overly complicated, and people believe in it.

So, the answer is, we've earned it. If other states want it, I'm a big believer they have to earn it. I've implored at a very loud and national way that, of course, the Democrat Party needs to keep it here and not pull it away for their own political reasons, because they need a system that is tried and true. Otherwise, it does a disservice to the country. It really does a disservice to all the other states and all the other voters who go--if the first states don't work, like the example in Iowa, right, and you have the caucus. Iowa's a little different than New Hampshire. They have a caucus; we have a primary.

But, if you remember in 2020, I think Pete Buttigieg wasn't even figured out to be the winner until weeks and weeks later, and the next week, they looked at New Hampshire and said, "Oh boy. Is any of this going to work?" And so, we had to nail it for America. We had to get it exactly right, and we did. We got a winner that night. It was, for all intents and purposes, an incredibly, almost perfectly run primary election, and America took this sigh of relief and said, "Whew. Okay, it works. This can all move forward, and it can work, and we haven't lost complete faith in the system."

So, we take that responsibility very seriously. We work with every town manager, every election official, make sure the training is there, and we get it done. If other states can show that they can get those results, that they have the attention to detail that New Hampshire has, then come and challenge us for it. But if the Democrats tried to just pull this away for political reasons, they're doing their party and America a disservice.

MS. CALDWELL: So, in one word, yes or no, do you think that New Hampshire is going to maintain its status after the weekend--or after they decide?

GOV. SUNUNU: Not as the lone state, I don't. I think--I think Hassan and--Senators Hassan and Shaheen made a pitch. I think they made a terrible pitch. They did a terrible job of it, frankly, and we've joined together. We're aligned in this, but I really don't have a say.

Last time I checked, Joe Biden and the Democrat Party don't really care what Chris Sununu have to say. And, unfortunately, I just--I don't believe--I hope--I hope it's there, but I don't have a whole lot of faith that we're going to--that they're going to get there. They'll find some other manipulative way to give it to another state or share it with another state or something like that. That's just--we'll see what happens. I don't know.

I think if they were going to choose New Hampshire to remain in its place, we would have known that three or four months ago when they first said they were going to announce the results and make this decision, right? They said they were going to do it back in August. They intentionally decided to delay that, I think, because they didn't want to kind of expose Hassan and Shaheen for not of getting the job done and affect them politically. But, unfortunately, I think that's probably the way it goes. I hope not. I'm knocking on wood. I hope I'm wrong. I hope I--as governor, I hope I am so wrong in that assessment.

MS. CALDWELL: We will see. I always do love my trips to New Hampshire and during the--during the primary process every four years.

GOV. SUNUNU: Do you really, though? Because--okay.

MS. CALDWELL: You know--

GOV. SUNUNU: I have to ask because it's--look, it's snowing. It's cold. It's a lot of fun. You literally bump into presidential candidates walking down the street.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah.

GOV. SUNUNU: But I find a lot of folks--if you're from Nevada, maybe--are you from like the Tahoe area? I don't know.

MS. CALDWELL: No. I'm from Vegas.

GOV. SUNUNU: It's too--do you enjoy the snow and the slush and the ice and the cold wind that everyone has to bear as candidates as they walk down the main street of Exeter going door to door, trying to earn every last vote?

MS. CALDWELL: Knowing that I get to leave, yes.

GOV. SUNUNU: Oh, there you go. There you go.

[Laughter]

GOV. SUNUNU: That's--see, you're like me, always thinking ahead, positive, aspirational. There's light at the end of the tunnel. Even through tough times, you can--the sun is always going to come up tomorrow, one way or the other.

MS. CALDWELL: Exactly. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, we are out of time, but I bet you also have the best decorated mantle of all the governor mansions in the country. That's a challenge.

GOV. SUNUNU: Well, thank you.

MS. CALDWELL: I want to see the rest of it.

GOV. SUNUNU: I appreciate it. Well, this is just the house. I don't have a governor's mansion in New Hampshire. We don't pay for stuff like that.

MS. CALDWELL: Oh, the statehouse. Okay. Oh, right. You have to live at home.

GOV. SUNUNU: That's the way it works.

MS. CALDWELL: Okay. Governor Sununu, thanks so much for your time today. I really appreciate it and for joining Washington Post Live.

GOV. SUNUNU: Thank you. Appreciate it.

MS. CALDWELL: And thanks to all of you for watching and joining. If you want to see more of our “Statehouse Leadership” series, you can go WashingtonPostLive.com to see that and all of our other programs. Thanks so much for joining.

