Mo Ibrahim on impact of climate change in Africa and global COP27 talks

The debate over how wealthy countries can aid developing nations cope with the effects of global warming was center stage at the recent COP27 talks in Egypt. On Monday, Dec. 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post national environmental reporter Brady Dennis for a conversation with Sudan-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim about the impact of “loss and damage” compensation and his foundation’s work in documenting the impact of climate change on the continent. This conversation kicks off a new, special week-long series, “This is Climate.”