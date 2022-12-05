Transcript: This is Climate: Global Stakes with Mo Ibrahim

Gift Article Share

MR. DENNIS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Brady Dennis, a national environmental reporter for The Post. As we kick off our week‑long series, "This is Climate," I'm pleased to be joined today by Mo Ibrahim, Sudanese‑born billionaire, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose foundation focuses on the importance of governance and leadership in Africa.

Dr. Ibrahim, welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. IBRAHIM: Thank you very much for having me.

Dr. Ibrahim, in September, you wrote that the global climate agenda is failing Africa's people by focusing on emissions reductions above everything else and ignoring the continent's pressing need for financing to adapt to climate change and for the impacts we're already seeing from climate change.

As we just saw in the introductory video, this is, more or less, what came out of the UN Climate Summit recently in Egypt, and I just wanted to ask you, since this just wrapped up in recent weeks, do you see COP 27, as it was known, as a success in your eyes, a failure, something in between? How are you thinking about the outcome of that global gathering?

DR. IBRAHIM: I'm a little bit disappointed, to be frank, because this was built as an implementation conference, and we didn't see much implementation.

The only, something slightly positive came out of the conference was the acceptance of the principle of loss and damage, but even that, we didn't have any methodology, how that will be applied, who should pay, who should receive the money, what basis. But at least the principle was accepted, which it took 30 years for people to accept that very basic and simple issue.

But we didn't see much really, unfortunately, coming out. People were still dragging their feet. We have a very serious problem, and sometimes we were really failing to address it.

MR. DENNIS: You know, you have written and spoken about the fact‑‑and I just want to concentrate on this first before we go into the details of what came out of the recent UN conference‑‑on the fact that for many folks in Africa and for many parts of Africa, climate change is, in your words, "already existential." It's already a crisis of today, not a crisis of the future. And I just wonder if you could take a moment and sort of talk, talk to our viewers about that, about what makes Africa uniquely vulnerable to climate change and what kind of impacts people there are already seeing in their lives.

DR. IBRAHIM: Okay. I mean, we‑‑let's start with the fact that we all agree that Africans did not put this stuff up in the past. Even now, African contribution to the global emission is less than 3.5 percent, very low actually, and actually, the Congo Basin only, the forest there, sinks about 4 percent of the global emission annually, which effectively Africa is already net zero. So we are innocent.

But the 10 most affected countries, 10 most vulnerable countries to climate changes are all Africans, and that case is causing a lot of issues in Africa. It forces migration as people move from the dry and desertification to more pastural areas. It produced conflicts between herders and our farmers, obviously, and that created tension within the communities, which can end up actually being violence. And we've seen that actually‑‑we've already seen that in the north. We see that in the north and‑‑north of Nigeria. We see that in other places, in Mali, et cetera, a lot of tension. And many African countries also are not resilient enough to deal, to adapt with the changing climate, and so they're affected. And their resilience go down because they're being affected. It is‑‑it is spiral, spiral downwards. So we are really affected by that.

And we also have a problem‑‑is that we need power. 600 million people in Africa live without electricity. Without electricity, there is no development. There is no education. There is no health. There's no life. Those people need power, and we have‑‑of course, we need renewable power. We need measured expansion of our solar potential, which is great, but also we need gas. And that's an issue when some well‑meaning people in the north decided that they will not support or finance any gas projects in Africa, while they are happy to take away African gas to use themselves. I mean, that's hypocrisy.

So nobody is paying attention to the real problem in Africa, and that was never‑‑it was ignored even at COP 26, ignored at COP 27, because Africa has no voice in the global platform. We are not part of the G7 or G8 or G20 or whatever. African Union needs to be part of G20. We need better representation and‑‑but it's a problem. We don't have a voice.

MR. DENNIS: I want to come back‑‑I very much want to come back to some of those issues that you just mentioned, especially how Africa produces energy and how it will in the future. Before we leave the topic of COP 27 and the summit that just took place in Egypt, I think it's important to point out that for years, for decades really, wealthy developed countries have resisted funding for what's called "loss and damage." And we should say for our viewers who aren't familiar with that term that that is essentially paying for‑‑the notion of paying for damages that have been caused by climate change, that the developed world has fueled climate change. This is causing, you know, increasing problems across the developing world and the idea that there should be some compensation for that.

We did see at this recent summit, you know, a fund at least established to begin that process, and I wonder, first off, what you may‑‑why now, why after so many years of resisting this, do you think developed countries at least gave some ground on that, and how significant or not do you think it is to actually now have a fund being created that can address some of these issues?

DR. IBRAHIM: Yes. It took long time for people to accept that principle and which is really unfortunate. We are always late. We are always kicking the can, and that is not helpful.

But, even that fund to be created, as I said, there is no clear parameters there. Who is managing this fund? What basis? Who decides who will pay what and to whom? So a lot of work still needs to be done. We are not there yet, but at least we accepted the principle. That is a step forward.

And this is our problem as a human race is that we're always late. We're always late. We are always kicking the can, and that is not helpful. We need some urgency to deal with an urgent problem.

MR. DENNIS: You just noted that some 600 million people in Africa still lack reliable access to electricity, and you've written that there can be no climate justice without energy justice. I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about what you mean by that and how we as a world and Africa as a continent balance the need for energy, the need for growth and development with these very clear, you know, threats from a warming climate. How is that best done?

DR. IBRAHIM: We need to have a balance here and a realistic balance, and there is no development without power actually. And so far, power meant emission, and you can measure the development of any country in the world by the amount of emissions they put out there. There is a very strong correlation which‑‑perfect correlation between emission and development. So we need to acknowledge that, and while we are trying to reduce these emissions, at the same time, we should not neglect the need for development in Africa, especially that African emissions are extremely low. And, as I mentioned, our sinking actually exceeds our emission. So we are already at net zero.

One problem we have, for example, in Africa is cooking, unclean cooking, you know, where families use wood or, you know, whatever, wood chips, et cetera, coal to cook food, which is very dangerous and bad for the health of people and bad for the environment. That need to be replaced, need to be sorted out.

So there is a need for us to really move forward, and at the same time, we need to ensure that also developing our green economy. We need major investments in our green economy and green power. One fact I really wanted to mention, which not many people know about it, already out of 54 countries in Africa, 22 countries rely mainly on renewable for their energy needs. Twenty‑two countries mainly use hydropower, geothermal, solar. Their main source of power is renewable. I don't think of any continent in the world which has that threshold. So we are doing all what we can. We're building our green economy, et cetera. It's just we need to go faster and build more.

Meanwhile, gas should be an acceptable transition for Africa. Gas have been accepted as a transition in Europe, in America, everywhere. Why not in Africa when we are the less polluted of anybody else? That is what we mean by climate justice here. We need to be sensible.

MR. DENNIS: So I'm going to follow up on both of those points that you just made. One is the fact that, as you mentioned, more than 20 African countries already do rely on some form of renewable energy. My question on that would be, what more can be done to scale those renewables across the continent? And then separately on the issue of gas as a transition fuel, absolutely, this has been used all over the world and continues to be. Folks who want to, you know, scale back emissions say we should skip that step, and I just wonder how you think of that from the perspective of Africa. And finally, if I could just throw one more piece of that, I wonder how the war in Ukraine, Russia's war in Ukraine, has changed the supply and demand of African energy sources in just the past calendar year or so.

DR. IBRAHIM: All right. Let me start with your last question. The war in Ukraine, of course, has been bad for everybody but also bad for Africa because it affected our food security. You have problem already coming out of covid with battered economies, and we end up now with a problem with energy prices rising and food really becoming a problem and more expensive. So it is bad news for us, no question about that, as, of course, it's bad news for everybody. So that's something we hope to be sorted out as soon as possible.

As far as the energy markets and situation in Africa now, Europe which a couple of years ago decided that they should stop funding any gas projects in Africa because they're really irrelevant to people and they should stop doing that‑‑although they have not stopped funding, in their own countries. I mean, how much Nord Stream costs, how much all this coal power stations which Germany built after they closed down the nuclear energy, of course, that's fine for them but not for us.

But now rebel leaders are running around Africa now to try to sign contracts and extract gas because they need gas now to replace Russian gas, and that's fine. That's fine. We have plenty of gas. We have huge reserves, and yes, we are happy to share that with the people who need it, et cetera, but also need some of this gas for our own people. It's important because we cannot just completely, at this stage, rely on renewable. It's not enough. We cannot do it, and nobody else is doing it.

So that is something, really, we should try to work on. We need a lot of investment, both in the renewable in Africa, because we have huge potential for solar. And we just tapping that. We need massive investment there, and that has to come from somewhere.

As you know, the debt market for African is almost‑‑you cannot tap it. I mean, it is‑‑we raise so much interest in our debt, it becomes unsustainable, because you are always rated as‑‑at some investment grade, and this is another issue. But I always wondered why the poor have to pay huge interest in their loans and the rich pay so little. It doesn't seem to be sensible, and something need to be done there. Before, covid, rich countries will borrow at half percent interest rate or 1 percent interest rate. Africa borrows at 10, 11, 12 percent rate. I mean, it's tough. How can you develop your countries with this kind of very expensive financing?

We need to‑‑and that shows actually the problems we have with our multilateral system, which is another discussion, because I think neither the World Bank or IMF are now fit for‑‑to deal with the issues of the 21st centuries. We need to find a better role for them. We need to rewrite their mission, actually.

MR. DENNIS: So, as you well know, Africa as a continent is very resource‑‑resource‑rich, and that may be in renewables or minerals, oil and gas reserves. My question on that front is, what steps can and should be taken to make sure that all those resources are developed, both in a smart way and a way that is environmentally sound, but also that avoids what you have written about as the resource curse that has plagued many countries in the continent and around the world? How do you ensure that African nations and more importantly African people benefit from some of those resources and that the benefits don't just go elsewhere in the world?

DR. IBRAHIM: Well, you really raise a very important point. Thank you for raising this point.

The future really of green energy relies a lot on the‑‑all these minerals, which are essential for the green economy, and we have, like, 70 percent of some of these minerals in Africa. And the consumption of these minerals is likely to increase by about 500 percent in the next decade, really to deal with that energy transition. We have huge resources there.

Two things need to be done. First, for us Africans to be a little bit more smart and a little bit more, really reasonable about how we develop our own resources. All the‑‑or most of the resource extraction of Africa actually has been really skewed, has been unfair, dubious contracts, not negotiated well. There was briberies. People were giving our resources for cheap bribes here and there. I mean, we had‑‑I don't want to go through details, but you know what happened in the Guinea was the iron minerals there, and there's so many stories.

Congo.

Congo is one‑‑supposed to be one of the richest countries in the world with the resources they have, yet it is one of the poorest countries because the way they mismanage the resources. That's why we have a fight in our hand to improve governance and leadership in Africa. That's what we focus on in my foundation, because this is a curse, and resources should be a blessing, not a curse. So we have some work to do ourselves.

But, also, our partners also need to improve their own governance and to ask the private sector to behave in a better way, because we have a problem also with multinationals not behaving properly in Africa.

Do you know that illicit flows of‑‑illicit financial flows of Africa is about a hundred billion dollars every year? That's more than double the total amount of aid given to Africa, and you ask the question, who is funding whom? Illicit financial fraud, people are not paying taxes, people are mispricing, and all these are very respectable companies. And some of this stuff is legal, because we need to improve really governance and a lot of our issues there. I mean, it is not right that people don't pay taxes and misprice their products and, you know, profit shifting. It's not right.

At least now the OECD is looking into that because some European countries have been hit with the same problem recently, and now they're running around to see what they can do about it. Let us see what they'll do.

MR. DENNIS: On the issue of governance which, of course, your foundation focuses on heavily, we should acknowledge Africa is not a monolith. As you mentioned, it's a continent of 54 different countries‑‑

DR. IBRAHIM: Yes.

MR. DENNIS: ‑‑each of whom have different needs, different strategies, different populations, different goals, you know, different aims when it comes to both climate aspirations and economic development. And so you advocate for greater economic integration and alignment on these issues. Why is that so important, and what does it take for that actually to happen across a continent, you know, as massive and populated as Africa?

DR. IBRAHIM: I think market size matters, and I always ask my friends in Africa, imagine for a moment that China, which has the same population as‑‑same number of people as Africa‑‑we both have, like, 1.3‑ or 1.4 billion people. If China was 54 countries, each one had its own regulations, its own currencies, its own system, where China would have been today? China would have been in the same place like Africa because unless you have, you know, the critical size which enable you to integrate your economy, enable you to have better deals with the other trading partners, and enable you to move from just mining raw materials into vertical and more productive processing, manufacturing, et cetera, will stay put. So it is very‑‑the project of integrating African economy is vital. At the moment, it's much easier to move goods from West Africa to China than moving same goods from West Africa to East Africa. It doesn't work this way. It doesn't work, and we have to find a way really to bring our‑‑of course, now we have an agreement to create these tradings, pan‑Africa and trading zone agreement moving on. It still is moving slowly, but we hope we are starting to recognize the importance of creating the African, quote/unquote, market. We need to do that.

And I just want to mention that when we say the resource curse, I really want also to applaud what countries like Botswana did, for example, which managed its resources really for the benefit of its own people. That is a shining example in good governance. That's something we need to send, and you hope more countries follow that example.

MR. DENNIS: So I want to sneak in a couple of last questions here, if possible, and one is that, you know, as someone who has succeeded in private industry like yourself, what more would you like to see and do you think is expected of the private sector in terms of addressing climate change, particularly in Africa?

DR. IBRAHIM: Right. I think we need better governance. What is the purpose of business? It cannot be just making profit at any cost. We are part of this fabric of the society around us. We cannot succeed if the community around us is failing. We cannot‑‑we have to really think long term. We need really to thrive as a business and a thriving environment and thriving community. That's really essential for us.

And that's why I think in our fight for good governance in Africa, we discovered that we cannot have good fight‑‑you know, good governance in Africa without good governance in the boardrooms of companies, because you look at any issue, I mean, if‑‑people talk about corruption, but what corruption means? It means that for every African corrupt politician, there is a dozen of corrupt business people, because that's how it works. Politicians don't corrupt themselves. You know, it takes two at least to tango here. So who are those guys? Who are those business people doing that? Should we do something about this? That's really important.

I mentioned illicit financial laws. It's not right. It's not right because this means kids don't go to schools. That's how business people need to understand. When you try to shift your profit and don't pay your taxes or don't do the right thing, this means death for some people because of failing of health systems. Kids don't go into school means conflicts, means migration, means, you know‑‑so we hope that business really rethink what its purpose, what is that for.

MR. DENNIS: So, probably, our last question here, but I wanted to make sure and ask you more of a philosophical question here before we ran out of time which is when you step back and you look at the continent as a whole, both in terms of Africa's future for the development and for its people but also for the perils that it faces, you know, in the face of climate change, are you on the whole optimistic? What are your biggest concerns? I mean, how do you think about the future of this very important continent?

DR. IBRAHIM: I'm really optimistic for a number of reasons. We have a much better younger generation now, and all my hopes really rest on this young generation. That young generation is better informed, better connected, better educated than our generation, and it is in their hand now to move forward.

I've just published an article in the "Foreign Affairs" magazine, the U.S. magazine, called "Africa's Past Is Not Its Future," because we had a terrible past, but we need to stop thinking and complaining about our past. Yes, we had slavery. You had colonialism. You had the Cold War with all its problems. We need to forget about that. The future is in our hand. It is in the hands of our young people, and I am sure that will be a much better future. That's why I'm optimistic.

MR. DENNIS: Seems like a good place to leave it, although we hope to continue the conversation in the future with you. Unfortunately, we are out of time for today, so we'll have to leave it there. Mo Ibrahim, thank you so much for joining us today at Washington Post Live.

DR. IBRAHIM: Thank you for having me. Thank you very much.

I'm Brady Dennis, and again, thank you for watching.

[End recorded session]

