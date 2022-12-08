Kerry & Romney on U.S. climate policies and energy innovation

Register for the program here.
Climate-fueled disasters are worsening across the United States and threatening what Americans value most in their everyday lives, warns a recent federal report. On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a conversation with special climate envoy John Kerry about the Biden administration’s climate policies at home and abroad. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will later discuss U.S. investments in clean energy innovation and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation in the next Congress. This event is as part of a new, special week-long series, “This is Climate.”