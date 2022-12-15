Key Congressional leader and fiscal policy experts on lame-duck agenda

Register for the program here.
As the 117th Congress prepares to wrap up, it is debating a host of issues from immigration reform to funding the government to aid for Ukraine in the lame-duck session. On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a comprehensive look at the remaining to-do items on Capitol Hill with House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and the economic and fiscal issues that could shape the legislative agenda in the year ahead with former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Glenn Hubbard and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget president Maya MacGuineas.