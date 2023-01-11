UC-Berkeley’s chancellor on building a more diverse student body

Register for the program here.
As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on race-conscious college admissions, California may offer instructive lessons. The state barred schools from considering the race of applicants over 25 years ago. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1:15 p.m. ET, join Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart for a conversation with Carol Christ, chancellor of the University of California at Berkeley, about the institution’s ongoing efforts to build a more diverse student body and the larger state of higher education.