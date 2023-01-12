Transcript: "Capehart” with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Gift Article Share

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon and welcome to the “Capehart” podcast and Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, Associate Editor at The Washington Post. In 2000, American science fiction writer, Octavia Butler, said of her book "Kindred," and I quote, "If a kindred movie is ever made, I wouldn't be involved. It won't be my movie, and I suspect it won't look much like my book. Movies don't usually look much like the books they're taken from, do they?"

Well, 23 years later, "Kindred" is on the screen. American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the two-time Pulitzer finalist and McArthur Genius Grant awardee has adapted Butler's 1979 novel into an eight-part FX series that I just finished last night on Hulu, and it was today nominated for two NAACP Image awards.

Joining me now is the person you see on the screen, writer and executive producer of "Kindred," Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Branden, welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Hi. Thank you so much. I'm so honored to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, thank you for being here. So, that quote I read from Octavia Butler, she was talking about a movie, but you turned "Kindred" into a television series. Why that medium and why was "Kindred" right for it?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, you know, I think "Kindred" is the one book of hers that's been under constant option since 1979 when it was published. And in all that time, they kept trying to make a movie. So, there's clearly something about the film form that wasn't quite doing the job of translating what the book was up to, ultimately.

And you know, when I first pitched this and began pitching it, television was sort of in the throes of what we now call its golden age and people were kind of realizing that there was something new happening in this form that has always been interested in sort of time and the experience of time, of being with people, of witnessing people grow over years and years as opposed to just kind of two hours with a big bowl of popcorn in front of you.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And in fact, in an interview I think with Deadline, you said, guys, it's a TV show. And to your point making--you're able to show the transformation of these relationships and intricacies of these relationships when you spread it out over, oh, say, eight parts as opposed to a few hours.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, Branden, one thing, instead of 1976, the story takes place in 2016, which was a polarizing year in America, as we all remember.

What other--

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Turns out, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: What other creative changes--yeah. What other creative changes did you make to "Kindred," and what was most important for you to keep?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: That's a great question. I think everything sort of was sprung from this choice to set it in 2016. So, you know, you kind of shift things about 40 years and you realize there is, like, very significant transformations in cultural mores, especially around kind of accepted behavior within relationships, gender expectations. What it is to be part of a creative class looks very different than it did in 1976, which was when the book was set.

And so, everything we kind of had to do was about dealing with this bigger choice, right, to try to make the story more immediate, to have it sort of sit in the audience's laps and not risk becoming somewhat of a museum piece. Because that was really an honor of Octavia's original impulse, which was to write this story for her audience, for her contemporary moment. We really tried to take that task on.

In terms of what we kept, you know, for me, I would argue there's maybe no bigger fan of this book than I am, especially at this point when I've read it, like, a trillion, bajillion times. But it was important that someone who knows the book could read--could follow what we were doing, right? I was interested in sort of expanding the universe or always kind of--you know, I don't love things that kind of--when they're adaptations, they kind of want to replace the book. I like things that sort of send me back to the book with different questions or different thoughts.

And we really wanted to think about how maybe we were doing a kind of remix or interpretation of the book that, if you knew the book really well, you would sort of--it would be another layer of meaning for you in some of the choices that we were making. And that meant keeping all of the--you know, these characters you grow super attached to in the book, maintaining these sort of central relationships between people that felt like the heart of the metaphor that she's ultimately working out about American life and the American psyche.

We kept the same location. I really loved that she set it in Maryland, which is--you know, I'm from D.C., so I'm from the DMV area, as opposed to the kind of portrait or slavery or the settings we're used to, which are sort of usually, like, Plantation Alley in Louisiana or the hills of Georgia. There is something about reminding folks that slavery started somewhere and it definitely started closer to the nation's capital than people want to remember.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, and when I think of Maryland, I think of probably the two of the most famous former enslaved people, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, you know--

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Ran for their freedom from the Eastern Shore, from Maryland.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, yeah, you can't get more famous than that.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right. And you know, I take your point on using the series to maybe drive people to the book, because I have not read "Kindred," but as I was watching the series, I was thinking, you know, I really should pick this up and read it.

Wait, so, Branden, as we saw in the intro video, Dana doesn't time travel willingly. We have a clip of her first trip back in time. Let's take a look and I'll talk to you about it on the other side.

[Video played]

MR. CAPEHART: And that's in the first--that is in the first episode. And when I saw that, I was like, what the--what is happening, here? You find out why she screams like that later.

But talk about who that was, who Dana encounters in that very intense scene, and how does that set the tone for the journey?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah. Yeah, so, this--I mean, speaking of sort of interventions or alterations on the book, this character that she's encountering we realize is a woman named Olivia who turns out to be our hero Dana's biological mother who underwent a similar phenomenon around Dana's age, and in that version, it was interpreted as having disappeared from her family's life, or died, actually. So, there is this sort of story that emerges in our version that is almost a rescue mission, as Dana is sort of putting together why this very strange thing is happening to her, she's also kind of unraveling a bit of a family mystery or family story that sits in the backdrop of this.

MR. CAPEHART: In watching the--right, okay. This show was so--your series is so fantastic. We saw there Olivia, we see Dana, but there's another person who figures prominently in the story, and that's Kevin.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Oh, yes. Uh-huh.

MR. CAPEHART: And talk about the role of Kevin and the importance he plays in this journey.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, so, in the book, Kevin is Dana's husband, and this has been an interesting controversy amongst the kind of diehard "Kindred" fans who've encountered the series. But in our version, we really walk their marriage all the way back to a bit of meet-cute. So, he's a guy--a kind of cute guy Dana meets at the very beginning of our pilot, actually, and winds up going on this sort of, like, moony date with him. And they evolve into a very quick, what people have called, like, a situation-ship. And this happens to, unfortunately or fortunately, coincide with the worsening of this phenomenon. So, she winds up actually in the course of our first season bringing him back with her.

And when they're both kind of trapped in the past, there's almost a strange sort of upstairs/downstairs thing that emerges because--he's--if I haven't mentioned already, he's a Caucasian identified male. You know, he's having a very different experience of the past than she is. And it's actually that kind of disjunct in their experience and their inability to sort of see through each other's eyes or see the past through each other's eyes that actually creates a lot of interesting tension and really puts pressure on this love relationship that seemed to be underway between them.

You know, I would often say that this is like a love story that's trying very hard not to become a horror story. But he does provide an interesting sort of counterpoint to the ways in which, even now, we're so divided about our perceptions or point of views on this history. You know, it's so, our--we're geared as human beings to project into the experiences of those in the past, but people that it's easier for us to project into might be having a very different experience of that past than someone else.

MR. CAPEHART: And you know, the dynamic between Kevin and Dana is the thing that made me stay with it. I'm going to explain what I mean by that in a moment. But in watching the experiences through their respective--through their eyes, particularly Kevin's as a White man thrust back to a time when his authority was unquestioned, and then watching him as a 21st century White man looking at 18th century White men and what they were doing and able to get away with and just see how he grapples with that. But then, the compromises he makes for the larger mission that he and Dana are on.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Mm-hmm. Yeah, definitely. I mean, it's all about sort of how--it's easy for us to assume that we know--we know, the gift of hindsight, we know what we would do if we were back there but actually those things are impossible to do, because what you want to do is so far from the norm that it actually puts you in danger to think like yourself. And I think some of Kevin's best moments are when he's trying--you know, he acknowledges he has a kind of power and agency that Dana doesn't, and he has to figure out the best way to deploy it, right, without causing any damage.

You know, and it's odd, because my experience with watching the show, and I think this was the experience of the writers as we worked on it, like, it's--he really--because like you said, his positionality gives him such freedom that it's almost absurd and there's times it's almost comic with him. And that comedy is so much harder to access when you're talking about the people on the other side of the tracks, you know what I mean?

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: And it does create an interesting kind of tonal game with the show that I think is one of the more interesting things about it, you know?

MR. CAPEHART: Well, yeah, because finding comedy in a situation where the person is thrust back to slavery times and the horrors that he has to witness, that they both witness with their own eyes.

Let's flip to Dana, because we watch her go from being this very 21st century, assertive woman--

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, I do what I want. Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --and then, as the series goes along, she--those edges are softened in a lot of ways, or am I misreading that?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: No, no. I mean, there's a great line in the book where--the book is written from Dana's point of view, so it's in first person. And she's startled again and again about how easy it is to become a slave. Like, she shows up just like in our series kind of headstrong, entitled, no one's going to tell her she's not going to get what she wants. And of course, it's death by a thousand of cuts.

The experience of enslavement is, yes, enforced by violence, but there's a slower, almost crueler violence that's just about a daily reminder that you're just a passenger in your own life, that your own existence is in service of someone who claims to own you. And I do think that there's an interesting, you know, her struggle to allow that to happen is the great struggle, I think, of the series for her. How does she kind of squirrel away these moments to feel like a human again. And, like, what does she do with the everyday kind of atrocities and traumas that she's subject to, big and small? Like, she doesn't have a therapist, right? She can't call up her best friend.

And at the same time, the things that make her, the way that she speaks, kind of her literacy, even, are things that make it impossible for her to fit in with who she would consider her "skin folks." You know, she's sort of having to assess her privileges--privileges she never even allowed herself to think about having just in order to survive this experience, I would say.

MR. CAPEHART: And I do want to come back to why I said I almost didn't stick with it, but we have to talk about the present-day people, the neighbors who we saw in that intro video. Talk about their role in this story, even though they don't time travel back.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Right. Well, you know, one of our--one of the stranger parts of the conceit is that time is moving at a different pace. It's sort of similar to that movie "Inception," if people know where, where she can be in the past for, like, days at a time, but when she comes back, only, like, minutes have passed in the present.

So, this thing keeps happening where she's having this experience of being trapped, she's there for weeks and weeks, but she keeps going back to the same day that she left, and her point of view on that day keeps changing. And things keep escalating in that time because no one seems to understand what she's going through.

And I think the biggest kind of holders of that point of view are her neighbors. So, Dana just moved into a brand-new house. She's a brand-new neighbor so they don't really know her. They're meeting her this night. And you know, the phrase "Karen" has been bandied about in discussing them. They are definitely, like, pre-Karen in terms of, like, a timeline, but they're people--we were very inspired, honestly, in the writer's room by this phenomenon of something called the Nextdoor app, which was this app that people realized was revealing the problematic or bigotry--the bigotedness of their neighbors they never thought about. Because it was suddenly about surveillance and anxiety and they were misreading people simply because of their race, even though they were their neighbors. And were just interested in having people who had eyes on this event who we, as viewers, know is a crazy, supernatural, like, extraordinary thing. But to these people, they think it's everything but. They think that what's happening next door seems like it can slot itself into any number kind of racialized and gender tropes, ultimately.

And you know, it's interesting to see over the course of the series if they are able to gain allies, right, if there's a world in which they can make Dana's literal home a living hell for her just by being unwelcoming, or unsympathetic to what's happening, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: And I have to say that, as terrifying as the scenes are when Dana and Kevin are there in 1800s slavery America and the horrors that they're watching--as hard as that was to watch, for me, even more uncomfortable to watch was the interaction between Dana and her next door neighbor. The house is in Los Angeles. So, she just moved there from Brooklyn.

So, here you have, in Los Angeles, these people who you would think maybe are West Coast liberal types, and yet they're all up in Dana's business--well, because they hear shrieking coming from next door, but still--okay--

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, the boundaries, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right. So, Branden, let's come back to the whole--why I almost didn't stick it out.

In 2017, Roxane Gaye wrote that, despite being, quote, "exhausted by slavery narrative"--stories like "Kindred,"--that stories like "Kindred" remind me "why there are still stories from that era to be told." Why must these stories be told? And I bring this question up because in a profile or an interview in Vulture last month, I can't remember--I messed up the notation, here. I can't remember if this comes from you or the writer, saying that people are sick of trauma porn. And it goes on to say, this makes it a tricky time to adapt "Kindred," and the first episode has the daunting task of drawing people in enough to keep watching.

And when Jonathan Majors was here, I told him, I love "Lovecraft Country," but I just can't finish it because it's just too hard. And the first two episodes of "Kindred" were really hard. I watched the first episode and said, nope, can't watch the second one; need some time. Watched the second, I was like, nope, all right, can't watch the third one; need some time. But I went back and watched the third one and finished it, because it was--it pulled me in and it was that good.

So, talk about why. Why should we stick with it? Why should we stick with not just "Kindred" but slave--narratives from the country's slaveholding era?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah. Yeah, I think, you know, it's such an interesting--I get asked this question a ton, obviously, and not just even in this television work. But you know, I think it's worth pointing out that this is only a question people ask Black creatives, right?

It's only Black creatives that get told there's a quota on the stories that you want to tell about your own history. And the truth is, you know, why "Kindred" was such a profound book for me, and still is, and why it's been an honor to make this show is that, like, it was the first book I ever finished that felt like it was actually talking directly to me, right?

You're in conversation with someone who has both Black and White ancestry who identifies as Black, and that ancestry is complicated and they're not, surprise, surprise, love relationships as far as they're passed down through the generations. And you know, storytelling at its finest is supposed to be the place that we all can gather and assess our values and really ask ourselves real questions about who we are and where we come from.

And I fear that when we talk about, you know, not telling stories about slavery, why are we not telling those stories? Like, is there a shame that we're running from about this material? You know, I can understand, like, not wanting to enter it every time and feel the effects of physical trauma, you know, witness one female character after another sexually assaulted. And that's definitely an aversion I have as a viewer. I think one of the big statements I made to my writers early on is that I wasn't interested--I wanted to--there's already enough work out there that talks about the absolute gory degradation of slavery, and that was a reality of that system.

But I think when we make work just about that element, we lose sight of the fact that this was a pervasive way of life for people. This is a thing that most people thought they were doing good within that system. They thought--you know, most slave owners thought they were good people. And things that were happening day-to-day, the things that--you know, like Octavia Butler said, you know, she wasn't really interested in runaway stories. She wanted stories of the people who stayed, right? She wanted stories of the people who stayed, right, she wanted stories about survival.

And that, to me, is about giving ourselves a fuller sense of what the lives of these people were like. You know, how do we empathize more purely with our ancestors, with the people who came before us, with our forefathers, with the people who've "left up" the legacy of this country, you know, warts and all.

So, for me, you have to tell the stories. I mean, there are people, literally, who want to remove this from the history books. So, you know there's something at stake in it, you know what I mean? Now, whether or not it's--you know, whether or not it's what you need to watch every day after work after your hard job, you want to sit down and kick back and enjoy some Jujubes and some of this, that's another conversation. But the stories are essential because the stories are us. You know, we can't cheat ourselves of our ourselves, in that way.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm glad you said what you said, because a lot of slave narratives are focused on the Harriet Tubmans, the Frederick Douglass, the folks who said, enough of this; I'm going.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Exceptional, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Literally going to run for my freedom.

And sometimes, when we talk about--when we talk about those exceptions, we sort of implicitly say that the folks who stayed beyond didn't have the gumption, didn't have the drive for freedom, and it's a whole lot more complicated than that.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: That's right. That's right. You know, Harriet Tubman, legend that she is--I guess the idea that she helped free maybe a few hundred people was just profound. But if you look at that as a percentage of the number of people who were enslaved in the State of Maryland, there's other questions to ask yourself. You know, and I'm someone whose roots are from the South. My family is from Arkansas. Now, we weren't enslaved in Arkansas; that was part of the migration. But my family was not able to run to freedom, because freedom was a much farther run from Louisiana than from Maryland.

So, I think there's so much dimension to this--again, this pervasive system which was our economic backbone for, like, over a century. You know, there's more to explore, here. And I think one of my other refrains is that nothing has done more damage to our ability to understand history than film and television. You know, I think there's still room within television and film to break new ground in these stories, find new ways to feel and think about these people and this time period.

You know, the last thing I want is for people to be afraid of history, afraid to experience or imagine history in productive ways. But you're right, it does sort of weirdly cast a value judgment on the folks who didn't seem to have the access or even privilege someone like Frederick Douglass who, you know, was educated as a child, as a slave. That was part of how he could conceive of freedom as a thing to aspire to. That's very different from most folks.

MR. CAPEHART: Branden, we have an audience question. This question comes from George Fleming from Virginia, and he asks, "Are slave stories for Black or White people? As a Black man, I don't feel the need to watch them."

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: They're for everyone. I mean, they're stories of history.

I feel--you know, we should all feel the freedom to not watch what we don't want to watch. I mean, there's a million things I don't watch, you know, and maybe you just don't have time for it. But I would hate to feel that your not wanting to watch them has something to do with you being a Black man, because I'm also a Black man and I wanted to write this story and I wanted to receive this story.

So, I think it's a slightly--for me, like, whether or not these stories are valid or valuable actually has nothing to do with the racial makeup or racial identification of the viewer, right? It's the fact that it's a reflection of the reality of the history and the country and the world we live in.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, Ayana Jamieson, founder of the Octavia E. Butler Legacy Network--

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Yeah, excellent, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --told The Post it's no accident that "Kindred" was the first of Butler's works to be greenlit for TV.

She said, quote, "The question is, why are White people interested in this? Black people have been interested in this for a long time?" What are your thoughts on that question?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: You know, I mean, I know Ayana. She's amazing. She's an amazing person.

I would say that--I guess I'd half-challenge that fact, in the sense that all Black art in all the forms, going back as far as we've been telling stories, painting pictures, has taken slavery as its subject at some point, at some crucial point, and that it's

often been the masterwork of that--I'm thinking of "Beloved" by Toni Morrison; I'm thinking of "Known World" by Edward P. Jones. You know, I think an interest in stories about slavery, depictions of slavery, representations of slavery is not a new phenomenon that I would attribute to anyone.

I would say, though, that if you look at--and again--and I'm sorry that I'm being a professor right now. That's what I am in my other life. You look at sort of cultural history, there are these cycles of interest that come and go, right? In the '70s, you're having an important moment about that; it's happened again in the '90s. It's almost like roughly every 20 years it seems to happen. And I would say that, when I originally began to go out with "Kindred"--which I've been trying to make this show literally for--I think we figured out, like, since 2010, like 12 years. And we--and FX came on board in 2016. At that time, I could not get--I could not pay someone to listen to me talk about "Kindred," much less make this TV show.

But I will say that something happened in the summer of 2020 when the project did sort of seem to get elevated very quickly, right? Because I think that we had to kind of move through the years between 2016 and I guess I would say up until now to sort of wake up to the fact, yet again, that we have some unresolved issues amongst us. And suddenly, there is a desire to talk very openly about the origins of what might be the social wounds we're all managing in this moment, right? So, I think there's a very easy answer, which is that, in 2016, a lot of folks felt like they were backsliding through time. And suddenly, here was this book and this television show that wanted to be based on the book that was giving people an opportunity to meditate, as one wants to do, right, in--with story on what was happening in the world around them.

So, maybe that would be my response, my gentle response.

MR. CAPEHART: And real quickly, because we are out of time but I can't have you here and not ask you this. I mean, "Kindred" was marketed as a miniseries, but it's actually a multi-season show. The show hasn't been renewed, yet. Has it? Will it?

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Not yet. Well, you know, the writers--ironically enough, I'm speaking to you from the writers' room. So, we have writers literally in the next room kind of banging out a second season. But we're still waiting for our season pickup. So, this is why I'm begging people to keep watching and keep talking about it, because that's how it works now in the world of streaming.

But we're hoping--we have whole plan--we have plans and plans for many seasons. But yes, the first season only covers about a third of the book, for the people--

MR. CAPEHART: Yes, because--yeah, FX, y'all better renew this because the cliffhanger at the end of season one, I'm like, "Kevin!"

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Brutal. It's brutal. Yeah, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, my God. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, writer and executive producer of "Kindred," thank you so much for coming to Capehart on Washington Post Live.

MR. JACOBS-JENKINS: Thank you. Thank you so much, Jonathan. Have a great day.

MR. CAPEHART: Thanks. You, too.

