Mayor of Boise, Idaho, and National Geographic explorer in residence on land and ocean conservation

By
January 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Nearly 200 countries, including the United States, have pledged to protect at least 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by the end of the decade, a move scientists believe is essential to tackle climate change. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Mayor Lauren McLean (D) of Boise, Idaho, and Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer in residence and National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, join Washington Post Live for a conversation about global efforts to protect the world’s lands and oceans as part of our ongoing series, “This is Climate.”

Boise, Idaho, Mayor Lauren McLean (D)


Enric Sala

Founder, National Geographic Pristine Seas & Explorer in Residence, National Geographic


