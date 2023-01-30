The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

David Petraeus on new Western aid for the war in Ukraine and Russian military shake-up

January 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST

As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, Vladimir Putin is hoping to chart a new course with the elevation of Gen. Valery Gerasimov as the direct operational commander. On Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Gen. David Petraeus joins Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius to discuss the Russian military shake-up, the latest Western efforts to arm Ukraine and insights from his time commanding U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan about the battlefield.

Gen. David H. Petraeus (U.S. Army, Ret.)

Partner, KKR & Chair, KKR Global Institute


