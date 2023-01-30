David Petraeus on new Western aid for the war in Ukraine and Russian military shake-up

Register for the program here.
As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, Vladimir Putin is hoping to chart a new course with the elevation of Gen. Valery Gerasimov as the direct operational commander. On Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Gen. David Petraeus joins Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius to discuss the Russian military shake-up, the latest Western efforts to arm Ukraine and insights from his time commanding U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan about the battlefield.