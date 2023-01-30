Lawrence band members on Senate testimony about ticketing and live event industry

Register for the program here.
Quoting Taylor Swift’s lyrics, senators across the aisle grilled Live Nation executives last week over its ticketing practices and monopoly. On Monday, Jan. 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Clyde Lawrence and Jordan Cohen, band members in the soul-pop group Lawrence, join The Post’s Dave Jorgenson to discuss their testimony about the impact on artists and fans. Next, The Post’s Drew Harwell and Tatum Hunter share their reporting about ChatGPT, the viral social media AI that has become all the talk in technology.