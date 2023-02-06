Transcript: Race in America: History Matters with Jelani Cobb

Gift Article Share

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. GIVHAN: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large here at The Post, and today my guest is Jelani Cobb. He is the dean of Columbia School of Journalism, a historian, and a staff writer for The New Yorker. Welcome, Jelani. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DR. COBB: Thank you. MS. GIVHAN: Before we dive into a conversation about what's been happening in Florida and in academics, I wanted to touch on for a few moments what happened in Memphis and the death of Tyre Nichols after the assault by Memphis police officers. You've worked quite a bit on the subject of police reform through frontline and documentaries there. I'm wondering about your thoughts on if there's a way forward for police departments, and you know, what that path forward might look like.

DR. COBB: Yeah, so I think that it's important to keep a broad perspective on this issue. I've covered policing for, you know, many years now actually, multiple decades at this point. And you know, there are some departments that actually reform. There are departments that perform better on these measures after, you know, some time.

Advertisement

You know, the documentary that we did about the police department in Newark, you know, showed the efforts that they were making, and really some substantial gains they made in following policing and creating, you know, policing that deescalated, that didn't emphasize use of force, that had good relationships with community organizations that also did violence de-escalation, and trying to really map out a new approach to police and policing and police community relations.

You know, in Memphis, you know, it pointed to the fact that there won't be a one-size-fits-all solution to this, because many of the confounding things about this, you know, related to the fact that, you know, for one, these were Black officers. The Memphis Police Department integrated in 1948, in the aftermath of an incident where a White police officer accused a pregnant Black woman of being disrespectful for not referring to her--referring to him as sir and violently beat her, beat this pregnant woman in the common area of her apartment complex in full view of all of her neighbors. And that led to demands that there would be an integrated police force, under the belief that Black police officers would be less likely to use that kind of extreme brutality and violence. And you know, what we saw with these five officers in, you know, the past--the beginning of this month actually flies in the face of that. You know, these officers were also college educated. It's statistically showing that police officers who were college educated are much less likely to be involved in the kinds of indefensible violence that we saw here. That didn't stop or that didn't resolve the situation or prevent this from happening. And so, this is a very difficult problem, but not an intractable one, necessarily.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, so many of the things that you point to, I think, has left so many people confounded, the fact that this isn't--it was--is an integrated police department, that the police chief is a Black woman, I mean, there have been conversations about Black police officers. James Baldwin, you know, famously wrote that, you know, Negro policemen are feared more than Whites for they have more to prove, and fewer ways to prove it. Rappers have talked about this. There's a famous scene in, you know, “Boyz n the Hood.” I mean, how do you process the fact that these were Black police officers, and they did not seem to have any empathy for Tyre Nichols?

Advertisement

DR. COBB: I mean, it's a difficult thing to sit with. But the fact of it is that when we look at this--and this may be, you know, something that it is--I don't mean to lack the kind of warmth of humanity or kind of recognizing the tragedy of this year by talking about statistical realities, but the fact of it is that most people in this country who are killed by police are White, most of them are killed by White police officers. You know, we have seen in, you know, Philando Castile, who was killed by a Latino police officer in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, and I think that was 2017. You know, we've seen instances to more than we can count of Black people who have been killed by White police officers. You know, we've seen instances in where Black people have been killed by Asian American police officers. The scale of violence that happens in the United States--and in any given year, 1,000 to 1,200 people will die at the hands of police--which is an astounding number. And for a number that large, it almost means that you will have a kind of demographic lottery. There will be all kinds of combinations of people who die at the hands of police. What that points to is not necessarily something about having Black police--or I mean, statistically, they are less likely to behave in these ways. But the reality is that we simply have a problem with volatile and violent policing overall in this nation, and it affects people of every racial background.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, that seems like a perfect sort of lean-in into this conversation about African--the AP African American Studies and the whole conversation about teaching of history and issues related to systemic racism. I mean, can you just sort of start at the beginning a little bit for us? What was the intent of this AP African American studies course?

DR. COBB: Well, I mean, the interesting part of this is that, you know, there is a very organic connection here, because that course, which had been in planning, you know, for many years, was given renewed strength, or kind of a new push for it to be created after the video of George Floyd's death became publicly known. And so, African American studies as a discipline looks to examine, you know, history, culture, politics associated with race, and you know, the specific community of, you know, the diaspora of Black people and the specific implications that the process of racialization has had in the United States and globally.

Advertisement

Much of what was acceptable in that syllabus and that curriculum, were, you know, the kind of, here are the great, you know, contributors to society things, which I don't want to downplay. You know, that's an important aspect of this. But where they really had problems were the things that analyze exactly this, these kind of systemic problems that we see: the way that a police department can have Black police officers and still behave in ways that are fundamentally racist. And so, those questions which have immediate and contemporary implications were precisely the things that were targeted by Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education.

MS. GIVHAN: Yeah, I mean, a lot of it seems to be that the part that was--that was contentious had to do with the here and now.

DR. COBB: Right.

MS. GIVHAN: And the ways in which this generation is interacting with African Americans versus a sort of not to say it’s settled history but things that were deemed, you know, having to do with distant generations.

Advertisement

DR. COBB: Sure. I mean, no one's going to--at this point, very, very few people are going to stand up and defend George Wallace, you know, as he fought to prevent the desegregation of the University of Alabama, or stand up to defend Orval Faubus for trying to prevent the integration of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. You know, those things are considered settled, and they're considered the kind of easily categorized evils of the past. And people will just kind of, you know, wipe their hands and say this is all behind us, and you know, we're in a better place as a society.

But the things that right now have implications for how we govern, for what laws we have, what policies we pass, those things are significant. And it hasn't been lost on many people that, you know, Governor Ron DeSantis made a very loaded comment in his first election campaign for governor, in which he made a comment that was taken to imply that Andrew Gillum, his opponent, was a monkey. And so, people saw that and took offense to it. Not been lost on people that the Florida legislature has passed what is, in essence, a bill that strips away the right--a poll tax bill that strips away the right of people who have formerly been incarcerated to regain the ability to vote--something that will disproportionately affect Black voters, by the way. And so, when we're talking about these contemporary elements, these contemporary behaviors that echo these things that are supposedly settled evils of the past, all of a sudden, they become unconscionable. They become, as I said, you know, something that lacks educational value.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, why was it so important for you to sign on to the letter that was mentioned in the introduction? I mean, how do you connect what happens in, you know, a classroom--I mean, this is a leading question clearly--how do you connect what happens in the classroom with, you know, future voting citizens?

Advertisement

DR. COBB: So, I'll say--I have not said this publicly previously, but I was one of the drafters of the letter, along with Khalil Muhammad, Professor Khalil Muhammad, and Professor Matthew Guterl. And you know, what we saw was a discipline that was created for many different reasons you could say. But fundamentally, it was created in order to improve the life chances of people who came to this country as chattel, as a scholarly discipline that was meant to help vigorously defend the humanity of people who have been categorized as less than human.

And that is something that we all take very seriously, and that it has to be defended, and it has to be--and so of course, there's room for scholarly critique. There's room for scholarly debate. People can say that this, you know, source is better than this source, or what goes in and what goes out. But you simply cannot be mute when someone says that this entire undertaking lacks educational value. That was just a bridge too far for any of us to tolerate.

MS. GIVHAN: And now that the College Board has done some editing, reconfiguring, I mean, there's been a belief that it's been watered down. The College Board denies that.

Advertisement

DR. COBB: Because it has been watered down. That’s why. That’s why people believe that. It absolutely has been, yeah.

MS. GIVHAN: And I mean, but one of the issues raised was to include more conservative voices. I mean, how do you feel about that?

DR. COBB: Sure. So, when--you know, I'm the dean of the journalism school now. But when I was an African American Studies professor, I made sure that I framed the contemporary and the historical debates around radicalism, around conservatism, around liberalism, around the various kinds of ways that intellectually people have sought to make sense of the enigma of race and racism in the United States and beyond. And so, I have no problem. I don't think most serious scholars of the field have any problem with talking about that subject matter or with that subject matter being included.

Advertisement

But the last thing that I'll say or one thing that I wanted to actually point out is that, you know, we could--we could reasonably trace the origins of African American studies--there are a lot of different places, I mean, in you know, more contemporary context and in the 1960s. But we could say that the origin started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who was also the founder of Black History Month. And he was a man who got a Ph.D. in history from Harvard University, despite the fact that his parents had been slaves, had been actually enslaved.

And he earned a Ph.D. in history and decided that he would use all of his intellectual resources fighting against the amalgamated forces of White supremacy that had made it possible for his parents to be enslaved. And in the course of his life, during the riots of 1919, the race riots of 1919, Dr. Woodson had to run for his life being pursued by a White mob and kind of narrowly escaped. You know, he could have been a lynching victim. When we have people who went through those kinds of ordeals in order to produce information because they felt that that information was our best chance at defending our own humanity, that is a really weighty responsibility for subsequent generations. And I think that was why people have been so adamant in their critique of what has happened with the AP course.

MS. GIVHAN: That is a perfect lead into a question from the audience from Kristin Trost from Virginia, who wonders, will state and local attempts to ban books, authors, and theories, first of all, withstand 1st Amendment challenge? But do you think that, you know, alternative infrastructures will step in to educate children and college students?

Advertisement

DR. COBB: Well, I think some of that's happening now. You know, one of the things that you saw when the book bans first, you know--and the other--all the--well, I should say multimedia bans first started happening along the fearmongering around critical race theory, when that first started, you know, things like public libraries under the book--Brooklyn Public Library said that you no longer had to be a resident of Brooklyn in order to get a membership, so people would be able to get access to digital resources around the country, you know, to get around the fact that materials were banned. The filmmaker Ava DuVernay and her distribution company ARRAY made their work available in places where it would have been difficult to access through public libraries.

So, I think I'm not--I wouldn't be surprised. And I've actually heard some conversation about people, you know, making attempts to put together coursework or content that people will be able to access, irrespective of what Florida does with this.

And in terms of the First Amendment challenges, you know, I'll defer to people who are much wiser legal authorities about that. But you know, for me, it stands--it looks to me to be a direct contradiction, a direct contrast from what is prescribed in the First Amendment.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, the issues that are raised by the AP studies course seems to be part of a larger issue as it relates to critical race theory and the 1619 Project--

DR. COBB: Sure.

MS. GIVHAN: --affirmative action, a real sort of a conversation that seems to be happening, a battle even about, you know, what history is taught, the way in which we debate and think about history and the present. I mean, where do you see all of this coming from? I mean, is there some broader context out of which this grows?

DR. COBB: You know, one of the things, one of the reasons why this course is so important, and one of the other dynamics here is that the course itself has become a kind of meta examination of the dynamics in African American history in the first place, that when there are movements forward, they invariably engender backlashes. You know, Dr. King wrote about this eloquently in his last book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” He talked about the fact that every single movement that has moved, that has created an iota of more democracy in this society has been met by a backlash, people who wanted to return to the status quo ante. And you know, that's what we're seeing here.

The weird thing about this, and to the point that you--that I made when you showed the clip earlier, is that critical race theory concerns itself with precisely this dynamic. And so, of course, I think this is lost on the critics of critical race theory, because most of them haven't actually read any of it. But you know, it becomes this kind of weird way of saying what can I do to invalidate everything that's in the body of literature of critical race theorists, and then they've set out to do exactly that legislatively and in their political rhetoric.

MS. GIVHAN: When you think about some of the assaults on whether it's critical race theory or affirmative action in particular, I mean, what do you see higher education perhaps looking like without affirmative action or without the ability of academics, teachers to teach freely and without fear? I mean, not to sort of ask you to describe anything dystopian, but I mean, how do you see a future?

DR. COBB: Well, I mean, I think we've seen this, like when we saw in the state of California, when, you know, affirmative action and race was stripped away as a consideration, institutions became less diverse. And you know, that could very easily be the landscape that we see across American higher education. And we could also see certainly in places in the South, certainly in places that have Republican legislatures, impediments to being able to teach, you know, what the history is, how we came to be in the predicament that we're in.

And even, you know, when we look at our horrific circumstances around guns in this country, with the staggering number of gun deaths that we have every year, yet legislation that makes it illegal for the federal government to collect data around that. And so, what we have is one of our most profound social problems, and very little knowledge about how to actually address it. We could theoretically see a racial equivalent of that, where we have this entrenched problem of race, this entrenched problem of hierarchy, of social hierarchy, all the dynamics that we've talked about, the redundant abuses of police departments, and no way of explaining what the dynamics at play here actually are.

MS. GIVHAN: In that time that we have left, I would love for you to put on your hat as the Dean of the Journalism School at Columbia, because I think we know so much about what's happening in Florida, because it has sort of burst onto the national stage. But there is a worry that, you know, there are things happening all over the country that we don't know about because of the lack of resources to local journalism.

DR. COBB: Right.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, how do you sort of feel about the prospects for local journalism? And are you worried about the stories that we are not hearing about?

DR. COBB: Well, I mean, I think that what we saw with, you know, the George Santos situation, which has been played as a sideshow--and I know that lots of late-night comedy shows have gotten fodder from it and you know--

MS. GIVHAN: George Santos being the new representative from New York who’s fabricated most of his resume.

DR. COBB: Has fabricated most of his resume, literally is not who he says he is. And you know, this is--has been seen as a kind of comedic aside. And sure, there’s some absurdist elements of it. But what it points to is a real crisis in local news and our ability to vet the people who are standing for the most powerful offices in our country. And so that's really important. That's something that we need to be mindful of, and that's something that we think about every single day at Columbia Journalism School.

And for that matter, if I can, you know, make a plug, you know, that's really, you know, what we think about when we have things like the DuPont Awards which we're having this evening, which recognize the highest achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. And so, we really recognize that across the board, you know, in local news, in, you know, war coverage and conflict reporting and environmental reporting and a whole array of different categories, it's more difficult to get the story out, it's more difficult to get the public to know the information that we're finding that is really crucial. And so, we think it’s really important, even more important than it's ever been to take the time and set aside a moment to recognize the excellence that still is very abundant in the news media landscape.

MS. GIVHAN: And I'm also curious to get your thoughts about an essay that was written recently by our former executive editor Len Downie, who talked about objectivity and the role that it plays in journalism and the idea that so much of the way that we have thought about objectivity was really rooted in an objectivity as defined by straight White men.

DR. COBB: Sure.

MS. GIVHAN: And that you should be aspiring more towards simply truth and fairness and balance. I mean, do you see that the sort of shifting definition or understanding of objectivity is sort of part of the whole conversation that we're having about how we understand who we are and our history and our present?

DR. COBB: Sure. So, there are a few things here. One in terms of news objectivity, you know, there’s a really serious gap between what the original concept of objectivity was, you know, which was conflated with something called independence or people--you know, as you well know, a century ago, newspapers were openly affiliated with political parties. You know, you have newspapers called The Republican, and you know, a newspaper in St. Louis called The Democrat, you know, and it was because they actually had ties with those parties.

The movement for independent journalism meant really what we would say is, I guess, disinterested journalism as in you don't care if the corrupt congressman is a Republican or a Democrat. Your main problem is that there's corruption and that you want the public to know about that. And that was what people meant by objectivity.

Over time that morphed into this concept that we are dispassionate individuals, we have no biases, we kind of stand on the shoulder of God looking at the affairs of humanity and kind of serve as these referees in human affairs. That really couldn't be farther from the truth, because we all have biases, we all have upbringings, we all have areas that we are knowledgeable about and areas that we don't know anything about, that we're ignorant of.

And so, that conflation, but--that kind of voice of God journalism has really been, you know, under assault, rightfully, for years in talking about the perspectives that had been left out, the fact that it had been a default heterosexual, middle-aged, middle-class White male perspective. And so, I think that revisiting our sense of objectivity as it was originally intended, would be beneficial to us in terms of news media. It would also be beneficial to us in terms of our perspective on the country itself as, you know, citizens or lay people who are not operating in the news. And that's part of what we saw, I think, that connects that question to the issues we're seeing with the AP course, cetera.

MS. GIVHAN: Well, on that note, I'm afraid we're going to have to end it because we're out of time. But I so very much appreciate your taking the time to chat with us today. And I know you're looking forward to the DuPont Awards this evening. So, congratulations there as well.

DR. COBB: Thank you.

MS. GIVHAN: And thank you all for joining us. And if you’d like to get more information about upcoming events, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com, and you can get lots of information there. I’m Robin Givhan. Thank you again for joining us.

[End recorded session.]

GiftOutline Gift Article