The shifting conversations around issues impacting women’s health

February 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST

From motherhood and fertility to menstruation and menopause, cultural stigmas persist around myriad issues that impact the health of women of all ages. On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Bobbie Organic Infant Formula CEO Laura Modi, Poppy Seed Health CEO Simmone Taitt and Alloy Women’s Health medical advisor Sharon Malone about ways to improve awareness, innovation and resources for women’s health.

Laura Modi

CEO & Co-Founder, Bobbie Organic Infant Formula


Simmone Taitt

Founder, Poppy Seed Health


Sharon D. Malone

Medical Advisor, Alloy Women’s Health


Content from Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Spotlight: Midlife and Menopause

In a segment sponsored by Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Shayna Mancuso, D.O., FACOG OB/GYN & Medical Director, U.S. Medical Affairs at Astellas, shines light on the importance of igniting conversations around women’s midlife health. Dr. Mancuso dives deep into the topic of menopause – specifically hot flashes and night sweats, also known as vasomotor symptoms, or VMS.

Shayna Mancuso, D.O., FACOG

OB/GYN & Medical Director, U.S. Medical Affairs, Astellas


