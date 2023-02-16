Transcript: Race in America: History Matters with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D)

Gift Article Share

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon and welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on Race in America co-produced with the “Capehart” podcast. I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, the first-term Black mayor of Richmond, Virginia, ordered the removal of the city's Confederate statues--a move The Washington Post editorial board called quote, "a model for other jurisdictions struggling to balance racial justice with historical preservation." You'd think such a move in a former capital of the Confederacy would hurt that mayor who was up for reelection that same year. Nope. Joining me now is Levar Stoney, 80th mayor of the City of Richmond, Virginia. Mayor Stoney, welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MAYOR STONEY: Thank you, Jonathan. Thanks for having me today.

MR. CAPEHART: Sure. So, reflecting on the protests in your city in response to the murder of George Floyd, you wrote in the New York Times, quote, "There are two epidemics in America: COVID-19 and racism. Since that time, Richmond has removed all of its Confederate statues. Why was it important to--important to you to confront this history in this way?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, you know, I think Richmond has always, you know, been known as, you know, the capital of the Confederacy, and I wanted to take Richmond in a different direction. I always worried about what was going to happen after the comma, right, Richmond, Virginia, comma, what else? And I think during my tenure as mayor, we get to write what the future, what that chapter is all about. And for a long time in Richmond, our past has sort of been leading our present. And now I think, for us, our present is leading our future.

And so confronting this is always difficult, because, as you know, people say they love history. But what they really love, I think, is nostalgia, things that, you know, what we think history was. But history at times can be in an indictment. And when I realized people do not like to be indicted.

But my city, I'm grateful, you know, we tackled this head on. We know that we are rich in history, but that history is the good, the bad, and the ugly. And I thought it was important if we want to continue to remain a competitive city that's going to attract people from all across this great country, no matter their walk in life, no matter who they love, or who they pray to, or the color of their skin, that we have to tackle some of those ghosts from the past. And we did exactly that. Today, there is no iconography of the Civil War that stands in our city, and I'm very, very proud of that.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, one of the most notable Confederate monuments to be removed was the Robert E. Lee statue. Why was that particular monument such a focal point of the protests, and why was it more work to get it taken down?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, you know, the Robert E. Lee statue was the granddaddy of them all. I don't believe there's a statue to the--a Confederate general to the Confederacy overall in the United States larger and more grandiose than the one that stood on Monument Avenue. I think it was, what, 60 feet high, or, you know, a number of stories high, at least four or five stories high. And it is just an intimidating grand sculpture of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It was owned by the state, which made it more difficult. It wasn't owned by us. We were able to start our process in July 1, 2020. But this particular monument was held up in the court process, went all the way up to the Supreme Court. And finally, Governor Northam before he left office was able to get that statue removed.

And I think it was a center for all of the protests during the summer upheaval that we saw in 2020 because, you know, it happened to be on one of the grandest boulevards in all of Richmond. It was the address that you want in Richmond. And we know why it was--why this statue was put there, why it was erected there. It was to start this great subdivision, basically a housing development around Confederate monuments. And when it was erected, it was celebrated. There are pictures that go back 100-plus years and show that this was a celebration, but also this was to stake the flag in the ground that said that although the union may have won the Civil War, that we--those who were in charge at that time, mostly White and the wealthy--were still in charge of Richmond. And so it was there to intimidate, there to send a message, and it did it for a very, very long time.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, as you said to Politico back in 2020, it was to send a clear message that they were still in charge, no matter the outcome of the Civil War. You wrote that you cried when the Stonewall Jackson statue was removed in front of a crowd of protesters in the rain. Most recently, in December, you were there when the A.P. Hill statue was taken down. Why is it important for you, or why was it important for you to personally witness these removals?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, for the Stonewall Jackson one on July 1, 2020, I was not able to actually see it removed. The only statue I actually saw removed was the one--the A.P. Hill one, the last one. The reason I could not see the Stonewall Jackson one removed, because I was sort of hiding out, because I didn't want an injunction to sort of slow down the progress we were about to make that day. And so they had me stay in an undisclosed location so I would not be found, so I could not be served. And I watched that removal on TV, live TV. All the stations here in Richmond, took it live. And when the statue started to shake off of its pedestal, I just--I couldn't believe it, because it was certainly something that I think many Richmonders, many Black Richmonders thought would never happen during their lifetime.

And, hell, I'll tell you this, Jonathan, I did not think as mayor that I would, number one, ever confront it; and number two, would ever see it removed in my lifetime. So that brought tears to my eye that day. But I also thought it was important to be there on the last day of a monument standing in Richmond, because at the end of the day, I wanted to make sure that folks knew that Richmond got the job done. We saw--we saw it all the way to the end, no matter the court, the legal hurdles that were put in our way, we got the job done, and we can begin writing that new chapter.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, The Post did a profile on Devon Henry, the Black man whose construction company--and we saw him in the intro video. There he is, in his hard hat. His construction company removed the remaining Confederate statues when White contractors refused. Talk to me about meeting Devon and the pushback of White constituents on the removal of the so-called war memorials.

MAYOR STONEY: Yes. So, Devon Henry, a friend of mine, you know, I tell the story--and he tells the same story--that I didn't know he was going to actually be involved in the removal. I asked for my team, my administration to go out and seek contracts and bids for those who would be willing to actually remove these monuments. And in the summer of 2020, we got rejected all across the board, whether in Central Virginia, in Virginia at large. There were contractors who told in other--who said that their parents would write them, their grandparents would write them out of their will if they would ever take a contract to remove any of these Confederate memorials.

And so when we finally found a contractor, thankfully, because he was already involved and engaged across the street, at the Commonwealth of Virginia, to remove the monuments, I knew that, first, this took a lot of bravery, it took a lot of courage because I know--I knew that threats to his life, threats to his livelihood were all coming. And sure enough, he was brave enough to step up and do it.

And here's the thing. It was John Mitchell Jr., who was the editor, the publisher of the Richmond Planet two generations ago who stated that the Black man was there to erect the Robert E. Lee and other Confederate memorials, and it will be the Black man that would remove it. And sure enough, Devon Henry in partnership with the city, we were able to get that removed despite the threats, despite those who chose to try to intimidate us.

You know, Jonathan, I received phone calls, I know Devon received phone calls of people not just here in the Richmond area, but all across the Commonwealth of Virginia, all across this country who their intention was to intimidate us, said that I--you know, they would come to my home, and you know, burn a cross, said that, you know, I was a monkey and would call me names, every name under the sun except a child of God. That's the sort of pressure and harassment and intimidation that not only Devon received but me and my entire team here at City Hall. But you know, at the end of the day, we got the job done and it was well worth it.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, listening to you talk about your experience, Devon Henry's experience, reminds me of the conversation I had with Mitch Landrieu when he was mayor of New Orleans and he was going through the process of removing Confederate monuments in his city. Have you had any conversations with Mitch Landrieu as you work your way through getting Richmond to the same place as New Orleans?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, the year that Mitch Landrieu removed the monuments in New Orleans, I was happen--well, I was mayor here in Richmond as well. And I knew when Mitch made the move in New Orleans, that that wave would find itself on our shores. And so I started to prepare my team. I said, you know what, we have to have a discussion about these symbols. And so we started the Monument Avenue commission to explore the recontextualization of these monuments.

And then the tragedy in Charlottesville happened, and Heather Heyer was killed. And so that's when we thought we had to add removal to that discussion. The only issue was that we had no authority in removing those monuments. And I remember talking to Mitch and him advising me and saying, look, Mayor, you have to do what is in the best--what your city would approve you to do. And it was hard at first. You know, we discussed removal. We would discuss recontextualization. But we knew we had to end up here to remove them when the Commonwealth of Virginia has given us the ability to actually remove them. And actually, we did it in the summer of 2020. One of the first people I contacted was Mitch Landrieu. And I told Mitch that we finally got it done. And Mitch, you know, he applauded me for my efforts. But also, he reminded me that it's going to take a little bit more time for folks to continue to have my back.

I brought Mitch to Richmond, and said, Mitch, I would love for you to have--us to have a conversation about what you did in New Orleans but also what is necessary, what do we need here to get the job done in Richmond. And the one thing he told my residents here is like, you know, when the mayor decides to do this, you all need to remain behind him, continue to have his back and all I have to say, I'm grateful to my residents. I'm grateful--I'm grateful to my community, because they have had my back.

MR. CAPEHART: That is an incredible story to hear, because I remember talking to Mitch at the time, to Mayor Landrieu at the time, and he was catching hell there from a lot--

MAYOR STONEY: Oh, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: From a lot of people, a lot of people he said he grew up with, he knew all his life, who were dead set against what he was doing. And he's White. So I'm wondering, how did you thread that needle as the Black mayor of Richmond with a lot of White constituents for whom, you know, this is their history or as--or as you said, you know, it's actually nostalgia? How did you--how did you walk that line?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, you know, we first--we laid out a process first, Jonathan, right? In 2017, we took in feedback from Richmond residents from both sides of the ideological aisle, you know, left and from the right. But what we saw that was a little bit, you know, I thought disturbing--because remember, this is also the state capital. And so we had folks coming from all over Virginia, who would flood into these public engagement opportunities, right, these town halls, and they essentially hijacked these town halls. They were not from Richmond. They were not taxpayers of Richmond, but they hijacked these town halls and stated how, you know--and gave their version of history, the lost cause, as a reason why we should keep these monuments.

And what they would say was like, well, why don't you guys all go over to another street and you make that street your street, right? You know, you keep these monuments up and you go to the boulevard, which we renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and you just go ahead and just make that your own street. But I think a lot of those who were on the commission at the time found that as also unacceptable.

And so I will tell you this, Jonathan, it was--it was difficult. There are some people in the city who were in the small minority, I would say, who won't shake my hand to this day. And there are a lot of folks who live in the suburbs of this great city, who, you know, say that I've erased their history; I've ruined their city. But I want all of them to know that as the capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this city belongs to everyone. This is not one person's, one race's city. This is not one ethnic group city. This is a city for all people. And that's exactly the sort of capital that we want to be, a capital of compassion that is welcoming and inclusive to all, and a place that all can belong.

MR. CAPEHART: Now, I made a point of mentioning that you undertook all of this while running for reelection, because--and you correct me if I'm wrong, Mayor--when you won your first term, it was a bit of a squeaker. It was like one point or something like that.

MAYOR STONEY: It was. It was.

MR. CAPEHART: And then you go and you do this with Confederate monuments and all the stuff you were dealing with you were just talking about, and then you win reelection by a bigger margin in the second term than you did in the first. Why do you think that?

MAYOR STONEY: I did. Well, you know, it was--it was a tumultuous time, Jonathan. I mean, we're dealing with the pandemic, we're dealing with economic upheaval, and then we were dealing with social upheaval at the same time. And there were nights on nights of protests and unrest. And at times, a few times, that protest got a little bit out of hand. You know, we had--we had a lot going on here in Richmond. And when my team and I, we went back and forth about what I could do--there were people on my team who said, Mayor, I don't want you to end up in jail or, you know, I don't want you to get arrested for removal. And so we waited to July 1 where we actually had the authority to do so. But we considered doing it before July 1 as well.

And I will say, you know, when I think about the politics of the situation, I've always been the sort of leader, Jonathan, that thought, you know what, elections be damned, let's do what's right. Let's do what's right. And as a son--as a grandchild of a--of a grandmother, who was raised in the South, my grandmother was raised in South Carolina, she was the woman who raised me, the woman I've seen as my mother figure in my entire life, I always asked--I go back to asking the question, what would she do, what would she advise me to do in a moment like this? And my grandmother would say, do--baby, do what's right. Baby, do what's right. And that’s sort of the voice that was always in my head, Jonathan, when I had to think about what moves should we take right here. Do what's right.

Yes, it could have cost my reelection. But at the end of the day, I could live with doing what was right versus not sitting on my hands and doing anything at all--not doing anything at all. A lot of times I think leaders that kick the can down the road so that it's another person's issue, and for me, I'd rather take the action and pay the consequences in doing what's right instead of doing nothing at all.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, you wrote, I believe--yes, in the--in The Washington Post in 2019, quote, "We now have a responsibility to erect new monuments to the diversity, inclusivity, and equity we celebrate as values in our city. One of those monuments is the superb Rumors of War, which I've only seen when it was sitting in Times Square, not in its new home.

MAYOR STONEY: Oh, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: But it's a statue by artist Kehinde Wiley, the--famed for his portrait--official portrait of President Obama. What does this statue mean to you, and what statues would you like to see on Monument Avenue?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, you know, what someone said to me the other day that--I think that I heard this from someone that the removal of monuments take away from the Rumors of War, because the Rumors of War was sort of a contrast and a spinoff of the Stonewall Jackson monument. And they said, without that you have no context of who--what the Rumors of War statue really means. And I think that's absolutely false and ridiculous. Because first, you've never seen--it is rare in this country that you see a Black man on a horse erected in any locality in this country. So, I think that's totally false. At number two, you can always still read about the history of Richmond that used to be the home of the most Confederate memorials than any other city in the United States of America.

And having that as a backdrop, you know, knowing that this is a--this is a statue with a Black man on top of a horse here in Richmond shows you that we actually are actually turning the page on the last cause and embracing the righteous cause. And I'm grateful for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and all their supporters who got behind knowing that this is a piece of art that will be seen for generations to come. And I will tell you this. It will withstand the test of time.

MR. CAPEHART: What's been the reaction in Richmond to the statue? I know the reaction when it--when it was sitting in Times Square is what made me walk all the way to Times Square when I was in New York City at night to go see it. And it was spectacular. But that's New York City. What do the folks of Richmond think of it?

MAYOR STONEY: If you drive into Richmond, and you drive into Arthur Ashe--on Arthur Ashe Boulevard named for the great tennis star and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, and you drive past the Museum of Fine Arts, and sitting right there out front is this grand statue to the Rumors of War by Kehinde Wiley, you will see passersby, you know, taking pictures, taking photographs in front of it, because it's just that beautiful of a sculpture.

And so it's been well received by our community, so much so that when we are in any of the top 10 places to visit in the country of midsize cities, people always highlight you’ve got to come to Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and you got to check out the Rumors of War. So, I would say it's been received with open arms.

And when I think about the future, as well, Jonathan, in terms of Monument Avenue, you know, people say well, what else would you like to erect on Monument Avenue, you know, I'm going to let the residents of the city decide that for the future. I just think that my Monument Avenue, when you look at it today, you know, sans monuments to the Confederacy, it's still a beautiful boulevard that people want to live on.

But we have to take steps in our community to create more. But when I think of monuments, Jonathan, I think of new schools, new community centers, new opportunities for Black and brown residents in my city they didn't have before. And I think we are doing a better job and being more intentional, that there's symbolism in one space but what are you going to do that is actually, you know, in a proactive way, that's going to give opportunities to those who've been long marginalized in the city? And so I just want--I don't want folks to think that we're only focused on symbolism in the City of Richmond. We're focused on real opportunities for people.

MR. CAPEHART: And that is an excellent point. But I’m going to keep you on the symbolism front, because we have an audience question. And a question from Vermont, from Paul Growald. Paul asks, do you have plans to honor some of the individuals who were enslaved in Richmond, especially on Monument Avenue and in other locations where monuments have been or will be removed?

MAYOR STONEY: Well, you know want, right now we're working towards that next chapter on how to tell the full story of Richmond, right? For so long, we've been focused on four years of Richmond's history, and those four years were during the Civil War and the Confederacy. So as we move forward, we're going to focus on telling the full history of Richmond, and that includes slavery. People don't recognize that Richmond was the second busiest slave trading post in the United States of America, I think only second to New Orleans. And so we have an area of downtown Richmond, which is the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, which is, you know, where a lot of the enslaved were bought and sold and killed, whether they were children--men, women and children, we're going to tell that story in Shockoe Bottom, and we're going to get that start with an $11 million philanthropic grant from the Mellon Foundation. We're actually going to celebrate that tonight as part of our Black history museum--our Black History Month celebration, and we're going to talk about how do we create an immersive center in downtown Richmond that tells that story of the enslaved that helped build Richmond, that had a significant hand in building Richmond, but not just Richmond, the entire Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond.

MR. CAPEHART: Let me get your reaction to something, because there are a few Confederate symbols that still remain in Richmond, right? And one of the things that a lot of folks were hoping that then Governor Ralph Northam would do would be to, you know, get those out and done and removed before he left. Now the governor is Glenn Youngkin. Northam, being a Democrat, Glenn Youngkin being a Republican. And in a Washington Post story in December of last year, it notes this: Governor Glenn Youngkin has shown no interest in picking up the baton, with a spokesman saying via text that the Governor believes, quote, "We must resist the movement to cleanse our history." Your reaction to that quote?

MAYOR STONEY: I think--I think the Governor has failed when it comes to telling the full history, the account of history in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He says he wants to tell the good, the bad, and the ugly. But when it comes to these history standards, and the history policies, rewriting the curriculum for history in our K through 12 system, his Department of Education has, you know, gone through four or five drafts during this process and sort of has whitewashed or erased sort of the Black history and the contributions of Black Virginians in the history curriculum.

And so, you know, when I think about where our state has been, and I think about this whole--we had a guy named Walter Plecker, who was the state Registrar for vital statistics. He essentially eradicated a whole race of people and the indigenous people, the native Virginians out of the vital statistics, no record of their past because he said it's either White or colored, or you think about the fact that Richmond still remains the home to the--one of the largest slave burial sites in the country, here in Richmond, where people just paved over it and built over it. These are stories that should be told to all of our students who go through our K through 12 system. But they're not being told because I think Governor Youngkin believes that people becoming a little bit uncomfortable, people feeling a little bit of that indictment is a bad thing for his electoral chances in the future.

Here's the thing. I think that we need someone in charge of this state who’s willing to make sure that all the contributions of Virginians should be told to all of its people. And this month is one of those months where we will obviously lift up some of those stories here in the City of Richmond, and I think we need to do that in Virginia as well.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's broaden the aperture a bit and take it--and take it national--well, okay, let's take it to Florida. I mean, the conversation we're having right now is similar to what's happening in the country nationwide as we talk about what Governor DeSantis is doing when it comes to the AP African American studies course for high school students, where he actually said that the AP framework, which I'm almost done reading--put that on the record--he says that that, quote, "lacks educational value." Just, you know, not that you've had to read the AP framework, but the idea that a framework that is about African American history and its contributions to overall American history lacks educational value.

MAYOR STONEY: Jonathan, it’s almost as if Governor DeSantis is saying that our contributions and contributions of my ancestors, your ancestors don't matter, they’re of no value to the educational process. And I think he's dead wrong. He's already passed legislation in Florida that stated that, you know, you can't say gay in the classroom. And I think he's basically taking another step that you can't say Black in the classroom as well. And I think that's dead wrong. That is the sort of regression I think that we're seeing in this country.

You look at America and our history, there are obviously as a person who loves this country--I love this country--we've made progress in many ways, but there are times when we regressed as well. And the tactics that are coming out of the administrations of Governor Younkin and Governor DeSantis obviously highlight and demonstrate that regression.

MR. CAPEHART: Mayor Levar Stoney, the 80th Mayor of Richmond, Virginia, thank you very much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MAYOR STONEY: Thank you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To find out more information about upcoming programs, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thank you for watching “Capehart,” for joining “Capehart” on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

