Lessons from coronavirus research in the quest for an HIV vaccine

By
February 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST

The breakthroughs in producing coronavirus shots in record time have opened new avenues of medical research for the development of an HIV vaccine. On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a series of conversations with Demetre Daskalakis, deputy coordinator for the White House National Monkeypox Response, Clover Barnes, senior deputy director of DC Health for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD and TB Administration, and Mark Feinberg, president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, about the challenges in the decades-long quest for an HIV vaccine and in confronting the ongoing epidemic.

Demetre C. Daskalakis

Deputy Coordinator, White House National Monkeypox Response


Clover L. Barnes

Senior Deputy Director, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD & TB Administration, DC Health


Mark Feinberg

President & CEO, IAVI


Content from Gilead

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Rekha Ramesh

Vice President, Policy, Government Affairs & Policy, Gilead Sciences


Adedotun Ogunbajo

Behavioral Researcher


