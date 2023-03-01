Transcript: 118th Congress: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

Gift Article Share

MS. CALDWELL: Hello, welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Leigh Ann Caldwell, anchor of Washington Post Live and also coauthor of the Early 202 newsletter. Today, we are having a conversation with Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska. He's an Air Force veteran and also a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Congressman, thanks so much for joining us, today.

REP. BACON: Thank you, Leigh Ann. It's an honor to be on.

MS. CALDWELL: So, I want to start with something that's in the news a lot in the past few days, and that is this January 6th footage. We know that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given access to the Capitol security footage from that day to Fox opinion host, Tucker Carlson. Do you have any concerns with Tucker Carlson reviewing that footage and, perhaps, airing that footage?

REP. BACON: I assume he'll probably air some of the footage, no doubt about that. I don't really have a concern of it, because we've seen a lot of other footage also released over the past two years. I would say we should just make this footage available to everybody, though, to all the reporters, and just make it available for people like yourself or any other news agency that would like to dig into this.

I think what you're going to find is that our Capitol police did not receive, I would say, adequate supervision and command from their superiors. At some of the doors, you know, they were pushing back and there was a huge fight. They were being assaulted by these folks that were criminals that were doing that. But you see at other doors, the doors are just open and people are going on, and I think that that's because the Capitol Police, they were not receiving orders from their senior leadership and they were left hanging, there. And so, I feel like they were not well-led and I think that'll be one of the findings you'll get out of this.

MS. CALDWELL: Do you have some security concerns? There are some Democrats, even a couple Republicans, who are worried about, you know, footage being aired that shows exits and entrances and security postures of Capitol Police? Does that--do you worry about that? Do you think there are enough guardrails in place that that won't be violated?

REP. BACON: I'm willing to listen to anyone's concerns on security and maybe adjust my view, but I don't know--I haven't heard anything that strikes me as being a security--releasing security information that's going to be--make us more vulnerable. A lot of it has already been released. You know, obviously the areas where the conflict, where the assaults on our police were the worst, I mean, that coverage has already been there. And some of the coverage, too, of where they took some of the members of Congress, that's already been out.

So, I don't know that--I think compared to what's already been done, I just don't see that as an issue. I'm willing to listen and if I hear something that does strike me that way, I'll change my opinion.

MS. CALDWELL: Great. We also wanted to talk to you and bring you on this show, because you are also a member of a bipartisan group called the Problem Solvers Caucus. You are a re-founding member of the Main Street Caucus, a group of moderate, pragmatic Republicans.

One thing that congressional Republicans have been talking a lot about since they gained the majority is the debt and deficit spending. We now know that Speaker McCarthy is going to convene a bipartisan briefing for all members of the House by the Congressional Budget Office Director to talk about debt.

Can you outline areas that you would like to see budget cut, if there are any?

REP. BACON: I am a member of the Problem Solvers, as you say; and I volunteered to be part of the sub team of Problem Solvers working on this issue. And I'm grateful for the Republicans and Democrats that have volunteered to help work this, the spirit of trying to solve this problem. It is a problem. If we do nothing, Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid alone will add $19 trillion in new debt over the next 10 years. So, it's really unsustainable.

So, we need to sit down as Republicans and Democrats and work this. And there's a great group of folks on the Democrat side and the Republican side. For example, Scott Peters, Jared Golden, we've got Ed Case from Hawaii and so forth all want to sit down and meet in the middle somewhere and find some solutions, here. So, I'm heartened by that.

Some of the things that we're bringing up is we need some spending caps when it comes to the discretionary spending, whether that's at inflation or a percent or two percent below inflation. So, we have to negotiate what that maybe would look like. And then, we're committed to finding a process--and this is after the debt ceiling's raised, but we're dedicated to finding a bipartisan group, or whether it's a commission or committee, that will commit themselves to finding solutions to the mandatory spending problem that we have. Right now, on discretionary spending, it's about 30 percent of the budget. The revenues are exceeding the expenditures. So, that's not really the issue of our deficit spending. On the mandatory spending, though, the expenditures significantly exceed the revenues, and we're going to have to sit down as Republicans and Democrats and solve this as a team. There can't be a Republican-only solution, though some want that; and it can be a Democrat-only solution, as some want it. For this to work, it's going to have to be a bipartisan answer, and I think both sides are going to win some and lose some in this, if this is going to be effective.

MS. CALDWELL: Mandatory spending, of course, are things like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. So, if you form a bipartisan group to address mandatory spending, those programs, does that mean that those programs are in fact on the table as far as budget conversations are concerned?

REP. BACON: Well, not for this budget ceiling. I think we just want a commitment that we're going to work together in the future and have a plan or process that we're going to tackle this by. I think if we can get spending caps on the discretionary side and a commitment to work together on the mandatory, I think most of us would say, hey, that's progress, and we can adjust the debt ceiling.

MS. CALDWELL: Talk about some of--

REP. BACON: You know--

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah, go ahead.

REP. BACON: Like, for example, on Social Security--and this is beyond the debt ceiling conv--we're going to assume that we already raised the debt ceiling on this, but for a bipartisan group to get together, we'll have to look at things like, do we raise the caps on withholdings? Right now, the caps are about $160,000. Should we adjust the caps upward? And I think the Democrats would like to do that. I would say mainly Republicans are a little more resistant to tax increases, but we would like to also say, okay, for those under 30 perhaps can we adjust the retirement age for a year if--for those who are 67 today, the life expectancy is about 20 more years.

So, I think we're going to have a discussion where we do a little bit of both, but we'll see if there's the stomach to do this kind of bipartisan thing. I do think the Problem Solver Republicans and Democrats are willing to give a little bit on both sides of this to make this work, because in the end, we want to preserve Social Security; it's an important program. If we do nothing, Social Security will go and solve it in about 2034, and everybody on it will lose approximately 25 percent of their benefits. That's an unacceptable answer.

MS. CALDWELL: So, some of the members of the Problem Solvers and some of the members that you mentioned, including, well, yourself and also Jared Golden of Maine, who's a Democrat. You guys come from really competitive districts where Social Security has been weaponized in campaigns cycle after cycle. Could this cost you your election if you move forward with a group to adjust Social Security and Medicare?

REP. BACON: Well, I've had $10 million, roughly, already spent against me on this very topic. And it's because, even as a challenger, I raised this as something that Congress needs to tackle. I'm a military guy, served 30 years in the Air Force. We don't ignore a problem that's tough; you got to solve it.

And so, I was willing to address this as a challenger in 2016 and I got beat over the head by the Democrat campaign committee on this and they've done it every two years, since. The problem is, what they're saying--and this is the campaign folks, obviously, I think the good Democrats in the Problem Solvers know that we have to tackle this; they're not the problem, here. But this will likely be demagogued--I mean, it was demagogued, I mean, last November, that we want to cut Social Security. Frankly, the actual answer is, we want to save Social Security. Doing nothing is not an answer--or it's a bad answer, I'll say that. But I do assume this will get demagogued, because when they do the TV ads, they don't say what we're actually proposing. They just say, hey, we're trying to cut Social Security, which is actually--we're actually trying to save it. We're trying to find reforms. We're willing to adjust the caps. And we're willing to do a complete fix on this so we can save it, but that's how--the ads are presented that way when they're trying to demagogue it.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. As far as conversations are going on cutting spending in this cycle, the discretionary spending--just to remind our viewers that's, you know, on the Environmental Protection Agency; that's a whole host of government agencies.

So, what--have you guys narrowed down a number of topics that there should be cuts?

REP. BACON: Well, we're trying to narrow them down, now. We're sort of in the early stages, even in the Problem Solvers, of this. So, I think there's a general agreement you need some kind of spending caps. And we've--discretionary spending has climbed quite a bit in the last president--well, not really the last president--more the last two years, but if we can keep discretionary spending within inflation or one or two point inflation, those are not draconian cuts. Those are--I just think we're starting to point the ship the right direction on this and I don't think we're going to get draconian cuts passed out of the Senate or signed by the president. So, what is realistic? I think within inflation or a point or two below inflation may be an area where we can meet in the middle on and get agreement.

MS. CALDWELL: So, we just passed the year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. We also do expect a debate later this year over additional military, humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Do you think that the Republican Party is going to support additional funding for that country?

REP. BACON: The short answer is yes. It's in our national security interests. And you see the leadership here supporting that, whether it's Mike Turner from the Intelligence Committee, Mike McCaul from the Foreign Affairs Committee. I think you see Mike Rogers also supportive. That doesn't mean that there's a blank check, though, on that whatever President Biden says he will get, or even what Ukraine says they need. We have a right to inspect that, to review it, but we do need to support Ukraine because, if Ukraine falls, it will hurt our national security interests in the long run. Putin cannot prevail, here. If he does, Ukraine will not be the last country he bullies. He's already threatening the Baltics, which are NATO countries.

And bullies have to be stopped. If you don't stop--they keep coming back at you. And so, the Ukrainians are doing the fighting; that's their courage, their blood. But we need to give them the weapons they need to prevail. That doesn't mean everything they ask for is what they need, though, so we have a right to review it.

And there's another concern, here. Our supplies are getting small and we're running out of some of these weapons, like the Stinger missiles, the Javelin antitank missiles, also the HIMARS that are long-range rockets and artillery that we have. So, this is also a consideration we must have. What do we have that we can afford, and what do we need to preserve for our own defense needs? And also, what do we need to send to Taiwan, because Taiwan has a $19 billion backlog right now of things they have bought from us that we cannot supply to them.

So, there are some other variables and factors in here that we also need to discuss, but the short answer is, yes, we need to support Ukraine.

MS. CALDWELL: You told me the other day before a hearing on Ukraine where administration officials were testifying--it was an oversight hearing just yesterday--the night before that hearing, you told me that you wanted the administration to detail how much other NATO countries are spending in Ukraine to help you tell your constituents that it's not just the United States.

REP. BACON: Mm-hmm.

MS. CALDWELL: Did you get any sort of commitment from the administration on that, and why would that be helpful?

REP. BACON: Well, I did a commitment about three weeks ago from the Pentagon to do this. It was part of the administration's efforts. And what it is, is we have a lot of constituents aren't aware of what the rest of NATO countries are doing; what Japan is doing; what's Australia doing? And we know Germany lately has stepped up on the humanitarian aid part. But we need to be able to tell the American people and my constituents that, you're not carrying this burden alone. America is not carrying this burden alone. But I really don't know right now what that exact number is. And the administration says they have it at the unclassified level, so I would like them to show us this, because I think it will help us make the case that we're part of a team effort here of free countries defending freedom.

MS. CALDWELL: Is part of the challenge for Republicans right now on Ukraine not--is part of the challenge convincing your fellow Republicans who are skeptical and Republican voters, where support for supporting Ukraine is softening?

REP. BACON: You know, I do think part of what you hear is we can't be doing this on our own. So, we need the information from the administration to show, this is what England is doing; this is what Germany is doing; this is what's Poland is doing. And the Baltics are stepping up. They're smaller countries but they've outlended everybody--when it comes to per GDP, what they're giving to Ukraine. So, I think this will help us make that case.

I also hear from constituents, why are we doing this when the administration is failing at the border? And I think that's a false choice. We should be doing security at our border and helping Ukraine prevail here against this bully--by the way, these are war crimes, crimes against humanity. America does not turn away from that. We have to acknowledge that's what Russia is doing and support the victims of these crimes against humanity, which is the Ukrainians.

But yes, we have our side--and I think you see some on the Democrat side, but not to the same degree. We put people like myself and Mike Turner and Mike McCaul and, you know, Mike Rogers, we need to make our case and defend that this is important for our national security interests to do. You can't just keep quiet while you have some of the populist wing out there trying to stop us from doing this. So, we've got to stand up to our principles and make our case.

MS. CALDWELL: Should President Biden have gone to East Palestine, where the train derailment in Ohio--instead of going to Kyiv.

REP. BACON: Well, I'm glad he went to Kyiv. At the one-year anniversary point, it was probably important for him to do it, to show support for Ukrainians.

But I also think he could have gone to East Palestine, as you say, and visited there before or after Ukraine. I do think that was a terrible derailment. Obviously, that local community feels, I guess, for lack of a better word, terrorized by what happened, because they can still smell the fumes. They can still taste that--fumes that are in the air that they're inhaling. And so, I think it would have been wise for the president to go there at some point, probably preferably before going to Kyiv.

MS. CALDWELL: And you talked about some of the populist wing in the party. For example, one of those people who doesn't support additional aid to Ukraine is Marjorie Taylor Greene, and she has been online a lot talking about--that the red states should separate from the blue states, a national divorce.

What is your response to that?

REP. BACON: I think it's ridiculous. The whole topic is ridiculous. We're Americans, first. I do think that the vitriol and the partisanship is too much. I think it's a threat to our country. This doesn't help it, though, saying you want a national divorce. It makes it even worse.

But you know, we have big problems to solve. China is a growing country; it's 90 percent of our GDP. They're growing a nuclear inventory to match ours. They're threatening Taiwan, and you see Russia and Ukraine. And on top of that, we have this $32 trillion deficit or debt, and a $19 trillion estimated deficit over the next ten years if we do nothing. This will take bipartisanship to solve. It's going to take Republicans and Democrats working together to counter these huge threats facing our country. And so, saying having a national divorce, it's counterproductive. It just widens that divide, throws gas on the fire. And the fact is, I'm a--my parents divorced growing up. We don't want a divorce. We fought a civil war to keep our country together. I mean, this--the thing was ridiculous and I disavow it.

MS. CALDWELL: I want to get back to the debt limit. You talk about bipartisan. Will, do you think, Kevin McCarthy be able to keep his job as speaker if he needs Democrats to help him pass--to lifting the debt limit?

REP. BACON: I think we have to assume that we're going to need Democrats to help pass the debt limit, and that's why, at some point, we're going to need a bipartisan effort that--what the president said is also ridiculous, that he refuses to negotiate when he himself opposed debt ceiling increases three times because he said he disagreed with the principles of the president at the time, or the priorities of the president at that time. So, you know, Joe Biden himself is--he wanted to go--as a senator, wanted to negotiate what a debt ceiling would look like. So, he needs to come to the table. But in the end, we're going to have to find something that we all agree on. And that may not mean--and at the end, we may not get all the Republicans on board, maybe not all the Democrats, but we're going to need enough to get 218 and raise the debt ceiling limit. It's going to take some compromise from the president himself, as well.

MS. CALDWELL: I have a question from a viewer that I want to bring up from Michael Levine of Maryland asks, "If cuts in Social Security, military, and medical benefits are off the table, what do you propose cutting?" We touched that a little bit, but if there's anything specific.

And also, "Are you open to a discussion around taxes on the wealthy?" especially that second part, Congressman?

REP. BACON: Well, right now we tax--and approximately--I need to go back and review the latest numbers--about 20 percent of our GDP goes to the federal government, another 20 percent goes to the state and local governments.

I am not--I don't think taxing--taking taxes out of 40 percent of the economy or raising that is a good thing. And actually, we have a very progressive tax code right now. When you look at what the top 5 percent put in compared to their earnings--share of their earnings in our country. And you compare that to the share of the taxes they're paying via the income tax, we have a quite--a very much a progressive tax code already. So, I'm reluctant to raise taxes, but I'm not just going to just totally take it off the table if we can get some smart reductions in spending, as well. This is part of negotiating.

And so, you know, the president wants to raise taxes and that's the only proposal I've seen from him, but what about reductions in spending, as well? So, I'm not going to take it off the table though I'm reluctant to do so. We already are taxing 40 percent of our economy, and that's a lot.

MS. CALDWELL: On earmarks, and that's another conversation as the appropriations process starts in Congress. Where do you stand in this cycle, on earmarks?

REP. BACON: Well, I early on voted against earmarks, but they passed, right? So, the concept of earmarks or targeted spending, community spending passed. So, at that point, I had a choice. Do I put in submissions for our own district or not? And I decided that, you know, our district deserved representation, and whatever the budget limit is, that at least some of our priorities are considered in that.

So, I've been submitting requests after working with our mayors--I have about 12 mayors in our district. And we also have 3 sets of county commissioners. And so, I worked with them and the mayors to figure out what some of these priorities can be, and I will submit them. So, I will support putting in our list of priorities that, whatever the budget limits are, whatever they end up being, at least our district is also considered with what's left, so that we're not left out.

MS. CALDWELL: I want to talk about abortion. This is an issue obviously that was a big issue in the campaign; also, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

You had a 15-week abortion ban bill, but you also say that you don't support abortion under any circumstances. So, where are you right now on the issue? Can you be specific on what should happen?

REP. BACON: Well, just philosophically, and with my Christian faith, I believe human life is valuable. I believe God creates humanity, that we're created in his image. We have significant value in God's eyes. We have an eternal future. So, on principle, I want to defend life and I believe the unborn child is humanity and it deserves protection.

I also know there should be exceptions, you know, for example, for life of the mother, protecting the mother's life, just as a case in point. I find most Americans right now support a 12- to 15-week abortion ban. That's the middle of the bell curve. You look at polling--you go to the right of that, you lose support; if you go to the left of that, you lose support.

And I would like to point out that two different bills in the last Congress would have removed any restrictions on abortion from states up until birth. And only one in five Americans support that. So, I would say that was an extreme part of the prochoice side of this.

But I want to get the agreement that I--the best agreement that we can get where the voters are at. So, on principle, I'm prolife; I also know where the voters are at right now, and they're at the 12- to 15-week point, and I think that's where we should put our efforts, because that's where the majority of Americans are at.

MS. CALDWELL: Are Republicans going to legislate on this issue? There were some bills at the beginning of the Congress, excuse me, that didn't have the votes. So, what are Republicans going to do about it?

REP. BACON: Right. Well, we did pass the late term or the baby born alive bill, which, by the way, it does happen. A lot of people deny that. The fact is, I have met two victims that survived an abortion that are adults today. One was missing an arm from that whole process. And so, this doesn't happen--but there is a debate in the conference, do we just leave this with the states and let them decide, or should there be a rule for Congress. And right now, Leigh Ann, I couldn't tell you where the majority is at on that. I think there is a lot of folks who say, let's leave this to the states. But really, the Supreme Court said it was up to the voters; it was up to the voters to decide this, and the voters decide this through their elected representatives, I would say at the state and at the federal level. So, I do think there's a role at the federal level, what can we agree on--you know, where's that add?

And I will tell you, with the filibuster in the Senate, I think that those--any restrictions on abortion will probably--pretty high. I mean, there won't--there won't be--there'll probably be much more at the late-term abortion phase if we can break the filibuster on that.

So, I don't think you'll get a whole lot done out of the government, because you have the filibuster there. You may get a very late-term abortion restriction that may be a bust, but most of this work will be done at the state level.

MS. CALDWELL: I want to ask you about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He had to make a lot of concessions to become Speaker of the House. So far, do you think that he has appeased the right plank of the party too much in how he's governed?

REP. BACON: Obviously, there's--it was a hard week for being a member of the GOP. I'm a military guy. I know, when 90 percent of the conference support something like the leadership decisions, you get behind it and you unify. And I was very discouraged by the behavior of that 20 and then, really, the six, because I thought it undermined the team--

[Technical difficulties]

MS. CALDWELL: Oh, no. I think we lost our connection. Let's wait just a moment. Oh, great. Congressman, you're back.

REP. BACON: Are we back?

MS. CALDWELL: You're back.

REP. BACON: Okay. The one area that I disagreed with on the first week of January was the single vote to vacate the chair. We'll see that becomes--if that is a problem down the road. I'm just not sure how that will turn out. I do foresee one--six--one or two members to not like something and then we'll go back to what he had the first week of January, and I don't think that would be wise. Not good for the party, not good for the House, for that matter.

Now, there were concessions made on the Rules Committee, but I think those were alright. There were some Committee spots given up to the Freedom Caucus across the board; I actually think that was smart. So, right now, I think there was--I think other than the vacate the chair motion--

MS. CALDWELL: And just to tell our viewers, "vacate the chair" is so that members--

REP. BACON: Yeah.

MS. CALDWELL: --can vote McCarthy out of the speakership role. Sorry to interrupt.

REP. BACON: Yes. So, that's the one area that I disagreed with. But I don't think so far--I don't see where it's hurt us. I don't see where Kevin went too far outside of that one position, but I think we had to do it to get the votes.

But I think Kevin's doing a great job and I feel like he is--represent all of the conference right now.

MS. CALDWELL: Great. And we are almost out of time, but I want to ask you about presidential politics. There's a couple people in the race so far, one including the former president. Others are expected to jump in. Where do you stand? Who do you want to see win the nomination?

REP. BACON: I want to get a conservative that also unifies people, can attract the swing voter, the independent voter, that has a unifying message, which means you got to have someone that has a presidential temperament and comportment, and I think that's what caused President Trump's loss in 2020 primarily, was a lot of those swing voters and independent voters didn't like the name-calling and the perceived chaos--

[Technical difficulties]

MS. CALDWELL: Congressman, I think that we lost you again. Are you there?

REP. BACON: Yes, I'm sorry. I don't know what's happening here.

MS. CALDWELL: It's okay. So, not Donald Trump, then.

REP. BACON: No, I think President Trump would be a--he would not win in a general election, and I think he would hurt the Republican Party and the Senate and the House. There's just too many swing voters and independent voters that have a visceral dislike for him, mainly for what happened on January 6th, yes; but also, just the comportment and the temperament of the name-calling. And I think we need someone that can unify more people behind the GOP.

MS. CALDWELL: Do you think--and really quickly, do you think Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor, is someone who can be unifying?

REP. BACON: Well, he did it in Florida. He won the independent vote, the swing votes significantly. So, he's proven it in Florida, and he won a reelection at record levels in Florida. And to me, that's something you can judge a person, how they will do in the presidential. Florida is very important. He won overwhelmingly a reelection. We need somebody that can win reelection.

Obviously, President Trump did not in 2020 and he lost my district very badly. So, I would very much consider Ron DeSantis. I think Nikki Haley has lots of promise. She did very good in South Carolina. And there may be some others out there, too, that will stick their hand up soon and we'll see.

MS. CALDWELL: Great. Congressman Don Bacon, Republican of Nebraska, member of the House Armed Services Committee; also member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Thank you so much for your time today. I really appreciate it.

REP. BACON: Thank you, Leigh Ann.

MS. CALDWELL: And thank you all for watching. If you want to watch this program again or our other programs, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com, and we will see you next time. Thanks so much.

[End recorded session]

