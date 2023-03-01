Transcript: Race in America: Breaking Barriers with Jason Robertson

Gift Article Share

MS. DUNGCA: Welcome to “Race in America” on Washington Post Live. I’m Nicole Dungca, an investigative reporter at The Washington Post, and today our guest is the breakout star of the NHL season. Please welcome Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MR. ROBERTSON: Hey. Yeah. MS. DUNGCA: Thank you so much for joining us. So this last Saturday, your team beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Congratulations. But even more besides winning, after scoring during that overtime shootout, you've now made 35 goals after 59 appearances. Can you tell us, give us a little more perspective on just how extraordinary that is? I mean, that's a really great showing. Can you talk a little bit about what the average score for a player would be in a season and also how it felt knowing that you had basically made that many points this season?

MR. ROBERTSON: Well, yeah. I mean, definitely, it's not easy scoring in NHL, obviously the best league in hockey, but fortunately enough, I have a lot of players around me who are elite players and allow me to try to find places to score goals and try to produce, and yeah, it's not an easy league. But definitely, when you have a team as good as I have around me, it makes it a little more easy, so it's definitely a privilege to be on the team here.

MS. DUNGCA: Yeah. And this has been such a breakout season. You’re one of the top scorers. How has your game changed since you first started playing in the NHL, and how do you contribute--or how do you attribute that to your current success?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. Well, I mean, definitely as a younger player in your first league in NHL, you always have that little shyness, that little timidness, something that’s comes natural with every young guy, and then eventually, you earn that confidence throughout each year you’re in NHL, learning how the league works and how the players are and how everything is--operates. And then eventually, you kind of click and find your--find your stance and find your game. And for a player like me, it kind of took a little bit of time, maybe a year or two, but then once I hit my stride, kind of that confidence and that swagger you have built inside of you kind of takes over. And like I said, being on the great team I am right now, it makes it easier for me.

MS. DUNGCA: And you recently appeared in your first NHL All-Star team as a member of the Central Division. You made it to the finals against the Atlantic Division. Can you tell us a little bit about that experience and what it was like?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. Well, it was an awesome experience to be able to do that. I think the best part is representing not only the team but the state of Texas, as we like to say, Texas hockey. It's pretty humbling to be that one representative coming to the event and being able to showcase what we do down here in Dallas and in Texas, so that's definitely humbling. But obviously, going there as a hockey fan and a hockey nerd growing up, seeing all the players and the talent that's there, it's something that you've always dreamed of when you were a little kid, and to eventually achieve that milestone in your career, it's definitely a big, big milestone. And I'm glad my family was there to take that in and enjoy the weekend with me.

MS. DUNGCA: Yeah. I'd love go love to go to your family and back to the beginning and when you were growing up. Your father was a big hockey fan. I mean, is that where you got your love of the game?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So my dad--my dad was born in Michigan, so it’s a little more hockey--hockey based as opposed to California, but when we moved to California, my dad’s dad was a big fan of the L.A. Kings. Eventually, we had season tickets to the L.A. Kings down there, and, you know, I think it was one of those things where you go and you keep going. And you just fall in love with the game and eventually want to get on the ice.

And once that all clicked together, you know, we kind of found a love for the game and continued on and pursued a hockey career.

MS. DUNGCA: And you've said your parents kind of set you on this path to success. Can you talk a little bit more about what they did to make sure that you could be where you are today?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. Well, I think a lot of things are attributed to my parents. They made definitely a lot of sacrifices, from moving from California to Detroit, from moving to Detroit to Toronto to live with me, to bring us to the rink, to keep me going, to keep pushing us to get to do--get to do what we want.

I mean, at the end of the day, without their constant support--and they knew more than I did at one point what I wanted, and they were able to keep supporting me and encouraging me to continue playing hockey, to keep working hard. And eventually, when I was 15, 16, it clicked in, you know, this is it, but I’m so grateful for them to be able to not only make those sacrifices but to continue to push us and really open our eyes to what we wanted to do. And it’s just so awesome, that I can only repay them by continuing to play at this level, loving what I do, and yeah, a lot of it is attributed to my parents.

MS. DUNGCA: And you grew up with your brother as well who also is a professional player. What was that like having this family just completely, you know, basically all over hockey, thinking about hockey all the time?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So my little brother Nick, he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. I also have an older brother, Michael, who played hockey until when was about 18. But so--but Nick and I, you know, we go way back, because he found that same path as I did, moving to Toronto to pursue hockey. And once my older brother stopped playing, we kind of knew it was just us two really carrying that weight of making that NHL, and he’s kind of always--you know, I wouldn’t say follow in my footsteps because he’s had his own path, but definitely being two years older, I kind of learned a little more things quicker, and he kind of had that slight advantage of having an idea of what it’s going to take or what the process is. So we were able to build that bond and that connection together over these past, you know, however many years. And like I said, you know, it’s not only great for me being able to repay my parents by being in NHL, but to have two brothers in the NHL, I mean, it just goes to show like how--you know, how much we put in and how much our parents put in. And to be able to have two kids in NHL is, I’m sure, a dream for my mom and dad, and it’s as much as we can do to repay them.

MS. DUNGCA: I am sure they're so proud of you, and I'd love to ask a little bit more about your identity and being Filipino American. When you were drafted in 2017 by the Dallas Stars, you were only the second Filipino American to be playing in the league, and then of course, your brother followed after that with the Toronto Maple Leafs. I mean, what has this moment been like for your family from that perspective?

MR. ROBERTSON: Oh. Well, it’s kind of opened up a lot of, you know, eyes from my mom’s side of the family, the Filipino side. You know, before that, they had--kind of had a vague idea of what hockey was. You know, we--they kind of didn’t really know what it was, and would come to some games, but it’s funny now. Like the whole side of my mom’s side, they watch every game, and they’re so into it now. And, you know, they’ll text me, and they’ll text my mom. And they’ll get together, you know, and they didn’t know anything about hockey. So what’s incredible, the fact that my mom’s side of the family, my Filipino side, was already close, but the fact that they have hockey now to watch us play, to bond and to talk about that, it just increased that level of how close they are. So that’s fantastic, and I’m really glad that they can do that and we have something to relate to.

And, you know, sometimes they come down to Dallas and watch games. So, definitely it's a special, special thing in our family for sure.

MS. DUNGCA: You had mentioned the Los Angeles Kings before. When you last played them, actually, you were able to beat them, and it was during Filipino Heritage Night, in fact. I mean, so what was that like at that moment for you?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So, definitely, it was a special time, Filipino Night. I mean, I got the whole suite for that side of the family. You know, 20, 25 people came, a lot of player--people from my family haven’t really made a lot of games, a couple times, L.A. But like I said, it was a great opportunity for all of them to come together at once and to watch hockey and watch me play. And I was able to score that game too. So that was a neat moment, and definitely, we were able to get the win too. So it was a great moment. Hopefully, I have plenty more nights like that in L.A. as my career goes along, but especially when they were able to be there and watch the game.

And I remember coming after the game, you know, on the concourse and seeing two, couple dozen people with Robertson jerseys and they're all waiting for me and cheering for me. It's good. You know, it's kind of a moment you can't really explain how much that means to you, and not only to me but my grandmother and my mom. And it is just so important, and it's such a, you know, great experience.

MS. DUNGCA: And the NHL is obviously a predominantly White league. But in past interviews, your mom, Mercedes, has said, you know, you didn't really think about yourselves except as American boys. What has it been like being in the NHL as a Filipino American and realizing a lot of people are paying attention to your identity now?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. I think it’s something that’s kind of really special. I mean, you know, you see all the players here. You know, like you said, they’re predominantly White, but the thing that, you know, I kind have an advantage for is that little kids, you know, even at games, you know, wear signs saying, oh, I want to be like you, and, you know, see them after the game and everything. And to be one of the few people that were able to do that, it’s definitely a huge, huge honor. I wouldn’t say pressure, but there’s a lot of eyes looking towards you to be the best professional, not only on the ice but off the ice. You know, that’s something my mom and my dad both kind of told me when I was drafted. You know, this is important, but--and they’ve always had that, though. They’ve always wanted me--for me to be professional off the ice and, you know, be presenting well and be a nice person and a good role model and always maintain the foundation and the ideas that got me this far. So if I can--if I can do that and continue to do that and be a nice role model for those kids, it’s definitely something that I can try to take advantage of, of my stature and where I am in my career.

MS. DUNGCA: Yeah. You're obviously opening the eyes of a lot of Filipinos who may not have paid attention to the game before. I mean, what was that like? How did you think about your Filipino American identity when you were younger? Are you a little surprised by how much it has become a part of talking about your game, basically, now that you're in the NHL?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So it’s kind of--you know, it was a weird scenario. You know, when I’m back in California, there’s a big Asian community. So when I was playing hockey, there were a lot of Asian hockey players. So I didn’t think anything of it. You know, I just wanted to play hockey, and when I moved to Michigan, I kind of noticed that that wasn’t really the case, but I kind of understood like, you know, the logistics and everything and how big of the community there is in California compared to the rest of the country, so--

But, you know, now when I got drafted, that's like you said, when I really found out how big of a, you know, transition it is from being, you know, a kid who just plays hockey to a role model who is not only for the NHL playing, but off the ice being, you know, Asian American influence towards a lot of people.

So, like I said, it's humbling, and you know, it's a huge honor, you know, and I'm not alone, though. I have my brother there with me. So it's nice we have that in common.

MS. DUNGCA: And we have an audience question from Cora Yamamoto in Hawaii. She asks, what are the explicit and implicit barriers and biases you and others have faced being a non-White hockey player, from learning, clubs, school teams, recruitment, the minors to the NHL?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So, you know, like I said, I was--you know, I was in California, so I never dealt with anything. I always had--it was always predominantly a lot of Asian players. So I never dealt with that.

And, you know, fortunately enough, I think that the--I think the hockey community is the best, you know, the most, you know, inclusive community there is. I never had any issues with that. My brother and my other brother never had any issues, so very lucky, and I know there’s some issues with that. And of course, it’s not--it’s not okay, and no one condones that. But fortunately enough, that where I’m from and I’ve never dealt with any type of thing and it’s just--it’s great because hockey--I think hockey is one of the best--it is the best sport in the world. And all the people I respect, all the players, I have a lot of respect for.

MS. DUNGCA: Are you hearing from a lot of other Asian Americans who maybe hadn't been tuned into hockey as little kids? You know, they're seeing it more now because you're in the spotlight?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah, definitely. I think that’s the best part. I mean, I think not only being an Asian American, but the fact that you could be someone who grows the game of hockey is definitely a huge, tremendous honor. What a great perk it is to be a role model for kids who, you know, they don’t really think about hockey as being a sport that, you know, Asian Americans could play. But when they see a guy playing on the Dallas Stars playing hockey at the biggest stage, doing that, you know, they could definitely see that and think about what the--what options they can do and opportunities. And I do see it sometimes, you know, whether that be a direct message, a DM on social media, or a sign during a game. You know, just started playing hockey because he likes you--or if he looks like you, and he wants to be like you. So I think those are the most touching moments, definitely, when you can influence a kid’s, you know, life maybe if he wants to go into hockey--pursue hockey, but really just grow the game and whatever diverse section. You know, it doesn’t even have to be Asian American. It could be Hispanic or whatnot, just anywhere. You know, if I can grow the game, I’m sure the NHL would love that, and, you know, I’m glad that I have that that special opportunity to do that.

MS. DUNGCA: And you talked a lot about growing up in L.A. where obviously there’s a big Asian population, but then your family did move back to where your father’s from, to Michigan, obviously a little less diverse there. I mean, what was that like as a child going from a really--a really diverse place and then going to Michigan?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So I don’t think it was a big transition. We understood like--I think I had a good idea when I was younger that it is kind of--you know, it’s not--outside of California, it wasn’t really common to have that big of community. So when we moved to Michigan, it was--you didn’t see as many. But, you know, I think the biggest thing that we had was when we all moved, we moved together as a family. So we were always so close together that we didn’t really--we kind of blocked out--blocked out a lot of the outside, you know, things. You know, we just kept the tight-knit group, tight-knit family.

And that's something how my mom always wanted us to be is so close together as a family. So when we moved from California to Michigan, we had no problem transitioning because we knew, you know, we had each other's backs, and it didn't matter whatever circumstance we were going to because we were all so close together.

MS. DUNGCA: And you talked a little bit about when you finally started realizing that the NHL was something you could do. I mean, what was that like when it really started becoming this is something that my entire career is going to be based around, and this is my dream that could actually come?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So I wouldn’t say when I moved from California to Michigan when I was 10--I wouldn’t say then that it was kind of, you know, you kind of know what you want to do. You’re 10 years old, and you’re kind of--you know, you don’t really know what you’re doing. So that’s something, like I said, my parents kind of made that decision for us, because we--and we knew we wanted to play hockey. We didn’t know how far we could go. I don’t even think my parents knew how far we could go. We didn’t know how to get to the NHL. We didn’t know what you needed to do. All you knew--all they knew was that we loved to play hockey, and that’s what we wanted to do. And we wanted to keep playing. So I think when I was probably, you know, 12, 13 playing and you start to realize the routes and what way you get to the NHL, you start to digest the options and when you start to see the plan and the journey and how you can achieve that goal, then you start putting your mind to it and really digging down and going to work and really finding those ways. And eventually, you find the process, and you follow the journey and keep working hard, and I mean, there’s one example to me, but I also have the example of my little brother. And it’s cool that we kind of have a similar story but a couple differentials and a little bit different. So we have two different stories towards the same goal.

MS. DUNGCA: How's the sibling rivalry there? Are you always keeping each other updated on each other's games and just basically talking a lot about being in the NHL?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So, you know, unfortunately, my brother--my brother’s season ended a couple months ago. He blew out his shoulder. But before that, we were always in communication when he was in NHL.

I still talk to him all the time. We play video games together. We screw around on social media and all that stuff. So we still have that close relationship. It’s something where it will never break because, you know, we’ve gone through so many things together. We trained over the summer together. You know, we went through covid together, the covid--the lockdown. So we were training together in like our--in our house together. So we had that, and he made NHL. He played in the playoffs, you know, before me. Then I made it and so all these different things. So it’s awesome, and I look forward to the summer. We can train together, and we live together and just do everything together. So it’s not a lot of things that a lot of brothers can do. So we make it very special, and yeah, we have a lot of fun.

MS. DUNGCA: And one--in the past, you’ve said you see athletes and role models that are of your heritage, and you definitely believe that you can do it, that there’s no barrier. Do you feel--you talked a little bit about it, but do you feel that responsibility to be a role model? You said it wasn’t quite pressure, but what does that feel like?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah, no. I don’t--no, there’s definitely a little pressure, but there’s obviously a standard you got to withhold. And fortunately enough for me, I like to think that that’s what I’ve always been. You know, I’m not changing myself. I’m not making myself look what I’m not. You know, I’m always an easygoing guy, but I always show up. I don’t want to screw around, and I always have respect for everyone, just be respectful, working hard, always--you know, I’d always like to think I’m working hard and just being a good teammate, just being good to the media, just being a good--just a good Samaritan and a good person. That’s something that I’ve grown--I’ve always been like that. My parents taught me that when I was really young, so it’s not like I’m changing anything. So there’s no pressure on that. But definitely, I have to maintain that sort of standard to try to be a good professional and role model for kids growing up and trying to show them, you know, it’s what needs--you really--you know, if you want to be in NHL, you got to be a great person. So that’s--not even just in NHL, but in life, you got to be a great person, hardworking, you know, and everything. So that’s what I want to do.

MS. DUNGCA: And growing up, who were your role models in the game and in the sport?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. So I didn't really have a lot of role models. There was a lot of hockey, a lot of different things.

Obviously, I think that my biggest role model was my dad. Forget the sport. But he--you know, he really worked. He’s worked his butt off to get to where he is, and he’s so passionate about what he does and who he cares for. It’s something that I’ve grown over the years in my 20s to start to realize how much he did for people, for his family and everything, and how much he cared and how much he really wants us to succeed, so.

I mean, no disrespect to my mom. She’s my role model too, but--and I love her very much. I know it’s--I hope my mom doesn’t get--she understands, but my dad definitely, it just--it’s just something where you see my dad--I see my dad all the time growing up and how much work he put in for us. And my mom did the same thing too, but my dad definitely--he’s my biggest role model.

MS. DUNGCA: And, you know, you're still in the playoffs. How is this moment right now, this experience of being there right now to be at the top of your game, still playing right now?

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah. Well, I mean, every game is important. So you can’t take a night off, and that’s what the best part is. At the beginning of the season, things-you’re trying to feel things out, and at the latter part of the year, every game, every point is crucial. And we are able to do that with a full house of fans every game. So that’s the best part. We have the full support of our city behind us. All we can do is keep pushing forward and eventually get to the playoffs where that’s obviously the best part of hockey is getting to the playoffs, and I was able to experience that last year and to get an idea of how it is down in Dallas. And yeah, the stadium was electric, and the fans were buzzing. And it’s just an awesome feeling, you know, paying the playoffs and winning games at home.

MS. DUNGCA: Well, thank you so much. I'm so glad we were able to talk about your amazing career. You're just at the beginning, and you're going to do so much. So thank you for sharing with us on this "Race in America" series.

MR. ROBERTSON: Yeah, absolutely. Thank you for having me.

MS. DUNGCA: Thanks for joining us on “Race in America,” Washington Post Live. Once again, I am Nicole Dungca. I’m an investigative reporter. Please stay tuned at WashingtonPostLive.com for future program and series. Thanks for joining us.

[End recorded session]

