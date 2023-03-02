Transcript: Global Health: Lessons from the Pandemic with Mark Suzman

Gift Article Share

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post. Today, I'm delighted to be joined by Mark Suzman. He is the CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and he's here to talk to us about the coronavirus pandemic, the lessons we learned from it, and how well prepared the world is for the next one.

Mark Suzman, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. SUZMAN: Great. Thank you very much for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, let's start, I hope you can give me a little bit of context to begin with, and looking back, over the past three years as we face another anniversary, which countries do you think performed the best when you look at the data?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, really the countries that performed the best in retrospect were countries like South Korea or New Zealand. And those are countries that did early on the right kind of contact tracing, masking restrictions, following up on the initial illnesses, early access to treatment, and then vaccines when they were available. And that minimized the impact.

Now, of course, there was a lot of confusion early on and days and we didn't know the actions to take. But in retrospect, it's clear that those kinds of early government nationwide actions that those countries took left them in much better stead than some of the others.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: You know, there was a 2019 report, the Global Health Index, that rated the U.S. very high. It's a wealthy country, highly equipped health care system, not to mention, of course, philanthropic resources, unlike almost any other country.

What went wrong here?

MR. SUZMAN: Well, first of all, let's remember what went right, and part of what that index focused on was the research and development capacity that the United States has, which is by far the most impressive the world in terms of medical research, through the NIH and through some of the pharmaceutical industry. And indeed, it was the work and a lot of the funding from the U.S. that led to the development of the vaccines.

But what didn't work as well--and again, the United States was far from the only country to do--was actually able to deal with the impact of the pandemic when it came through in terms of the dissemination and implementation of the public health advice, having clear directions for the public that they were able to understand and trust and engage on. We had sort of slightly inconsistent messages coming through at the time. And so, there were a number of factors that led to challenges, but it was certainly not the United States alone. This was very much a global problem.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, we've heard also about the importance of social cohesion in advancing public health messaging, as you mentioned. What's the role of public policy, and also of philanthropy, in helping to build the kind of social cohesion which could prepare us better for a future pandemic?

MR. SUZMAN: Well, I'd actually start with trust in government and in institutions, as much as social cohesion.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Good point.

MR. SUZMAN: That the public need to have faith that their governments, their medical authorities, their regulatory authorities have their best interest at heart, are deeply knowledgeable and thoughtful, and that, when they are making public health recommendations, those are recommendations that can and should be followed and relied upon. And so, that is critically important.

And then, within societies, obviously, the social cohesion does matter in terms of just how you make sure there is equitable access to treatment, to vaccines, and other things when they become available. And that clearly did not happen, again, in the United States and around the world. We saw that there were wide divergences in mortality rates across different demographics and in different areas of, again--globally, this was true and in the United States this was true.

This was not in the end an equitable virus. It disproportionately affected the poorest and most vulnerable, both in the United States and globally.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, the foundation and public health officials both got dragged into politics in a way that I think was totally unprecedented and a great surprise to people.

And let me ask you about one of those hot-button topics: vaccine mandates. How has your thinking evolved over the past three years about mandating a program like vaccines, and whether the downstream effects of imposing vaccines can actually undo the benefits of having a mandate?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, well, let's take a little bit of a step back and in the context of the role of the Gates Foundation, our mission is a simple one: It's a vision to help every person have a chance to a healthy and productive life.

And Bill and Melinda, when they founded the foundation, were looking at where are the greatest areas of inequity preventing that from happening. And by far the greatest inequity was in childhood death. There were millions and millions of children dying in developing countries in the global south of fully preventable diseases that almost nobody died of in the global north. And the main tool to actually prevent those deaths is vaccines. Vaccines are a true miracle. Vaccines for pneumonia, for rotavirus, which causes diarrhea. Those are the key elements that help bring down mortality.

And in fact, over the last 20 years, with the introduction of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which we were proud to be part of founding, and the United States is a strong supporter of, along with many other governments. We have seen the rates of childhood death, preventable childhood death, drop from over 10 million a year to below 5 million a year. That is nearly all from vaccines, not exclusively, but a very large part. So, vaccines work. Vaccines are amazing. There is no better tool, because it's a tool that actually prevents someone from getting ill.

And so, in terms of that, again, the word "mandate" gets you down lots of complicated rabbit holes. What we need to do is, again, show the benefit, explain the benefit. This is true public good for everybody: for yourselves, your families, your communities, for the world as a whole. And so, and vaccines, along with a whole lot of other interventions, but vaccines are by far the most powerful in terms of that prevention of childhood death and in adult death, in the case of covid and other diseases like that.

And so, how you convey that message effectively, how you build, again, public faith and trust and understanding that this is a tool that is a highly beneficial tool, highly efficacious, and that has benefits well outside for individuals but for entire communities. That is the set of messaging that we want to focus on.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And they can be almost--vaccines can be almost too good for their own good, if you like, right? We forget the scourges of measles, because we haven't experienced them, or polio. And yet, in this country, we're seeing a resurgence. Are you concerned right now about the lack of messaging or our inability to create that messaging. Or is this purely an American problem? Is it not something that you're seeing overseas with these vaccine-preventable diseases?

MR. SUZMAN: No, your example of measles is a very powerful one where, yes, in many wealthy countries, including the United States, people have forgotten just how deadly and challenging these diseases are.

You know, polio, within living memory in the United States, was a disease affecting millions of people, and that fear was able to go away because of the advent of the polio vaccines. Now, polio still exists globally. And in fact, we had discovery of wild polio virus in New York State recently. So, it's showing that it can still come into the country, but people don't understand that fear. Similarly, with measles, we've had a couple of measles outbreaks here in the United States because what we did is we went below the necessary herd immunity where you have collective vaccination rates that prevent the spread of measles.

And then, once people see the disease, and it's a horrible, deadly disease, then they're willing and able to have the vaccines. And actually, in many low- and low middle-income countries, we actually find there's much more appetite and understanding and enthusiasm to get some of those childhood vaccines, because they see those illnesses in their communities every day.

So, yes, I think that is one of the challenges and one of the sets of messages we need to constantly reassert, help the public understand why this is so important, that it's not simply, again, about choice for yourself. It's actually about public health for your family, your community as a whole, and for society as a whole.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, I'd like to ask you a little bit more specifically about the role of the Gates Foundation during the pandemic and also looking ahead towards another one.

So, if you were to look back over the past three years--I love your "what went right" question. I also want to ask you about a "what would you do differently question." So, looking back, choose the thing that went really well over the past three years. And also tell me, when you're looking ahead, what you would be sure to do differently if we get an--if and when a new pandemic hits us?

MR. SUZMAN: Well, I fear it is going to be "when" rather than "if." So, we should come back to that.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right, right. I was going to say--yeah.

MR. SUZMAN: Because you had that--and you know, I fear the world is not taking the action that we need to be ready for that next pandemic.

But when we look at the last one, what really went right, going back to it, is the vaccines. People don't understand how unprecedented it was to get the vaccines so successfully, so early. We work on vaccines in many other areas. We've been working for vaccines in malaria, for example, which is a scourge that kills--affects tens of millions of people every year and kills, you know, hundreds of thousands of children--millions of children over many ears.

And where current vaccines have efficacy rates of 30 to 40 percent. The covid vaccines ended up having efficacy rates of 80-90 percent, the mRNA ones. That is really, really unusual. And to be able to get that early and to get it with new technologies like mRNA, which is a technology we were very early investors in at the Gates Foundation--but at the time, nobody thought was going to work. They thought that was a pipe dream. We invested in it because most people were looking at it as potential cancer treatment, and we thought perhaps that could be useful for TB or malaria. And we still think now it may be. But you know, that's amazing and it has brought powerful lessons for the future. The mRNA technology itself, how you think about the world of vaccine infrastructure. That's the big puzzle.

The negative was the distribution, that it was not equitably distributed. Once these vaccines came online, the reality was there was a bit of a chase, particularly by wealthy countries, that locked up most of the available supply. There were good efforts, including those supported by the United States and others, like the COVAX initiative, that were intended to try and alleviate that and provide vaccines to the most at-risk populations in developing countries at the same time. But the truth is, in a supply-constrained environment, that failed, at least in the early parts of 2021, which is when the vaccine rollout was happening.

Now, over time, we got that right. COVAX ended up distributing over two billion doses of vaccines in 146 countries, but the delays meant that many highly at-risk people did not get vaccines at a time when their lives might have been saved, when many, many low-risk people in wealthier countries got vaccines.

And so, putting in place a structural system upfront that allows both countries to put in place broader public health emergency authorities--and I'm happy to come back to that; it goes back to your first question. But then, specifically, on the equitable manufacturing at scale and then the distribution of vaccines and/or treatments, because actually in future pandemics, we might get therapeutics, which are treatments, more rapidly than we get a vaccine. We were very lucky on the vaccine and COVID.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Mark, what I'm hearing is that the Gates Foundation did the right thing in investing in these mRNA technologies early on, recognizing their potential.

And then, you're seeing this problem. So, now that you're overseeing this foundation, are you redirecting, are you pivoting to redirect more funds towards distribution or helping distribution? What is happening within the organization?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, our primary again is to look where there are gaps in equity. Now, there are still many more children dying of pneumonia and malaria. They are many more people dying of HIV and tuberculosis. And in fact, deaths from those diseases increased during the pandemic, and that is after 20 years of decreasing. People generally--it's not just the childhood mortality that I talked about with vaccines, but the first two decades of the 21st century saw unprecedented improvements in global health.

We saw halving in deaths from HIV/AIDS, largely through initiatives like PEPFAR, the presidential emergency plan for AIDS, which has had its 20th anniversary; the global fund to fight AIDS, TB, and malaria. And we saw halving of deaths in HIV, a halving of deaths in tuberculosis; a halving of deaths in malaria--not through vaccines but through bed nets and other treatments. That's amazing public health success. Those have all been set back in the last two years.

We've seen we're not yet back to the vaccination rates we were in 2019, globally. We've seen an uptick in the other diseases. So, our primary focus for our core resources still goes, where are the greatest inequities happening and where are people dying right now? And so, we remain very, very focused on those core infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the poorest.

But in the pandemic space, we're saying the world as a whole, having just come through this unprecedented crisis with millions of deaths, with trillions of dollars of economic damage, and with, I say, the inevitability that there will be another virus and pandemic at some point should be investing much more clearly in a range of interventions. There should be a global health emergency corps set up, ideally, at the World Health Organization. There should be investments made for the provision of manufacturing capacity. There should be investments made ready for diagnostics that will be able to be used rapidly; all of those are critical.

And so, we are advocating for that. We have some sets of investments that are supporting it. But really, the challenge is this should be governments taking action, putting resources in at scale, because it's the ultimate public good for their own citizens.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm glad you mentioned the World Health Organization, because one of the things the pandemic revealed to us, right, is that it was not just a health disaster; it was also an economic disaster, as you mentioned, a national security threat. I mean, I could go on.

Do we need a body that is above the World Health Organization that has teeth--a leadership-level body that has teeth to deal with these sorts of issues in an international format?

MR. SUZMAN: Well, I think the World Health Organization has the mandate to deal with global health. The question is, will member states give it the resources, give it the authority, give it the technical expertise to actually carry out that mandate.

At the moment, its funding is well short of what's needed. We are bizarrely--at the Gates Foundation, we're the second-largest funder of the World Health Organization after the United States, as a philanthropy. And really, the world should be investing 5- to 10x more in global health.

When it comes to pandemic preparedness, some of the [unclear] are relatively cheap. You know, the G20, which the U.S. is a part of, who commissioned a set of reports about what should be put in place going forward, and they recommended annual investments of around $10 billion a year, not all of which would go to WHO. This is for a range of activities, including what we call surveillance infrastructure in countries so that you're able to track and identify emerging pathogens as they come out. it's around the manufacturing or workforce capacity, but an element of it would be helping--a particular specialized emergency corps sitting, most likely, at the WHO with regional affiliates.

And $10 billion a year is a lot of money, but it's a tiny amount of money relative to the resources that were put in place by governments, particularly wealthy governments, during the pandemic. To date, the amount of money committed to what is now a pandemic fund that sits at the World Bank for this is a total--one-off total of $1.6 billion. That's important money. The Gates Foundation has contributed to that. It's about to start making its first disbursements and calls for proposals. But it's a fraction of what's really needed.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. Mark, we've had some very interesting questions coming in from readers, and I want to read one to you that came from Edward Metzler; he's in Oklahoma. And Mr. Metzler writes, "How has AI been applied by the Gates Foundation for pandemics and what are your future plans?"

I think this is so interesting because I know it's something that Bill Gates has been talking about recently.

MR. SUZMAN: Yea, well look, it's a great question. A.I. is--everyone is fascinated by A.I. at the moment. We are certainly looking at it across multiple areas of our work, not just in our--we work on education primarily in the U.S., and there are interesting things you can make with A.I. in terms of helping students advance through high school and college that we already are looking at ways to use A.I., for example, in helping to make low-resolution images going through the cell phones of basically radiography of the pregnant women in low-resource settings where you'll be able to identify potentially at-risk births and things like that.

Within the pandemic preparedness, I think there will be important applications probably around the early identification of potential pathogens, but we need the infrastructure to at least pick those up. And then, you know, running through potential therapeutic or vaccine treatments, but you know, that--it remains to be seen. It is still--at the moment, the hype around what A.I. can do is in advance of the reality, but it is truly a very exciting tool, which I suspect will have lots of applications in health.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah, and so, not only I guess in following-up in a pandemic circumstance in, you know, Africa with people needing to get information, but potentially domestically with the scourge of chronic illness, right? You could bring in a digital form of health care. Is that something the foundation is also looking into?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, we don't focus on sort of the noninfectious diseases where there's--it's not because diseases like cancer or heart disease or chronic diseases are not really important. They are and they affect millions of people. But they are also relatively well-resourced, that you do get significant amounts of money from the U.S., from other governments, putting in the research.

Diseases like malaria are not well-resourced, but affect many millions of people. And so, our resources have tended to focus, again, on those infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the world's poorest as a kind of public good, because we're filling a gap, there.

But absolutely, within that, do I think there are digital tools that even in very low-resource settings can be incredibly helpful, in terms of wider public health infrastructure? So, again, simply using now that there's widespread access to cell phones, they can allow you to track better patient records for, again, pregnant women before and after birth, for vaccination charts and tracking the same infants, for making sure you get triage from primary to secondary to tertiary health care facilities. All of those kind of digital tools, we absolutely are working on a number of models in Africa and Asia that have every exciting potential. And I think the pandemic, one of the few silver linings of the pandemic was it actually encouraged innovation and engagement of tools like that, which there's now greater public acceptance of at least experimenting.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, you made the point very clearly, we're not thinking about "if;" we're talking about "when." One of the potentials on the horizon is the H5N1. How worried should we be about that particular pathogen, and what should we know about it right now?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, on that one, again, I want--this is where you want health authorities to be speaking rather than philanthropy. So, I will let the health authorities opine more broadly on H5N1 and other diseases.

What it is, though, like the recent monkeypox outbreak and so on, are just reminders that we are constantly facing a threat of multiple pathogens, any one of which could potentially become the next covid. Now, I'm hoping none of the current ones will; I have no evidence that they are. But all of that points to why the world should be investing much more deeply and comprehensively into the full array of investments from surveillance to the research and development to the potential of manufacturing of facilities to the support of international organizations like WHO and others that can provide support in low-resource settings to help ensure that, as and when that next pathogen comes, we're able to respond much more quickly and effectively than we were able to do in covid.

And again, and I don't want to be alarmist around it, but it's clear, the risk is not just over naturally occurring pathogen, but you know, there's risks of bioterrorism or other tools that we should be aware of and think--treat that as a threat, as well, and make sure that we are ready to respond immediately rather than sort of responding only after the fact.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, one of the other looming threats, of course, is climate change, which shifts where animals are living, shifts our relationship to other animals, other mammals. What is the role of climate change in the threat of new pandemics, and what is the foundation doing to address that?

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, well, climate change is a huge topic in and of itself. On the specific bit of disease, clearly, there are significant health impacts.

It's--as you say, one of it is the changing climates and ecosystems which allow animals to move habitats and other things and that creates the potential for all sorts of new zoonotic diseases, many of which might jump over from animals to humans. And that's not just wild animals, obviously; it's livestock, as well. And you mentioned avian flu or swine flu or others like that with the risk. So, that's clearly one of the risks.

More broadly, when you get change, it changes these vector-borne diseases, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever or malaria, obviously, can outbreak into new areas. But the biggest public health impact, frankly, which is already happening right now at scale and is underappreciated is the shift in climates you get much more dramatic floods and droughts, and those are happening disproportionately in sort of central tropical Africa and tropical Asia. The parts of the world that contribute the least to climate change are already being affected. The

Horn of Africa, for example, is in its fifth year of drought. Yes, that's a place that has recurrent drought. It never had five years of drought, and that's got, you know, tens of millions of people requiring food aid, hundreds of millions of people become food insecure. Pakistan had these amazing floods last year where a third of the country was inundated. They've had floods before, but never of that scale. They were unable to do the planting; they were unable to create the food that they need to feed themselves and to generate income. And that, again, has a massive impact on undernutrition, which has long-term, lifetime effects on children who don't get properly nourished when they're infants. And that's happening right now.

So, at the Gates Foundation, again, our primary focus in the climate space has actually been in what we call that agricultural adaptation space, where we're trying to help develop more drought- and flood-resilient crops and livestock that are going to help these smallholder farmers, because most of the poor are rural poor. They depend on farming for their livelihoods. And again, that's a gap because it's just not being funded at any significant scale elsewhere, but it should get much more resources.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, we talked about preventing through vaccines. We've talked about managing through treatment of illness, but I wanted to ask you a little bit about investment in surveillance, which seems again to be an incredibly important topic as we think about a future pandemic.

MR. SUZMAN: Yeah, so, surveillance, absolutely. So, surveillance, you know, it has its--when people think of surveillance, they're often sort of--think of spy craft.

And what we're talking in the health space is simply the infrastructure that's able to identify an emerging pathogen as early as possible, wherever it may break out. That means laboratory capacity that's able to track, break down the genomic structure of a molecule, see if it is a new pathogen, see what the risks are.

You know, if we take a counterfactual--let's go back a few years to the outbreak of the Ebola crisis in West Africa, that Ebola was initially circulating undetected because these were very low-resource settings that didn't have the surveillance infrastructure for many weeks before it finally--the outbreak was identified.

Luckily, and it's difficult to say "luckily" for diseases or for Ebola, but Ebola spreads by being in touch, in physical contact with a patient that's had Ebola, that if Ebola had been a respiratory disease, spreading like covid through droplets in the air, the risk of those three to four weeks of it circulating unidentified could be absolutely catastrophic.

So, surveillance is we should have infrastructure everywhere on the planet, across Asia, Latin America, North America, Europe, that is equipped, that is globally connected, including to World Health Organization, but to national health authorities, including agencies like the CDC here in the U.S., and able to track, identify, share information as a public good. That's actually in some ways the most critical first step of investments, and it's one that we're hoping this new pandemic fund that I mentioned that's sitting at the World Bank is going to be prioritizing with its early resources, even if it doesn't have as many resources as it should have. I feel this is a very, very high, no-regrets sort of investment. This is going to keep American citizens safer. It's going to keep citizens anywhere on the planet safer by investing everywhere on the planet to make sure we have that infrastructure that is able to do the genomic sequencing, to be able to track evolving treatments.

Again, if you think I'm not sure how familiar most people were with the idea of variants before covid suddenly had variants, we realized we had to track them. And how do you track and identify a variant. And we were dependent--we got lucky that South Africa first identified some of those variants, and then, other countries did. That's the kind of infrastructure we need globally put in place.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark, I want to squeeze in one last question. We're running out of time but this week we've heard a revival of the lab leak theory for the origin of the coronavirus. What's your thought about that, and how should it inform future action? And maybe surveillance is part of that, but tell me where that belongs in our thinking.

MR. SUZMAN: Well, look, there are multiple investigations that have been carried out by credible authorities who, again, have far more expertise than I do, and it's important that those take place. But really, my focus tends to be, regardless of the origins, the main point that I want to make sure is conveyed today, it is "when," not "if." From whatever source, the world will face another pandemic threat like covid-19. And so, because we know that's going to happen, it makes complete sense--it is a very, very cheap insurance policy to be collectively putting together that $10 billion a year from wealthy countries that would be that global insurance policy.

And it is amazingly shortsighted, I feel, and we feel at the foundation, that the world is not putting in those resources, given what we've just experienced and been through. And so, you know, if there's one single message I want to take, certainly, as a philanthropy, we will do what we can. But this is--even as a very large philanthropy, this is not a gap we can fill and, frankly, it's not a gap we should fill. This is a core obligation of governments. This is health and wellbeing of their own citizens. And this is one of the cheapest, most effective public good investments that could be made. It's in the national interests; it's in the global interests; it's in everyone's interests. And I just--we will keep raising our voice, but hopefully we will hear governments and others respond, because we need to make sure that a disaster like covid-19 does not happen again at the scale it did.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mark Suzman, a powerful message there about "when," not "if," and the need to invest in stopping this from being so disastrous.

Thank you so much for joining us, today.

MR. SUZMAN: Great. Thank you so much for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And thank you all to our viewers for joining us, too, for that fascinating conversation. You know where to find future programming, on WashingtonPostLive.com. Come back and join us. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, and thank you for joining us.

[End recorded session]

