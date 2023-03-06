Transcript: World Stage: China with Matthew Pottinger

Gift Article Share

MR. IGNATIUS: Welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m David Ignatius, a columnist at The Post. Today I'm pleased to be joined by Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security advisor for the Trump administration. He's now a visiting senior fellow at the Hoover Institution in California and is one of our country's leading, most knowledgeable China experts. He's also, like me, an alumnus of The Wall Street Journal.

So, I want to say special welcome to you, Matt.

MR. POTTINGER: David, it's great to be with you. Thanks for having me today.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Matt, I want to try to unpack the many issues that surfaced in last week's meeting of the House Select Committee on China and the broad background to that debate, and I want to begin with some news that came out of China today where their departing Premier Li Keqiang announced that their growth rate set for this year will be lower than the rate they set last year. This year they want 5 percent. Last year they'd set 5.5 percent and seemed to have fallen well below that. Most estimates are around 3 percent. What do you make of these lowering growth estimates for China? The evidence we seem to have of a slowing Chinese economy, what difference is that going to make for China and the world?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. You know, I think that over the long term, it doesn't bode well for China's "comprehensive national power," to use the phrase that they're fond of using. What we're seeing is that Xi Jinping really prizes political control over the goal of growing the economy.

If you look at the things that he's done over the past few years, he's really undermined the private sector. He has undermined the most dynamic areas of the tech sector by pushing the founders and the leaders of big companies, Jack Ma being only the most prominent, but there are many other founders of Pinduoduo and ByteDance and others who have been pushed out. And the party, the party state, the Chinese Communist Party, has built in at all levels of the company, all the way up to the top, governance structures that allow them to, at a minimum, veto important business decisions by these companies.

So I don't think it bodes well over the long term for the Chinese economy, but what it does speak to is what Xi Jinping's goals are. They're not really about growing the economy.

MR. IGNATIUS: So I want to ask, before we leave this subject of economic growth, there's an idea that you hear some people in the Biden White House discuss, and that is that maybe we're seeing "peak China," that rather than ever-greater growth that leads to a Chinese economy that's bigger than that in the United States, that at the rates of growth that are likely, China may not, in fact, overtake the United States. This idea that China is inevitably a dominant economic superpower may be wrong. What's your judgment? Are we seeing "peak China," or is there a lot more upside still?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. I don't know. I think that there -- if we look at all of the things that Xi has done to his economy and that he's going to continue to do, remember they're masters of dual messaging. They sent senior emissaries to Davos to say, "Okay. The economic hemorrhaging is over. We've reversed zero covid," which is true enough. But also, the message for foreign investors is that the rectification campaigns for the property sector and for gaming and for big tech are over as well.

When you look at the internal messaging that Xi Jinping is delivering to his party, the 96 or so million members of the Chinese Communist Party who run the country, he is actually looking to even more deeply centralize control. And we're going to learn more over the next week or so at these two meetings, the National People's Congress.

So are we at "peak China?” Maybe economically, but in terms of what China wants to get done under Xi Jinping, what Xi Jinping specifically wants to get done at this period while he still hasn't fallen too far off of his peak is really the thing that we need to be on guard against, right? I mean, to use a metaphor, when a star dies, it expands. It turns into a red giant, and it envelops everything, within a massive radius of it. And we might be at a moment like that where we're going to see an expansion, an attempt to lock in geopolitical gains, for example, before the demographic time bomb and the poor, less efficient economy start to really slow down China's ability to achieve its aims.

MR. IGNATIUS: I'm going to have to think about that image of the expanding but dying red star. That's a powerful one. But just to close out this subject, I'm curious, Matt, whether you think that it's possible that we're, on the one hand, underestimating Xi's intentions, his desire to dominate, but at the same time overestimating his capabilities to achieve that.

MR. POTTINGER: I hope you're right about that. I mean, I'm glad that people are coming to grips with what those aspirations are. The intentions side of the equation is something that I think we've not paid sufficient heed to over the last 10 years, Xi Jinping's first 10 years as a dictator. He's just inaugurated a second decade in power, probably with the 20th Party Congress that wrapped up last October.

Look, I think there's quite a lot of damage that could be done if Xi Jinping attempts to achieve those very grandiose aims that he's spoken about quietly for the last 10 years, but for which there's now a canon, as I mentioned in my testimony the other night; there's now enough of his speeches have been declassified. Enough of them have been discovered in Chinese language and translated, not by, of course, the Chinese government but by scholars like Matthew Johnson at the Hoover Institution and others who are reading what Xi Jinping has actually been saying.

But to your question on does he have the capability to achieve those aims, I don't think he is going to achieve all of those aims. The question is, what does he believe? I don't believe Vladimir Putin is going to conquer Ukraine, but the operative question as we found out a year ago was, what does Vladimir Putin believe? He thought he could, and this is an affliction that affects dictators all the time, especially when they've been in power a long time, the way that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been in power. They start to believe their own sense of destiny. They start to believe that their ambitions are achievable, and that the United States is crumbling, and that the West is unraveling irrevocably.

You know, we've seen moments like this in the 1930s when European autocrats came to similar views about the future of democracy and then made their big gambits. They rolled the iron dice and tried to conquer the world, and with massively painful results and the deaths of tens of millions of people, worldwide.

Xi Jinping, according to our Secretary of State, and I have to believe that he would not have made this public unless he believed that he had high confidence in it, Xi Jinping is now conniving to start providing arms and ammunition to Russia to prosecute the largest war in Europe since 1945. That is a very big deal. This could be the tipping point where we see an accelerated decoupling between the West and China, and again, China and just like Vladimir Putin, they are the protagonists of this story. They're the ones who are driving events, and we are sort of in surprise reacting belatedly to the things that they're doing. So I actually commend Secretary Blinken for calling out Beijing's plans publicly.

MR. IGNATIUS: So we'll get to the question of Chinese weapons to Russia and the Ukraine war in a minute. I want to ask you about the baseline hot button issue in the U.S.-China relationship, and that's Taiwan. There have been reports for several years now that China is planning for a resolution of the Taiwan issue from its standpoint, meaning presumably an invasion earlier than the U.S. might have thought, perhaps in the next year or two. You've seen statements by people in the military to that effect. I want to ask you directly as the person who oversaw our China policy during the Trump administration. Do you believe that Xi is speeding up his timetable for taking Taiwan and has decided to resolve that issue once and for all while he's president?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. I suspect that he is going to make this his legacy achievement. He is determined on his watch, I believe, to try to resolve, as you put it and as he puts it, the Taiwan question. I don't know what that means in terms of timing. I mean, he's a 70-year-old dictator who's just inaugurated as another five-year term without having identified a potential successor, which means he's probably on track planning for another 10 years in power.

We've seen him take a number of steps that I haven't gotten a lot of attention yet, basically preparing the society for war, passing new laws that are designed to mobilize the society, build out the reserve capacity. He's building combat field hospitals across Fujian Province right now, right across from Beijing. He's building air raid shelters right now. It's reminiscent of the 1950s with the Korean War and then with the Sino-Soviet split, when he mobilized, Mao Zedong mobilized, the society to start digging tunnels and moving a lot of their manufacturing into the underbelly of mountains and things like that. This is happening right now. We're seeing very strident language in some of the more authoritative publications like "Qiushi," Seeking Truth magazine, the Communist Party theoretical journal. There was just a very troubling piece on Xi Jinping's thought on militarization.

So I think that if we look at what he's saying, if we look at what he's now doing, I think that it would be, the prudent thing for us to do would be to assume that he is moving toward forcing an end game to this situation, and so it's incumbent upon the democracies of the world to enhance our military capabilities rapidly and those of Taiwan in order to try to deter a conflict.

Again, we -- everything that I've seen the Biden administration talk about and the Trump administration before that and other administrations before that are about preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, not about challenging the status quo, but again, Xi Jinping is the protagonist in this story. He's trying to actively change the status quo from one of a stable modus vivendi where Taiwan does not have de jure independence and where countries around the world recognize their other own one-China policies. Xi wants to move towards an active annexation of Taiwan. So again, he is the protagonist changing the status quo here.

MR. IGNATIUS: We have an audience question that's very much on target on this topic. Roger Williams from Virginia asks, does mutually assured destruction remain a viable strategic construct in the U.S.-Sino relationship to sufficiently restrain an all-out invasion of Taiwan?

And I want to rephrase or add to that in this way, Matt. Should Taiwan, in your mind, have a public guarantee, a nuclear umbrella from the United States, like the Article 5 commitment that we give to NATO allies?

MR. POTTINGER: Well, it might be something that we would consider looking at, but I think that using conventional arms, we can demonstrate that an invasion of Taiwan is likely to fail. In other words, I think that there are conventional means to deterring a war, an ill-advised war that Xi Jinping is clearly considering right now, that would not require us putting Taiwan explicitly under our nuclear extended deterrent umbrella.

We need to start talking about the ways that Beijing may seek to threaten, escalation dominance, including all the way up the ladder to nuclear and some of the things that we would do and that our allies would do. We need to start having those conversations with one another, with our allies, with Taiwan as well, first privately. I don't think that it's necessary to take the step of declaring proactively that Taiwan is under our umbrella.

Remember, we're trying to maintain the status quo. We're not trying to change it.

MR. IGNATIUS: So I hear you saying that a change to Article 5, which is part of the NATO charter, guarantees that the U.S. would respond, by all means, including nuclear weapons to an attack is not currently something you'd recommend. What about something that specifies that if Taiwan is attacked, the U.S. would respond militarily, leaving that perhaps at the conventional level? Would you support that?

MR. POTTINGER: I support President Biden for already having done so. President Biden has now said four times that he would send U.S. forces to protect Taiwan in the event that China attacked, and so I commend President Biden for making those statements. I think in some sense, that question is settled right now, at least with respect to the current administration. I don't think future administrations should back down from President Biden's standard that he just set.

MR. IGNATIUS: There is still this idea of strategic ambiguity. I agree with you. It's the least ambiguous ambiguity I ever saw. But let's move on. I'm going to talk about U.S.-China relations overall. In our introduction, we describe them as at their lowest state. Certainly, I've heard administration officials say much the same thing, that they're at their lowest level in modern times. Do you agree with that characterization? Does it trouble you at all? And what, if anything, do you think we should do about it?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. I guess I would say that the relationship is at the worst that it's been since the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989, and then there was a slow road back to rebuilding ties. And the United States made a big gamble in the 1990s and following through in the early 2000s that we would bring China into the world, really enrich China, train its experts, its new business leaders and technocrats, even military officers, scientists and open our markets up in order to raise, help raise the standard of living in China with the hope -- and it was an explicit hope of successive administrations in the United States -- that over time, China would evolve into something friendlier and more liberal, first, as a more liberal market system, and then hopefully even its political system would follow.

I don't think it was a crazy idea. If you think back to our victory in the Cold War where we were able to peacefully bring the Cold War to a soft landing, we saw Europe embrace all the Eastern [audio break]. They became market democracies. I think that it was a reasonable strategy to try, but that strategy has failed categorically, and therefore, we should not be clinging to an engagement strategy, even though there should always be elements of engagement in our current strategy. I'm not saying we don't engage. I'm saying that the emphasis now needs to be on protecting the national security interests and prosperity of free countries, the United States and our allies and other partners around the world.

So that is a strategic competition, and really Beijing is risking turning this into a confrontation now with the actions that it's undertaking, not least its getting involved in the biggest European war since World War II. This is really dangerous stuff that Beijing is tinkering with right now.

MR. IGNATIUS: And as you know better than I, Matt, the U.S. has a lot of weapons programs, military initiatives designed to deal with the growing Chinese challenge in the Indo-Pacific. Even so, President Biden decided last year, and Xi Jinping seems to have made the same decision at the Bali summit, that they both wanted a floor under this deteriorating, increasingly competitive relationship, that that was the, to me, the outcome of the Bali meeting. Do you think that that's a good idea to have a floor even as we compete ever more intensely?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. Look, I am strongly in favor of high-level contact between President Biden and Xi Jinping. I think this is the single most important channel between the two countries, right?

There used to be a lot of activity that was taking place at a working level that I think did not end up serving the strategic purpose that we hoped it would, but what we, but at the highest level, given that Xi Jinping is really the only person authorized to make decisions anymore in that society on the economy, on military matters and diplomacy, it is important for President Biden to maintain regular contact by phone and in person with Xi.

Look, the Biden administration uses the term "guardrails." You used the term "putting a floor under the relationship." I think that that is all well and good. I think that we should make the effort to try to lay out a vision for what a reasonable relationship might look like.

I used to think back to the Chinese premier, Zhu Rongi, who used to say, you know, "Our relations with the United States are never going to be great, but they also don't need to be horrendous." That's not a bad place to aim for, but as we do it, we should not be overly wishful in our thinking that Beijing is going to reciprocate, because so far, the indicators are that Beijing is not willing to reciprocate.

If you look at Xi Jinping's, the compendium of what he's been talking about for 10 years, he believes that China has now reached what he calls "an opportunity unseen in a century." Okay? He talks about this a lot, this idea that, and when you read his speeches and you also read some of the internal-facing, senior-level Communist Party textbooks, the textbooks that general officers in the PLA read, they talk about the decline of the United States and chaos in Europe as though they are prerequisites for China taking advantage of this opportunity unseen in a century.

So we just have to be very clear-eyed about how Xi is describing this moment. He's not describing this as a moment of how do we find guardrails, how do we avoid an accidental war, how do we put a floor under things. That's not how he's talking when he is talking to his party leadership. He's saying, "We have a moment of opportunity. It's finite. We need to move, and Europe is already in chaos." And in his view, the United States is in decline, and he views those as favorable conditions for China achieving a "community of common destiny for mankind," as he puts it. And as you unpack what he means by that phrase, it's not a pretty vision. This is a vision for remaking global governance, to make it safe for authoritarianism.

MR. IGNATIUS: So understanding that U.S. action should be in our interests, what would you think, Matt, if after the end of the National People's Congress that's going on now, President Biden were to pick up the phone, as I wrote last week, and initiate contact with Xi Jinping, perhaps simply by telephone, perhaps with an idea of meeting down the road? Is that something that you'd support as being sensible so long as it was grounded in U.S. interest?

MR. POTTINGER: If it's -- sure. If it's grounded in U.S. interest to have President Biden initiate a call, Beijing is going to portray any contact between the leaders as initiated by the United States, even if it isn't initiated by the United States, that's part of their shtick.

I'm not against what you laid out in your column, but I just think that we have to, we have to not forget that we have tried many, many times. The Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Biden administration now have made efforts at beginning dialogues on areas where we think that there is a mutual interest, there's an interest in, for all of humanity, for us to be cooperating and collaborating. It is Beijing that does not want to make those substantive or which Beijing wants to use our interest in those dialogues as leverage to get us to make concessions in areas that have nothing to do with those areas where we think we should be collaborating, whether it's counternarcotics, or it's pandemic prevention and response, or it's climate change, or the choking of our oceans with plastic, most of which comes out of Chinese rivers -- it's Chinese pollution that's choking our oceans, or if it's overfishing. Again, or even nonproliferation, as you go back and you follow the thread, China is the most consequential contributor to these problems. All those problems I just mentioned, China is the most significant contributor, and it should not surprise us that Beijing is not all that interested in working in good faith to resolve those issues.

I'm not saying that we don't try. I'm just saying let's be realistic here. Let's just be realistic. There's already a track record that is not encouraging here.

MR. IGNATIUS: Matt, in the few minutes that we have left, I wanted just to ask you about a couple of big issues that have been in the news, starting with Chinese surveillance balloons. I want to ask you, when you were deputy national security advisor, privy to all of our secrets, were you aware of the extent to which China was looking at balloons as a tool of national security surveillance, et cetera?

MR. POTTINGER: No, I was not aware of it. I think that, you know, listening to some of the follow-on statements from the Biden administration, I give the benefit of the doubt to a lot of our professionals in the national security space and the intelligence community.

I think that some of those early activities, at least with respect to these massive balloons like the one that was spotted first over Montana and flying over the breadth of our country, were either not detected or were detected but not understood to be what they turned out to be.

This thing was clearly a spy balloon, not a weather balloon. But no, it was actually news to me. I've been doing some reading just of open source materials in China to try to learn more in the last few weeks since that thing was first spotted, to try to understand what their, what they called "near space program" is, and it is actually a rather advanced program. And I think that Beijing has lots of ideas about what to use these balloons for that go beyond eavesdropping and espionage, but also include things like targeting missiles; in some cases, even launching. They've done some experiments with launching hypersonic missiles or building this thing as a platform that could be used to launch hypersonic missiles. It could replace some of the critical communications that would take place during war in the event that we blinded or destroyed much of their satellite constellation. So this is a very advanced program. I have to confess, I didn't really know anything about it when I was in office.

MR. IGNATIUS: It's fascinating, given how much open source literature there is, going back almost a decade about all the things they were thinking about that people like you who were really smart and know China were not aware of. It's peculiar, that somebody ought to do a scrub and figure out why we didn't have that more clearly in mind.

So you mentioned earlier China's discussion, consideration of providing weapons to Russia for the Ukraine war. Where do you think they are in that decision calculus? Do you see any evidence that they've actually begun inexorable actions to send those weapons? And if they do, if we do have that evidence, what should we do about it?

MR. POTTINGER: Yeah. Well, look I think this current situation's troubling. I'm not optimistic to be honest. I commend President Biden from taking the step a year ago. You remember that it was a year ago that the U.S. discovered that Beijing was preparing to provide weapons, lethal support to Russia. Our National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, flew to Rome to meet with one of his counterparts, Chinese counterparts, to warn them that this would result in U.S. sanctions. President Biden followed up with a video call, a lengthy video call to Xi Jinping to warn him as well, and I think we had some Cabinet secretaries, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Commerce, also warning that there would be substantial U.S. sanctions applied to China in ways that would be even systemic, perhaps targeting banks, Chinese commercial banks, and so forth.

It sounds to me like we had a year of quiet. We bought a year of Beijing restraint on this front through those efforts, but now that the U.S. has made public that it has information that Beijing is very seriously contemplating resuming that original plan to provide lethal support to this war in Europe, I think is a very bad sign. I think it means that Beijing is really looking to see whether it can find ways, covert ways, to move all of that equipment that Russia needs into that conflict.

Why is Beijing doing this? I think that Xi Jinping's original hope was probably very much aligned with Putin's, and that would have been for a very rapid victory by Russia over Ukraine. Failing that, I think that Beijing may believe that it has an interest in prolonging the war as long as possible to drain Western attention, NATO attention, to drain treasure and stockpiles of weapons as long as possible to create a more favorable strategic situation in the Western Pacific, including around Taiwan.

So what should we do? I think that it will be incumbent upon President Biden to hold to and enforce the red line that he has clearly painted, publicly painted, in that call that he made a year ago to Xi Jinping. That means that we would have to pursue some form of not just pinprick sanctions against a few obscure companies but systemic ones designed to impose grave punishment on Beijing for trying to get involved in a war in Europe. This is totally unacceptable, and I think that the Biden administration is going to have to follow through on the red line that it painted here. That will require systemic sanctions if it comes to it.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Matt, we're slightly over here. I'm going to ask you a one-word question. You resigned as deputy national security advisor on January 6th because you were so troubled by what you saw happening at the Capitol. I want to ask you, if President Trump, he appears to be running for president again. Could you support him for 2024?

MR. POTTINGER: Well, look, I'm likely to support other candidates this time around.

MR. IGNATIUS: Thank you for joining us, Matt. Absolutely fascinating conversation. Come back again.

MR. POTTINGER: Thanks.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, folks, thank you for joining Washington Post Live. We have a roster of programs. Take a look, and see what interests you, and register for them. Thanks for being with us today.

[End recorded session]

