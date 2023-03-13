Transcript: Explaining America with Hamdi Ulukaya

Gift Article Share

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post. Today we're going to take another step towards explaining America, and I'm joined by somebody who very much personifies the American dream: Hamdi Ulukaya. He's a Turkish immigrant of Kurdish descent who helped bring Greek yogurt to our tables here in the States.

Hamdi Ulukaya, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. ULUKAYA: Thank you so much, Frances. I'm honored to be with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We're honored to have you, and I wanted to start with a couple of origin stories, and let's start by going back 30 years to when you came here with, I think, $3,000 in your hands. And you came to go to school. You came as a student. Did you think then that you would be launching a business and launching your future here?

MR. ULUKAYA: Oh, gosh.

[Laughter]

MR. ULUKAYA: I didn't think you were going to take me that long.

Actually, I start to remember the day I arrived and the first week I have arrived, October 1994. I went to Adelphi University in Long Island and to learn English. So I settled in that English as a Second Language program, and ironically, this year they asked me to come and speak in their graduation. So I started bringing back to those memories that when I arrived.

What I can summarize is almost on every immigrants or every refugees who is arriving, sometimes I would say to every students, mine happened very quickly--I think within two months, I ended up making the decision and coming--is this feeling of getting lost and unknown what the future is going to look like.

On my case, I was day by day. I didn't realize what was my next week was going to be like and a month was going to look like, and all I wanted to do is learn this language as fast as possible so I can understand people, I can get around, around the town.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Wow. So that linguistic--it was very important to you to learn the language and figure out how you belonged.

MR. ULUKAYA: Exactly. And the business would have been if somebody had asked me at the time, you know, years from now you will be in business, I would probably have the biggest laugh in that very--

[Laughter]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So then tell me about the beginning of Chobani. I think you started with feta cheese before yogurt, didn't you? But how did--how did Chobani start?

MR. ULUKAYA: So I come from, as you said in the beginning, in the eastern part of Turkey, on the northeastern province called Erzincan. So, when I grew up, we were nomads. We're sheepherders and cheesemakers on a small scale. So that's my background. The first time I saw a big city, when I went to university in Ankara. So I'm from a very rural community, northeastern part of Turkey. So when I went to upstate New York, I worked on a small farm. I felt like I was home, and, you know, the first time, I could breathe after New York City. I was lost. I could breathe. I could--I could feel like I'm in a similar environment and interacting with farmers, and people in that community really made me feel home. I think that was the time I started to believe that I could stay here. I can make it here. I can live here.

That experience in the farm, later on bringing my family's cheese to, you know, specialty stores here, later on, with my father's encouragement, maybe I can have a small cheesemaking operation, started that journey. I was in my cheese plant in upstate New York in 2005, looking through my junk mails in the evening, on a cold January evening, I would say, and I come across this flyer. It said fully equipped yogurt plant for sale. It's just everybody received this kind of, you know, mails, whether they want to sell home or a car or whatever it is. I didn't make a big deal out of it. I throw it to garbage can.

And later on I picked it up, like maybe half an hour later, and just wondered what this was all about and called the number. It turned out that it was a plant, was closed by Kraft, that they were making yogurt, that they got out of yogurt business. And this plant was idle, and they were selling as a real estate.

Just out of curiosity, the next day I went to see it, took me four hours to find it. It was middle of nowhere, and it was--it was what they say it was. It was 70 years old, old factory. At some point, you can tell there was a lot of life in there, and there were about 55 people who were closing the factory and just wrapping things up and turning off, you know, the lines and all that kind of stuff.

And something--and I always knew that there was no good yogurt in this country. Coming from Turkey, I realized it. I just couldn't understand why you just couldn't go to the store and get a cup of yogurt. I mean, you could do it in New York City, but you couldn't do it where I lived in upstate New York. So I knew there was no good yogurt, and I could make that.

But outside of that, I had no other data point that this thing would work, and I called my lawyer. And I said, "I just saw a plant," and this is a person that he would help me on my cheese plant. He's a local attorney. He tried so hard to convince me that this was not a good idea, and this would be a failure.

[Laughter]

MR. ULUKAYA: And he said if the largest food company in this country would get out of yogurt business, close this factory, he was like, "Who are you? Who do you think you are that you could make something out of this?"

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs]

MR. ULUKAYA: And he made a lot of sense, but I still followed my instincts. And through SBA loan, like you mentioned, a loan guarantee, and through a small bank in the community, I had this key for this plant in 2005 August.

And the first thing I did is hire four people from that 55 that they let go, and that's my Chobani journey started. And I did not have really clear idea what I would do with this. I had no really resources, much resources to spend, you know, and build something or buy some equipment and all that kind of stuff. All I had was there's no good yogurt in this country. I see something valuable in this community and these people. It was very clear when I visited first time, and I loved it. And I had these instincts that I could do something with this, and that's where my really hard time started.

[Laughter]

MR. ULUKAYA: I worked for two, two and a half years in that plant for those four people, four factory workers, which is three of them are still in Chobani in there with us, and figure out how I can make a perfect cup of yogurt.

And I came up with the name, designed the cup, all the things that any food startups or any startups would get involved, and I launched it in October 2007, Chobani. And I know we don't have enough time. I could tell this story, and I say this all the time.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah.

MR. ULUKAYA: By 2012, we were a billion in sales in that old factory. We had over a thousand people, and we had not raised a penny to do so. We did it all by ourself.

I think the--all I put--the only reason I say this, I put the bragging on the side. I had no business experience, and as I said, if somebody told me when I arrived that I would be doing this, I would probably laugh because I was not only involved in business, not only I had no experience with it, I didn't even like it. I didn't like the rich. I didn't like the way the business is conducted and how we affected communities and people's life where I grew up. I blamed the large businesses for a lot of problems that we were facing in communities, and I had no visibility from the training or education, or I didn't even have anyone who has done this before. So it would be--I would be completely alien on the business world thinking that I would be in this field.

And no one who had done this were around me either. We were all factory workers, farmers, and some students that just graduated from school that came and helped me.

By the time we wake up in 2012, they told us that we have broke some records, and no one has done this before. And what do you think that, you know, the reason for this? And I think it comes back, these forgotten communities and abandoned communities, abandoned people, by just in a high-sky buildings, by just looking at, you know, documents and saying you profits and loss documents, Frances, that we really don't see the most valuable thing, which is the human spirit.

And I was lucky enough to see when I visited that plant the first time, simply because my background as nomadics, we pay a lot of attention to people before we pay attention to, you know, what they have, what their worth is.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's so interesting, and it brings me to a question, though, about America itself, because that's what we're trying to do in this show is talk it. Was there something about America that made you understand how those things could work here? You mentioned the Small Business Administration loans, but could you have done this in Canada or Australia, do you think, or was it something intrinsically American that let you make these huge advances quickly?

MR. ULUKAYA: Oh, so basically, how did I change from the perspective of I would never do business to see that factory and say I can buy this and make something about it is basically that's the magic of the land, right? That's the magic that's in the air.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

MR. ULUKAYA: You could actually dream. You could actually believe that you could do things, and you--in my case, I knew this was going to be hard, but the hardship was going--was not going to be because there will be a lot of pushback from external, just because I came from a different country, I was an immigrant. I mean, for a data point, in that little town, South Edmeston, I think I was the second person who had an accent. The first person was Frank, who was from Sicily, who opened the pizza shop in town, and I was the second guy. So they had not even seen a person from Turkey before, right, in that community.

But yet I built friendship. I built family in there. We were just one, and I think this magic is something that you cannot make it. Either you have it or you don't, right?

So you go to a community, and I think--I think there's also the part that I was coming from a perspective of always been that way. I don't know what it was. I always wanted to find similarities between me and the new places that I have always gone than the differences, and what I found is, you know, where I grew up, next to Euphrates River or the community was next to Chenango River where I was, that we had enormous amount of similarities.

So coming back to your question, yes, this is a land that someone like me can come and be himself and herself and bring the authentic creativity into work because there's enormous amount of welcoming, that you sense it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you in a little bit more about this, sort of the philanthropy and the other goals you have, but first let me ask you a couple of questions purely about yogurt. And one is, what's next in yogurt? We had a fantastic story about manmade dairy over the weekend. We've seen all sorts of changes in yogurt. What comes next in yogurt from your point of view? Is there a new transition we should anticipate?

MR. ULUKAYA: Yeah. I think, you know, the--I hope that we can get--we can take some credits from this. I always thought with yogurt we can break the barriers of where people live or what kind of income they have, and they can have an access to simple, perfect cup of yogurt.

And when I started, I said, you know, cup of yogurt won't change the world, but how you make it might. It could--it is that magical food. And all I want to do right from the beginning is I would make a cup of yogurt that I can serve to myself and my family when I have it one day. Then I can ask others comfortably to give it to their children and their family members. This is what the simplest foods could be.

I think the part that when I arrived, looking at those ingredients, and, you know, you don't know if you're reading a yogurt ingredients or a paint ingredients. I mean, that is just, my mind--

[Laughter]

MR. ULUKAYA: And why, why the corporations making this so complicated, and then you can have so many ideas why that is. I think that often that simplicity, that nutrition, and that accessibility with it--and bringing people to this life--and people have a different perspective of seeing the yogurt, and that applies to all the food that we consume today.

I think there's been enormous amount of transformation the last 10 years and continue to innovate. I think portability is extremely important, like drinkable yogurts, which we have launched and is doing really well.

The mixings, you know, we like crunchy, we like nuts, and we like, you know, some other ingredients that can go along with the yogurt that we cannot premix. That's going really well.

And then how do we push the boundaries and say, hey, can I remove the lactose and sugar while I'm making authentic, really good yogurt? And I spent a lot of time in the last two years, and we launched the Chobani Zero, which is the natural, billions of probiotics in a really nutritional yogurt, which is high proteins and calcium. We launched that.

I think it is just this--without giving up the ultimate quality, there's so much room to innovation, and when you look at yogurt consumption in America, we are still, you know, half of per capita in Canada and maybe four to eight times per capita in Europe. So we still have a long way to go. And I always say when it comes to yogurt, America is underdeveloped.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs] Hamdi, we've had a lot of interest from readers, and I want to go to our viewers. And I want to go to a viewer question now that really sort of resonates in your own personal experience as an immigrant, but also in the kinds of people you have hired at Chobani, who I think include maybe as many as 30 percent immigrants and refugees. And this question comes to us from The Netherlands. It comes from Hollis Kurman, and Hollis asks, how can you best convince other companies as well as the U.S. government and population that offering refugees and immigrants the opportunity to participate in the economy is not only the right thing to do but also makes economic sense? Great question from The Netherlands.

MR. ULUKAYA: That's an amazing question. Thank you, Hollis, for this question. I love Netherlands. We've started that effort, and I'll come to you in a second.

When I started Chobani, when we hired everybody back in that community that used to work in that factory, we expanded into Utica, where I used to live. It's a small--midsized town, about 30 miles north of the town that I had the factory. And I realized and they told me that there are legally settled refugees in this town, that they were having hard time find jobs.

So I went to Refugee Settlement Agency. This is early days of Chobani--I would say 2009--and I said, what is the--what's the problem? And they said, well, you know, they have right to work. They're eager to work, but they don't speak the language. Often they don't have driver license and cars, and then there's the other dimension, that unfamiliarity at people having, you know, a little bit shy away from it.

So I said, why don't we start? We are hiring everybody. For me, it was a community involvement, and I wanted everybody in the community to come be part of this this journey. And I said, why don't we hire some cars and buses? We get some translators, and we train them in the factory, and I'm pretty sure that our people in the plant and our community will welcome them.

That journey has started, not just, hey, what can I do for refugees and immigrants. I wanted to open these doors and walls to everyone in the community, regardless of their background. That was my--that was my initial thought.

As it came to 2015, '16 and this topic, refugee, became really high on public opinion, a lot of conversations, a lot of conversation on political platform, and often I heard a lot of negativity, it hurt me because these were my brothers and sisters, and I would rely most of our Chobani's success to people in our plants. And of course, they are directly involved on Chobani's growth and Chobani's success because of what they have contributed.

And it bothered me, and I brought a TV station and said, well, these are all my brothers and sisters. We work shoulder to shoulder together. What is the problem? Why are we so negative about talking about refugees? They are the people who are forced to leave, and often they lose everything they have, right, their jobs, their homes, and most of the time their loved ones. And they go through this enormous difficult journey, and when they come to a new community, they are ready to get back to life. They're ready to participate. They're ready to be part of the community and provide to their homes and their children and family members. And I went to Geneva and see how I can help refugees, that attack, you know, Yazidis, and when I realized that there were no businesses involved in this topic, refugee, other than a few providing some tents and some blankets, knowing what has happened at Chobani and from my live experience and I thought if I could create something that asked companies and businesses to hire, train, and advocate for refugees, this would be something interesting.

So I launched Tent Partnership for Refugees in 2016, and today Tent is organized in Europe and America. And we have 300 large companies as part of Tent Partnership refugees, and I am pleased. Actually, I can't, you know, have this, you know, mindset that we solve this problem, but I am pleased how American companies and now European companies are participating in a very active way of hiring, training refugees, simply because data is very real. What data shows you is the minute you hire the refugees, that's the minute they--the refugee stops being a refugee, that's the minute they stand on their own feet. That's the minute they provide to their families. That's the minute they feel like a human being again, because they don't want handouts. They really want a second chance for them to participate in life.

On the second part, this is really good for business, and we've done a lot of economic studies. We have done a lot of market studies. What happens on the productivity, what happens on innovation, what happens on culture of those companies is something that you cannot capture without it.

And the third thing is we really don't have any other chance, right? These are the people who are ready to get into work and ready to participate in life, and if we are going to isolate them and if we are not going to be conscious of them, it's going to be--the problem is going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.

So the best solution for us is for companies and businesses to come and participate in this, also for refugees and immigrants but also for the companies.

And we just launched our Sunflower Project in Europe. I was there two weeks ago in UK and Paris, and we're going to have in June our business summit where we have tens of hundred of companies already participating, committing to hire Ukrainian women refugees in Europe, for them to be part of--part of life again.

So this model, I am pleased that I took it from Chobani example, and through Tent, we applied to U.S. We applied to Europe, and now we are going to South America and other parts of the world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Hamdi, to what extent do you think you were fortunate to be part of a movement? Because it seems to me there's a new understanding of the importance of food. We've always known it, but the importance of food to build bridges. And I think of the work José Andrés does in Immigrant Food, a restaurant that's just opened here, the book "The Bread and Salt Between Us," by a Syrian refugee, all these sort of cultural and economic and, indeed, political movements that show us the centrality of food to creating bridges between communities.

MR. ULUKAYA: Oh, my God. Food is magical, right? It doesn't matter where you come from. You celebrate with food. You gather around food. You know, this kitchen table is the most magical spot in the house. You share the sadness around food, and generosity comes through the community.

Food is--if you look at food only just a physical thing, then you really--you really miss the vast majority of the meaning of food, food for soul, food for heart, food for community, right? So it can only happen if the food is good, you know, start from the good food, and then you can build everything around it.

And I think there is this dimension of let's get together around food and let's solve most critical problems around food by sharing, by making together, and by providing together.

I think that that sense--and I was with Andrés just day before yesterday in Austin--what he has done--and just recent as it is--what he's done in Turkey and to the earthquake, right, the second day, we heard him. He was already on the ground and getting the food makers together and immediately, immediately working to ease the pain and provide for the needs, and same thing in Ukraine and every everywhere else.

When you look at all the chefs, all the people in the community, whether wherever you go, the first thing that you reach out and you give something with your hand is food, right? I made something, and I brought it for you.

And when I started Chobani, I had this--I was looking for a name, and I came up with "Chobani," and Chobani means "shepherd," and I grew up a shepherd. And if you follow--if you visit a shepherd up in the mountains, he won't have so much to give it to you. I mean, of course, there are he or she shepherds. They're always--you'll always find it. But what they will give you is a cup of yogurt, a bread that he has, or a cup of milk. And there is a living thing. It's called "shepherd's gift." It means that it's not too valuable, that it comes from heart. And I think this effort of shepherd's gift is needed more now than ever before, but we have to go into the communities. And as this giving is a very, very sensitive thing--and we have to be mindful of that--every act of giving can break something on the side of who's receiving. And it's very humanitarian things too, but it's also very global. And we have to be very mindful as philanthropists is how we do that act, and every time we give, not to break something, but be a platform of building something without breaking that value, that one who's receiving. And I think what I find in that dimension is creating a platform for others to build life for themself is the best way of giving.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I want to ask you just a little about the Biden administration's recent moves. Immigration has been such a hot topic in the previous administration and even in this one, as the administration has introduced regulations that could push back against giving asylum eligibility to people who come through Mexico to this country. What's your take on this and broadly how to manage the debate--because you talk so eloquently about your own experience--on how to manage the discussion in this country about immigration?

MR. ULUKAYA: You know, it comes to the beginning of your conversation, Frances, is the culture, of course, the history of this country where people came from all over the world and built this country, built this, built America, built communities in America. It's the backbone of this country, right?

And you hear this from all sorts of political spectrum. When President Bush asked me if he could paint my picture and I said, that's new to me. What is going on here? And he said, well, I value immigration a lot, and I worry about it, that we go to a different direction. And of course, he says in a most beautiful way.

It is very common knowledge and understanding and it's very firm that immigration is the field for this country, what it is, America today.

And I have been to the border, but I've been to just before pandemic--it was during the pandemic. I'm sorry. I was in Texas, and I was at the border, and I have seen it. And when I say this, I've been to borders before. I've been to Venezuelan-Colombian border when the refugees are passing. I've been to an island where the Syrian refugees passing to the islands to go to Greece, and recently I was in Poland and in a border when the Ukrainians were passing, a year ago when the invasion started.

It's always tragedy in that border, and what I saw in Texas, it's something that needs to be stopped. It needs to be prevented. The human tragedy is in the highest place.

So I am not going to sit here and say, hey, let's, you know, get people through the borders and, you know, let this to continue. I think there's something needs to be happening, and it's both sides of the borders. This needs--this experience needs to be humane, controlled, and planned, and I think what the president has done with starting the Central America Initiatives, which I have been part of, creating business--businesses to go to the areas where most of the problems are economic and create an environment that there's hope for them, not unplanned leaving, this harsh travel can be controlled.

And I think within, like, two years, getting hundreds of companies committing enormous amount of investments--and it's a good thing for business as well. You can see every time that you bring business community a part of these kind of initiatives, there is a--there's a fast solution can come.

And I think I love this, you know, visa solution that they brought, you know, that they can be controlled, visas coming in.

Now I come from Idaho. I have a large factory in Idaho. Chobani has a large factory in upstate New York, and I'll give you from the Idaho perspective. Vast majority of farmworkers in Idaho are undocumented immigrants. So there is this reality that there is need for workforce, right? I mean, if you eliminate that reality, there will be no milk. There will be no potatoes. That's just reality. And so there is a need. There is this crisis, and there is a way that we can make this in a more humane way.

I think from the large perspective, from the refugee perspective, there's a tradition of America is receiving refugees for years and years and years. I mean, the last four years has been--you know, it was postponed or it was hold, I could say. That's more like UNHCR, register refugees, and then there is this background checks for years and years. And then the people arrive, and when they arrive, they have right to work. And it's a very controlled, planned experience, other than what happened with the Afghan refugees that arrive in a very quick way and then the Ukrainian refugees arrive quick way. This process is really, really planned and more calm way that it happens.

So I think--I think the border situation and the refugee programs are two different things, and we have to look at it from both perspectives. What I say is every time you look at things, it's not I'm against it. I'm for it. I think a deeper understanding is extremely needed, and then there's a way to make this more humane, both for border and people who are passing or people who are--who affected on the other side.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hamdi Ulukaya, I have so many questions I would love to ask you, but we have to finish. And I love finishing on that note of humanity and bringing people together. Thank you so much for joining us today.

MR. ULUKAYA: Thank you so much. I'm so--I'm so happy to be with you and hope to see you again. Thank you, Frances.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I hope we will.

And thank you to all our viewers. You know where to find future programming. We have great shows coming up. WashingtonPostLive.com.

I'm Frances Stead Sellers. Thanks for joining us.

[End recorded session]

