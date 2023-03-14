The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

How hybrid work changed employee communication and collaboration

March 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Technology has redefined how employees communicate, collaborate and coordinate in an increasingly hybrid workplace. On Tuesday, March 14 at 11:00 ET, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, and Nicholas Bloom, professor of economics at Stanford University, join Washington Post Live for the latest in our series, “Tech at Work,” to discuss how employees and companies can thrive in this new normal.

Julia Pollak

Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter


Nicholas Bloom

Professor of Economics, Stanford University


Content from ADP

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Collaboration in the Workplace

In a segment presented by ADP, vice president of performance acceleration, Amy Leschke-Kahle discusses the shift in teamwork and collaboration in the workplace and how organizations can sustain productivity in the hybrid work environment.

Amy Leschke-Kahle

Vice President, Performance Acceleration, ADP


