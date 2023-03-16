Rep. Maxwell Frost on being the first Gen Z member of Congress

Register for the program here.
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) is the youngest member of Congress and the first from Generation Z. On Thursday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Frost joins The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor for a conversation about his path to elected office, engaging young voters, his legislative priorities and the state of Florida politics. Next, The Post’s Caroline Kitchener and Akilah Johnson discuss the post-Roe landscape and a Texas lawsuit that could halt nationwide distribution of a key abortion drug.