The role of renewable energy and battery technology in the push toward a greener economy

Mark Widmar
CEO, First Solar
Gene Berdichevsky
Co-Founder & CEO, Sila
The Evolution of Electrification and Innovating to Build Resilience
In a segment presented by 3M, Vice President of Research and Development Electrical Markets Division, Terry Collier, will explore the evolving landscape of electrification, the critical nature of building systems resilience and how innovative clean energy solutions can enable broader adoption and access. Terry will discuss the electrification of our energy consumption, the ability to integrate more renewable energy sources and how adapting solutions for industrial applications are crucial technical innovations that can help mitigate the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change. Companies that are invested in the energy transition and working to bolster grid infrastructure can help drive progress toward ambitious climate goals while future-proofing their business.
Terry Collier
Vice President, Research & Development, Electrical Markets Division