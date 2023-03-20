Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on U.S. industrial policy and competitiveness

Register for the program here.
See more from the Bringing it Home series:
Jennifer Granholm
Energy Secretary
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)
Content from Siemens
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
The Future of Battery Production in America
In a segment presented by Siemens, Barbara Humpton, Siemens USA CEO, and KORE Power CEO and Co-Founder Lindsay Gorrill detail the rise of KORE Power’s U.S. gigafactory that will drive battery production, a key component in the transition to electric vehicles and clean energy, as federal policies, market trends and private sector investment encourage the production of critical goods in the United States.
Lindsay Gorrill
CEO & Co-Founder, KORE Power
Barbara Humpton
President & CEO, Siemens USA