Transcript: Race in America: Corporate Leadership with Richard Parsons

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon, and welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on “Race in America,” co-produced with the “Capehart” podcast. I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Well, one of the big knocks against Wall Street is that the world of finance and capital--well, the access is very rare, not very open to women and people of color. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the national protests his death inspired, Richard Parsons decided to build an equity pipeline. If anyone could get it done, it is Mr. Parsons. His résumé reads like a blue chip registry: chairman of Citigroup, chairman and CEO of Time Warner, chairman and CEO of DynCorp--Bancorp, interim chairman of CBS. And he's put that experience and expertise into co-founding Equality Alliance with the stated goal, quote, "to democratize access to capital." And joining me now is Richard Parsons, chairman of Equality Alliance.

Old friend, it is wonderful to see you. Welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. PARSONS: Nice to be with you, Jonathan. It has been a long time.

MR. CAPEHART: It has been a long time.

MR. PARSONS: Congratulations on all your success.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, well, thank you. Thank you. You and I go way back to when I was an editorial writer at the New York Daily News and writing about the Apollo Theater, and you as chairman and CEO of Time Warner adopted the theater to help turn it around, and can you believe that was more than--that was more than 20 years ago.

MR. PARSONS: I know. And--

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Mr. Parsons--go ahead.

MR. PARSONS: You should be proud of what you instigated because the Apollo is really up and flying right now. It's doing very well, and in fact, our 20-year CEO Jonelle Procope, is in the act of retiring. So we're about to transition leadership there.

MR. CAPEHART: Incredible. Absolutely incredible.

Well, let's talk about the leadership you're engaged in now, Mr. Parsons. What exactly is Equity Alliance, and how are you measuring success? Is it just the bottom line?

MR. PARSONS: No, it's not just the bottom line. Let me start from the beginning and build up a little bit. The Equity Alliance was an idea that I had with a friend of mine named Kenny Lerer. We were sitting around in the wake of George Floyd, and I was complaining about the fact that everything that people were reporting and complaining about with the George Floyd instant--incident--excuse me--it sounded like 50 years ago when I was, you know, a college student or a law school student just coming out of school, and we had all the riots in Detroit and New York and Philadelphia and Newark. We appointed a commission called the--the name just went out, right out of my head. It will come back to me in a minute.

The commission reported on the causes of these riots. This is the point of the story, and you could have taken the first page out of that and read it 50 years later with the George Floyd incident, same issues, you know, discrimination, poor housing, lack of educational quality, lack of job opportunities, unfair policing. Nothing had changed in 50 years. It was just stunning to me.

And when we thought about it, Kenny and I, we were sitting there thinking about it. You know, I said the real problem is that in order to change things around and in order for--[audio break]--to grow in terms of personal being and safeguard, they need--they need capital. And if you look at the way in which we allocate capital in this country, the asset management business, something like a 70- to $80 trillion business--trillion--less than 2 percent of that investment capital gets into the hands of minorities or women who are overlooked by our structure.

I say it's structurally--structural inequality. I don't use racism because racism suggests there's an intentionality to it, and I don't believe that's necessarily true. But it is inequal--unequal. Minorities and women do not get anything close to their fair share of invested capital.

So we said, you know, we are obviously not going to change the world by ourselves. We said, what can we do to start to level that playing field? So what the Equity Alliance is, it's a bunch of folks that I know and Kenny knows from the investment world who put some money together to start a fund of funds, focuses on other emerging venture managers who are either people of color or women, and because we believe that, A, there's a lot of talent out there being overlooked. B, we could find that talent and create an investment vehicle that gave superior returns, because, you know, there's no shortage of ideas and opportunities in the overlooked communities, particularly in the minority community.

And so our objective was to set out to prove that you could--as I like to say, "You could find gold in them thar hills." You could find real great investment opportunities, and you get a return that was superior to the returns otherwise you could get in the marketplace.

And our further thought was that because, you know, frankly--and this is a bit of a confession against interest. You know, we were the incumbents, all of us. I mean, I came from mainstream--by the time I got to this, mainstream America. As you mentioned, I headed up a number of S&P 500 companies and been involved in commerce and investment for years, as did Ken, as did the other fellows we brought in, and so we could then go back to our former colleagues and peers and say, "Hey, look, guys, take a look at this model. This works. This is a way you can invest in communities you've overlooked in the past and get a decent to superior return. So, you know, wake up." That was the point of this. You know, everybody was now woke, right, because of the George Floyd situation, but they didn't know what to do. They didn't know what to do. They wanted to--they wanted to do something, but they didn't know what to do. So we thought we'd try and create a model for them. Sorry to go on at great length, but I wanted to give you the background.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, that's a great background to continue the conversation, and the commission you were thinking of was the Kerner Commission.

MR. PARSONS: Kerner, yeah. Former governor of Ohio [sic], right.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MR. PARSONS: His name just went right out of mind.

MR. CAPEHART: Now, it's quite all right. I only know it because that was the year I was born. So I was, you know--I'm very mindful of 1967.

MR. PARSONS: For any of our listeners, go back and read the first page, literally, of the executive session of the Kerner Report in terms what was the root cause of this turmoil. They could think they were reading, you know, what happened right after George Floyd.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. PARSONS: Fifty years have passed, and nothing has changed.

MR. CAPEHART: So let's talk more. Now that you've given us the foundation of the Equity Alliance, you made your first direct investment last summer. When you're looking at an investment, walk us through your criteria. What are you looking for?

MR. PARSONS: Well, we're looking for--first of all, as I said, we're emphasizing managers who are either--who are diverse, who are either people of color or women. So we're looking for people. That's the first screen, if you will. And then we look to see what the background and track record, to the extent there is one, is of these folks.

Now, I mentioned--I said to the extent there isn't a track record. One of the problems that women and minorities have is that they don't have the track record because they haven't been able to get into the game. You know, it's like the old "I can't get a job unless I have experience, and I can't get experience unless I have a job," right? Same issue. A lot of these managers don't have the track record to put up. So you have to make a bet, if you will, on the quality of leadership. So that's the second thing we look for, what's been your experience either as an entrepreneur in corporate life or somewhere else and what are your qualities as a leader, because, you know, I always believe, at the end of the day, I don't care whether you're running any kind of business. At the end of the day, it's all about the people.

So we press hard to see if we think we've got some folks who are just going to--you know, who have skills, who have intelligence, who have insight into areas of the economy we think are going to grow and who we think can put together a team to make it happen.

And then we'd look to make sure that they have the fundamentals in place. In other words, you know, there are a lot of people out here who have an idea or they have a pal and the two of them have an idea, but they don't have any financial competence. They don't have any compliance competence. They haven't managed businesses before. We like to see a team because investing successfully is, generally speaking, a team effort, put a team together with different skills and competence.

So we look for all the same things that other investors look for. It's just that we recognize that the track record part of it is going to be skimpy, and you know, these are usually young people who didn't go to all the right schools because, you know, it's part of the game here.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. PARSONS: You know, a couple of--three or four schools that produce 75 percent of entrepreneurs, and they all go to the same schools. They have the same experience. They end up in the same investment pods, and so one of--if you were to ask me what's our secret sauce, what do we do just beyond try and find people, we are trying to create a community.

Very interesting. You look out on the West Coast, Silicon Valley. There's a community of folks out there that meet and greet and talk to each other and support each other. As I said, they all went to the same schools, and they all--you know, they live the same kind of lives. Our folks don't. Our folks are not part of that community. So we're trying to build a community among this group that we're putting together--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. PARSONS: --so that they get the same kinds of supports.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Mr. Parsons, talk a little bit more about that because--about why it's important seeing people who look like you sitting around and at the head of the table, why that is so important.

MR. PARSONS: Well, I'll start with an anecdote, some advice that was once given to me by an early employer. He said, you know, success in life is 10 percent what you know, 10 percent who you know, and 80 percent luck. And by luck, you know, you picked the lottery or--but just circumstances of your birth, your parentage, the school, and all that, things you had less to do with than actually getting out into the workday world and trying to make a go of it.

The important part to me was the "who you know" was just as important as the "what you know." What happens in the real world is that relationships count for a ton. You know this, because I'm sure that as you look back on your impressive career, there have been a lot of relationships that helped you make it way up the ladder, as you've done, people who you met along the way, circumstances where you came into the view of those who could help you. So you see a lot of that.

In fact, interesting, I know one of the things we're going to talk about in a minute is like this Silicon Valley situation.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.

MR. PARSONS: That was, to some extent, a function of the network, right? Silicon Valley leaned heavily--this is the downside of it. It leaned heavily into the startup community, venture capital community, and as soon as one got word that, oh, things weren't going so well, the word spread within that community, and bang, they were out of business, right?

Well, that works in a positive way when you're trying to raise funds to start a business, and it works in the following way. Someone you know and who has confidence in you reaches out to his or her or its network of other investors and said, "Hey, I know this guy. I know this gal. I know this group. I'm putting some of my money up, and I think you should as well." And that's how--that's how, if you will, the game is played.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. PARSONS: That's not a game that's been available, frankly, to minorities or to women circles. They didn't have those kind of relationships. So part of what we're doing is creating a community that enables them to play the same game, and this is why it's been important that investors, you know, the people--[audio break]--we can let them lean on our networks. We can introduce them to folks who can fund and to themselves, because, you know, Jonathan, as you know--[audio break]--similar experience, right, who have similar backgrounds, to just give you a sense of confidence that, you know, if these folks can make it, I can make it.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. Since you brought it up, let's keep talking about it, and by "it," I mean Silicon Valley Bank. It's interesting because ESG, or environmental, social, and governance, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, those initiatives have become punching bags. And we saw this most recently with some of the--some on the right blaming the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on ESG.

MR. PARSONS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Of the two people on this screen, you are the only one who has not only run a bank--[laughs]--you've run three banks, if memory serves. Does that even make any sense?

MR. PARSONS: No is the short answer. I've been giving you a bunch of long answers. I'll give you a short over here. No. This has very little to do with ESG. It had to do with--you know, first of all, no bank, right, no bank can really withstand a run. The nature of banking is such that you take in money short, meaning you have to give it back whenever somebody shows up for it, and you'll lend it long.

Now Silicon Valley Bank made lots of loans in the startup space, and they also invested in some treasuries that were--at the time when interest rates were really low looked very attractive. Well, two things happened. One, interest rate spiked, and so the treasuries they invested in lost value big time, and two, a lot of the venture loans they made were very long. I mean, you couldn't just call the guy up and say, "I need my money back cause my depositors are here." So, you know, a run started.

And in today's world--you know, back in the day when I was--if you wanted to run on the bank, you had to literally show up at the bank to get your money, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. PARSONS: Today, today--so that would take--you know, that takes weeks, and you had a chance to defend yourself, put your case before not only regulators but your own [unclear] time. Today it happens in a matter of hours, as we saw on that fateful Friday that the Silicon Valley just ran out of dough, but it doesn't have anything to do with ESG or DEI.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. PARSONS: You know, some of the crazy things that some of our cultural [unclear] out here have asserted.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right.

MR. PARSONS: They're mistaken.

MR. CAPEHART: So, you know, Mr. Parsons, you talked about some of the factors that led to the collapse of SVP. Yesterday the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points or a quarter of a percent, which leads us to a question from the audience. This is a question from Aaron Koral from Arizona, "Can you share your thoughts on how higher interest rates affect capital allocation to smaller minority-owned businesses?"

MR. PARSONS: Yeah. This is--I'll start with referring back to what I called the "structural inequity, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. PARSONS: You know, there's an expression when I was in the service: X slows downhill. I cleaned that up for you, meaning--

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. PARSONS: --that the bottom of the food chain always sort of gets hit the hardest. What the--particularly the SVP and Silvergate Bank and the other one that went down, what that has done is it's created a constraint--let's put it that way--that banks feel to tighten their lending, right? So it's going to result, no question about it, in tighter, tighter lending, constraint to banks. And, you know, the fact that money now costs more is also going to create a strain on the lending.

You know, it used to be--I can remember saying to people two years ago--money was free almost, I mean, so cheap. Now it ain't free anymore, and is that going to hurt minority entrepreneurs? Yes, it is, because it's going to hurt anybody trying to build a business, and that's where most of them are in the life cycle now. They're trying to build. They need capital to build. That's the whole point behind The Equity Alliance. You know, you got to get capital into people's hands for them to build something.

And so I expect to see more stringent lending requirements by the banks, and it's going to--like seemingly all things, it's going to impact on the minority and women community and I think entrepreneurs more painfully than on mainstream business enterprises. Now, is it going to cut it out altogether? No. But it's just going to be harder.

MR. CAPEHART: So what's happened with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature and Credit Suisse has me and a lot of other people thinking back to 2008. Where do you see this banking crisis going? How does it compare to what we went through what happened in 2008?

MR. PARSONS: That's a good question. Frankly, I think that because of the fact that the federal government stepped up and did the right thing, they learned something in 2008. They did the right thing, which was to sort of backstop all the deposits and say we're not going to--we're not going to let this system, this banking system, melt down because people are afraid they're not going to get their money back. I think they nipped it in the bud. I really do.

I think this is more can--this is going to go back to if you were born in the '70s. You were just a high school or college kid when we had something called "long-term capital" in 1998, which one of the big investment funds broke up, and the Fed stepped in and nipped it in the bud. And there was some concern for--I don't know--a week or two. What does this mean, and how is this going to play out? But then, ultimately, the market settled down, and they realized that the government was not going to let this become a contagion type of situation.

2008 was total collapse of the system, and it took--it took a while for the government to really sort of figure out that we need--we need to inject capital into the system to stabilize it and to restore trust. I said earlier no banking system can exist alone unless there's trust in it. This time, they hit the mark, you know, the following Monday after the collapse on Friday and said, "We're not going to have the trust drain out of the system. We're going to support the depositors, the bank's depositors, and we're going to make sure that none of them lose any of their money." And so they nipped it in the bud, I think, what could have been a real disaster.

MR. CAPEHART: What do you say to those who say--sorry, Mr. Parsons. What do you say to those who say that the fact that the federal government did step in and, you know, made those depositors whole, that they're setting up a moral hazard where banks can just basically say, "Well, we can take all the risks we want because the federal government is just going to step in if we get into trouble"?

MR. PARSONS: No. I don't think that's going to happen because what they're going to do--you watch and see. They're going to go back and revisit some of the regulatory requirements that were eased in 2018. That's the purpose of regulation to make sure that the banks aren't being irresponsible.

Moreover, the people who put the money up for the bank, the investors and some of lenders who are outside the scope of deposits, are going to lose money. Well, particularly the investors, and the management is going to have to be held accountable. But it's in our national interest--it's actually in the government and the people's interest to defend and protect the depositors because you have to--you know, that's what a banking system does. It takes in deposit money that they don't need right now on the premise that you'll get your money back when you want it, and then that money is invested in our economy and economic growth. That's an engine that we want to keep going and that--you know, I've seen some of the things written by, you know, our favorite senator from Massachusetts and others, you know, who want blood, right? There's always a pitchfork crowd that shows up.

But I will tell you, I don't think any of any of--any of the problems that have been dealt with, with SVB or the other banks you mentioned, are going to cost the taxpayer money because there are more than enough assets there. This, we learned in the Dime, and we learned in Citi. There are more than enough assets there to cover those liabilities if you give it time. That's the thing. When it doesn't give it time--you have to give it time to unwind these things, and there's more than enough there.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Well, I mean, if you--if Dick Parsons is confident in the banking system, I have no right not to be.

Mr. Parsons, today there are only six Fortune 500 companies run by Black CEOs, which is more--it's actually a record high--more than when you were a CEO. What's preventing greater racial representation at the top of corporate America?

MR. PARSONS: Well, I think it's akin to what I called earlier the "structural inequalities". I mean, who sits on the boards? Boards are the ones that determine, you know, who's going to be CEO. And I can tell you from my experience, whenever I was involved either in a search or looking for somebody and to find somebody of color, people would actually say to me, "Well, you know, I don't--you know, I don't know anybody. I don't know where they are," and I would say, "Well, you know, you're not going to find them at your club, right? You're not going to find them in your space. You're not going to find them living next door to you. You have to reach out," and that's just something we need to keep harping on, the "reach out" part. There will be more at least--now, I made this prediction 20 years ago when I was a CEO that there would be many more Blacks and, indeed, women.

Women are doing, by the way, on that in this regard. You do run into them in your club, and you do run into--[audio break]. So you can form some familiarity, but as long as we tend to live separately, again, the current goes back to that, we become a nation of separate nations. As long as we live separately and as long as corporate boards in particular have the same people--[audio break] men, women are starting to come on board. But White men, it's a struggle simply because--[audio break]--I don't know any, any--

MR. CAPEHART: Wait, Mr. Parsons. Wait, Mr. Parsons. Repeat that because your mic went out. It's a struggle because what?

MR. PARSONS: Oh, it's a struggle because we don't live together, and therefore, we don't have familiarity with each other. And until the complexion of corporate America at the board level changes more, you're not going to see that much change in the CEO job. But the complexion of corporate America, it is changing. There are more, more minorities and particularly more women, and so I have hope. It's just a slow-moving, slow-moving process. It needs to speed up.

MR. CAPEHART: Richard Parsons, chairman of Equity Alliance. It is, like I said at the beginning of this conversation, a joy to see you. Thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. PARSONS: Oh, it's been my pleasure. It's nice to see you too.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. And thank you for joining us. To find more information about upcoming programming, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post. Thank you for watching "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

