How companies can invest in employees and lead with purpose

March 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

In the post-pandemic economy, the restructuring of work, new employee expectations and a tight labor market have reshaped approaches to corporate leadership and strategy. On Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Freada Kapor Klein and Mitch Kapor, authors of “Closing the Equity Gap: Creating Wealth and Fostering Justice in Startup Investing,” and Betsy Conway, director of the Lowe’s Foundation, join Washington Post Live for a series of conversations about leading with purpose, investing in employees and connecting with consumers.

Freada Kapor Klein & Mitch Kapor

Founding Partners, Kapor Capital

Authors, “Closing the Equity Gap"


Betsy Conway

Director, Lowe’s Foundation


Content from University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Future-Ready Your Organization

In a segment presented by the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Darden Dean Scott Beardsley discusses the tumultuous forces buffeting global industries and workplaces, and how the Darden School of Business is helping learners of all ages advance in their careers.

Scott Beardsley

Dean, University of Virginia Darden School of Business


