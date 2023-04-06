Tom Hanks and Jeffery Robinson on short film about 1876 contested presidential election

Register for the program here.
Actor Tom Hanks and former American Civil Liberties Union deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson have produced a new short film about the contested and consequential 1876 presidential election that was resolved in a backroom deal. On Thursday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Hanks and Robinson join The Washington Post’s Kate Woodsome to discuss “How to Rig an Election: The Racist History of the 1876 Presidential Contest.” The animated short will be distributed by The Post Opinions section.