Transcript: “Race in America: Giving Voice with Mickalene Thomas”

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon, and welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on “Race in America,” co-produced with the “Capehart” podcast. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Black Women occupied such a fraught place in American society that Malcolm X's words from 1962 sadly still ring true today. He said, quote, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Well, challenging the negative perceptions that undergird that disrespect has been the focus of many an artist for decades, and today we're turning the spotlight on one of them. Mickalene Thomas has been called an "artist for the ages" with her work celebrating the beauty of Black women featured in exhibitions around the world.

Mickalene Thomas, welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MS. THOMAS: Thank you. Welcome. Thanks for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: So--

MS. THOMAS: I'm very excited.

MR. CAPEHART: So, you know, I didn't realize--in the opening montage, we showed a lot of your work, and I didn't realize you were the creator of one of my favorite pieces of art in the Smithsonian, the reclining Black woman with the glittery red shoes and the lips.

MS. THOMAS: Portrait of Mnonja. Portrait of Mnonja. Yes. I love--that's a--that's a fantastic painting. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: It really is. So you know what? In a profile last year, my colleague, Robin Givhan, wrote that you depict--and this is a quote from her--Black women in repose, Black women indulging in the luxury of self-assurance, Black women existing in a world of their own creation, just as the Black women in the painting, we were just--in the work we were just talking about. How did Black women become your muse?

MS. THOMAS: I think that's a very important question when you're thinking about the trajectory of my work and where I've come from and where I am today. I--you know, I think it has a lot to do with my personal life and my relationship with the women in my life, specifically my mother, my grandmother, my aunties, my cousins, you know, friends, frenemies, just Black women in general--

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MS. THOMAS: --celebrities, mentors, people that I look through and seen and, you know, sort of printed matter and also on, you know, television that look like me and recognizing and seeing that even though we have persevered and sort of made some incredible contributions to our society, that we're still, you know, looked at and considered, you know, as the lowest on sort of the barometer, and, you know--and that is testament as we just all witnessed recently with Angel C. Reese. You know what I mean? Like, it just--it never ends. As soon as you think that you have come through some hurdles and that you have reached a platform, you're constantly reminded on a day-to-day basis that--where your place is. They're constantly moving the goalposts and letting--to let you know this is actually where you belong.

And so, for me as an artist, I think I have a great opportunity as an artist who had some great privilege of going to an incredible Ivy League school like Yale University School of Art to use my voice and my creativity as a vehicle for impact, a vehicle for change, a vehicle for inspiration, so that my young year-old self as the eight-year-old person I once were--or my daughter who's ten or all the other young girls, when they see certain images in the world and relationship to--are juxtaposed or in conversation discourses with--within the Western canon, when they see Matisse or a Manet or a Picasso, that in the conversation is a Mickalene Thomas. And that's one of the reasons why I use the genre of Western history, art history within my work. So that way, there's a Google search, my name comes out and relationship, and not only that, that particular institutions will want to collect those works because they have that provenance or sort of relationship, art historically.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. And, you know, Robin Givhan goes on to write that, you know, you built your substantial art world reputation by focusing on Black women and presenting them not as uniquely heroic or along suffering, not as tools for cultural propaganda, but as self-affirming, sensual beings.

In that same profile, you said--and I quote--"We too can recline. We too can relax and be seen doing so and have it be empowering and validating for our sense of self. We can be in the moment and in our own space and not be seen as being lazy." Explain how your work challenges, really challenges how Black women are seen by society.

MS. THOMAS: Well, when you think about the idea of leisure and you think of the idea and if you just take the word "desire," that comes with a very high bar of privilege, and also with--that also constitutes a particular group of people who have the opportunity or who have the--as you will, the space to do that, because their life equates in a way where they have the time, right, you know, and--or they have the time for self-care. They have the time for good eating. They have the time for good health, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: And oftentimes when you have people who are laborers or from particular classes and who are working, they don't have--they can't afford that time. So certain things are sort of pushed to the side and aren't a priority in their life, and so, therefore, the notion of relaxation, because you're always in the mode of doing or activating or providing or caretaking and all of these things comes at a great cost of your well-being, right?

And so Black people in this--specifically in America and just globally are known to just always doing something, and so the--

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: You know, the notion of the--as soon as we're sitting or contemplating or in a state of joy, it's also deemed as these negative terms. And I think right now what we're finding in this new phenomena, not only with the artists, but also different aspects of the world, that Black folk are recognizing that there is a great need for self-care, right? And some of that is recognizing the state of leisure, the state of taking care of yourself, the state of being physical and active and enjoying or just lounging in the park.

Like what does that really--to have the opportunity to wake up and go, "I'm going to just go sit in the park today"--

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: --"and enjoy the sun," not everyone can afford that.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. THOMAS: So that can come at a great cost for so many people, and so for me to--and many of us today are recognizing that. Many artists, if you look today, there's "Resting Our Eyes" that was at ICA in San Francisco, you know, just did an incredible, you know, exhibition around Black leisure, about resting, about what does it look--what does that look like.

And oftentimes I think about that when I go on vacation with my daughter to try not to work so that she can see me--see that I too, when I'm on vacation, I'm not on my phone. I'm not still doing--dealing with business. I'm not doing things, but I'm enjoying her and being in a moment and relaxing because that took is teaching. It's a learned thing, showing the generation, the kids, how to be and how to be in the space of desire and leisure and enjoyment, that you don't always have to be working and taking care of others, that you have to take care of yourself.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: And so, the notion of those reclining figures in art history was also demonstrating a particular privilege for them to be photographed and depicted in such greatness, you know--

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right.

MS. THOMAS: --and such intersectionality, that they could afford that because--and that's why you saw--what did you see? You saw Black women, Black men always in servitude positions because we were the ones working. We were the ones providing that sort of sense of space for the other.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. THOMAS: And so, it's time for us to do it for ourselves.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, I want to jump in, and, you know, I'm so glad you brought up that point about, you know, when you're on vacation with your daughter, it is leisure. You don't--you don't--you try not to work. You want her to see this. And it took me back to the first time my husband and I went to Martha's Vineyard, and individually, we just started talking about how wonderful it was--and I said to him, to see Black people on vacation--

MS. THOMAS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --families riding their bikes on the bike trails and at the beach and out at restaurants, whole families, kids running up and down the sidewalks, and as much as an important--as important as it is for you to teach your daughter how to be leisure, having her be able to see other Black people--

MS. THOMAS: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: --enjoy, you know--

MS. THOMAS: Other Black people. Yeah. We just went to--you know, on vacation, we try to go to places that she can see. You know, I took her to Bahamas, and she just was so appreciative and was just like seeing like these Black people. There are Black people who are enjoying themselves, you know.

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: They're--we're not--we're not the only ones, that we are engaged and surrounded by others who are doing the same.

It's--I'll just tell a little anecdote about one of my really dear friends and artists, Derrick Adams, who really focused on this concept of Black joy, Black excellence, and Black, you know, leisure, and the idea of resting. He created this incredible residency called "The Last Resort," where it affords artists, Black artists, to go and sort of just be in the moment and relax.

But we were being photographed collectively for a particular printed-matter magazine. I can't remember which one, but we were in Fort Greene Park, and there was this incredible depiction of a young Black couple who set up a hammock between two trees, and they had their books. And they just--we watched the whole thing unfold, and it was the most profound thing to witness in the middle of the day, a Black--young Black couple deciding to claim space in the park and enjoy each other. And it was just like--and he captured that in one of his paintings, and it's like, to me, a reminder of how we can take care of ourselves and each other, you know, because you don't often see that, you know.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MS. THOMAS: And it's just like you just wanted to bottle that moment, what he did in sort of a painting to capture it so that way it could be a witness to the world to see that this must happen, that we also, with all the doing and sort of the great things that we are involved with, need to also enjoy a state of being, of relaxation.

MR. CAPEHART: I think if I had been in that park, I would have been right next to you, just mouth agape. I hope that the non-Black people who are watching fully understand just how something as simple as setting up a hammock and claiming that space is so overwhelming and powerful to us.

You know, Mickalene, you in depicting Black beauty--you do something interesting, as Robin points out on her profile with you. She writes that you heighten their beauty and glamor by incorporating crystals and rhinestones, and she says, you underscore their power with an aesthetic pulled from the Black is beautiful era of the 1970s. What is it about?

MS. THOMAS: That's right. That's a really powerful and beautiful sort of underscore, but the women that I depict and the women that I sort of hope to capture in my photographs and my paintings already come with that.

I'm just a witness and a creative vehicle, a person to--hopefully, I'm able to express it and have it come through and accentuate it, that it goes through me onto the surface and the canvas, and that I do--I provide them justice. That's my hope. So the sort of adulation or sort of gestural integration with the material, with the rhinestones, that's just a touch, right? It's not really needed, but for me, it amplifies it. It sort of--it puts it in the room amongst others to stand out, you know, to say, I'm here, you know. It's just another sort of like, "Damn it, you are going to look at me."

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: You know, you're not going to walk away. You're going to stop and, you know, your sort of--your movement and you're going to--you're going to take notice. And so that's the hope for the material, that it's just adding sort of another dimension to it, but it's not the dimension, because the women already bring it. And they already have it, and it's just--I'm just adding another sort of gesture to it that is coming from looking at images through Jet magazine and Ebony, looking through all of that printed matter growing up and seeing myself, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: And sort of that sense of desire, right, of the beauties of the week or the highlighted, you know, celebrity or sort of regular person that they're depicting in story because they did something amazing in their sort of neighborhood or that they've sort of pulsated on something.

So for me, those type of things, that's why it's important for, you know, Black people to also continue to own and provide particular resources like magazines like Jet, Ebony, Essence, because we have a little more control in the same way as Jet had control socially, politically, of putting Emmett Till on the cover, we have the control of the narrative, the conversations that we want to tell, so that way our people are engaged and informed. And to me, that's--that comes with great power, and when we no longer have those platforms to create the particular narrative and tell those stories, then there's a great concern for who's telling the story and who has the control and how it's written. And they have the power to omit. They have the power to rewrite. They have the power to do whatever and sort of shift the gear and the story--shift the gaze, as you will--

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: --and the direction.

MR. CAPEHART: I hate to correct you in the middle of your own interview, but isn't it The Jet?

MS. THOMAS: It is. You're right. The Jet.

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: Yeah. It is. You're absolutely right. It is The Jet.

MR. CAPEHART: The Jet. Colloquially, it's Jet magazine proper, but it's The Jet when you're talking--

MS. THOMAS: Yeah. It is--and thanks for correcting. It is The Jet.

MR. CAPEHART: The Jet.

MS. THOMAS: We all just are used to abbreviating because "Jet" just has so much, you know, nuance to it, not only to the color, but the power of the movement. Like it's constantly--it has so much to it, so much weight to it, you know.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. THOMAS: For me, that is very powerful.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah. I'm just teasing. You know, I've spent so much time--

MS. THOMAS: So the one thing I should point out that I love very much that is a rhinestone that's always used in my work is called "jet" as in color. So I love that, you know.

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: And of course, it's black--

MR. CAPEHART: Uh-huh.

MS. THOMAS: --but it's shiny, and it's in different sizes, and it's called "jet." So it's always used in my work. So just like all of these kind of relationships within the material and the work itself, that just excites me as an artist.

MR. CAPEHART: I spent so much time quoting the great Robin Givhan profile, I'm going to go to an audience question. We actually have a question from the audience.

MS. THOMAS: Oh, cool.

MR. CAPEHART: Monica. Monica Wisdom from Missouri. She asks, in your study of Black women, what is the unique thread that runs through us?

MS. THOMAS: Well, our strength, our perseverance, you know, our fortitude, you know. That's why we are still doing and we're here. That's what I think. When I think of my grandmother, it's like thinking of that never-give-up spirit, you know. It's just like that we do not lay down easy. [Laughs]

You know, we have the fight of fights in us. We will carry many on our back to get to the mountaintop, and, you know, I think we just have the most incomparable strength within us. And we are also very vulnerable. At the same time, we're central. We're--you know, we have our own sexuality, our own prowess, but with that vulnerability, there's this softness and this hardness, and I think that's the thread. And we just have an incredible, incredible strength and perseverance. I think that, first of all.

MR. CAPEHART: You mentioned--

MS. THOMAS: So our younger--to our children, we pass it on. You know, I think a lot of what I've endured as not only a Black queer woman but as just the person of color and growing up from Camden, New Jersey, and being where I am, it has a lot to do with the never-give-up spirit of people saying no or shutting doors and knowing that, you know, things are possible.

MR. CAPEHART: You were born in Camden. I was born in Newark. So we got two--

MS. THOMAS: Jerseys in a house.

MR. CAPEHART: Yes. Two out, queer Jersey folks here.

MS. THOMAS: That's right.

MR. CAPEHART: You mentioned earlier that you--you're a graduate of Yale, and you recently unveiled a mural of noted--

MS. THOMAS: Oh, yes.

MR. CAPEHART: --civil rights activist Pauli Murray at the university. What did it mean to you to create a mural in their honor?

MS. THOMAS: Oh, my gosh. It's beyond words. Even when I was selected as the artist, for them to have their own college in their name and have just all of these students go through, and she was such a pioneer. And I just only hope that what I've created for the college and the students, that they understand and see the vision that was created, and that they understand when looking at this mural, the possibility of looking always to the future, looking always forward, and never being defeated and looking back, because they've done--I mean, there's so many platforms that they've broke through, that for me as an artist, it's a reminder, and it's very inspiring to have the privilege as an artist to create such a mural.

So it's like--and it's, for me, the beginning of many things to unfold with my relationship with Yale University. So I think it just opened doors for me as an artist to definitely look at that art form, mural, as doing--making murals as a new art form of creating impact and change and how I can use the form of portraiture through murals, because it's a great history to that. And use--deciding on the material of the mosaic is for very historical reasons because I really wanted this longevity and lineage that will continue on so that it's not something that will deteriorate. It's something that will last for lifetime--

MR. CAPEHART: Speaking of--

MS. THOMAS: --as Pauli's vision, as testament has lasted for--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. THOMAS: --a lifetime.

MR. CAPEHART: Speaking of open doors, you recently did something. I think this was brand-new for you or first-time thing. You recently created the staging and design of Dior's Spring-Summer fashion show.

MS. THOMAS: Oh, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So what inspired you to use that platform to spotlight Black and mixed-race female entertainers of the past?

MS. THOMAS: I mean it--what inspired was the opportunity, and I think when oftentimes artists are given these platforms and possibilities to create a new impact, especially with the luxury--luxurious brand of Dior, when you have this great opportunity, it's a real important responsibility for the artist to really push some of your ideas forward.

And I was just really honored that they accepted them, right, that they were open to it, that there was never any pushback on it. It was like, I wanted to pick Black women who had this bridge between America and particularly Paris, and how they had to use Paris as a way to become who they were as icons and shape shifters and creating change within their own fields. And so it was, just for me, thinking of Dior and the possibility and knowing that it was going to be seen by many different types of people, and that it was a network, an outlet for me to portray these women in the bigger light was, I felt, a really--a really good moment in time for me to just push that forward.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: And, you know, I would say all of these women, most of the women that were depicted for that particular show as the backdrops are women that I've been working through for many years, you know, since my thesis show, you know, Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt, all of these women, Donyale Luna, all of these women I were looking through to--and I've learned through The Jet and Ebony magazine.

[Laughter]

MS. THOMAS: So they become, you know, great for me, a way as mentors and not just celebrities. They've become people that I look to and look at their lives and think of how they've risked so much. You think of someone like Eartha Kitt speaking out, you know, against Vietnam War during Lyndon--you know, speaking towards Lyndon B. Johnson and all of that, on using that stage, but not afraid to use her voice and her own sort of celebrity as a way of creating impact.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, we've got--I've got so many questions, but I'm going to squeeze in two questions in the less than five minutes that we have. There's something you said at the beginning of this conversation when you were talking about the power of Black women and how society has a way of letting you know where you belong, telling Black women, "You get to a certain level. Well, make sure you know your place." And I could not help but think of our vice president, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

MS. THOMAS: I know and this amazing trip to Ghana, which I was like, gosh, I wish I was on that. That was--that seemed incredible, and I know so many women who went with her for, you know--

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. Well, I ask about her because I just wonder if you--since this is Washington. Well, I'm in Washington. This is The Washington Post.

MS. THOMAS: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: I figured, let me see if you had any thoughts, given the thesis that you started with, how you view the vice president and the treatment she's gotten vis-a-vis the press and political opponents.

MS. THOMAS: Well, of course I think it has a lot to do with her being a woman of color. You know, I think we give a lot of leniency to those who aren't, you know, and I think because she is a woman of color, she's also using her platform for change. And to me, that--you know, taking this trip to Ghana and inviting so many other incredible Black women is really showing that, showing the world who we are.

And I had a great opportunity to meet Kamala, and there was one point where I was going to do a portrait of her, but that never sort of came to fruition. I'm still hoping that happens. But I think she just--you know, the criticism politically, I don't want to get too into it because there's--

MR. CAPEHART: Sure.

MS. THOMAS: --this thing that you can speak in one way and can just be misconstrued. But I look to her and I respect her, and I have great faith in what she's doing. Like I believe in her vision, and I believe that she's making some of the best choices that she can within the scope that she's able, within the limitations that she--because there's always things and perspective and perceptions that we don't always know why certain decisions have to be made, but we know that--my belief is that the person who's in that position is doing the best that they can with the tools and the situation at that moment. And sometimes you may not always agree with it, but you have to hope. And that's what I have for her, that what she's doing--and I might not agree with everything, right, but I'm hoping that she's--has decided that she's made the best decision at that moment for--

MR. CAPEHART: Last question. Yes. Finish it.

MS. THOMAS: As for the country.

MR. CAPEHART: For the country.

Last question for you--and we're already over time. So I mentioned before that you--no, you mentioned before that you were raised in Camden, and you told, to close this out--

MS. THOMAS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --quoting you back to--from the Robin Givhan piece.

MS. THOMAS: I quote change, and they should.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh. Well, here's what you said. Here's what you said. You said, "Look, I'm a Black girl from Camden, New Jersey. Every once in a while, I've got to pinch myself. Is this happening? This is something that is a reality, is possible." With all of these projects under your belt and surely more to come, are you still pinching yourself today?

MS. THOMAS: I think the moment I stop pinching myself, I need to really sit down and contemplate why I stopped pinching myself, because pinching myself is a reminder that there's still work that I need to do, and there's still a lot of learning, you know. It's a reminder for me to look in a mirror, to reflect, and know that that's just one step that I've broke through. There's still a lot more steps. There's a--that set of stairs is high, you know.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. THOMAS: There's still room for growth. There's still room for transformation. So the moment I stop pinching myself, I think there's a problem.

MR. CAPEHART: Visual artist Mickalene Thomas, this was--this was so much fun. Thank you so much for coming--

MS. THOMAS: Thank you. Thank you so much for this opportunity for this. It's a great privilege speaking with you, for The Washington Post, for their continued support of me as an artist, and to be able to have this conversation, I really appreciate it.

MR. CAPEHART: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MS. THOMAS: Thank you. Bye.

