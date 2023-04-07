The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

U.S. military readiness and innovation in a new international and technological era

April 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Military Readiness and Innovation on Friday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET

From Russia’s war in Ukraine to rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific to new innovations in weaponry, the U.S. military is navigating a rapidly changing international and technological era. On Friday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join The Post’s Missy Ryan for back-to-back conversations with Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-N.J.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, and retired Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., former commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, about the challenges and opportunities in this changing landscape.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)


Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. (U.S. Navy, Ret.)


Content from Raytheon Technologies

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Future of the F-35’s Propulsion

In a segment presented by Raytheon Technologies, Jen Latka, VP of F135 Programs for Pratt & Whitney discusses why the FY24 President’s budget included funding for a much-needed Engine Core Upgrade, which will ensure the jet has all the capabilities it needs to support the next round of upgrades. There have been three major upgrades to the F-35 totaling over $7 billion, but the engine itself has never been modernized.

Jennifer Latka

Vice President, F135 Program, Pratt & Whitney


