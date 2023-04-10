Declining life expectancy in the U.S.

Recent studies have underscored the decline of life expectancy in the United States over the last two years, with Americans today expecting to live as long as they did back in 1996. Michelle A. Williams, dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Asaf Bitton, executive director of Ariadne Labs, join The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers to assess what’s driving these numbers, how America compares to its peer countries and the state of health care in the nation.
Asaf Bitton
Executive Director, Ariadne Labs
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School
Michelle A. Williams
Dean of Faculty, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health