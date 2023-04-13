Transcript: “Waco: The Aftermath” A Conversation with Giovanni Ribisi, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle

Gift Article Share

MR. JACKMAN: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Tom Jackman, a criminal justice reporter here at The Post. I typically don’t have to look down to see what my name is. April 19th, a week from today, is the 30th anniversary of the horrific end to the siege of a religious sect outside Waco, Texas, in which 80 people died, and this came after four ATF agents were slain along with six other members of the sect at the beginning of the siege, 51 days earlier.

Our guests today first explored these events in the 2018 miniseries, "Waco." Next week, they will premiere "Waco: The Aftermath" on Showtime, which culminates two years later in Oklahoma City. I hope that wasn't a spoiler.

Joining me now are actor Giovanni Ribisi and the showrunners, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. Giovanni, John Erick, and Drew, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. RIBISI: Thank you. Hi.

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Thanks so much. Good to be here.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: Hey.

MR. JACKMAN: John Erick, "Waco" is such a heavy word. So many people have deep feelings about what went on there. What were your preconceptions going into the original "Waco"? We're talking--so the series aired in 2018, but I think you started working on it three or four years before that. So what were your preconceptions going in, and how did that change over these years of writing, reporting, producing, filming 11 episodes about this moment in American history?

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Yeah. For me, you know, I was sort of--I'd absorbed the kind of national narrative that had been, you know, given after the--after the original event, and then, you know, Drew and I were researching something, and I stumbled across a Waco survivor David Thibodeau's book, "A Place Called Waco." That was about seven, eight years ago now, and I read--you know, I got about ten pages into the book, and I was like, "Drew, we--like we should do--like this is--this is crazy." Like when you actually learn, you know, the names and faces of the people, you know, inside the compound, like when you start to humanize those events, it just changed it--you know, it brought it from a--from a, you know, historical moment to a--to a human emotional moment, and yeah, it's--I see all of it differently. I see both sides of it differently. I, you know--I see the humanity and the, you know, FBI agents who were scared and didn't know what to do, and I see the humanity and, you know, Koresh's followers and a bunch of people trying to belong to something and trying to do what they thought was right in the moment.

MR. JACKMAN: Drew, the two of you said at the launch of the series in 2018 that you were intending to portray both sides, sort of what John Erick was just saying, the Feds and the Davidians, with a no-bad-guy's approach. It was a journalistic attempt to remain non-judgmental, but you were criticized for portraying David Koresh sympathetically, a man who repeatedly molested children as young as 10 years old. And I think you may get that criticism again in the aftermath. Have you been too sympathetic to David Koresh?

MR. DREW DOWDLE: I mean, I think that's a fair question. You know, one thing we did portray at both the original "Waco" and in "The Aftermath," we did portray the predatory side of David Koresh, and I don't think it's something that we shied away from. But one decision we made early on was to say, okay, you know, if they wanted to arrest David Koresh, that was, you know, absolutely a valid, you know, objective. But what about everyone else in there? Like what had they done wrong, and what did--you know, what kind of justice did they deserve?

And we thought, you know, what's an interesting way to approach this story is kind of through the eyes of David Thibodeau and someone who we had become closer to and, you know, as John said, adapted his book. And like what about David Koresh would make someone like David Thibodeau, a non-religious, you know, drummer that lived in Los Angeles--what would make that guy move to Waco, Texas, and start to follow David Koresh, and what would make, you know, Steve Schneider or people that were, you know, very intelligent, you know, not the type of people that would typically, you know, follow a cult leader, if you will--but what would make those people follow David, and what was the reason to be there in their mind?

And so I think we touch on that, but we didn't make it all about that, because I think, again, we wanted to show it through the experience of people that would--to buy into this belief system.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, what's the answer to that? So why did they buy in? I mean, I've watched all 11 episodes, and I have not read David's book. But I understand that David is still--I think he still thinks that Koresh was a good guy, and so how was he able to convince these folks to join him?

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Well, it's interesting. I think Thibodeau, you know, would say that, you know--I think he sees kind--you know, mostly warts and all but still may, you know, believe some aspects of the events or at least had a like, "Hey, he said the armies of the world would converge on us, and then they did." You know, to us like--you know, I think the power of belonging and the desire to belong to a community is really a powerful draw for people, and, you know, you see it, you know, from QAnon to something like Waco, you see this power of unity or belonging to something that not everyone belongs to. And I think that's a powerful thing to, you know, get caught up in, and it's a really difficult thing, I think, for people to pull away from.

And so, you know, in Season 1, we wanted to show the predatory side of Koresh. We also wanted to see kind of how he was seen from the people there. They weren't there for--I don't know--to help his predation. They were there for a totally different, you know, list of things, you know, from belonging to feeling special, feeling like one of the chosen people in the world. I think those are really powerful things, and I'd say, you know, as people get more and more isolated, I think those forces are even more tempting to people. And I worry we're going to see more of this kind of thing.

MR. JACKMAN: Giovanni, you play a defense lawyer named Dan Cogdell, an actual person, who was one of the lawyers who defended one of the surviving members of the group, and you're a serious truth teller in this at times. I don't want to spoil some of the incredibly powerful scenes you have in this movie. Do we call it a "movie" or a "series"? What do we call it?

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Series? Let's call it a "movie."

MR. RIBISI: Yeah, I guess.

MR. JACKMAN: And so we have a clip of you strategizing with the defense team and talking about how to try to sell a jury, and I think we should take a look at this clip.

[Video plays]

MR. JACKMAN: That was--I thought it was a really great scene of you laying down the facts. I think we even bleeped you at some point there.

MR. RIBISI: Yeah, yeah.

MR. JACKMAN: What were your thoughts, Giovanni, on Waco prior to being approached about this project? I don't know if you had opinions about it already, and did your views change as a result of being involved in this?

MR. RIBISI: Yeah. I mean, I was saying earlier--my agent called me and said there's a--they're making a sequel to "Waco," and I said, "Oh, I think you're mistaken. That's kind of like saying you're making a sequel to the Titanic because it was pretty definitive what happened," and he said, "No, no, no, no, no. You should read it." And I did.

And, you know, it was one of these things that was so daunting and terrifying, and I never thought that I would be involved in--well, at least my part of the second season is really kind of like a like a courtroom drama, but I just--I didn't picture myself as playing a criminal defense attorney.

But then I couldn't stop talking about it and thinking about it, and finally my partner, my girlfriend said, "Well, maybe you should do this," and so it was one of those things where I went to pick up the phone to say maybe, and then I just couldn't resist. And then it--you know, I think it was just--for me, I was just lucky to be approached and to work with the Dowdle brothers who is just one of those great special experiences that you just feel like you're doing something that might resonate.

MR. JACKMAN: Do you agree with a lot of the things that your character said, that this defense lawyer said, that this was government overreach and that this was a horrible over prosecution of these folks?

MR. RIBISI: Well, I think that's one of the things that, that was, really embedded in the writing, where it wasn't necessarily taking on a specific point of view as much as it was just raising a topic of conversation or an argument to make people think, because I think that at the end of the day, whether you're on one side or the other, I think that it's something that we need to talk about that, that, you know, Waco and Ruby Ridge before that were legitimate sparks for the American militia movement that we see nowadays, which has been coined. It's a term that's coined, which is incredible, and I think that as of 2011, there were 330 or 340 known militias in this country, which is, you know, essentially, you know, almost or virtually synonymous or could be with homegrown terrorism. And I think that that's a sign of something. That's a sign of unrest and a sign of sort of dissatisfaction.

So yeah, to that extent, perhaps maybe looking at the notion of overreach would be helpful.

MR. JACKMAN: Why--how did Waco become the beacon for this? These groups had existed before that, and any of you can take this, but where did--how does this particular event remain so powerful? Why does it inspire them?

MR. RIBISI: I think it was one of the first times--because I think Waco was before--if I remember correctly, before O.J., and it was one of the first times that it was broadcast live on television, an event like this. So people were watching it in real time, and it was sort of surreal. And from what I remember, 30 years ago, it was surreal and just sort of unbelievable. And it just wasn't changing until things just turned into this catastrophic loss of so many lives with children in there. I think there were 28 children in the buildings.

And I think that, you know, the media coverage was probably a big deal, and that's probably my only glib answer to that. I don't know. [Laughs]

MR. JACKMAN: You're right, by the way, that O.J. was a year after Waco.

MR. RIBISI: Right. Yeah.

MR. JACKMAN: So you're right that this one was one of those, you know, five cable news moments.

MR. RIBISI: Yeah.

MR. JACKMAN: Probably helped establish cable news as a place for people to turn for breaking news because the cameras would set up someplace and give you the constant updates.

John Erick, we saw on the intro video, Michael Shannon's character Gary Noesner says, "I feel this undercurrent of rage in America." Can you--why don't you explain the events that followed the siege that was what "Waco: The Aftermath" delves into.

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Yeah. So just to give a little backstory, so there--after Ruby Ridge, a lot of the militia, existing militia groups around the country, got together and had a picnic and decided, "From now on we're going to, you know, call ourselves 'patriots.' Well, you know, we won't call ourselves a 'Ku Klux Klan' or, you know, things like that. We'll call ourselves 'patriots," and that became--they started communicating with each other on a regular basis.

And they were waiting for kind of the next big event like Ruby Ridge to get behind, and that became Waco. So during the siege, a lot of militias were showing up. There was threats of militias coming and storming and freeing the Branch Davidians, and so the FBI really had a lot of--a lot of concern about what was going on around--you know, outside of Waco, Texas, you know, while they were dealing with that situation.

And then the aftermath of Waco, I think the FBI took a standpoint of like, no, no, everything we did was, you know, fine. You know, we--like I think they were so reluctant to admit fault that it fueled a lot of these groups internal, you know, messaging and stories of, you know--they sort of read it as this was intentional somehow. And I don't believe, you know, any of this was intentional. I think this was a series of bad decisions. And, you know, Gary--you know, I think Gary would agree with that.

MR. JACKMAN: We've got a question from the audience, and I'll throw this over to whoever wants to take it. It's from Lawrence Lombard in Oregon who asks, "Did we learn anything?"

MR. DREW DOWDLE: I can take that, I guess.

MR. JACKMAN: Thank you, Drew.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: I would say, you know, I think we've learned a lot. I think the FBI, just looking through their lens, they did learn something. And, you know, if we look at the Montana Freeman standoff a couple years later, they were willing to wait forever. And they waited, you know, 88 days, far longer than Waco. If they were to approach Waco again now, they would fence it off, and they would wait forever until they ran out of water and ran out of food. They would never make the decision to go in with gas like they did, and so I think from a law enforcement perspective, we did learn something.

I think us as a nation, you know, I think we're still reckoning with the fallout from Waco. And, you know, back to your question earlier, why this was the event, you know, my brother touched on it that, you know, these groups were kind of waiting for this--an event of some kind after Ruby Ridge, and Waco came so soon after this kind of, you know, coalescing of all these disparate groups.

And then as Giovanni said, it was on television for 51 days, and everyone was asking ourselves, you know, how is this going to end? How is this going to end? And then it ended the way it did in such a tragic and spectacular fashion. I think it was--beyond the event that they were waiting for, it was the most, you know, incredible recruiting tool, I think, for, you know, that movement. But I think we're still reckoning with the threat that this movement has spawned, and I think, you know, in the last handful of years, I think we've started to look in the mirror a little bit more and look internally at the threat that's coming from within this country, and it's something that I think we've really wanted to ignore for a long time but are finally starting to pay attention to.

MR. JACKMAN: Was Waco a case of religious freedom being violated by the government? I don't know if you guys took that angle or feel that way, and did your own religious backgrounds play a role in how you viewed that aspect of the case? I mean, a lot of people feel like these were just devout religious folks who had established a compound in Texas and weren't bothering anybody.

That was--and so, John and Drew, I saw that you attended Catholic school. I don't know if you're still Catholics. Giovanni, I think you're a Scientologist. Does any of this resonate with you personally, or is it a different world from what you've experienced?

Go, Giovanni.

MR. RIBISI: Well, yeah. I don't--yeah, I--sorry. Go ahead.

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Oh, I was just going to say, you know, I feel like Drew and I--yes, we went to Catholic school. It was also a military school; so it was military and Catholic. And I--the thing that really resonated with me was here is these--you know, these, you know, hundred people trapped in a building with the world staring at them, unable to speak. And the thing that resonated--like I--you know, I feel like, you know, growing up in, you know, military Catholic school, like I wasn't allowed much of a voice. You know, I wasn't allowed to--nobody really wanted to hear what I had to say about much of anything, and that bothered me at the time.

And to see all these silent people in the middle of this major event who nobody cared or, you know, they had no way of, you know, saying like, "Hey, this is horrible. Like my kids can't sleep because they're playing psyops in the middle of the night," or whatever. Like, nobody was listening to them. And to me, that was the thing that really drew me in, more than the religion, more than like, hey, they deserve a--I don't know--a turn at the podium.

MR. JACKMAN: Giovanni, you want to weigh in on that?

MR. RIBISI: Yeah. You know, I think it was really about--I mean, I don't think it had anything to do with religious freedom. I think it was about the arsenal that David Koresh and a few of the others were collecting, and this was the concern. This is why the ATF and the FBI showed up. And so, yeah, you know, for me, I think it really it--it could have been any group, religious or not. It was just--it was about that.

And then obviously, they--you know, they came under the microscope over that, the course of the media coverage.

MR. JACKMAN: Drew, so much of the legacy of Waco revolves around David Koresh, but the survivors are a large part of "Waco: The Aftermath." Tell us about the survivors who were on trial and what happened to them.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: Yeah. Without giving away too much, I would say--

MR. JACKMAN: All right.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: --it's a really--it's an interesting story. We've always found this--we made, you know, the original "Waco" as a limited series with no, you know, design to continue it, but we always had in the back of our mind, how interesting the trial was and how interesting it would be to continue. So we're really happy that we were able to do that.

But the Davidians that were on trial, it's a really interesting combination of, you know, the looking back to kind of take a deeper look at their relationship with David Koresh and their belief in him and how it all ended up, you know, working out in the end or not working out in the end. I think caused them to really have some second thoughts about, you know, committing their lives to him and--but then at the same time, they lost so much. I mean, these people lost their family, their children, their--you know, all of the people they know. So the relationship between, you know--such a grave loss for each one of these individuals, you know, can't be for nothing, right? And I think that's, you know, an internal struggle that each of the defendants was going through throughout the trial.

MR. JACKMAN: And so 11 defendants went on trial. I think for purposes of simplicity, you cut that down to a trial of four, and those four initially were acquitted of the major charges, but the seven that you didn't show were convicted and--but they're now all out of prison. Is that right?

MR. DREW DOWDLE: Correct. Correct.

MR. JACKMAN: And, Giovanni, you as a lawyer in the series, you take a very powerful role in terms of confronting your own clients about this, a cross-examination you do of them when they want to testify, bringing up some of the bad stuff. I'm kind of interested to know what your preparation was in terms of who you consulted with now that you're playing--you're not creating a character. You're basing yourself on one. So did you talk to Dan Cogdell? Did you talk to David Thibodeau? Did you talk to Gary Noesner? How did you--how did you do this?

MR. RIBISI: I spoke--

MR. JACKMAN: How you do deal with that?

MR. RIBISI: I have no idea. I'm still trying to --

[Laughter]

MR. RIBISI: Yeah. So Dan Cogdell, the criminal defense attorney that I was portraying, was incredibly supportive of this project. The first conversation that I had with him was this is just not going to be what you expect, and I'm not going to fulfill anything that you might want this to be and yada yada. And he just didn't really care. He was just--he was familiar with the material. He had read the scripts and was just so happy that this story was being told, because it was this--the whole trial was a passion of his and something that represented in ideology.

He was specifically defending Clive Doyle, and at first, he was very much disinterested and had wanted nothing to do with it until he met with Clive Doyle in the hospital, who was still recovering from the siege, and Clive was trying to communicate to him and was just really physically and emotionally shattered. He had lost one of his daughters in the fire, and it was just--it was just awful.

And it was--and so, you know, when you look at something like this, I think as a criminal defense attorney, one of the reasons--and I could be wrong about this, but it was something that I could hook into--was the idea of fortifying or substantiating the ideology that everyone has the right to a defense in this country. And, you know, I don't--again I think the limited series, the second season that we did, doesn't want to necessarily take on a very strong political view. I mean, it does have a viewpoint, but it doesn't--it wants to just, more or less, pose the argument.

My character was on the side of the argument that no matter what the crime is, you are innocent until proven guilty, and as an American citizen, you have a right to a defense. And this was the thing that I think is so specific to Dan Cogdell and most criminal defense attorneys. And so it was an interesting thing because, yeah, I mean, he's had to defend, you know, all the stories and the dinners that we had together. He's had to defend some pretty shady people that were there. It's just patently clear. But at the end of the day, this is what our legal justice system is--it's how it's made up.

And so now I'm just sort of talking. I'm sorry. [Laughs] I was like--I hope that answered your question.

MR. JACKMAN: That's all right. I mean, you had a great line which was--you said to the clients, "I don't think you're guilty of this charge, but you're not innocent either."

MR. RIBISI: Right.

MR. JACKMAN: And that'll be my final spoiler for the show. Sorry, guys.

We have another audience question that I wanted to slide in here quickly from Howard Weiss from Virginia who asks, "What has been the most lasting impact of Waco on U.S. history?" I would add that Donald Trump recently had a rally in Waco, and, John Erick, I'm wondering if you think that between Trump's followers and the January 6th insurrection and Waco, what does that tell us about the United States in 2023?

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Yeah. I mean, I would say Waco, to some extent, was the breaking point where America suddenly started to have two histories being written at the same time, and depending on which side of an event you were on, you saw things from this, you know, point of view or that point of view.

And, you know, throughout this, Drew and I have really tried to--you know, most of the books or, you know, documentaries you see on Waco, you can tell very, very quickly, you know, they think this side was good and this side was evil. And very early on, we said we don't want to do that. We don't want to--we want to see the--you know, the human beings on both sides of a conflict and do an--you know, a thoughtful analysis of that conflict from a human standpoint not a, this side is right and this side is wrong and try to show, you know, problems on both of those sides and mistakes, not shy away from those.

But I'd say--I'd say Waco--you know, our history has really started to separate at that point.

MR. JACKMAN: Drew, throughout the show, we see Timothy McVeigh preparing for what we know would become the Oklahoma City bombing. I'm not sure he has a whole lot of lines in the show. He's moving around a lot. But do you plan on continuing the series to focus on his story?

MR. DREW DOWDLE: It would be an interesting continuation. There's no question about it, and I think, you know, the aftermath of Oklahoma City as it relates to his trial is a very interesting story. And so, you know, we'd love to. It's up to the kind folks at Showtime, I guess.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, it sort of piled on to Waco and became a rolling thing, and now April 19 is an important date in those folks' lives.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: I would also say that Timothy McVeigh and the world he was connected to--and I know, you know, from a prosecute prosecutorial standpoint, it makes a lot of sense to try him individually and to, you know, not look at conspiracy charges. But I think the world that he was embedded in and was part of is worth exploring quite a bit more, and I think he, you know, played the role of folk hero to a lot of people, which is extremely distressing. And I think that's a story that deserves a lot more attention.

MR. JACKMAN: And you did explore Elohim City and the White racist movement to some extent in the aftermath, and I could talk about that a lot more, but unfortunately, that's all the time we have today. And so, Giovanni Ribisi, John Erick Dowdle, Drew Dowdle, thank you so much for joining us.

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Thank you.

MR. RIBISI: Good to see you guys.

MR. DREW DOWDLE: Really appreciate it.

MR. JOHN ERICK DOWDLE: Thank you.

MR. JACKMAN: And thanks to all of you for tuning in today. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com to find more.

I'm Tom Jackman. Thank you for joining Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

