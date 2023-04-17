The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Vladimir Kara-Murza’s wife and defense attorney react to his formal sentencing

By
April 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Press Freedom in Russia: The Detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET Headshot of Vladimir Kara-Murza

Register for the program here.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Russian political activist and Washington Post columnist, has been imprisoned in Moscow since April 2022 – accused of treason after criticizing the war in Ukraine. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET for a conversation with his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and his defense attorney, Vadim Prokhorov, immediately following his formal sentencing to discuss his case, his current detention and the future of free speech in Russia.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan
Loading...