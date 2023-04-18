The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The role of technology in building inclusive workplaces

By
April 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Tech at Work: Inclusion on Tuesday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Register for the program here.

Technology has helped break down barriers for women in the labor force by paving the way for flexible work structures and new entrepreneurial opportunities. On Tuesday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Rosanna Durruthy, vice president of global diversity, inclusion and belonging at LinkedIn, and Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO of Catalyst, join The Washington Post’s Danielle Abril to discuss the role of technology in building inclusive workplaces and the future of gender parity at work.

Lorraine Hariton

President & CEO, Catalyst


Rosanna Durruthy

Vice President, Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, LinkedIn


Content from ADP

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Women and Inclusion in the Workplace

In a segment presented by ADP, Chief of Product Inclusion Giselle Mota discusses how the trend of product inclusion and data can help close the gaps of inequalities and create opportunities for women in the workplace.

Giselle Mota

Chief of Product Inclusion, ADP


