Mexico’s climate goals, energy policies and relationship with the U.S.

By
April 20, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live This is Climate: Mexico on Thursday, April 20 at 10:15 pm. ET

Mexico’s intensifying heat waves and droughts underline the impact of human-induced climate change across North America. On Thursday, April 20 at 10:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. Mexico City time, Washington Post Live travels to Mexico City to speak with the secretary of foreign affairs Marcelo Ebrard about the country’s climate goals and other top policy issues. Nuevo León Gov. Samuel García and Yucatán Gov. Mauricio Vila will also discuss the impact of climate change on their states, how to protect vulnerable communities and the role of the clean energy economy in the future.

Marcelo Ebrard

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs


Yucatán Gov. Mauricio Vila


Nuevo León Gov. Samuel García


