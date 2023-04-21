Transcript: This is Climate: Mexico

Gift Article Share

MS. SHERIDAN: [Through interpretation] Good afternoon to each and every one of you and good evening. I’m Mary Beth Sheridan, I’m the head of The Washington Post correspondence in Mexico and I’m delighted to see each and every one of you here. And I have the great pleasure to welcome to Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign affairs minister. Thank you so much for taking the time to be with you.

MIN. EBRARD: [Through interpretation] Good evening, everyone, and thank you for the invitation.

MS. SHERIDAN: Of course, we're starting with the topic of the climate. So, Mr. Minister, during the visit to India, you said that it was a maximum priority to accelerate the energy transition in Mexico, because everything is changing faster than what we thought of. And of course, this government came with a very strong commitment of strengthening the industry, the most traditional industry, the state industry, PMICs [phonetic], the CFE, the power energy company. So, this change is faster than what we thought of.

MIN. EBRARD: [Unclear] we have a similar challenge. All the countries have to change a turbine of a plane and continue flying. You have to do both things at the same time. And what is known is that the goals that we have set forth, together with the United States and Canada in particular, we have to say that John Kerry has been a key factor our more ambitious goals. And as a result, aside from what is convenient to this energy transition, it's also a topic of survival of our industry and our capability to export because we cannot turn face from the changes that are happening in the U.S. and Canada, of course.

MS. SHERIDAN: And we've also spoken about these ambitious goals, that you’re going to require an investment of around 48 billion U.S. dollars. Where is this money coming from?

MIN. EBRARD: Well, we're going to have public investment and private investment alike. That is what we have to do. There's no other way of doing this. However, this is a figure that is reachable, that is attainable. These are not figures that are out of our reach, and they're not out of the reach of our country. And right now, we're going to have to multiply. But the solar plant in Port of Bonito that is being manufactured is going to start in this government and it's going to be in the next three governments.

So we are working now on the financing model of these three plants, three mills or plants [audio distortion] country.

MS. SHERIDAN: And you've also said and spoken that there is the support on behalf of the United States. Up to what point have you reached an agreement in these conversations?

MIN. EBRARD: We are reaching very far. We're working together with the John Kerry team, and we are working with them for the expansion that is just mentioned. And we're going to have to add private investment, because private investment is going to play a key role in this expansion.

MS. SHERIDAN: And talking about the private investment, and now there is a huge controversy right now in the framework of the U.S.-Canada and Mexico trade agreement, as you know, these countries, the USMCA, these countries say that Mexico favors the domestic industry, the state industries, that is not giving the same level that could even reach a panel, a kind of a dispute resolution with the first partners or among the first trade partners in Mexico. So how are you going to face or how Mexico is going to face this?

MIN. EBRARD: I would say first of all the panels are good news in North America, because before that we didn't even have panels. So right now, having a panel works, first of all, as something more fair to solve the differences; and secondly, is very powerful. So, we don't have to reach to a missed agreement. So, in the panel, if you don't reach agreement dependent, the panel--the design of the panel is avoided, you know, to have it, because you reach agreements before. That is why you have chats and you have series of previous sessions and meetings. And of course, in the case, for example, of the panel regarding energy that are for topics that are being incurred upon, I would say that the likelihood to reach an agreement is quite high before you reach a panel.

MS. SHERIDAN: Of course.

MIN. EBRARD: That is my forecast, because the incentives are very high. And on the other hand, the mere fact that Mexico increases its NDCs from 22 to 35 percent, the reduction is going to bring you to more than two-fold your clean energies, you're--the generation of clean energy in Mexico. You're talking about 80 gigas, at least, and that means that the size of your market, to call it somehow the--of clean energy grew two-fold and your need of a private investment grew two-fold. So therefore, the original terms of the panel changed.

MS. SHERIDAN: Did you feel there is interest in this part of these private investors, the--given the difficulties that have taken place with all the licenses, et cetera?

MIN. EBRARD: Well, we have a very good investment in several fields related to energy. For example, liquefied gas, LP, Mexico is going to be one of the main exporters of LP in the next three years if everything is on its way. And so liquefied gas and all that is private investment. So let me tell you that I would say that, as far as what I could anticipate, they see an increase in private investment in the next few years because of these decisions that are in synchrony with the decisions U.S. is taking regarding so we don't reach more than 1.5 degrees in the middle of the century.

MS. SHERIDAN: And talking about these commitments of not increasing the--to reaching this 35 percent, so this, of course, means a commitment. This is also for the 2030. And how--

[Overlapping speakers]

MIN. EBRARD: Well, of course [unclear], yes, you cannot say we are going to do it in 2060.

MS. SHERIDAN: You have to do it now.

MIN. EBRARD: Yes, of course.

MS. SHERIDAN: And how can you ensure these commitments continue? Because of course, we have a new government and there's going to be a new government regi--

[Overlapping speakers]

MIN. EBRARD: The cost of changes, something like this, would be huge. The government, I would say they would say "No." [Unclear] reduce the percentage. No, very likely they will increase the percentage because their region, the region where we’re at with our main trade partners that are, of course, United States and Canada and the European Union, the standards are very high. They are our strategic partner, so we could not have any margin to reduce the number the other way around. We're going to increase it further later on.

MS. SHERIDAN: Okay. And as you said before, you're going to have to start immediately because these are huge ambitions. And aside from the solar plant of Sonora and also the plant for an [unclear] installation or a wind energy installation in Oaxaca, what else is coming or what else can you see?

MIN. EBRARD: Well, here we have to see the hydroelectric plants in Mexico. Let me tell you that you have an important lag in the generation of clean energy that could increase. You have wind energy investments that have been published by the CFE in Oaxaca. And this is going to happen in this administration. Between this year and next year, we already have--these are federal property. So, you don't have to negotiate the land because the land is given. It’s federal lands. So you have the capture of methane by Pemex and the new methane commitments that Mexico adopted that were proposed by John Kerry recently, a few months back. So, I would say that the truth is that now we're in a stress of time in order to comply with what we have agreed to do. And we're going to honor to do from now until there's a change of president.

MS. SHERIDAN: So now we'll go into another topic. There's so many topics in the bilateral agreements. So of course, right now, it is so important. The topic of fentanyl is a huge priority in the United States. However, what we can see is that between the two countries, it's been very difficult to reach agreements. To the basic things like, for example, if Mexico is an important producer of the synthesis of fentanyl, so how do you explain that there's these different perspectives in a topic that is so important?

MIN. EBRARD: Well, I think that you have two parts, like in other topics. One part is, how are you going to reduce substantially the--everything that is the different types of derivatives? And I was telling you that right now, there is chloralhydrate sold with methamphetamines, et cetera, et cetera. They are new. So even the speed of changes of this product is just surprising.

So, the question is, how are we going to reduce the arrival of chemical precursors to Mexico in the United States? Mexico has more controlled substances than the United States. And one of the first things that we agreed in the meeting is let’s have the same list. And the UN has 33. We have 82. And Canada has like 38. And U.S. has I don't know how many. But there's a first point where we don't even have the same list of precursors of what do we want to control.

The second one is the three countries are reviewing less than 5 percent of the load. You cannot review more because of the mere fact that there's thousands--in fact, thousands of containers going through our borders. So now we're going to improve the system to concentrate in the precursors of the list that I just mentioned.

So the race is--the idea is to substantially reduce the precursors from Asia to America and in America, amongst the countries. So, this is what we agreed upon. So, we have a public management of the topic. Who's to blame? I can tell you that fentanyl is a pandemic, because it's sold in every corner. So, there was a famous case, I don't know if you recall, with Purdue Pharma, and all of that. However, what do we win by blaming others and staying there? You can produce--for example, a DEA agent said 80 percent is produced in Mexico. Can you prove it? And I don’t think it's true, even if it is--so let’s not say this thing. This is strategic error. Let's--we're going to get divided. We want to join forces. So, if we persevere, if we show the progress we have and we win multiple trials, we're going to have good results. That is a path I am going to work on, and that's why we have an understanding.

MS. SHERIDAN: Of course, this [unclear]. And then at this point, we're in a very unusual point. There's politicians in the United States that are even suggesting and appealing to the use of the military force of the United States to attack these labs or to--and other things. Do you worry that in the Republican Party there's a growing number of politicians that are talking about this idea?

MIN. EBRARD: We are busy, and we would never allow something like that to happen. I told somebody the other day, "Over my dead body." But don't think this is a declaration that is simple. But these types of things, I don't think that nobody in this room would allow that to happen.

And secondly, I don't think it's viable either. Because this is a topic to say Mexico is to blame and therefore we're going to have to send our forces from the U.S. to Mexico? But out of the conference, they could have asked the senator, how are you selling fentanyl in the corner or via internet?

For example, another agreement we reached in this meeting is working with Facebook and Google and TikTok, et cetera, and now, Elon Musk. I haven't spoken about it, but I'll see it next time about Twitter. But in particular, all social networks, all social media, the sale of fentanyl and derivatives, let's deal with what we are implementing with terrorism. So, if we come with an ISIS message, we will locate it, we isolate it, and we remove it from the network. So why don't we do it with somebody that is selling fentanyl? And that is another of the agreements that are feasible to implement. And we're going to have a social debate where you're going to promote ethics and responsibility, and then we're going to avoid to a to--not to put aside the joint efforts that we're doing, because then what would be the message?

MS. SHERIDAN: [Unclear] the election? So, what is the message we are going to convey to our people? I mean, what is the reaction in Mexico? But I do not know if--what is the reaction in Mexico if a military act from the U.S. against these labs? What would happen?

MIN. EBRARD: I don’t think that it can be done. It’s not feasible, because you would destroy in one act all the cooperation between Mexico and the United States in security reasons, and I don't think this is reasonable for no type of government. I see it as a campaign resource. But as an option of real policy? I don't see it. And this would have huge implications. And in Mexico is the main trade partner of the United States or vice versa, can you imagine a measure of this type, what it would bring as a consequence?

And on the other hand, you have a community of 38 million of people in the United States that are Mexican in origin. So it is not--it is not very simple to make a decision of that nature. I don't think it's impossible, but I see it as very unlikely.

MS. SHERIDAN: There’s another discussion about the possibility of a legislation that has been proposed calling the drug trafficking groups as terrorist groups, as foreign terrorist groups.

MIN. EBRARD: And that would be connected to the same but even though legally you wouldn't have the same repercussions and I see it as very unlikely because it hasn't been the first time it's been proposed. It's been proposed and they've been doing this for a long time. And the other thing is that what are you going to do with fentanyl in the United States? What are you going to do with the distribution of fentanyl in the United States? And that would be the first question we would have to ask ourselves.

MS. SHERIDAN: Yes. But then would it have an impact, this assignment would have an impact if that legislation were to be approved?

MIN. EBRARD: It would have a negative impact in the bilateral relationship, but we would not have a military intervention. That, I don't think it could happen, because that would be a fracture between Mexico and the United States. There would be a huge fracture.

MS. SHERIDAN: Why, can you imagine? Can you imagine that they send you military forces?

MIN. EBRARD: No, no, if this legislation were to be approved, because it's an announcement in that direction. It’s going to have a negative impact, I believe. That would be my forecast. And that is going to give you better results? No. That's the worst thing. You have a high cost and it's not going to give you good results. You’re going to have very poor results if that were to be approved, because the following day, you're going to have--continue having fentanyl in the street, or at least a derivative of it.

MS. SHERIDAN: So do you feel there's going to be a resolution about that debate now that if you produce or not fentanyl in Mexico--or produce fentanyl?

MIN. EBRARD: It depends. There is a big confusion about what type of fentanyl. There's a great confusion about the topic. There's many substances that are circulating that are called fentanyl. And there's different types of processes. Some are very complicated, and complex. And I would say that the fentanyl precursors, as far as we know, are not produced in Mexico, most of them, as far as our knowledge reaches. So, this is a topic of controlling the trade that comes to Mexico. That is why I started with the containers, at least so far.

MS. SHERIDAN: Okay. Yes. And on a different topic, migration, is there a concern on behalf of the U.S. government that now they're going to raise the Title 42, that there could be a wave of migrants, so that is a measure that will allow the United States to kick out people that are asking asylum for health reasons? So, how's Mexico being prepared for this moment?

MIN. EBRARD: And what we see that has worked in the time that I've been in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where we have to see these topics, as well as the economy and others, and why their relationships with the United States. So, what I've seen also is their--the strategy with Biden regarding Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguan people and Bolivian people, that is opening a procedure, a regular procedure where you can ask for a request. And they tell you what you have to do, what are the requirements, and they answer to you if you can come. So, they've come to the U.S., for example, more than 34,000 people through the system. And that has caused the incentive to put yourself in hands of--in the black market that tells you that you're going to get there with great uncertainty, it kind of breaks apart and plunges. That is the only measure that has had such a huge impact in such little time. This was a notable drop. So I don’t know if the Biden administration is going to take this experience for what's coming next in the month of May. And Mexico still is going to have--let's say we have a permanent table.

We're also talking with Guatemala and Honduras and El Salvador. And of course, we're going to try amongst all of us to have the most intelligent possible reason, but we're starting with this basis, plus investments in Central America. Mexico is invested in Central America. We presented the report. It’s very interesting. And the investment in the zones where we have greater flows towards Mexico has had meaningful impact with regards to the flow--the migration flow towards our country. We already presented that.

MS. SHERIDAN: Thank you. Thank you. I'm sorry, but we're about to finish. I'm eating Mauricio’s time. He’s going to get angry.

This is a mandated question. If you are the next president of Mexico, so how would you change foreign policies towards the United States?

MIN. EBRARD: Well, towards the United States, I will try to consolidate a very important scaffolding that we've been building that goes from the panel's all the way to having a security problem with an "immigration plan" [phonetic] amongst both countries and expanded to many other fields. For example, trying to do synchrony in the investment like make an infrastructure investment decision. Something else I'd like to fix is there's more or less 280,000 students that are brilliant from several countries in Asia, China today in the best universities in the United States, and in Mexico, we have 15,000. So there’s a huge field--a huge field of action there and connection and liaison over educational institutions held in this research with the best institutions in the United States. That is what I think that we could achieve.

MS. SHERIDAN: Fantastic. So, Mr. Counselor, thank you for being with us. And we are running out of time.

And also thank you to all of you for being here. And my peer Kevin Sieff is going to be a few minutes to interview the governor of Yucatan. Thank you so much.

[Brief recess]

MR. SIEFF: Hi everyone. I am Kevin Sieff, "responsible" [phonetic] of The Washington Post and I am very pleased to be with the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila. Thank you so much for being with this evening to the country--

GOV. VILA: I am very pleased to be with you. Thank you for the invitation.

MR. SIEFF: And Governor, your state is the possibly the state that we can have the greater risk because of climate change. You've spoken loud about this risk and how to reduce it and minimize it. Can you tell us, how do you see the problem and what are the possible solutions?

GOV. VILA: Well, let me tell you that definitely Yucatan, climate change has turned into a reality. Just to mention to you the year 2020 where we were in the full COVID pandemic, we had, in four months, three tropical storms, two hurricanes. It was the year that more rain has been recorded in Yucatan, and this turns into a reality.

Another very important topic is that we were not able to ensure the goals that we have set for the--on the climate crisis. For sure, important extensions of Yucatan and the Yucatan Peninsula will disappear in the next hundred years. Today, the commitment we have is from the Yucatan Government is to put whatever we can and make sure that the projects generate the environmental benefit, and also an awareness in the population. Because everyone at home, at work, in our schools, we all have the opportunity of fighting against climate change. And if we can achieve it, only we work together.

MR. SIEFF: Governor, in your state, the government, the federal government, is building more than 200 kilometers of the Mayan train, one of the most important projects of the current president. Some experts say that the Mayan train is going to destroy important parts of the Yucatan--for--and so, what are you doing to minimize the environment impact the project of the Mayan train?

GOV. VILA: We have supported as in this administration but it is going to hurt the jungle. Having a fast and efficient transportation means that we'll bring millions and millions of tourists that come to the Mayan Riviera. It is a project that is going to generate economic benefits, jobs, and more. For us, looking at the environment is a priority, and the Mayan train, as you know, is going through five states. My responsibility, see what happens in Yucatan. We in Yucatan, the trace of the Mayan train is something that makes a lot of sense, and it has minimum environmental impact, because from Campeche to Maya, the Mayan train is on the existing train tracks. We are removing the old train tracks and we're putting the new tracks. And for Mérida towards Cancún, we are building onto--on the highway, and this was an area that had been already impacted. So, the environmental impact in Yucatan is minimum, and the benefit, of course, it will have with this important project--that is also important to point out and that happens many times and is not seen as a project that is not only touristic train; it is also a freight train that is going to connect the Trans-Isthmic train with the project of the Mayan train.

And I want to give you an example. A company that's installed in Yucatan that brings raw materials from "Egypt" [phonetic] is going to bring in their ships raw material downloaded in Salina Cruz and pick it up to Mexico--to Merida. They transform there this product and they can take it out there through the private [unclear] port, and what we see with this infrastructure being created is having the right opportunity that Yucatan will become a new border in Mexico, the border with the eastern coast of the United States and the majority of exports that we have in the country go to the western coast, and the southeast has this important opportunity. The southeast part is drawing back versus the north and the center of the country. They are the ones that provide to the eastern part of the United States and this is a great opportunity.

MR. SIEFF: We are in a moment in Mexico where the opposition doesn't have a very well-defined position. So, you could be a possible candidate for the presidential office. Why is there not a better opposition or better de facto position?

GOV. VILA: Let me tell you, I've always said that the governor of a state is not in a position of the president. There's many people that believe and start getting despaired and say, what about the Yucatan Governor? Why is he opposing the president? I am not in a position if the opposition is a federal representatives and has members, I as a governor have to give results to my people, to the people of Yucatan. This country has enough problems to put--stop--or shoot ourselves in the foot. If you want results, it's better to work as a team. And therefore, in Yucatan, we have a very good working relationship with the federal government, with the president, but at the same excellent relationship with 106 townhalls from all the political parties.

MR. SIEFF: And how, as governor and as a Mexican, what is your opinion about the current president? What is the good and the bad?

GOV. VILA: Let me tell you that these opinions should be left to the people, to the citizens. I am very thankful with the president because he has listened to the needs and what we've mentioned from Yucatan and what we need in Yucatan. We have, in the northern part of the country, the average income in the north is higher than the ones in the south/southeast of the country, and that has to do because [unclear]. We don't have infrastructure.

And let me give you an example. Today in Yucatan we are building two thermoelectrical centrals. So, we are expanding the Port of Progreso. We talked about the Mayan train. And the natural gas is a trigger of investment and better paid jobs. Also, [unclear] natural gas arrived in 1940 and we are in 1923 waiting for--2023 to have "non-natural gas" [phonetic]. So, I have to acknowledge in the president that there's been this wish to bring the infrastructure that's required in the southeastern part of the country to balance.

But I don't agree with everything that the president does, of course. But when there's differences, we talk about them in short, because I am fully convinced that having a good relationship and good coordination, respecting one another's rights is more advantageous from my state than having a confrontation project that maybe could be very popular in the opposition but, no question, would leave my state in a disadvantaged situation.

MR. SIEFF: I have a question about Pemex. The company generates lots of revenues for the Mexican Government, but we've seen many incidents of pollution, leaks, and other environmental problems. In the Mexican Gulf next to Yucatan, we saw a fire, a huge fire of a Pemex platform.

In your opinion, what types of reforms Pemex needs in order to extract oil avoiding these type of incidents?

GOV. VILA: The topic of hydrocarbons and Pemex, our fellow competition topics, this fire that you mentioned, they were more on the side of Campeche. In Yucatan, we have "not had" [phonetic] so much of an impact. And I feel Pemex is one of the most important companies we have in Mexico, and this is a company that requires to be more modern, but we also have to give them the tools to be able to be more modern. There has to be technology; there has to be better training. And of course, there has also to be a public investment that is productive so this company will make it. And this is a company that's an example at the national level of looking after the environment.

MR. SIEFF: And you organized a meeting this year with representatives of different countries about the environment and the climate change. Committee dodged upon the role of the private sector. Can you tell us how could you--how could the public and private sectors collaborate under this context?

GOV. VILA: Of course, my job is to be the president of what is called the GCF, the Governors for Climate and Forests. And we are a group of governors that are mainly from zones that are highly forest zones. For example, in the southeast part of the country, we have the second-largest zone in America behind the Amazon [audio distortion] the event in Mérida to exchange strategies to get to know better practices where the work of private initiative is core.

Today, in Yucatan, we are developing many projects with a private initiative, and let me give you one. This is a project that is called for "Tech4Nature" where Huawei is giving us the technology in order to have cameras, to be able to have [unclear] and monitoring in real time of the fauna of our natural reserves. What this allows us is that, with our universities, for example the Polytechnic University, were able to predict through algorithms the behavior of the animals to look at them and care for them better.

This type of initiatives we have with many other companies allow us to have the technological tools and the knowledge that many times the local governments don't have. So, for me, it is core, the participation of private initiatives, not only this topic but in decisions made at the state level.

MR. SIEFF: Your state has a very important relationship with the United States, but we're seeing the United States is going through a very agitated political situation, a president that is being accused of a crime. And how can you maintain a stable relationship with a country that is so unstable.

GOV. VILA: As they say, it happens in the best of the families, you know? So, that's what people say. We have a council head from the U.S. We have a very good relationship. The council head, we have had meetings where he has been present with the Ambassador of the United States in Mexico, Ken Salazar. But we think very much he is taking into account his support of the country.

[Unclear], we had our seventh summit. And what we are doing is working together in two core topics. Number one, how can we attract more jobs to the southeastern part of the country? We thank the American Chamber of Commerce because we have been working with them because today in Yucatan you have companies, many North American companies that are already operating.

And others are going to be coming and the topic is the work in favor of looking after the environment or looking for the preservation of the Mayan jungle. One of the most important ones is through USAID where there is an $80 million fund where the states of the southeastern part of the country are presenting projects that are specific so that people in the communities can use their natural resources in a sustainable manner and keep them. Today, what is happening in many places in the world is people say, I have all these natural resources that I can take advantage of. They don't let me use it, but they don't give me options for me to be able to work at and to be able to succeed. These projects are focused on that. For example, in Yucatan, we are working a lot in the topic of agriculture, Mayan agriculture. We are also working with local-impact projects in Yucatan, and also regional impact between Yucatan, Campeche, and Quintana Roo.

MR. SIEFF: You have also mentioned that Yucatan has enormous potential to develop projects of clean energies. How do you help--how does the federal government allow or impede these projects?

GOV. VILA: We all know how this topic has happened, the renewable energies. Yucatan is a state that has it all, to be able to be a state that is very important in this topic.

As far as my administration, in the last two years, we were able to open up three parks of wind energy and two photovoltaic. Today, in Yucatan, we are producing 25 percent of the energy we consume as clean energy from wind parks. In Yucatan, we sell energy to many companies, like Mars that is here with us. And we have other 21 projects in our portfolio that are now at a standstill. Why? Because of legal matters. They are litigating one-on-one with the electrical forums that approve. So, each of the programs is litigating one-on-one. And for sure, at some point, we are going to create a jurisprudence that will allow all of these projects to progress.

It is also important to underscore that in these 21 projects are able to concrete, the Yucatan would be the only state in the Mexican Republic and one of the few ones in the world that would be producing more clean energy from the energy that it consumes. This is a great opportunity we have in the Yucatan. And there is a drawback, but the coordinated work. And for sure, these projects are going to be able to work in the short run.

MR. SIEFF: We are about to finish. We have one more question. Yucatan oversees millions of tourists from around the world. This phenomenon has its benefits, but it also implies an impact in natural resources.

What is the message that you want to give to the tourists, the American tourists that are listening to us in livestream, the Gringo tourists?

GOV. VILA: I tell you, you are welcome. You are more than welcome. Yucatan is a beautiful place. It has a lot to offer to you and it is important to mention that, as Cancun and the Mayan Riviera, you have a North American tourist that is a young spring breaker that wants to party and have a good time in Yucatan. We have a tourism of an older age of tourism, wants to look for the Mayan culture, the cenotes, the haciendas.

So, we have started a campaign to be able to have sustainable tourism. We want to have tourism to respect our environment because we are aware of the important richness and heritage that we have. We are living in great momentum in Yucatan. I mentioned a second ago on the table, because 2021 is the year with greater economic growth in the history of Yucatan, the year that we had the greatest generation of jobs in our history in Yucatan. 2022, the year with greater foreign investment in the history of Yucatan; 2022, the year that more tourists we've received in the history of Yucatan. And if that's not enough, the safest year in our history. Yucatan in 2021 was the safest state in the country. And in 2022, we continue being so, but a reduction in crime of 55 percent. So, this causes Yucatan to be a very appealing place, not only to invest but also to visit.

And what do we have for tourists who come and enjoy Yucatan and enjoy and learn about our customs and our traditions and respect our life quality and our environment.

MR. SIEFF: Thank you so much being with us, Governor. And thank you for your answers, Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila. Thank you to all of you for being with us, also.

GOV. VILA: To the contrary, my pleasure.

