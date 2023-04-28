The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Bridging the digital divide in education, finance and health care

By
April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Digital Inclusion on Friday, April 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Register for the program here.

More than a third of the world’s population does not have internet access, excluding close to 3 billion people from today’s increasingly digital global economy. On Friday, April 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a series of conversations featuring top leaders and innovators working to bridge the digital divide in education, finance and health care.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Kristina Ishmael

Deputy Director, Office of Educational Technology


Gina Lucarelli

Team Leader, Accelerator Labs Network, United Nations Development Programme


Content from Verizon

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Policy, collaboration, and the Digital Divide

In a segment presented by Verizon, award-winning journalist Jeanne Meserve talks to Kathy Grillo, Verizon’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, about the role the private industry and public policy can play in addressing the digital divide. Over the course of this discussion, Kathy will highlight the work Verizon is doing to expand into more rural areas, ensure more people have access to digital technologies, whilst examining the role public policy can play in generating better outcomes for consumers now and in the future.

Kathy Grillo

Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs, Verizon


Loading...