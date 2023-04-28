Transcript: Digital Inclusion

Gift Article Share

MR. RYAN: Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome to The Washington Post, and thank you for joining us in person as well as those who are joining us online. Fred Ryan, publisher. More than a third of the world's population does not have access to the internet. In today's increasing digital world, access is a critical component to participating in the global economy. So today's event looks at a range of issues that have created this digital divide from the vantage points of education, finance, and health care.

We're going to be joined on our stage by several experts in each of these areas. First, my colleague Jonathan Capehart will have a conversation with Kristina Ishmael, deputy director to the Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology. Then Damian Paletta will speak with the UNDP's Accelerator Lab lead, Gina Lucarelli, and the IMF's Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli about digital finance and reaching the 1.4 billion people without access to formal banking. And finally, Paige Winfield Cunningham will talk to Drs. David Goode-Cross and Neal Sikka about how telemedicine is changing the landscape for practitioners and for patients.

But before we get started, please join me in thanking Verizon for being the presenting sponsor for today's event.

MR. RYAN: And now after this short video, Jonathan Capehart will begin the program. Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: Good morning, and welcome to The Washington Post. I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor here at The Post.

We're going to start our conversation with--about digital inclusion with Kristina Ishmael, deputy director of the Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology. Kristina, welcome to The Washington Post.

MS. ISHMAEL: Thank you so much. I'm so happy to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: So digital access is pretty fundamental to all parts of daily life and for broader participation in society. How is access to that digital life a key component of education?

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah. So in March of 2020, when the doors shut to the physical school buildings, we sent kids home and moved into an emergency remote learning situation. We realized at that point, of course, that not everyone had home access, and of course, we had been working in this space, especially within education and within educational technology, for quite some time. The FCC had been working on this prior to the pandemic as well, but it was that moment that we knew we needed that continuity of learning to continue and provide some sort of stable learning environment. And not everyone had access to do that, and so that was that moment that we have certainly looked back on and been able to provide as many resources as possible to state education agencies as well as to the local school districts and then community-based organizations as well.

And so there have been big investments to help with the home access divide, and that is exactly where we are now. And so we--through the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, we know that about 50 million households qualify for free and kind of reduced price or that stipend that they're providing through the ACP, but only 17 million households have signed up for it. So there's still that massive gap that we are trying to actively work with educators, with school districts, with those community-based organizations to help adopt that Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure that they are connected at home.

MR. CAPEHART: You said 17 million have not signed up.

MS. ISHMAEL: Have signed up.

MR. CAPEHART: Have signed up.

MS. ISHMAEL: Have signed up.

MR. CAPEHART: But how many are you hoping to sign up?

MS. ISHMAEL: Well, we would love to hit the 50 million. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: Right. So why only 17 million? What's the issue here?

MS. ISHMAEL: Awareness is a huge issue. Awareness is a huge issue. The other thing is it is a federal program, and it has a finite bucket of resources as far as the dollars. And so once the money runs out, Congress would have to appropriate and allocate more dollars towards that. So we have a lot of folks that are hesitant to sign up for something, knowing that it could possibly end. And we also have communities that don't necessarily trust federal programs and rightfully so, but we need to make sure that we are engaging with the community-based organizations to come alongside them, provide multilingual resources, because that's also another concern is that we are only providing resources in dominant languages like English and Spanish now. But we definitely need to make sure that we're as inclusive as possible.

MR. CAPEHART: So as a result of its importance, many equate digital access to being an essential right.

MS. ISHMAEL: Mm-hmm.

MR. CAPEHART: Do you agree? And if so, who's responsible for building out that infrastructure to provide access to all?

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah. I do. And that is going to be something that requires intense collaboration with multiple agencies. Again, we work very closely with NTIA, the National Telecommunications and Information Agency, out of the Department of Commerce. They're the ones that received the $65 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was signed by President Biden in November of 2021. $65 billion, it sounds massive.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MS. ISHMAEL: But we know it's not enough. So we are helping support that. The FCC also has the Affordable Connectivity Program. We know that the White House is paying attention to this, the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Again, many agencies, and we can't do it alone. So we do need those partnerships with state agencies, with the school districts, and then those community-based organizations.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Let's talk more about the $65 billion--

MS. ISHMAEL: All right.

MR. CAPEHART: --because that is a big, big number.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: Are there specific outlays for schools or other educational institutions where the funding would have substantive impact on students in their learning?

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep. So it is split. There is about 42 billion--it's so weird to say that number--$42 billion that is going towards some different programs and then about $3 billion that is going towards the state digital equity plans. And so that's where we are right now as far as impacting education, most specifically.

So states applied for this planning grant last November, and all 50 states, six territories, and almost 500 tribes applied for this and received funding to develop a digital equity plan that would ensure this home access. Whether they are learners in early learning, like I used to teach my preschool and kindergartners, to adult learners, we know that everyone needs that access. So they're in the process of developing their digital equity plans. Those should be posted by June-July by the states for public comment, and then they need to be wrapped up by October-November. And then they move into the next phase of grants that are more about the implementation and the capacity building within each state.

So education is not actually called out as a specific population, and so we've been trying to bring that forward. We work very closely, again, with the digital equity director, Angie Thi Bennett, at NTIA and saying, okay, education, please make sure that we're there.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. ISHMAEL: And so we've put out a couple of resources and introduced a lot of folks to a state broadband officer, to the educators, and to the educational agency.

MR. CAPEHART: So I just want to be--just so that I'm clear.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So this $3 billion for state equity plans--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: --and you have to--you have to go to the guys and say, hey, don't forget about education.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: So I just want to make sure I'm understanding this right.

MR. CAPEHART: You are competing with other interests over this $3 billion for the state equity plans.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay.

MS. ISHMAEL: So they are considered covered populations, and they are called out. So it includes folks that are experiencing homelessness. There are folks that are migrant workers, different populations, but education was not called out specifically. So we're trying to advocate to make sure that education is included.

MR. CAPEHART: Got it. So because of the proliferation of technology like cell phones and computers--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --and a lot of it is so intuitive, the assumption is that students are self-taught.

MS. ISHMAEL: Hmm.

MR. CAPEHART: But how are students learning digital literacy?

MS. ISHMAEL: That's a very good question. We know that there are definitely differences between someone like my generation that grew up without the internet and then halfway through my education experience got the internet. You know, remember dial-up.

MS. ISHMAEL: And so that is definitely a difference for the new generations that were born digital.

However, we also know that they are passively--like most often, passively using that technology, not necessarily actively using that for creation and collaboration. So this is something that we're working on as far as professional development for teachers to create those instances.

But digital literacy is part of the definition of digital inclusion, and that, again, comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that defined, for the first time ever, digital equity and digital inclusion. So it was codified in law, and digital inclusion is connectivity and devices, instructional content, so access to those resources--because once we take away the physical textbooks, if we can't be in the classroom, what do we have access to?--so making sure that we have access to those instructional resources, and then the digital literacy plays a huge part of that.

But it is not exclusive to the students. Of course, there are things that we can do in the classroom to ensure that students know how to navigate different types of devices and websites and the use of the technology, but we also know that given the fact that we were in the pandemic and needed that support from families and caregivers, we also know that our families and caregivers and communities need those digital literacy skills.

MR. CAPEHART: So let's talk about access--

MS. ISHMAEL: Mm-hmm.

MR. CAPEHART: --to devices, to broadband, because not all access is the same.

MS. ISHMAEL: No.

MR. CAPEHART: There are the students who have unfettered access to broadband, the technology to take advantage of it, and more importantly, the money--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --to pay for it.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: So surely, this exacerbates the digital divide. What educational advantages do those students with unfettered access have? And then we're going to talk about the folks who don't have that unfettered access.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah, yeah. The unfettered access is a really good point, and we recognize that in more affluent communities, that is where we see it. Those that are in lower socioeconomic status or free and reduced price lunch are not able to necessarily access that at all times, and then that impacts not only their ability to participate in learning, but also then that continuing learning, because we know that it does not stop after the school day.

And so we see students that do have that unfettered access being able to take advantage of programs that are available online, after school, before school, summer learning programs, things like that, and so we would like to continue, obviously, to get access to those that don't, so that they can also take advantage of those, those opportunities.

MR. CAPEHART: And so then those students who don't have unfettered access, let's say they aren't ever able to access all of those resources. What's the fear of what will happen to that cohort of students?

MS. ISHMAEL: Mm-hmm. We're very worried about students falling behind, and we have tried--we have invested so much money through our relief dollars and brought in kind of wraparound services, whether it's community schools where we have before and after school programs, our summer enrichment programs. We can offer as many of those as possible, but when they step away from a school campus or any sort of physical place that has connectivity, we know that they automatically lose access. And so it is a concern of ours across the board, whether they are in K-12, higher education, or even adult education that they need to continue to push for ubiquitous access.

MR. CAPEHART: I have a question here that is more--like supposed to come later--

MS. ISHMAEL: Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: --but I want to ask it now because, you know, the school year is about to end.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Many districts are about to close for the summer, and many of the students in some of these districts, they're given school-provided laptops--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: --or phones or tablets--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: --which will have to be turned in.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: How much educational attainment or connection to the wider world is lost--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --without access to those devices or to the internet during the summer?

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep. So that has typically been the case, especially for school districts that have been a one-to-one. So one device per student pre-pandemic, that has been pretty consistent as far as we turn our devices in. We refresh them over the summer, make sure that they're ready to go for the next school year.

With the pandemic, we are seeing more school districts say we will take it for a week instead and be able to refresh a certain amount and then be able to give it back to students, because we also know it's not just the students that are accessing those school-issued devices. It is a loss for the entire family most often, and so we want to make sure that they are continuing to get that access. So again, we're not necessarily saying take them all away, and we're actually encouraging more school districts to say can you please continue to provide that access to those devices.

MR. CAPEHART: So we were talking a lot about what you are doing, what the Department of Education is doing, what the administration is doing, the federal government is doing about all this. I'm sitting here wondering, where's the private sector?

MS. ISHMAEL: Hmm.

MR. CAPEHART: What's the role of the private sector here?

MS. ISHMAEL: We've worked very closely with some of the largest internet service providers, and so has the White House as far as getting commitments from the ISPs to be able to provide those packages that fall within the $30 range that is part of the Affordable Connectivity Program. So if you are not familiar with that, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a $30 stipend. That is the easiest way to describe it. If you are on tribal lands, it's up to $75 a month.

So you apply for this. If you qualify for services such as Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP benefits, or in our case for education, free and reduced price lunch for our students, then you automatically qualify for this program. Again, this is that awareness building. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah. I didn't know about this.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah, yeah. Exactly.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean, I don't have kids in school.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So I wouldn't know about it, but--

MS. ISHMAEL: That's okay.

MR. CAPEHART: --I'm sure there are lots of people who are watching--

MS. ISHMAEL: Right.

MR. CAPEHART: --online right now who don't realize this.

MR. CAPEHART: Say that again? Tech--

MS. ISHMAEL: Tech-dot-ed--

MR. CAPEHART: --dot-ed--

MS. ISHMAEL: --dot-gov--

MR. CAPEHART: --dot-g-o-v.

MS. ISHMAEL: --dot-g-o-v-slash-ACP.

MR. CAPEHART: --slash-ACP.

MS. ISHMAEL: We have all the information there for you.

MR. CAPEHART: Go on. Sorry.

So like they've eliminated as many obstacles as possible, and that has been a commitment that the private sector has made for a lot of--for our--excuse me--for these households that would qualify.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm sitting here wondering, and I don't know. I don't mean to put you on the spot, but how much of the--how much of the country actually has access to broadband?

MS. ISHMAEL: That's a really good question. I would say that the FCC has the most current data on that. They've released a broadband map that is also kind of crowdsourced. You can actually go out and look at your connectivity rate wherever you may be. If you have a mobile device or if a laptop, you can actually then inform them if it is accurate or not accurate. And so the FCC has that map with more specific numbers.

So you mentioned a moment ago that you were an educator--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: --before you joined the Department of Education. If I remember right, you said kindergartners?

MS. ISHMAEL: Preschool, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Preschool.

MS. ISHMAEL: And kindergarten, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Preschool and kindergarten. Okay. As an aside, which was easier? The preschoolers or the federal government?

MS. ISHMAEL: So much so. I am incredibly grateful for my classroom experience. It helps inform any of the policy that we're doing within our office but then also the policy across the entire agency. For example, you know, talking with my colleagues in the Student Privacy Policy office, we are very concerned about who has access to student data right now, and they are working on some new kind of regulations around language for FERPA, if you're familiar with that. And we had the conversation. Gosh, it's been well over a year ago where they said here's what we're thinking, and they presented the language. And I was like, okay, so if I were teaching kindergarten, this is how I would interpret that. And they were like, oh, no, no, no, no, no, that's not what we were thinking. I was like, okay, this is how I would interpret that as a practitioner. And so it's those types of instances that I'm like mm-hmm, yep, very grateful for my experience. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: You know, you just said something that, again, I did not realize. When you're giving a tablet to a student--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: --all of their--the data--what they're searching and what they're doing, the data is going somewhere. Can you talk a little bit more about the concerns about access to student data?

MS. ISHMAEL: Sure. So FERPA--if you're familiar with HIPAA, that is for medical purposes; FERPA is for education purposes--was actually signed, I believe, in 1972, long before--

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MS. ISHMAEL: --educational technology or technology used in any sort of classroom. We were looking more at paper-based records and who had access to those.

Now we have to consider educational technology and who has access to that. So many school districts--in fact, I believe the current data shows--according to LearnPlatform, shows 1,400 ed tech tools on average for a school district. Uh-huh, 1,400. Many of them do the same thing.

MS. ISHMAEL: So we have to make sure that we are being very conscious of our student data that is part of that. So that means that those ed tech tools have access to things like student information, the first name, the last name, to be able to use different accounts. I used a program whenever I was teaching kindergarten that helped with reading, and so each one of them had their own name, their own username that they would click the button on and then go on and do their reading and practice for like reading fluency. And so that means that they had access to it, and so we have to be very careful as far as how we are having those conversations. It requires us to really look at terms of service when we are going to procure the actual technology itself and making sure that we're not giving away too much personally identifiable information, or PII.

MR. CAPEHART: So in the two minutes or so we have left--

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: --I'm a genie, and I'm going to grant you one, one wish.

MS. ISHMAEL: Oh.

MR. CAPEHART: If there is one thing you could do, if I indeed were a genie and I can make this happen, what's the one thing you would do right away to effect change, however you define it--

MS. ISHMAEL: Mm-hmm.

MR. CAPEHART: --in the work that you're doing?

MS. ISHMAEL: Ooh. I think we need--it's the infrastructure. The infrastructure has to be there in order for us to get through that digital equity and that make sure that everyone has access, and it's not just access at schools. It's access at home. And so, again, the FCC and NTIA are working on the physical infrastructure, the actual fiber that we can run to native populations, more rural areas, and so it has to be the infrastructure. Like If I could magically do that, the pipes are already in the ground. Everyone's connected.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. So we've got a minute and 45 seconds left.

MS. ISHMAEL: Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: Then what's the next thing?

MS. ISHMAEL: The next thing is time for our professional--like educators to learn and practice with the tools to make technology-enabled learning happen.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. You get a third.

MR. CAPEHART: Kristina Ishmael, deputy director of the Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology, thank you so much for being here today.

MS. ISHMAEL: Yeah. Thank you so much.

MR. CAPEHART: And don't go anywhere, either in this room or watching online, because my colleague Damian Paletta will be here shortly with our next guest. Stay with us.

MR. PALETTA: Good morning. I'm Damian Paletta, deputy business editor here at The Washington Post, and welcome. Joining me now to talk about digital inclusion, finance, and the global economy are the United Nations Development Program's Gina Lucarelli and the International Monetary Fund's Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli.

Gina, Tommaso, thank you so much for joining us.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Thank you.

MR. PALETTA: Gina, I was going to start with you. Part of the work that you do with your team at UNDP is you work on solving some of today's most pressing issues through innovative strategies, and one issue that you've worked on is reaching the unbanked populations of the world, something that we've been talking about as a global community for years. Start us off by talking about the challenges with reaching the unbanked populations and how digital access is a potential solution to these issues.

MS. LUCARELLI: Well, thank you so much and really great to be here on behalf of the United Nations Development Program, which for those of you who don't know, we're part of the United Nations. We accompany governments on their quest to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, and we've also doubled-down on financial inclusion and innovation as ways forward.

So I was talking to our team, what we've--in South Sudan a bit recently, and they were talking to me about some work, a very small-scale experiment that they've done in a remote border town where there are no roads, no electricity, you know, no banks. What they do have is mobile phone coverage and this village savings mechanism, that what women do is they put whatever money they have together in a box called "sanduk" in Arabic, and they basically loan it out based on who they decide needs it and at what interest rate, et cetera.

What our UNDP Accelerator Lab team did is go in and study the process, study the community practice, the sort of grassroots practice, digitize it, and now the mobile money company--the one mobile money company in Sudan, m-GURUSH, has taken the insights from this very small-scale experiment and now scaled it up to build out commercial mobile wallets for village savings groups as a new service offering. So you can see sort of this is how--this is how you can take a situation where people don't have bank accounts, they don't have access to internet, they can't borrow, they can't save, they can't do transactions. In fact, they tell me to do a transaction, you'd not only have to send money to Khartoum but to Cairo in some cases. So it's a massive cash-based economy. You've got trucks of cash being driven around, wildly unsafe for fires, for theft, for everything else.

And so what we're trying to explore is if taking cash out of the equation and using this mobile money transactions can help people grow businesses and foster entrepreneurship.

MR. PALETTA: Tommaso, the IMF looks at these issues from a macroeconomic perspective. I think by one count, more than a third of the global population has never even used the internet. And yet over the last three years, the shift to digital banking has been very dramatic and swift. So who's being left behind? As a lot of places make progress, are there countries that are being left behind in areas that we should kind of focus on to bring them up to what the rest of the world is doing?

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Yeah, absolutely. The environment looks very, very heterogeneous. Some countries are much more advanced, some very, very far behind. South Sudan--you were just speaking of South Sudan--has 6 percent of the adult population with bank accounts. That's extremely low. That's on the very low end.

In the same category of low-income countries, Uganda has a banking sector penetration of about 66 percent, so a lot of variation, a lot of variation within countries, between different groups, but also between countries.

And when we think about financial inclusion, it's important to think about this at the micro level, so to think about people who have access to payments, who have access to saving mechanisms, and then from there--that's the first step of the ladder--from there get access to credit and insurance, managing risks, right, very, very important. So that's the micro approach.

But then there's a macro approach that thinks about the differences between countries, and we speak about the digital divide. And that's what we're trying to bridge, and I think the IMF has an important role to play in this space. A lot of the problems with the digital divide comes down to capacity, sufficient capacity to leverage technology, to regulate technology, and to create an environment where the private sector is incentivized to provide solutions.

So the IMF, through its capacity development programs, tries to help countries build sufficient capacity to deploy, regulate, and create a positive environment. So this means going to countries, working with governments directly, bringing countries together to facilitate peer-to-peer learning, and working with other organizations such as the World Bank, UNDP, and others to facilitate the funding of projects.

MR. PALETTA: Tommaso, I just want to follow up on that too because I think the micro versus macro component of this is so interesting. On the one hand, it's great to help a family, a village, get the access they need to get to the next level, to, you know, expand what they need. But on the other hand, how do we convince countries and communities that there's a great macroeconomic benefit to helping, you know, not just one village, but 12 villages or a hundred villages, a hundred communities, town, cities? How do we understand what the macroeconomic benefit of this is if we can scale it out?

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Yeah. So very clearly, we've shown that financial inclusion is good for growth.

MR. PALETTA: Mm-hmm.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: So growth benefits. Why? Because you're bringing in more people into the economy. You're allowing people to smooth consumption. You're allowing people to manage risks. So it's good for growth up to a certain--there are decreasing returns to scale, of course.

One of the reasons why there are decreasing returns to scale is because greater access to credit can undermine financial stability if credit grows too quickly without the proper regulatory environment. So we have to be very careful to manage that.

Other attributes of financial inclusion, so access to payments and to savings, of course, do not undermine financial stability at all, but it's really the credit provision that we have to be careful about.

MR. PALETTA: And, Gina, I was wondering if I could ask you. So you--I mean, what you described in South Sudan is fascinating, but I imagine each community, each area poses its own challenges. Is there a way to scale some solutions to other countries, or do you really have to be creative in every single situation?

MS. LUCARELLI: Well, I think the first principle you need to do, particularly with digital inclusion, is--the mistake you can make is thinking that, you know, sort of the ones and zeros of computers are going to, you know, lift us all out of poverty and empower women and, you know, get us on a more sustainable path, right?

MR. PALETTA: Educated, yes.

MS. LUCARELLI: Obviously that's not the case. So what we try and do is really learn from communities themselves, right, understand the practices that govern things. So in the case of South Sudan, understand what are the savings practices, what are--what's there to actually build on and then take it from there. So it's about, you know, people closest to the problem are closest to the solution. Learn from them. See what they're already doing to solve their problems, because they're probably already--they're impatient. They're not waiting for, you know, all of us to come and sort of deliver them out of poverty. They're taking action.

Then you've got to take it and extract those, you know, heuristics and rules of thumb, and what is it that we can learn from the village savings mechanism in South Sudan and take to Senegal, and what can we learn from Kenya's experience with mobile money and actually build on that so that we--so that we, yes, take the benefits, but also learn the mistakes.

So the idea of peer-to-peer learning is really key. You've got to solve the problems closest to where they are, but then sort of facilitate that, you know, exchange learning.

The good thing about the digital age, of course, is that, you know, there's a big default on open-source sharing and creative commons, and so there's this focus on, you know, we can still make money off of ideas that are shared freely, right? And that's something which is very promising. So that's something where, you know, you can build digital platforms that can be used in one country and then with a couple of tweaks here and there can be used elsewhere.

MR. PALETTA: Tommaso, I think during the pandemic, we saw the kind of global community rally to help a lot of developing countries when it comes to health care, you know, vaccine access and that sort of thing, and it was quite noble to see how everyone came together. I wonder if you think that spirit can be shared with digital inclusion. You know, is there a way that countries can understand that in, you know, health care, food, things like that are seen as basic human rights--housing--but digital inclusion could also be something that should be possibly seen as a human right as well? How do you feel about that, and how can the global community come together to help develop that?

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Yeah. I mean, I completely agree, and I think the IMF has--again, as I was saying before, has an important role, and we try to facilitate that exchange.

MR. PALETTA: Mm-hmm.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: We try to facilitate the peer-to-peer learning between countries. We try to facilitate the agreement on certain standards so that, for instance, cross-border payments can be made at lower cost. So cross-border payments is an area of great inefficiency. Cross-border payment costs are in the high teens, almost 20 percent between some countries, extremely high cost. That limits commerce. It limits trade. And that's an area where countries have to come together to solve a common problem. We're starting to see that. We're starting to see, for instance, bilateral links between countries. So recently, Singapore and India have--after many years have managed to link their payment systems. So now you can make a payment in a split second between Singapore and India at basically about 3 percent cost, so much lower than before. And this is starting to spread. So this experience is starting to spread. There are several countries thinking about a common platform where they can tie their payment systems together to improve cross-border payments. So there's a lot happening.

But international organizations and standards-setting bodies have a very important role to play to facilitate both the exchange of information and lessons but also the development of common infrastructures and common standards to facilitate payments.

MR. PALETTA: Gina, we started by talking about unbanked, and it's interesting, I think, when you'd think about that term 30 years ago, you would think about a bank branch. You know, if we could just get people into banks, all their problems would be solved. Clearly, there's not going to be bank branches in all areas of the world. There might be hundreds of miles from where people live. Some folks have never maybe even been at a bank.

How does--can you just walk me through what does it mean to get someone who's unbanked into the financial system if they don't have a bank branch? What are the kind of steps that you can take to get them into the financial system in a place where they can feel safe, they can trust their money is there when they need it, but, you know, they don't have to interact, you know, with an actual bank teller?

MS. LUCARELLI: Right. I think that's critical because it's not just the physical infrastructure of building a building as a bank, but it's also how much you believe your money is safe--

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MS. LUCARELLI: --when it's there. So let me talk to you about Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a good story there, I think. We've got something promising, very, very new, but I think really, really exciting. So Zimbabwe has a largely informal economy, which means that people start up businesses. The people that work there aren't necessarily protected by labor rights or social protection, and they're probably not visible to the tax system. So it's a massive part of the economy. The informal economy is largely the economy in Zimbabwe and other parts of the Global South as well.

So you've got in rural areas, you know, less than 40 percent of people have bank accounts, right, 40 percent of adults even that have never had it. And there's a history to that, and there's a reason to that.

One of the things that we're exploring is how do you take people who have never had a bank account, you know, small-share farm holders, and get them access to formal financial services in this context of a very informal economy. So what we're exploring doing is actually using kind of the digital trails created by mobile money payments and other--coupling that with other data on weather patterns and commodity prices and basically creating kind of an alternative source of data as a proxy to determine creditworthiness.

So at UNDP, we're going to be working with Stanbic Bank on this exploratory work to see, okay, can you take people who have never had a loan in their life, so they don't have a credit history, use these alternative sources of data and assess creditworthiness and build out from there?

MR. PALETTA: Because I would think if less than 40 percent of adults have bank accounts, much higher percentage have mobile access, right? So that would--

MS. LUCARELLI: Yes. Feature phone mobile access, not smartphone access.

MR. PALETTA: Exactly, yeah.

MS. LUCARELLI: Exactly.

MR. PALETTA: Tommaso, go ahead.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: I was just going to jump in because this question of data is really, really interesting. When you and I go to a bank to get a credit, we pledge collateral, and we are very fortunate because we have collateral to pledge.

MR. PALETTA: Mm-hmm.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: But what if you don't? What if you don't have anything to bring? You might have data, and the new trend, the new possibility, let's say, is to pledge data instead of collateral, and the data might show that you run a small business. It may be very, very small, but at least it shows that you have a constant inflow of revenue. It might show what your expenses are. Again, they may be very small, but they're a little bit smaller than the revenue that you get. And with this data, you can show that you're profitable, so that's great.

On the other hand, you reveal a lot about yourself, and so there's the tradeoff between efficiency and fairness. So when we go to the store and we want to buy--I don't know--frozen pizza and beer and then we stop and think twice and say, hold on, maybe I should get water and broccoli because I can improve my credit rating, that--

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: You know, less fun. But of course, it comes down to how much information you are willing to share, how much information you have to share if you don't have collateral. So it brings up a lot of interesting dilemmas that we need to think about more broadly than just from an efficiency standpoint.

MR. PALETTA: I think this is so interesting to hear your perspectives on this, and as we talk about data, I mean, I'm wondering from the UNDP and the IMF perspective. We have to make sure that the recipients of this benefit are not being taken advantage of, right? I mean, I think there's a long history of, you know, financial programs in countries that take advantage of people who don't understand, you know, who's on the other end of the deal. So can you talk a little bit about the role that UNDP and the IMF could play in making sure that these things, these systems are set up in ways that treat people fairly, humanely, and also protect them, you know, on the other end of this, these credits?

MS. LUCARELLI: Well, innovation is, you know, naturally always going to run ahead of regulation--

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MS. LUCARELLI: --and, you know, the legal frameworks that we have. That's naturally the case. But I think the trick is, you know, having this sort of interactive relationship between where we see innovation and data and tech going and how we choose to regulate that.

What we see--what we're excited about are, you know, opportunities where you might be able to do--create what they call a "regulatory sandbox." It's like a, you know, legal experiment, let's say. So that that way, you could actually start to see, okay, as mobile money grows, one of the dangers is, of course, you know, replicating the danger of people with not a lot of money being very vulnerable to predatory lending, right?

MR. PALETTA: Mm-hmm. Exactly.

MS. LUCARELLI: So if, you know--I mean, all of us know, you know, your first credit card, the bill, the statement can be--can be a real shock, right? So what you might want to see is sort of experiments where governments can go, okay, how can we encourage, you know, startups in the private sector to innovate and create these new digital inclusion services while we also protect not only people from predatory lending but also what happens with their data? That's sort of the trick is that the experimentation and the growth in the innovation needs not only to happen in the private sector but also in the public sector as well.

MR. PALETTA: Tommaso, can you talk a little bit? I mean, I imagine that one of the challenges could be if I don't have a bank account, my parents didn't have a bank account, their parents, there's a cultural reluctance to trusting these new ideas, these outsiders coming in with, oh, just, you know, we're going to help you, give us your money, it's all going to be on your phone, don't worry. Talk about making sure you can break down those cultural barriers so that people feel comfortable, because once people feel comfortable and then the neighbors feel comfortable and then everyone can get involved, and you can build some real momentum.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you bring up the question of trust.

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Trust is very important. So I remember well an experiment in Egypt where the government required banks to open accounts for official--for government employees, and the salaries were deposited in those accounts. But the first thing that many employees did is they took their money right out of the bank accounts into cash because it was a lot safer. They didn't trust the banks to keep the money in the vault. The question of trust, right?

But I think it's important to take a step back and to think about what is very, very important here in this space is to be very clear about what the hurdles are to financial inclusion. There can be many, and once we understand the hurdles, then we can do a better job of improving financial inclusion. So we can think about supply-side hurdles and demand-side hurdles, for instance--

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: --supply-side hurdles being banks refusing to service some customers because it's too expensive, demand-side hurdles might be lack of trust or perhaps services that are too expensive, that are perceived as too expensive. So how can we tackle some of those hurdles? Then the question is private or public sector, and there's a range of possibilities. You need to access services. You need to have money. So you need an issuer of money, and you need a network over which to trade the money. Where do you place the cursor along this continuum that will separate what the private sector offers and what the public sector offers?

Different countries have taken different approaches. In some countries, the whole thing is private. Take China where you have large private companies that issue the money, that give you access to this money, and that settle it for you--Alipay, for instance--or you have in India, a public-private partnership where the public sector offers the infrastructure over which these--the money is traded, but the money is issued by the banks through private wallets. And then you have the possibility of a central bank digital currency where the state provides you with the money that you can trade, and that is a very interesting new possibility that might have very beneficial effects for financial inclusion.

MR. PALETTA: Gina, we just have one more minute, but I was wondering if you could send us out on a happy note. Talk to us about a community or a project you worked on where you saw the needle bend, you saw the community embrace it, trust what was being done, and the positive developments that came about because, you know, the digital inclusion worked.

MS. LUCARELLI: Yes. Well, I think we mentioned India before, right--

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MS. LUCARELLI: --and the transactions between Singapore and India. There's some exciting work. It's early days, and one needs to be cautious, but, you know, spices in India are big business. It's about a 300--$3 billion-a-year industry--

MR. PALETTA: Wow.

MS. LUCARELLI: --export-wise and domestically $1 billion. But the problem is that local farmers are not seeing the benefit from that, partially because they're dependent on aggregators, and it's a complex value chain where, you know, everybody takes a cut and there's asymmetric information and power, and partially because it's--you've really got to take care of those chilies and turmeric to make sure the moisture content is right at every stage of the process. And so you've got this value chain where there's many moments when things can go wrong.

Our UNDP Accelerator Lab started to work with the Indian Spice Board to look at how you might use blockchain technology to actually increase the trust along the supply chain route and create data which, through the digital ledger--digital ledger, a blockchain is immutable, right? So you can see what's happening at every stage in the value chain. They can see where things go wrong.

It's gone well so far. It's promising. It started to kind of reduce the fear of, you know, of cryptocurrency, let's say--

MR. PALETTA: Right.

MS. LUCARELLI: --and a cryptocurrency-based tech. The Spice Board is ready to take it to scale. They're going to move to eight more states and bring in, you know, more spices, cardamom and ginger are coming online. But it's encouraging because you can start to see, again, not only, you know, this reduces the burden of the Spice Board to do, you know, inspections and to go out and check that everything is going well, you might one day get to a point where farmers--we can buy directly from farmers, right, through smart contracts--

MR. PALETTA: Incredible.

MS. LUCARELLI: --and forget--and, you know, reducing that reliance on the middle man.

MR. PALETTA: Well--

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Can I have 10 seconds--

MR. PALETTA: Yeah, please.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: --to put a second smile on your face.

MR. PALETTA: Yes, please.

MS. LUCARELLI: Forty percent--40 percent of the people globally making payments digitally today did so for the first time during the pandemic.

MR. PALETTA: Wow.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: So we used to think that the future was far ahead. The future is here. There are opportunities, and I think that hopefully will put a smile on all our faces.

MR. PALETTA: Yes.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: Certainly will make work for us--

MR. PALETTA: That's excellent.

MR. MANCINI-GRIFFOLI: --and to improve financial inclusion.

MR. PALETTA: Well, what a great conversation. Tommaso, Gina, thank you so much--

MS. LUCARELLI: Thank you.

MR. PALETTA: --for joining us today. That wraps up this panel, but there's much more to come. So please stay with us. We'll be right back.

MS. MESERVE: Hi. I'm Jeanne Meserve. It is great to be with you.

We've been hearing all about today how critical connectivity is to education, to finance. We'll be hearing how important it is, of course, to health care, and what could be more critical to connectivity than industry? So I am pleased to have with us here today, Kathleen Grillo. Kathleen is senior vice president of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Verizon. Great to have you with us here today.

MS. GRILLO: Great to be here. Thanks for inviting me.

MS. MESERVE: So Kathleen, we've heard a couple of different perspectives on the digital divide, what it means. How does Verizon view this?

MS. GRILLO: Yeah. So from Verizon's perspective, everyone should have access to reliable, high-quality, affordable broadband. This is a really important priority, not just for government and policymakers, and we've heard from Kristina about the importance of that in the education space, but obviously, that's our business, right? We sell connectivity. We want to connect customers, delight our customers.

But it's really important for people to have access to broadband, to really participate meaningfully in society. So we saw that during covid--and I know you've heard about that before--millions of people, once the lockdown started, were able to continue life in some way, the way we had before, right? We could talk to our doctor. We could communicate with our families. We could watch Netflix. We could get information from the government. We could get information about, you know, vaccines online, and there was a whole group of people who did not have that ability, who--and that lack of access really deepened the isolation people who lived in rural areas felt or people at the economic margins.

We've been focusing on that issue, and me in my policy role have been focusing on that issue for a long time, but covid really brought it home, and I know we're going to talk about this later. We kicked off really a lot of activity by the federal government and the private industry to try to come with solutions to help solve the problem.

MS. MESERVE: So there's been discussion today already about some of the barriers to access. What are you doing to try to address those?

MS. GRILLO: So it's--the digital divide is obviously a complex problem. Why don't people have broadband? It's really three reasons. They don't have access, meaning it's not available in their neighborhood. They don't have a network. They can't purchase it. They can't afford it, or they don't have the digital skills to use it. So we're doing something in all of those areas.

On the access side, our 4G LTE network connects 99 percent of the U.S. population, and 4G LTE, it is fast mobile wireless service. We are rolling out 5G. So hopefully, all of you or some of you at least have that on your phones right now. And there's a really exciting innovation coming with 5G called "fixed wireless access."

So we have a product called "5G Home" that you can get--it really substitutes for traditional wired home broadband. So it's a connection that you can get between 100 and 300 megabits you can buy in your house. You just buy a box, put it in your house, and it can get you high-speed broadband, just like your cable company offers you.

So what this means for Verizon is--and I don't know if most people realize this, but we really only serve with wired broadband, our Fios product, 10 states on the Mid-Atlantic up to the East, on the East Coast. So with fixed wireless access, we can actually serve customers, high-quality, affordable broadband. It's $25 for most customers, no data caps, no contracts. And that will really help us penetrate more in rural and suburban areas where people have maybe one option or maybe no options for getting broadband.

MS. MESERVE: Yeah. How much of the country has no option when it comes to broadband?

MS. GRILLO: And it depends on who you ask. So I do think it's important, the stat I mentioned about 4G LTE. Ninety-nine percent of people can get access to, you know, pretty high-speed mobile broadband on their phone. So they can do a job application or maybe they can do homework, but, you know, it's not the kind of access that at least what we're talking about when we talk about broadband at a hundred megabits or faster. So there's about, depending on the speeds you use to measure, probably between 15- and 20 million people still don't have access, still can't purchase it and can't buy it.

MS. MESERVE: So affordability is a problem for some. What are you doing about it?

MS. GRILLO: So a lot on affordability, and a lot of this, like I said, was really kicked off post-covid. So before that, the programs or the broadband products that were available to customers, to lower-income customers were sort of tailored. They were lower speeds, lower capacity kind of tailored for that particular kind of customer, and Verizon, after covid, launched our Fios Forward Program. So this is a high-speed, 300-by-300 megabit broadband service that we offered to customers who qualified at $30 per month. So as Kristina was mentioning before, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a subsidy program that the federal government launched post-covid that gives a $30 subsidy to customers who qualify. So with a $30 high-speed, reliable broadband product and a $30 subsidy, most customers now, most of those 17 million customers that Kristina mentioned can get broadband at no cost because of this Affordable Connectivity Program.

MS. MESERVE: She mentioned how many people are eligible for that program--

MS. GRILLO: Yes.

MS. MESERVE: --but not participating in it. The figure was quite startling.

MS. GRILLO: Yes. Well, that--it was just launched, so it's relatively new. It's about--it's about a year old, and the federal government now is really launching up an information program to really make sure that people know about this and that people eligible can get access to it.

We're participating in those efforts. It's a big priority for Verizon and for my team, in particular, to make sure that people get the word out about this program and the benefits that it brings, because to get 300-by-300 megabits broadband service at no cost, that didn't happen pre-covid, and it's really a pretty historic--

MS. MESERVE: Not everyone has devices. Is Verizon assisting in some way in that realm?

MS. GRILLO: Yes. So part of our work with--we have a Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Program where we provide devices to 3 million students across the country in a really expansive program that we've had for 11 years, and that's part of that as well.

MS. MESERVE: And what about digital literacy, teaching people how to use the technology effectively?

MS. GRILLO: Yeah. That's another big priority for us. So in addition to the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, that program that we have set up--so that provides devices, connectivity, and very specialized expertise and curriculum to students--we also have a program that helps small business owners get online. So that's another really important aspect of the digital divide. To have a small business to really grow and innovate and expand, you have to have broadband access. You can't really launch a small business without it. So we have a program that provides business owners with personalized mentoring, online courses, and expertise to help them figure out how to use a high-speed connection to really launch their business. And there's 150,000 customers with that.

MS. MESERVE: So what would you say from where you sit is the biggest benefit to providing more access to these technologies?

MS. GRILLO: For consumers, you mean, or just for society? I mean, it's really everything. When you think about it, you can't really have a meaningful experience as a citizen without broadband, right? You can't get information on candidates. You can't express your First Amendment rights, your opinions on things. You can't get information from the government, not in the same way as your peers. And it really--to participate as a citizen with a meaningful life and to be healthy and vibrant, you really need broadband, and that's why we're so committed to this.

MS. MESERVE: So Washington is a very fractured place, everyone in this room well aware of it. How well are Congress, regulators and industry working together to address some of the remaining issues in this area?

MS. GRILLO: About 18 months ago, Congress passed a law called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. So this is the big law that you all know with the billions of dollars for bridges and roads, but a huge part of that is for broadband, both for access and affordability and digital equity. That was a pretty historic achievement. I mean, we had bipartisan agreement during a crisis to come up with a lot of money. $65 billion is a lot of money for broadband and these issues that we've talked about today. So that was a lot of progress. We hadn't seen something like that previous to.

And the government now is really doubling-down on implementing that. So how are we going to get that money out to the states so that providers can build networks in areas that we don't have it? And what kind of programs like Christina talked about are we going to have for schools, for libraries, for community institutions, for health care institutions to try to help use broadband in a way that's significant? That's a big deal, and so I'm encouraged. As Kristina was mentioning, there's a lot of partnership with the government on the Affordable Connectivity Program. There's going to be a lot of activity and involvement from industry on how we implement these programs.

So I've been working on these issues for probably 20 years, and we've been talking about closing the digital divide, and we get a little bit closer and a little bit closer and a little bit closer over time. But this is really our opportunity to actually do it and accomplish it.

MS. MESERVE: Sometimes with technology issues, it's clear that Congress or members of Congress don't really get it. Do you think they understand fundamentally this issue and why it's so important?

MS. GRILLO: I think they do. I think they do. Every senator has a rural part of their state, so that's one thing right there.

MS. GRILLO: Every senator has a constituency that is coming to them every day saying I need broadband. Either because they can't afford it or because they don't want to have access to it, I need programs that help people understand why it's important. I need to convince people why they need to be using it.

So I think they do, and this one, it's not as complicated as some of the other issues that Congress is dealing with right now, right? It's--everyone knows now, particularly post-covid, why broadband is important. Everyone knows that you have to invest some attention and time and commitment from the U.S. government to solve the problem.

I think, you know, there's a lot of, you know, discussion and conversation around how you do that. There are different priorities. There's different, you know, political affiliations around some of those issues. But in general, there is--I think this law shows there is a strong commitment to making a big change.

MS. MESERVE: And they put, as you mentioned, a big sum of money towards this. Inevitably, more is going to be needed, right? Do you have a guesstimate on how much more investment we need from the federal government?

MS. GRILLO: Well, I mean, hopefully, this does it. I mean, $65 billion--

MS. MESERVE: Do you really think that will be--will solve the problem?

MS. GRILLO: Well, $42 billion of it is going towards the deployment issue, like can we get it available everywhere. I think that's a lot of money. I think, you know, part of it depends on how it's implemented. Part of it depends on whether we make the right choices about how to spend the money and where we put it, who we choose to serve, things like that. So there's a lot of important gating issues, but we're pretty much through the process, and, you know, we're encouraged.

MS. MESERVE: What do you see as the remaining barriers to getting over this digital divide?

MS. GRILLO: I think, again, implementing this program in a way that makes sense, I think, will be really important to get us there. There are always going to be these very remote areas where it's really hard to build, say, a fiber network too or it's really hard to put a cell tower up. So we may need to think about how we serve those areas. Like do we use satellite services? Do we sort of--other kind of solutions in those areas?

But we're pretty close. I mean, that's one of the reasons why we wanted to have this, this event, and why I wanted to be here is this is exciting for those of us who have been working on this issue for a long time. It's exciting because we are really poised to make a big difference on how our country prepares for the next 20 and 30 years. There's a lot of discussion about global competitiveness and how can the U.S. really sustain its leadership position and technology and globally, economically. And broadband access is the way to do it, making sure every citizen has access to it and can take advantage of it.

MS. MESERVE: We haven't really addressed the regulatory side of things. Are the regulations where they need to be for the industry to make the progress it wants and needs to make?

MS. GRILLO: I think there are always changes that we--there are always ways that we can look at regulation as the industry and technology evolves. So the wireless industry is a good example, extremely competitive environment right now. You have multiple companies that are competing every day for your business and offering really high-speed, high-quality networks.

And some of the regulations were put in place, you know, at a time when that wasn't the case. So I think there are always things that we can do to update regulation and make sure that the industry is really powered in a way that it needs to be so we can serve customers and solve some of the problems that the country has.

MS. MESERVE: Final question. The biggest opportunity here, what do you--how would you define it?

MS. GRILLO: Our biggest opportunity really, I think, is the ACP, is to make sure that we keep a program in place, whether we change the structure or whether we tweak some of the numbers, but we keep a program in place that really helps those people get access to broadband who really can't afford it. If we have a significant percentage of people who aren't online and who aren't participating in our democracy through broadband, I think that's a missed opportunity.

MS. MESERVE: Kathleen Grillo, senior vice president of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Verizon, thanks so much.

MS. GRILLO: Thank you. Thank you all.

MS. MESERVE: And we're now going to hand it back to The Washington Post.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Good morning, and welcome back. I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham, deputy editor of "The 202" newsletters here at The Post, and I'm joined on stage now by Drs. David Goode-Cross and Neal Sikka, here to walk us through the opportunities and challenges with telemedicine. Good to see both of you this morning.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Thanks for having us.

DR. SIKKA: Thanks for having us.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Sikka, let's start with you. Can you just basically lay out for us, what are we talking about when we say telehealth?

DR. SIKKA: Sure. I think about telehealth as really kind of a big umbrella for how we use information communication technologies to enable health care, and under that, I think about three different kind of categories. So one is telemedicine, which is what we are most familiar with. That might be a virtual visit with your doctor, or it might be services that are moved from one location where it may not be available to another; for example, a telestroke service into a community hospital that doesn't have a neurologist available. And then I think about remote patient monitoring, which is using technologies at home to capture data, potentially send that data in to your doctor, let them look at the trends of that data, and then make changes to your care. And then the third I think about is mobility, whether that's mobile health apps or mobility of patients, and using wireless technologies to help us connect patients to the health care system.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And of course, we just came through a pandemic, which was bad but good for telehealth. Dr. Goode-Cross, can you talk a little bit about that, how you saw the pandemic change your own use of telehealth and sort of what you see, broadly speaking, in terms of usage now?

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Sure. I was someone who was not a telehealth fan prior to the pandemic, because I was not someone who thought that it provided the same level of feeling and that you would get the same outcomes. So I was reluctantly dragged into using telehealth, and it has been a boon for my practice and for our patients. Certainly, if you don't have to worry about transportation or if you can just on your lunch break go see someone, a therapist in your car, it's a lot easier and a lot more--it frees the access. It also allows folks from across the state and the region to get care, the specialized care that they need.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Have you--and I--what can you characterize for us? You know, what percentage of your visits roughly now are telehealth or virtual versus in person?

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Sure. I would say about 98.5 percent of our--I could probably count on one hand the number of clients who have been to our office. I think it's been really convenient for folks to be able to see their provider in the comfort of their own home or car or workplace or whatever.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to talk really briefly about payment for telehealth, and I don't want to get too in the weeds here, but of course, during the pandemic, there were more flexibilities in Medicare for reimbursement, and some of those flexibilities will be going away over the next two years. Any thoughts about that, where we need to get to in terms of doctors being reimbursed for telehealth?

DR. SIKKA: Sure.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And either of you can take that.

DR. SIKKA: I'll start, guess. You know, I think patients need to start thinking about telehealth as just part of getting care, and so it needs to be seamless. It needs to be considered--you know, we need to be able to provide services to patients where they want it, when they want it, how they want it, and they should think about it as a continuum so we can use telehealth to help patients make the best decisions to either they--for when they need to get in-person care.

So to enable that, we need to think about reimbursement as part of that continuum as well, and we need to make it simple, both for patients to understand that they have coverage for a visit that might happen virtually, and we need to make it simple for providers to not have to navigate a patchwork of complexity, to know that they're going to get reimbursed for services they provide virtually.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And, Dr. Goode-Cross, isn't there some--there's some new law in Maryland which has to do with reimbursement.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Well, certainly, yeah. Maryland has always allowed for telehealth visits to be paid at the same rate as an in-person visit, and it requires that insurance companies based in the state provide that at parity, right? So that's always been a boon.

And it's kind of--it depends on the--if you're talking about commercial payers, it depends on the particular payer. So our local, you know, Blue Cross affiliate does that, and some other national chains have always sponsored telehealth.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Okay. And when you see--so when you're thinking about your own practice, have you seen a new population of patients who will now get a therapy session through telehealth, whereas maybe they wouldn't have before?

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Absolutely. So our practice focuses on--I like to say that we center the marginalized. So our populations tend to be people of color, LGBTQIA folks, and also we work with a lot of neurodiverse--neuro-expansive folks and neurodivergent folks. So what telehealth has allowed those folks to do is to get the specialized care that they need. So we see folks from Frederick to the Eastern Shore in Maryland, right, and they never have to come to their office, and they get a provider who really understands their unique experience, their symptom presentation, and can provide really specialized targeted care and intervention to help ameliorate their suffering.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And, Dr. Sikka, let's talk a little bit about some of the barriers that you're seeing in terms of patients maybe using apps or just fully using the range of resources we have. What do you see with your own patients, and then what are you trying to do in terms of educating them to use these portals to use these apps?

DR. SIKKA: Sure. Well, you know, we try to use technology to engage with our patients. I think many practices--well, almost all practices have electronic health records today, and they have extensions for their patients, which are known as "patient portals." And so the patient portal gives the patient control of their health care data. It allows them to see the notes. It allows them to see their lab results. It may allow them to schedule an appointment or to request a medication refill.

But I think one of the big barriers here is that there is a digital divide, and so while we know that a significant amount of our patients have access to mobile devices or computers, tablets, et cetera, they may not possess the skills to actually navigate those portals or other health care applications that they may want to use. And so we consider that.

You know, there's kind of health literacy challenges we have with the patients engaging in their health, and then we have digital literacy challenges, how they use their devices in day-to-day services that we've talked about today. And then there's really specific digital health literacy. How can they enable the technology they have in their pocket today to be leveraged to manage their health or improve their health and simplify their health care management?

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Yeah. Well, speaking as a patient myself for a minute, I feel like when I'm using these apps and I know how to use them and I go to them regularly, they're great, but I can see where the barriers come in or the frustration can come in for patients because, you know, you'll have all of these apps say I've got, you know, my portal, I've got my kids' portals. You know, you've got maybe different passwords for all of them.

I know I was sharing earlier. I have three kids, and I have to go into a different login for each of them to look at their records. And it can be really easily, I think, overwhelming for people if they don't know how to use this. Are there things that we can do to make it easy, just easier to use these apps, to maybe integrate them, help people remember their password? That's a whole other issue, but what can we do to make it, you know, seem less, you know, insurmountable to really integrate all of this?

DR. SIKKA: Yeah. Well, some of the work we're doing is really one-on-one coaching, trying to help individuals and identify the skills they may--they might lack or that they want to fill a gap in, and teach them how to how to navigate their device. I mean, often we put the device in front of you. We think it's completely intuitive, and it's not necessarily. And, you know, once you learn a basic skill, you gain confidence. You want to learn another skill, and then you become more comfortable using your technology.

I think, you know, we've learned from talking to patients that we need to make it simpler for them. Sometimes an app is actually too complicated. One of the big barriers that no one thinks about is that you have to put a credit card into the app stores to be able to download a free app, and so that's a big barrier to encouraging a patient to download their application because they may not want to put a--give a credit card to their iOS or to the app store. So that's one. And then the second is meeting them where they are, which is often on text messaging. So SMS is a great vehicle to reach patients. There's ways to manage privacy for patients using SMS, but I think that's a space that could really be explored.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And who do you think needs this digital literacy or who's lacking it the most? I mean, what initially comes to mind for me is I guess I assume older folks might have a little bit of a harder time and younger folks, easier time, but maybe it's not that simple. What do you sort of see? And let's go to you, Dr. Goode-Cross.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Yeah. I would say that your assessment is correct.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: I think in our practice, I think that the folks who have had whatever challenges have been older. Like our younger clients tend to be digital native, so they can do all the apps better than the providers, but our older patients struggle a bit.

DR. SIKKA: But I do think that just the fact that you're a digital native doesn't mean you know how to leverage health technologies--

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Indeed.

DR. SIKKA: --to manage your health.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Indeed.

DR. SIKKA: And so we need to make sure that we don't kind of take that for granted that the digital native will suddenly pick them--pick up the device and manage their health. They need to be taught as well.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Mm-hmm.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to throw one--I don't know if it's a criticism or just one concern that I've heard about telehealth is this idea that if you make it--it would be possible to make it too easy in a way to reach out to your doctor, where then you could encourage over-utilization, where maybe people who don't need to talk to their doctor might do that and take up time that the doctor needs to see other patients. Have you heard any of those concerns, or how would you respond to that? Is that a concern you have at all or no? And let's go to you, Dr. Sikka.

DR. SIKKA: Okay. You know, I don't think that's a concern. I think, you know, we have to give patients the tools to get care when and how they want it and think about telehealth as just in that continuum of care. So they may start in a telehealth visit and then move into an in-person visit.

This was a similar fear we had when we saw the growth in retail health clinics, like minute clinics and other services, you know, in your community pharmacy. And I don't think we've seen that overrun of utilization. We've given patients more convenient access points to engage with the health care system, and we know that frequent--you know, instead of seeing your doctor once a year or once every five years, you know, seeing and being connected to the health care system, I think, over time actually reduces cost, improves care, helps you better manage your health.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Mm-hmm. And I know, Dr. Goode-Cross, so you're a psychologist, and we know that counseling seems to be one of these really, really, really ideal spaces for virtual visits. But are there other areas of medicine that are particularly conducive to virtual visits or telehealth? I'd love to hear from you and then from Dr. Sikka.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Sure. I mean, our patients often use telepsychiatry for a provider as well, and that is really convenient because--particularly for younger folks because there's certainly a child, an adolescent psychiatrist shortage. And it allows folks to see people outside of the--of the region. So that's one, one population that comes to mind off the top of my head, but I'm sure you have a few more you want to list?

DR. SIKKA: Sure. I mean, we've seen that at GW as well that our psychiatry practice has moved virtual, and a significant percentage of our patients want to get their care online.

I think there are--you know, telehealth can be interspersed in a lot of different places and a lot of different types of care. Primary care is a great one to be continuously connected. You mentioned diabetes. So seeing in your endocrinologist is another great place. We've seen--I think our headache clinic has used a lot of telehealth to manage migraines and other complex headaches. So any place that is, from a clinician's perspective, a lot of cognitive care, where taking a history is a really important component of making a diagnosis, is very ripe for telemedicine.

When you have a procedure, it may be telemedicine might be at the front end of that, preparing for some type of a procedure, and on the back end for follow-up. So it really can be integrated into the continuum, but it may not be appropriate for every single component of the care.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Do you have any requirement that patients see you in person first? Say they're a new patient. Would they have an in-person visit and then virtual, or do you see that as important, or is that sort of less important to the overall care?

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Well, previously, the laws for psychologists in Maryland said that your first session has to be in-person, but then the covid pandemic happened. So I think we're trying to figure that out. I don't know that I would--if you asked me three years ago, I would have said absolutely, but I don't know that we--I can see any--much more data that we would collect that we wouldn't know through telemedicine.

I would say that you eventually gather the data that you need, right? It may not be at the beginning of the session. So for example, in a therapy visit, I'm looking not just at your--you know, I'm listening not just to what you say, but I'm looking at your--you know, your appearance. I'm looking at your--listening to your prosody. I'm looking at your posture. I'm looking at your eye contact in a different way than I would be able to look at in using telemedicine. So it can take longer, particularly for our clients who are neurodivergent, to ascertain that. But I don't know that we've missed it, I would say. So I think it may protract the evaluation period just a little bit, but I think the convenience more than makes up for it.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Oh, that's interesting.

And, Dr. Sikka, how does prescribing come into this? I thought there was some rule about seeing a patient in person before a prescription could be issued, but then the pandemic, I know, changed some of the rules. What is that like now? Do you--can you issue a prescription just largely?

DR. SIKKA: Yeah. It depends on the state--

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Okay.

DR. SIKKA: --whether a virtual face-to-face visit establishes a doctor-patient relationship, which allows you to prescribe. So if you can do--in many states, you can do a face-to-face visit that does establish that criteria, and then you can prescribe. There are more restrictions on prescribing controlled substances in place.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Just on that note, I wanted to bring in a topic which, of course, has been in the news a lot, and that is the legal challenge to the abortion pill, mifepristone. That's all happening and winding its way through the courts, but I know the Biden administration has said it won't enforce requirement for women to see a doctor in person to get the medication. Any thoughts, Dr. Sikka, on what that means for abortion access in our post real world?

DR. SIKKA: It's a complicated question. You know, in the emergency department, we see women all the time who may have some type of a health care emergency, and I think telehealth allows us to evaluate and determine where they might need to seek care. So telehealth could be a component of helping women decide what's the safest approach for some--for them to seek the care they need.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And I also want to ask you about a program you were involved in a few years ago that supervised the treatment of wounded contractors in Iraq. Can you tell us a little bit about that experience and what it taught you about telemedicine?

DR. SIKKA: Sure. We do a lot of remote and austere telemedicine, and actually, that reflects the fact that telemedicine is not new. It's just changed with the technology and our acceptability, our acceptance of using technology for care.

So starting back in 1989, actually, we developed a program to support mariners at sea and doing maritime telemedicine, and that's extended to other remote and austere locations. So as we have bases and then services being provided in the armed forces, there are often parallel services provided for contractors, and we're able to supervise, either physicians or advanced practice providers who are on the ground providing services, as reach-back for them.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And, Dr. Goode-Cross, let's--so we've talked about, you know, kind of where we've come from. Where would you like to see us go in the future? Like I guess--I guess the first part of that question is, you know, we saw this dramatic increase in telehealth use during the pandemic. Do you think we're going to stay there now as we emerge from the pandemic? Are we going to see some retreat in some areas back to the way it was before, or do you see this as kind of a steady march toward increased use of telehealth?

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Yeah. I think that we will continue to see an increased usage of telehealth. I think one of the things that the dearth of providers allowed the free market to do is to swoop in with like app-based telemedicine or telehealth programs. And I think what I would like to see us do as a profession and as an industry is to have more quality control, right? So when you're talking to someone in my practice or me, right, I am licensed in three states, and I know what I'm talking about. I'm an expert, right? When I'm logging on to some mobile site, I may not get to talk to the same clinician all the time, right? And what we know is that most of the change in therapy happens because of the relationship, right? So if you're not developing an ongoing relationship with a provider, then I don't know that you're getting the full benefit. So I would like to see more quality control. I would like to see more kind of evidence based in that way in terms of the ways that telehealth is being provided. That would be really good.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I think that's a really good point because I think, you know, technology can be great, but if we're not implementing it the right way, it doesn't fix a lot of the systemic problems we have in the health care system.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Absolutely.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Sikka, I'd like to hear your thoughts on that as well. Where do we need to go from here? What needs--what are--I mean, what are the top things that need to happen to, A, implement telehealth and, B, really make sure that people are, as Dr. Goode-Cross said, using this to improve their relationship with their provider, really feel connected to the provider? Because as you say, at the end of the day, that's the thing that really matters, and it's going to make people more engaged with their health.

DR. SIKKA: Yeah. I think the--well, we've seen telehealth spike during the pandemic. Something like 80 percent of visits were in telehealth, and now they've come down across the board, not necessarily in psychiatry and psychology, but in other areas. So we're looking at maybe 15 to 25 percent of visits are now in the--done virtually.

So how do we--we need to continue to educate our patients and educate our providers as to how to provide these services. Some of the work we've done through the American Association of Medical Colleges is to develop competencies for our providers so that doctors, residents, medical students are getting training to provide good quality telehealth services. And then how do you integrate that longitudinally over your care model? So whether that's in a value-based care model or a fee-for-service care model, you have to be able to provide patients those options and understand where telehealth is a really useful adjunct to your care and where they need to be brought and in person.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we're just about out of time, and we'll leave it there. Drs. David Goode-Cross and Neal Sikka, thank you so much for being with us today.

DR. GOODE-CROSS: Thank you for having us.

DR. SIKKA: Thank you.

MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And thanks to everyone here and online for joining us today. To learn more about our upcoming programs and to register, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham. Thanks again, and have a great weekend.

[End recorded session]

