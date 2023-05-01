Transcript: The Coronation of King Charles III

Gift Article Share

MS. COLES: So many questions, so little time. That was Tina Brown talking last year at The Washington Post Live. I couldn't be more excited to be here with the author of "The Palace Papers," who knows everything about this Saturday's coronation. So, Tina, my first question to you is, is Meghan Markle going?

MS. BROWN: She is not. And for all the kind of “will she, won't she,” in her conversations that led up to that decision, I actually don't think she was ever going to come, actually. I think that she had the perfect out, which is that day is the fourth birthday of Archie, her child her, their child, and, you know, it's a perfect thing. Harry can go to the coronation, and she can stay and celebrate her son's fourth birthday. And I think that was elegant and useful for everyone concerned.

MS. COLES: Do you think--the coronation wasn't planned on purpose on Archie's birthday, was it?

MS. BROWN: Certainly not. I mean, you know, getting that date has been one of the great big juggles in the calendar, but let's put it this way: it was fortuitous for all concerned.

MS. COLES: Okay. So let's talk about Harry and Meghan, to kick this discussion off, because he is still a prince. He will be going back. There is that moment, I think in "Spare," where he talks about his father saying to him, "Please, boys, don't ruin my last few years," and yet with the publication of "Spare," he's thrown so many spanners into the machinery of the royal family. It's hard to see how it can function. How will he be received when he goes back by his family and then by the public?

MS. BROWN: Well, it has been an agonizing thing, the question of Harry at the coronation, because Charles, you know, adores Harry. He was his darling boy. He was always his favorite son, is the truth, much closer to Harry than he was with William. So this has all been extremely painful for him, and "Spare," really, he found a shattering experience.

But at the same time, you know, he wanted him there, and actually, I think that Harry has some regrets really about the amount of pain all this has caused. You know, there was a moment during the preparation for "Spare," shortly after the Queen's Jubilee, when he really tried to not write that book. He didn't want to go ahead with it. He wanted to stop, but it was too much money, too much commitment, too much kind of publishing, you know. Bottom line, you know, massive amounts of money had been thrown at it at this point so that he would have had to pay back not just the advance but, you know, dividends on that advance.

So he went forward with it, and the book actually got kind of a lot of massive editing before it really came out. So I think that for Harry not to have been there would have been a kind of final wounding severance, and he needed to be there.

Also, frankly, Harry needs the royal branding himself, because as, you know, the celebrity karma fades, as it always does after a major, major explosion, you know, he needs to keep up that whole royal connection. So it was actually good for the Harry brand. How will he be received? Well, actually, the public in England, although he is massively unpopular now compared to what he used to be, I still think he'll get a cheer. He did--he was not booed at the Queen's--when he went last time, and I think, you know, that the public will just not be thrilled. But I don't think he's going to be booed in my view. He'll be booed by some, but I don't think it's going to be, you know, one of those great repudiations that some people think.

MS. COLES: So how do you think he will navigate William? Will he and William be standing next to each other? I mean, he accuses William of so many things in "Spare," not least the two of them having a physical fight over Meghan. How are they going to navigate that?

MS. BROWN: Well, their relationship is actually at rock bottom. It is just--I mean, the two of them, there's no communication, whatever, between them. It's actually been exacerbated again, even recently, because Harry has recently revealed in legal proceedings that are going on, when the phone hacking, old phone hacking suit that he launched against the tabloids, it came out just recently that William had actually settled, made a settlement with the tabloids, and was paid a large amount of money. And there had been probably a secret agreement between the palace and the Murdoch papers that, you know, once again excluded Harry. So that coming out did not please William. That was supposed to be confidential. So there's even more rancor between the two of them than there ever has been. So I think they'll sit a pretty long way from each other but, you know, in a decorate fashion. Harry will probably be seated, I think, with Prince Andrew's two girls, Beatrice and Eugenie, who he's very good friends with, but he won't be seated up front, you know, with the big royals.

MS. COLES: So you've got Prince Charles--or King Charles, I should say. Sorry. You've got his son on the one hand, and then you've got his brother, Prince Andrew, who of course got into all sorts of trouble, not least with his BBC interview but of course with his association with Jeffrey Epstein. What are they going to do with Prince Andrew?

MS. BROWN: The big problem with Prince Andrew is how do you stash away, you know, a perfectly healthy sort of 62-year-old man?

MS. COLES: [Laughs]

MS. BROWN: No one--I mean, the only person who wants to talk to Prince Andrew at the moment is his horse, which is why he goes riding all the time. So, I mean--

MS. COLES: [Laughs]

MS. BROWN: And Charles has just recently told him he has to leave the house on the Windsor Estate and move into Frogmore, the former abode of Meghan and Harry. It's been an endless kind of real estate, you know, roundabout going on recently with, you know, people being ejected and stuffed into various parts of the Windsor Estate. And Andrew's very much fighting this. You know, this was his house. The house belonged to the Queen Mother, and she sort of bequeathed it to Andrew, and Andrew believes it's his house now. And he wants to stay there for the rest of his life, but, you know, Charles has said, "No. You've got to go. You've got to downsize, and you've got to go and move into Frogmore."

So things are pretty tricky with Andrew at the moment. He still dies to come back, thinks he can still come back, pines to come back, but he just hasn't got the memo that nobody wants to see him. And frankly, I think he should have gone off to sort of the border countries and, you know--I don't know--the border countries, Scotland. In days past, he would have probably been sort of banished into some castle and, you know--but then you can't do that anymore. So Andrew remains a big problem for Charles.

MS. COLES: So, of course, one of the people who must be watching this coronation with great fascination is, of course, Kate Middleton's mother. What is Kate's role during the coronation, and if you were watching her mother, what would you think she'd be thinking?

MS. BROWN: Well, I mean, I think this is going to be Kate's--you know, she'll be flawlessly elegant. She'll be untouchably gorgeous. She will play the perfect role of supporter, as she always does. But I'm sure that Mrs. Middleton, her--who I think of as the sort of the Mrs. Bennett of the Middleton family, will be sitting there thinking “one step closer, one step closer, one step closer,” because the next coronation will be of William and her daughter, Queen Kate. So I think she'll be--I think she'll be thinking to herself “one step closer,” as I say.

And I think, actually, one of the things I'm going to be thinking about is Little George, right? Because he'll be sitting there, you know, aged eight or nine or whatever he is now. And he--I wonder--you know, one wonders, will he be thinking this is going to be me? Is it a frightening thought for that child to think that this will be him, you know, after his dad? And it's a very daunting thought, I would have thought, for today's young, you know, modern child to even contemplate such an idea that this is going to be your destiny.

MS. COLES: Well, probably just as alarming too for William, right, who will take the throne after Charles dies.

MS. BROWN: Yes. I think that William, who's going to be the only person to kneel before his father and kiss him upon his cheek--yeah. I think William has a lot of misgivings himself, quite honestly. We don't hear about those, because we've heard so vociferously about Harry's misgivings. But what Harry never really embraced in his book at all was just how hard it is for William, right? I mean, he kind of behaves in the book as if William--everything was great for William, but I don't think everything is at all great for William. I mean, you know, he's in this cage for the rest of his life, and, you know, this again brings him one step closer and not too far away because Charles is, you know, 74.

We don't know how long his reign is going to be. His mother, of course, reigned till she was 96, and there is a lot of thoughts that perhaps that wasn't such a great thing in the end. So for William, I think it will be a very sobering day really as he looks at his destiny.

MS. COLES: So King Charles has got to navigate his son and his brother, his other son, William, but of course, he'll have Camilla by his side. Now, is it right that we are going to be calling her or referring to her after Saturday as "Queen Camilla"?

MS. BROWN: We're actually already calling her "Queen Camilla." You know, the queen consort bit has been swiftly dropped, and it was made known that from now on, she's Queen Camilla. So she is going to be anointed as well, and she's going to be crowned with the crown of Queen Mary, who is the--was the great-grandmother of Charles, who was married to George V. She'll be crowned with that crown, with some additional diamonds in the crown, which were--belonged to Queen Elizabeth's crown.

So I think there's going to be a slight, shall we say--I think the moment when Camilla is crowned, there will be a sort of collective intake of breath a little bit, because I think that what we are seeing in the polls is the British people actually are really fine with Camilla being Charles's wife, really fine with being--Camilla being queen. But when you go and say should she be crowned, it dives. People don't really want to see her crowned. There's something about that moment. It seems--is it a bridge too far?

But, you know, on the other hand, the other argument is, well, look, you know, she's his wife, she should have it. I mean, what does that say about second wives if they don't get equal status? Personally, I think all second wives--

MS. COLES: Right.

MS. BROWN: --should be called queen.

[Laughter]

MS. BROWN: So there is that argument.

MS. COLES: So what will Charles and Camilla, as far as you know--and this is probably a ridiculous question, but what will they actually be thinking, do you think, when they get up on Saturday? Do you--I mean, obviously, there's been a huge amount of rehearsal for it. Do you think that they are anxious? Will they be nervous? Will they have a little shot of something before they go out on the road in the extraordinary coach that they'll ride to Westminster Abbey in? And I'm thinking of the moment when the Archbishop of Canterbury will announce King Charles in Westminster Abbey, and then the congregation all shout "Long live the King." I mean, you've come across Charles. Do you think he's going to be excited by this? Is he embarrassed by it? What will he be thinking?

MS. BROWN: Well, I think--I really do think that for Charles, this is the sort of greatest moment of his life, the culmination of everything. It's what he's been put on this earth to do, what he's been waiting all this time for, preparing all this time, and I think he takes it actually as a very sort of sacred moment in his life. He's quite religious. He's a deeply spiritual man, at any rate, and certainly views this as a very spiritual, for him, occasion. The anointing, again, is going to be out of sight, as it was for his mother, and that I think for Charles is going to be a very sacred moment. So I think that he is going to be very--

MS. COLES: Can you just--can you just tell us about the anointing? Just because we haven't had a coronation for 70 years. What actually is the anointing?

MS. BROWN: Yes. The anointing is when the archbishop, you know, takes the sacred oils, the holy anointing oils, and daubs the king, you know, on his head, on his chest. The king is wearing, at that moment, not his sort of regal robes but his sort of--it's like a shift that they put on. I mean, you know, it's out of sight. It's called "Supertunica," which I have to say sounds like some wonderful Karl Lagerfeld thing that we all want, right? Rush out and get your Supertunica, everybody. A little Monty Python-y perhaps.

MS. COLES: [Laughs]

MS. BROWN: But he will then emerge from--

MS. COLES: Say that again. I just wanted to get this. Hold on. I just wanted to get this absolutely straight. He goes behind some sort of curtain or into some sort of private room.

MS. BROWN: Yes, yes. A canopy. He'll be on a canopy, obscured from the cameras.

MS. COLES: He'll be under a canopy. Okay.

MS. BROWN: Yeah.

MS. COLES: Then he gets undressed. He's daubed in sacred oil, and then he's re-dressed.

MS. BROWN: Then he's put into the ceremony, the royal--the estate robes, which are the--you know, the robes of the king, the beautiful purple and ermine robes of the king which--and then he comes out and he's--at that moment, he's king. And so that's a very, very big deal for Charles. So I think that he's going to be very focused, very centered, and very calm.

I think Camilla is going to be, quite honestly, a basket case. I think she is so--this is such a wild development that she's going to be now queen, really. And even though she has been preparing for it now for the last, you know--I mean, certainly, actually for the last year, but, you know, 10 months or whatever it is since the Queen died, and she knew, of course, this would happen, now that she's married to--has been married to the Prince of Wales. But the full velocity of this massive, you know, responsibility and, you know, huge worldwide event, this is not someone who was raised for that.

Don't forget, you know, Charles has been on the public stage forever, ever since--ever since he literally was in the--was in his stroller, he's been on the public stage. He's been making speeches. He's been all over the world. He's the world's most accomplished statesman.

Camilla, you know, was a country wife living in the Shires, married to an army officer who was, of course--you know, was the mistress of Charles, but, you know, she was the out-of-sight girlfriend. She'd never really ever expected to be at this position in her life, and I think it's been very, very sort of nerve-racking for her in every conceivable way.

MS. COLES: Look, if you are at Harvard Business School, she would make the most extraordinary study in how she went from being possibly the most loathed woman in Britain, because one has to remember that, of course, Princess Diana was still alive at this stage. So the juxtaposition between poor Diana, who the public felt very sympathetic, to--for having been the recipient of Charles's adultery, if you like, to suddenly ascending the throne, that is an extraordinary journey in terms of public relations.

MS. BROWN: It's an unbelievable turnabout, and, I mean, she had the most incredible strategic patience. There's no doubt about it. You know, it's been one--it has been a very, very careful sort of reemergence for her, and, you know, she's had all these setbacks to which people will forget. I mean, yes, she was sort of the other woman all the way through the Diana case, and in fact, people always were--the tabloids were just terrible about her. They called her an "old trout," an "old bag," you know, a sort of--they used every conceivable--there was even a dish at a restaurant which was called "smoked haddock Parker Bowles," you know, with--people just ridiculed her all the time--

MS. COLES: Right.

MS. BROWN: --to such an extent that she actually used to sign her love letters to Charles, "Your devoted old bag, Camilla," as a sort of joke because that's how she was always regarded. So she had all that.

Then she gets to her 50th birthday. They're divorced, Charles and Diana finally, and the goal is to bring her out because they're divorced. There's a blazing 50th birthday party, which is the moment that Charles hosts the party for her, and it's the kind of moment of Camilla's coming-out. And what happens a few months later, Diana dies, at which point Camilla, once again, is cast back into the role of, you know, the evil temptress, cast back into the shadow. She literally has to go into hiding for really a year or two because, you know, the kind of sanctification of Diana was at such a massive point, you know, that she was the most adored woman in the world. It went on and on, and she literally went back into hiding.

But then, gradually, she comes--she gets--comes out again, out of hiding, and Charles, of course, has a great press secretary in Mark Bolland, whose role was "Operation PB," as they called it, “Operation Parker Bowles." Get Camilla back into the sort of--you know, get her out of the shadows, move her gradually, gradually, gradually into a place where Charles could marry her.

And, you know, his main opposition was the Queen. The Queen did not want that to happen. I mean, the Queen was so against Camilla. She wouldn't even allow Camilla to come to Charles's 50th birthday party. She had to be kind of sitting at home like, you know, washing her hair while her entire social group of friends and posh friends and landowners and all the rest of it were all dancing the night away at Windsor Castle. That was a bitter--a bitter thing.

So we've gone from that to her now being Queen Camilla and being anointed. So it is extraordinary what she's pulled off.

MS. COLES: And so she gets anointed too and, as you said, crowned too.

MS. BROWN: Yeah, she gets crowned with Queen Mary's crown, and, you know, I think that's going to be a very big moment. And her--she's going to be attended by her grandchildren. Her entire family are there. And what is kind of peccant as well is that Camilla never has stopped being very close to her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and he will be--he will be in the Abbey too, smiling with pride like the Queen Mother.

[Laughter]

MS. COLES: Not something people always feel about their ex.

MS. BROWN: No.

MS. COLES: Let's think--this must be the most extraordinary guest list to put together, and who hasn't made the cut?

MS. BROWN: Oh--

MS. COLES: Well, I suppose I should start off the other way around. Let me ask it the other way around. Who's made the cut? What was the criteria for people being invited?

MS. BROWN: Yeah.

MS. COLES: And then who hasn't made the cut, much more interesting?

MS. BROWN: Yeah. Well, I mean, the guest list, as we know, it's been greatly slimmed down, you know, from Queen Elizabeth's day. I mean, there were 6,000 people who came to, you know, to--6,000 in the congregation for Queen Elizabeth, and they had to kind of build scaffolding all over the Abbey to keep them in. So it was reduced to 2,000, which is really not that many when you consider the kind of people that have to be invited.

There was also a desire, really, particularly sort of promoted by Charles that this was going to be a much more inclusive coronation. So of course, you're going to see many, many more people of color in this crowd, I mean, than you ever would have found at the first coronation of before. So the idea was to make it much more inclusive so that, you know, they--the peers of the realm who normally would have been invited, all of them, the entire sort of--every major, you know, noble name appeared at the last coronation, dressed in their sort of noble robes, they've all been kind of bums-rushed out of the situation, except for just a handful, much to their absolute chagrin, and have been replaced by people from, you know, the National Health Service and the charities and, you know, Charles's, you know, you know, all of his multi charities that he hosts. So there's going to be a much--so there'll be a big component, which are those kind of people.

The MPs also used to all be invited. Now they've been cut down to 40, which is--the worst about that is that they've been told they can't bring their wives, and there was an enormous amount of gnashing of teeth about that and complaining. So it's been greatly reduced, and every so often, The Daily Mail has had enormous fun sort of running a piece every three days with some sort of, you know, crusty, you know, duke in the country sort of saying through clenched teeth, you know, that he has absolutely no concerns about the fact that they weren't--he wasn't invited. So there's a lot of people who--many noses are out of joint all over the place.

I mean, interestingly, Fergie, once again, has not made the cut. Why do I think that's interesting? She never makes the cut, but sometimes she has been lately, and her two daughters are going and Andrew is going. So she might have thought this time she could have sneaked in, but she said very gamely that she'll be staying at home instead, you know, stringing up bunting and eating, you know, a coronation chicken sandwich.

And then various--

MS. COLES: How disappointing.

MS. BROWN: Very disappointing.

Various friends who kind of were asked very, very late, you know, people like, for instance, Stephen Fry, who's one of Charles's very, very good friends, I mean, he only just recently got his invitation. But they are beginning. A few of them are beginning to dribble out now, but it's been very parsimonious.

MS. COLES: I was going to ask you if we expect a celebrity contingent. I mean, will the Beckhams be there? Is Oprah going? Does this have the same appeal--

MS. BROWN: No.

MS. COLES: --as a royal wedding?

MS. BROWN: No. They will not be there. That is not Charles's gang anyway, and there's no desire to kind of dress the set with celebrities who just happened to be, you know, the people we all want to see. Absolutely, no, that won't be the case.

There will be a lot of crowned heads from--who nobody will recognize from Europe, a lot of them.

MS. COLES: [Laughs] Right.

MS. BROWN: And, you know, some prime ministers. I mean, Macron is going. President of Poland is going. Biden, as we know, is not going. But then again, American presidents, I don't think have ever been to the coronation.

I know that Eisenhower didn't go to Elizabeth's. So Jill Biden is going to be going and taking her granddaughter, which has caused a certain amount of--shall we say, nobody expected her to show up with a plus-one. So that was another little moment of palace frisson.

MS. COLES: Well, surely, they couldn't expect the First Lady to sit on her own. I mean, one is mindful of the fact that poor Biden had to--the president had to sit 16 rows back at the Queen's funeral, behind all the European royals.

MS. BROWN: Oh, I'm telling you, this is a ruthless cut. People are not getting any plus-ones.

MS. COLES: No. So is the food--I mean, obviously not within the--not within Westminster Abbey itself, but are there sort of side parties? Is it like the White House correspondents--

MS. BROWN: There's--there's going to be--

MS. COLES: --dinner? I mean--

MS. BROWN: Well, there's a lot--there's a lot of village parties going on. The chic thing to do is to go back to your--is to go to your country house in the village and take part in the big village festivity, whatever that is. The decreed coronation dish is coronation quiche, which has also got very bad reviews with people saying it's a terrible sort of soggy idea to have a coronation quiche. So there's massive amounts of coronation quiches being baked. Bunting will be strong. We are reading already all the pieces saying that nobody is enthusiastic, but that will not be true on the day. That is what they always, always say before any of these royal events, and then just in about 24 hours before, everybody goes completely bonkers and becomes a patriot and a monarchist and starts jiggling around with the Morris dancing. And I think it's going to be a big fiesta, actually.

MS. COLES: So what grade would you give King Charles in this period, the sort of internship he's had? I mean, admittedly, he has had an internship the entire of his life, but in the sort of six months since his mother died to now, I mean, there were a couple of awkward moments at the beginning of his monarchy with the pen incident where he gets very flustered over a pen that is leaking.

MS. BROWN: “Oh, I do--I just hate the--I hate these stinking things. I hate these stinking things.”

MS. COLES: That was such a bad--that was not good, because you got a slight insight there into the fact that he probably loses his temper quite a lot, and Camilla looked sort of resigned to it. But, you know, what kind of a king is he going to be, and has he been doing okay so far?

MS. BROWN: Honestly, apart from his--the pen flap, which of course got more TikTok views than the entire Queen's death altogether, I think, he's actually been flawless. I mean, he's really been flawless, because essentially, you know, the publication of "Spare" was his really--was his first massive issue, you know, and he sailed through it, absolutely brilliantly. Basically, everybody, they all just rallied around the royals, and out they went sailing forth, you know, being immaculate and going to their charities. And they just simply said nothing, and that got him a lot of points, I have to say.

So, you know, in a way, sort of inadvertently, I think Harry enabled Charles to--it gave him some points, actually, which I know was not the intention.

He's also just been so kind of debonair and so appropriate at every moment. I mean, it started when the moment the Queen died, when he came out and made a marvelous speech that had, you know, humanity, humility, warmth, but dignity as--and he really saw the preparation there. I mean, he--it was a wonderful display of kingly conduct.

And then everything that he's done since has been incredible, really. I mean, you know, he was--he wanted to go to the COP meeting last year, the climate change--UN climate change meeting. And he was told by then--now you see her, now you don't--Prime Minister Liz Truss that he shouldn't go, and he accepted that.

But then, you know, he hosted everybody for COP, and in a way, his convening was a much more interesting thing to be at than COP itself. So he's already shown, you know, that he's a great convener, as he's going to be. And, I mean, when he went off to--and of course, his French tour was canceled by the riots--or the protests, I should say, in France, but he went to Germany, and, you know--

MS. COLES: I think we might have lost our connection.

MS. BROWN: Oh, okay. What happened?

MS. COLES: The author of "The Palace Papers" is back, and we've definitely lost our connection for the time being, but hopefully, we'll get it back soon. We're just talking about the coronation and any questions that you may have.

Tina, you are back.

MS. BROWN: I'm back. I'm back.

MS. COLES: We just lost you for 10 seconds there. Good. That's a relief.

MS. BROWN: What did I--

MS. COLES: We were talking about--yeah. You were just--you lost us at--you were talking about how King Charles actually has been flawless so far--

MS. BROWN: Yeah.

MS. COLES: --and that he's a great convener, and that his convening--actually the--I think it was the weekend before COP, possibly--

MS. BROWN: Yes.

MS. COLES: --was actually more interesting than COP itself.

MS. BROWN: Well, that's correct. And then, of course, he went to Germany, couldn't go to France because of the protests in France, as he'd planned, which was disappointing. But he went to Germany, and it was considered a huge success, because this was supposed to be a lot of--the post-Brexit, you know, healing of using Charles essentially to start healing the wounds of Brexit essentially. And he got hugely good marks for that trip because, you know, again, Charles is a statesman. He knows all these prime ministers. He speaks German. He speaks French. You know, he's been meeting these world leaders ever since he was, you know, 20. So he's just very, very good at it. So he's now really the country's most seasoned diplomat actually, and at a point when there's a huge amount of volatility, you know, it's actually a very big asset to have Charles out there as far as the Foreign Office is concerned.

MS. COLES: So nevertheless, there were several polls pointing to the fact that younger people, in particular, aren't very interested in the coronation at all. And I take your point that the day before people suddenly get interested--and certainly, there was an enormous out-swelling of sympathy and adoration for the Queen at her funeral. But Britain is in a weird place. You alluded to the--did you see her, now she's gone, Liz Truss, prime minister. There's been three prime ministers in six months. There's endless strikes in Britain across various industries, doctors and nurses striking. Is this--does this feel something that Britain needs right now, or does it feel out of keeping with the times?

MS. BROWN: Well, to be honest, I mean, the only--one of the few things that seems to be working properly is actually the monarchy in the transition to--between the reigns. I mean, that's what people are kind of surprised about, I think. You know, when the--I certainly predicted that when the Queen died, you'd have this extraordinarily destabilized moment, you know, as regards to the monarchy, but actually, because Charles has been so sure-footed, that doesn't seem to have happened. And all of the kind of volatility and chaos has always--has all been directed in the political class. So that, in fact, it reminds people that to have a head of state who is not partisan, who is not from one side or the other, who actually can unite people without politics being involved, has in fact proved, I think, very, very useful at this particular moment in national life. It's certainly true that the younger generation are less and less interested in monarchy, but they're not hostile to it particularly.

I mean, you know, the polls don't show that there's a great--the irony is that, you know, a lot of people are bored by Charles or don't think Camilla should be queen, but, you know, the fact is that the monarchy itself is in very good standing with the British people. So perhaps it doesn't really matter, frankly, that the younger generation are not that engaged. Maybe they really weren't anyway ever before Diana, because Diana was the rock star who sort of brought the young into the monarchy essentially, you know, who made everybody incited and engaged with what was happening with the monarchy.

I don't think that young people were probably at all interested in the boring old trout-faced, you know, Queen Mary or, you know, George VI, and the Queen were--you know, it was the war. So everybody was very patriotic, but I don't think that young people were hanging on, you know, the words of them particularly.

So it maybe will just be that actually young people are not that interested in monarchy and never have been, unless it happens to be somewhat as exciting as Princess Diana.

MS. COLES: So is Diana's ghost going to be hanging over the coronation? She famously said in her interview with Martin Bashir that she didn't believe Charles would ever get what she called the "top job." But here he is already in the top job. What will her friends and--well, will any of her friends and family be there? Will her brother, who spoke so eloquently at her memorial, be there, Charles Spencer?

MS. BROWN: No. Charles Spencer is not going, and he made some slightly derogatory comment about, no, he wouldn't be there, but he thinks he's got some coronation coronet knocking about in an attic or something.

[Laughter]

MS. BROWN: So, no, he won't be there.

So, you know, I think there will be--it's a little poignance about it. I mean, I think, you know, one can't underestimate--I'm sure that William will be thinking about it, about his mother. I think it's worth thinking about the kind of amazing excitement it would be if Diana was being crowned on May the 10th--on May the 6th. If that incredibly beautiful and charismatic woman was about to have a crown put on her head, the magic is something you could hardly imagine what it would be.

So I think there is a sort of poignance about--you know, ruefulness about the fact that she, you know, who died at 36, never got this moment, which she would have been so good at. Let's face it. She would have been really, really, really good at this. And it's very sad, actually, that it didn't happen.

But we have the prospect of King William and Queen Kate, and that, I think, is going to be another very exciting moment for the monarchy. So they have that to look forward to, and at that point, probably young people will become much more engaged when Queen Catherine is on the throne.

MS. COLES: Well, and. of course, for all the trials and tribulations with Harry and Meghan and William and Kate, they've kept it relevant. They've managed to create a new soap opera, which has spun out across TikTok and Instagram and all social media. So in a sense, even though it's not William and Kate's turn yet, you feel that they've kept it going in a way that might not have been possible had it not been for Meghan creating the drama around the young court. Is that fair?

MS. BROWN: Well, absolutely, and I do feel--and I think Charles feels it actually. William doesn't, but Charles feels, I think, what a great loss Harry and Meghan are.

Now that the balcony lineup has been so slimmed down at their own--at Charles's behest--I mean, he said, "I want to make a slimmed-down lineup. I want to get rid of all of the sort of, you know, as it were, extended family on that balcony. It's just going to be the immediate family." To me, there is a Harry-shaped hole on that balcony every time--and a Meghan-shaped hole every time, you know, when you see them. And I'm--I think it would be--it was a big loss, because I think the monarchy actually did need those two, because for the commonwealth, for the diversity, for Harry's star power, which is frankly undeniable, you know, whatever one thinks about, you know, his--like him or not, he has tremendous magnetism.

And, you know, it was noticeable, I thought, during the Queen's funeral that whenever the cameras were on Harry, you felt that here, the magnetism of Harry. He's a very, very charismatic individual, and of course, so is Meghan. So they are a loss actually to the monarchy, and the question, of course, the big question is if they're ever going to be able to be sort of somehow reunited.

MS. COLES: Well, it does feel like if there was a moment with King Charles and Harry that people saw in public, it might be a very heartwarming moment for a lot of families across the country, because it's such a relatable event in a sense, parents falling out with kids, kids going off with spouses that don't fit with the bigger family.

I mean, Meghan is supposed to have written a letter to Prince--to King Charles pointing out the various flaws in the royal family's attitude to her. Do you think that--I mean, is King Charles likely to come to America and do a sort of state visit? Is it possible they might meet here?

MS. BROWN: I don't know. I mean, I think there's--unfortunately, every time that it looks like things could get better, then something happens, and they get bad again.

I definitely think that Charles and Harry are on speaking terms, and there is going to be an affection that can be built on that. It's hard to see how that can happen with William, because William is very bitter, very, very angry. And I think at the moment, he's feeling he's just done with the whole situation. And the tragedy of it is really this. You know, you saw at the Queen's funeral when they did come out together, the two couples, which was an entirely sort of staged, managed event--and we know that, you know, Kate has since said it was the hardest thing she's ever made herself do--the public loved it so much. I mean, they loved seeing those brothers together. They loved seeing those four people out there for them, and that is a great loss. So we'll see what happens. I am not terribly hopeful.

I mean, in the case of George VI, of course, and his--Edward VIII, who abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor and left--and there are many parallels, obviously, with Harry and Meghan--their relationship never, never improved. I mean, George VI and Edward were so close as young men, very much in the same vein that William and Harry were, but as, you know, the bitterness again about money, about status, about the way Wallis was received, it was so parallel, so much of it, and all that happened was that the gap between them got bigger and bigger, and the animosity got worse and worse.

So I'm not sure, not very hopeful, but I'm sorry.

MS. COLES: Yeah, it's interesting.

What about the empire? I mean, Canada, Australia--I mean, when the Queen died, we heard that it was possible these countries might choose to end their relationship with the commonwealth and certainly with the titular sort of oversight that the royal family has. Is that--that seems to have faded a bit, that chat now.

MS. BROWN: Well, I mean, Charles, I'm told, is totally relaxed about the fact that he understands that the 14 sovereign realms of the commonwealth, of which he is still the titular head, that that will change, that will go. It's only really a matter of time.

But as to kind of it happening in a precipitous and "let's boot him out now" way, I don't think it is going to happen, because quickly--it will happen eventually, probably by the time William takes over. But right now, these commonwealth countries are not wanting to particularly expend political capital or time on referendums for their constitution unless there was a big movement inside their countries. I mean, we saw that in Barbados there was a desire, you know, for that, and it happened. And, you know--and any country--I mean, he's made it clear, Charles, I think, that, you know, any country that wants him not to be there, he won't be there. So it's actually become a much less inflamed issue than it was.

MS. COLES: So is he politically correct now, Charles? I mean, is he a politically correct king?

MS. BROWN: Well, I mean, I think he rather reminds me of Biden. You know, they're sort of two woke grandpas. Yes. You know, in a way, in terms of his class of people, very much so actually. I mean, that's what's so ironic about Charles is that he--because he seems like such an old fogey and that, you know, the strangulated voice and the kind of the way he's like the only one in a coat and tie when everyone else is in, you know, a t-shirt. But actually, he's quite an unconventional thinker, and he always has been, always has been. I mean, his interfaith initiatives were very early. As we've said, you know, the environmental stuff was very early. I mean, he believes in a tremendous amount in--you know, in non-orthodox medicine and, you know, was always kind of herbal remedies.

All this stuff about Charles, I mean, he's quite a sort of hippie-dippie side to Charles that is kind of part of the interesting sort of, you know, paradoxes of his personality.

So, in his class terms, yes, he probably is, but at the same time, he's also kind of the squarest man you could possibly imagine. You know, I mean, he's a funny combination actually.

MS. COLES: Casting ahead, say, 20 years' time, let's assume he stays in good health and he's decided to pass the throne on to William in 20 years. What state do you think we'll find the British monarchy in?

MS. BROWN: I think it's going to be much less global, the monarchy, because you know what kept the monarchy global was the commonwealth and the Queen's endless commitment. I mean, year upon year of those big royal tours, you know, I mean, that is definitely going to get reduced and reduced. The royal tour--we saw the last one was a complete fiasco with--when William and Kate went to Barbados, and they just were--

MS. COLES: They had the chain-link fence.

MS. BROWN: The chain-link fence, you know, Kate in a huge white tea-tray hat standing at the back of a car that, you know, the Queen had once ridden on with Mountbatten and the two of them, it was just all wrong in terms of contemporary imagery in a much more diverse world.

So I think that the royal tours are going to become much more about sort of brisk business visits, and that--but that in turn is going to reduce their footprint. So I think you'll see in 20 years time, a much more reduced global footprint. I think they're going to be much more the European monarchs. I mean, can anybody even, you know, call out the name or the face of the King of Sweden or Belgium or--I mean, these other European countries? Their families are very much liked or well-regarded, but they have very little sort of--you know, they don't punch much above their weight at all. Whereas the British monarchy has always punched wildly above its weight. That, I think probably will change, and I wouldn't be surprised by the time William gets in, I wonder whether there will even be a coronation because, you know, England is the only country that does have a coronation, that--none of the European monarchies have coronations. We're the last ones left, and I can imagine William, who actually is absolutely not interested in any of that-- I can imagine him saying, "Why? Why are we doing a coronation? And might not happen again. We may be seeing the last coronation.

MS. COLES: So I know you--right. Well, I was just going to say, I know you are covering the event for CBS on Saturday, so people really should tune in, because final question to you, this very well may be the last coronation that we ever get to see.

MS. BROWN: Yes, it may well be. I wouldn't be as surprised if it is the last one. Absolutely, yes. So--

MS. COLES: Well, Tina, I can't--I can't wait to hear your commentary on Saturday. I shall be glued to my television, sadly not having been invited.

MS. BROWN: Five a.m. Five a.m.

MS. COLES: Thank you.

MS. BROWN: It's very early.

MS. COLES: I know. Very early. You would think that they would--you would think that they might have timed it better with the American television market. That's what I would've done if I was planning it.

MS. BROWN: Yes, I know.

MS. COLES: But they didn't ask me.

MS. BROWN: No, they didn't ask, and they didn't even ask what--

MS. BROWN: Well, Tina, thank you very much for joining us. As ever, a complete--

MS. BROWN: Thank you.

MS. COLES: --authority on events royal and enormous fun to boot, and if people haven't read your book, "The Palace papers," I hope they use this as an opportunity to pick it up.

MS. BROWN: Love talking to you, Joanna, always. Bye.

MS. BROWN: Bye.

[End recorded session]

