Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top journalists on global press freedom

Register for the program here.
RSF, the world’s largest non-governmental organization specializing in the defense of media freedom, is a partner of The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, a coalition of leading nonprofit organizations working to defend press freedom, call attention to the plights of journalists worldwide and increase awareness of the importance of an independent media. In addition to RSF, The Press Freedom Partnership includes the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Press Institute, International Women’s Media Foundation, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, National Press Club, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, World Association of News Publishers and the newly launched Center for Media Integrity of the Americas.
Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State
Jason Rezaian
Global Opinions Writer, The Washington Post
Yeganeh Rezaian
Senior Researcher, Committee to Protect Journalists