The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top journalists on global press freedom

By
May 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Washington Post Live World Press Freedom on Wednesday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET Headshot of Antony Blinken

Register for the program here.

The World Press Freedom Index is an annual assessment from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) about the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories. On Wednesday, May 3, Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins The Post’s foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius to discuss this year’s findings and the role of press freedom in a democracy. Global opinions columnist Jason Rezaian and his wife Yeganeh Rezaian, senior researcher at the Committee to Protect Journalists, will also discuss the state of media in Iran today and what they learned from surviving imprisonment in Tehran. The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

RSF, the world’s largest non-governmental organization specializing in the defense of media freedom, is a partner of The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, a coalition of leading nonprofit organizations working to defend press freedom, call attention to the plights of journalists worldwide and increase awareness of the importance of an independent media. In addition to RSF, The Press Freedom Partnership includes the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Press Institute, International Women’s Media Foundation, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, National Press Club, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, World Association of News Publishers and the newly launched Center for Media Integrity of the Americas.

Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State


Jason Rezaian

Global Opinions Writer, The Washington Post


Yeganeh Rezaian

Senior Researcher, Committee to Protect Journalists


In partnership with Reporters Without Borders


Loading...