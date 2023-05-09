Leveling the playing field for female soccer players

Women in sports are breaking athletic records, ascending to new leadership positions and drawing massive audiences. On Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET, Jessica Berman, commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League, joins The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany to discuss her efforts to level the playing field for female soccer players, gender pay equity and the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The conversation is part of a new series featuring women in sports from the playing field to the boardroom.