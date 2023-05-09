The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Leveling the playing field for female soccer players

By
May 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EDT
Washington Post Live Leveling the Playing Field with Jessica Berman on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET Headshot of Jessica Berman

Register for the program here.

Women in sports are breaking athletic records, ascending to new leadership positions and drawing massive audiences. On Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET, Jessica Berman, commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League, joins The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany to discuss her efforts to level the playing field for female soccer players, gender pay equity and the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The conversation is part of a new series featuring women in sports from the playing field to the boardroom.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Jessica Berman

Commissioner, National Women’s Soccer League


Loading...